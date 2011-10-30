Image 1 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) taking the win in Boulder (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) battled with Todd Wells (Specialized) for several laps before getting away (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) alone in the woods (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 41 Some Halloween costumes (Taylor Phinney on right) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 41 Danny Summerhilll (Chipotle Development Team) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 41 Pretty but prickly plants on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 41 Bryan Alders (Epic Endurance) running the barriers mid-race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 41 The Clif Bar men seemed to stick together the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 41 T.J. Woodruff (Trek Boulder) on his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 41 Spenser Paxson (Kona) descending to the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 41 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) moved into third position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 41 A racer decides to run rather than bunny-hop a log (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) and USA Champion Todd Wells have raced each other countless times (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 41 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) in fifth place on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 41 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ben Berden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) racing second on the last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) on the run-up from the lake (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) can ride this stuff in his sleep (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) chasing Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 41 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) riding in sixth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 41 A rider mounts up on the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 41 Some race spectators had a unique vantage point (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 41 The Front Range had some early snow (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 41 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 41 The Boulder Reservoir (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 41 Mavic neutral support at the pits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 41 The kids' race drew some serious looking competitors (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 41 Boulder Reservoir looked chilly (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 41 The UCI barriers were knee-high for some of the kids (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 41 Pumpkins are everywhere in Boulder right now (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 41 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 41 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) chasing the leaders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 41 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads a select group out onto the second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 41 Traffic jam at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 41 Big Brady Kappius (Clif Bar) riding up to the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) got caught behind some slower riders at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 41 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) leads around the initial turns (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 39 of 41 Elite men's start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 40 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leading a long train of riders on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 41 of 41 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) running the barriers on his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) powered his way to a convincing victory at the UCI C2 Colorado Cross Classic held at the Boulder Reservoir on Saturday. The current number one ranked ‘cross racer in the country soloed to victory ahead of US National Champion Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) in second and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in third.

“It was a good race and I felt like my fitness was good, felt good physically, although I didn’t feel that comfortable on the bike for the first couple of laps.” Trebon said. “It took me a while to find a rhythm and once I did, I was able to get an advantage over Todd and hold it to the finish. I’d like to win tomorrow as well.”

Swiss National Champion Christian Heule (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), who is currently ranked 11th on the UCI world standing, and teammate Tim Johnson pulled out of the race just prior to its start. However, the field was full of strong riders including Trebon, Wells and Driscoll along with Ben Berden (Stoemper) and Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain).

“Tim made the decision not to race a while ago,” Driscoll said. “Christian was planning on racing but he crashed in Tabor. He thought the injury was gone during the week but something made it flare up again after pre-riding the course so he decided not to race.”

According to event promoter Aaron Bouplon, parts of the course were cut out with a Bobcat and led through sandier sections of the beach in an effort to resemble the terrain of this year’s UCI World Championships held in Koksijde, Belgium.

“There was snow on the course this morning,” Trebon said. “But, when we raced there was only one section of the course was muddy and the rest was sort of dry with good traction. It was a little soft but nothing too muddy. Koksijde is so much more technical and has real beach sand. As much as they could, they had sand today, but it was nothing like Koksijde.”

A lead group formed through the first lap that included Wells, Berden, Kabush and Trebon along with youngsters Yannick Eckmann (Pearl Izumi-Shimano-Focus) and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development). However, the front group almost continuously changed faces during the opening laps as riders gained and lost positions.

Wells pulled to the front of the group on the fourth lap, however, Trebon quickly regained the race lead with Summerhill and Wells in tow. Trebon powered through the straightaways on the course and gained a some 20-second lead heading into the fifth lap. Wells moved into a solo second place after Summerhill lost contact.

“Todd is a really good bike racer and I think his fitness is still good from doing some ‘cross racing and training for La Ruta,” Trebon said. “I think he is going pretty well. I wish he was out there doing more ‘cross racing this year but I understand where he is coming from. He is a good bike racer and I never discount him at a race.”

With two laps to go, Driscoll and Berden gradually moved their way into third place contention, passing Summerhill who slid further into fifth place. “Once I worked my way up Ryan was already solo,” Driscoll said. “I passed Ben for fourth place and I caught up to Danny and maintained my place on the podium. I was glad to be up there because I wasn’t racing the way I wanted to before. I was happy to get a podium.”

Some of the riders who made it into the top ten included Berden, multiple time US national mountain bike champion Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA), Troy Wells and Mitchel Hoke (Clif Bar).

Full Results