Sara Poidevin wins stage 2 at the Colorado Classic and seizes the overall victory (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) relied on her climbing prowess in Breckenridge to seize the final stage win and the overall victory Friday at the Colorado Classic Women's Race, taking the stage by two minutes over runner-up Tayler Wiles (UNitedHealthcare) and by 2:36 over third-placed Abby Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi).

"A couple weeks ago at Cascade, we came so close to the GC," Poidevin said after the stage. "We had a big competition with 2020, and it was real fight to the end. It was a great win by them, but it was so close. To come away with the win this week is really exciting for us."

The stage in Breckenridge was quite a bit different than the opener the day before in Colorado Springs, where track specialist Jannifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) took the win and the race lead.

Poidevin sailed away on the Moonstone Road climb on Friday to seal the overall victory in the two-day race, also adding the mountains classification, the sprint classification and the prize for Best Young Rider to her palmares.

"I knew that I was outnumbered, especially by UnitedHealthcare," Poidevin said of the finale. "Going into the second-to-last lap, I really wanted to make sure I wouldn’t get worked over by them because they had so many riders in the front group. My only thought was to try to get up the road with Abby Mickey and work with her. Once I started going, no one was on my wheel, so at that point I had to go. If the UHC girls were all spread out they couldn’t work together, either, so I knew that if I was working hard, then everyone else was working just as hard."

The women tackled five laps for 51.5km on the difficult course at attitude in Breckenridge, with multiple climbs of Moonstone Road providing the day's biggest challenge.

The peloton finished the first lap mostly together as Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare), Katie Compton (Amy D Foundation) and Mickey claimed the points on the first sprint of the day. The field started to split heading up tot he QOM on the second lap, and a group of 12 pulled away that included Poidevin, Wiles, Katie Antonneau (Cylance) Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)

Cascade Classic winner Dragoo eventually suffered a mechanical and dropped out of lead group, left to chase for the rest of the afternoon. The gap to the leaders continued to grow on lap 3, where Hall, Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Mickey lost contact. The trio battled back into the group, and Mickely attacked at the end of the lap and took the max sprint points ahead of Poidevin and Thomas.

"I didn’t really attack," Mickey said. "I was just following Ruth Winder over the top and pushed it on the downhill. When I looked back I had a gap. I knew that I couldn’t accelerate with Sara, so I just tried to hold the gap as long as I could. She came over me on the QOM on lap 4 and went off the front, and I couldn’t hold her pace."

It was Poidevin's time to shine from there, despite UnitedHelthcare having superior numbers. The young Canadian attacked at the top of the KOM on lap four and quickly gained the gap she'd hold to the finish. Wiles tried in vain to chase Poidevin over the final lap as the peloton exploded, but the UnitedHealthcare rider was unable to bring back her Rally foe. Mickey held on for third, setting up the final overall podium places.

"It was hard," Wiles said after the stage. "Sara is a very worthy winner. We had the numbers. We had four people for a long time and she was on her own, and she was able to follow all of us and then counter us. I definitely came here to win, I love this race. Two years ago was one of my favourite races. We did our best, and Sara is a very worthy winner."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 1:35:39 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:02:00 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:36 4 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:09 5 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance 6 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 7 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 9 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:12 10 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:13 11 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:03:45 12 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress 0:06:32 13 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally 14 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 15 Nicolle Bruderer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:11 16 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 17 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 19 Ariadna Gutierrez (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized 0:07:18 20 Veronica Leal (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized 21 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:07:40 22 Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme 23 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 0:07:50 24 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:07:58 25 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:08:11 26 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas Dna 27 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:08:30 28 Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 29 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas Dna OTL Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress 0:09:37 OTL Rachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress 0:10:31 OTL Lynne Anderson (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing 0:10:57 OTL Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 OTL Jillian Bearden (USA) Palmares 0:11:16 OTL Kathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas Dna 0:11:51 OTL Stefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas Dna OTL Charlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:12:13 OTL Janelle Cole (USA) Unitedhealthcare OTL Kristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing OTL Heidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:12:15 OTL Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation OTL Emma White (USA) Rally OTL Lily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme OTL Ana Hernandez (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized OTL Cory Popovich (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing OTL Caroline Mani (Fra) Palmares OTL Heather Fischer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:12:44 OTL Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank OTL Kat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:12:49 OTL Amy Benner (USA) Rally 0:12:56 OTL Mikayla Harvey (USA) Team Illuminate 0:12:57 OTL Lucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme 0:13:03 OTL Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:14:30 OTL Tracey Jacobs (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing 0:14:49 OTL Grace Anderson (USA) Team Illuminate 0:15:43 OTL Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:16:48 OTL Astrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi OTL Erika Varela (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized 0:17:31 OTL Ntonieta Gaxiola (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized OTL Julyn Aguila (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized OTL Emily Jordan (USA) Palmares 0:18:07 OTL Rachel Plessing (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing 0:21:06 OTL Flora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme 0:22:46 OTL Gwen Inglis (USA) Palmares 0:23:36 OTL Jenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares OTL Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:32:11 DNF Sara Bergen (Can) Rally DNF Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally DNF Erica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas Dna DNF Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas Dna DNF Samantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress DNF Josie Talbot (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress DNF Hannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress DNF Rebecca Wiasak (USA) Fearless Femme

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare) 5 pts 2 Katie Compton (USA) Amy D Foundation 3 3 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi 5 pts 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 3 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 15 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare 12 3 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi 10 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 7 5 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance 6 6 Flavia Oliveira(Bra) Fearless Femme 5 7 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita-Bianchi 4 8 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 3 9 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2 10 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare 1

QOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 6 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare 5 3 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance 4 4 Flavia Oliveira(Bra) Fearless Femme 3 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

QOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 6 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare 5 3 Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi 4 4 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare 3 5 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance 1

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 3:08:27 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:02:06 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:40 4 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:18 5 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:20 6 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance 0:03:21 7 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 8 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 9 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:03:24 10 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:03:25 11 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:03:57 12 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress 0:06:38 13 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:06:41 14 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally 0:06:44 15 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:07:23 16 Nicolle Bruderer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 17 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Ariadna Gutierrez (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized 0:07:30 19 Veronica Leal (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized 20 Rushlee Buchanan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:07:37 21 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi 0:07:52 22 Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme 23 Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 0:08:02 24 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation 0:08:10 25 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:08:23 26 Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas Dna 27 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:08:32 28 Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas Dna 0:08:42 29 Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 18 pts 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 16 3 Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 15 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare 12 5 Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress 12 6 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 11 7 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 10 8 Emma White (USA) Rally 10 9 Heather Fischer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 10 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance 6 11 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation 5 12 Erika Varela (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized 5 13 Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme 5 14 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 4 15 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 4 16 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 17 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 3 18 Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress 3 19 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 2 20 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare 1 21 Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 20 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare 16 3 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme 7 4 Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance 5 5 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 4 6 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3 7 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1 8 Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 1 9 Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally 3:08:27 2 Skylar Schneider (USA) IScorp 0:06:38 3 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally 0:06:44 4 Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:08:10