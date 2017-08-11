Trending

Colorado Classic: Poidevin wins women's overall in Breckenridge

Wiles finishes second on final stage

Sara Poidevin wins stage 2 at the Colorado Classic and seizes the overall victory

Sara Poidevin wins stage 2 at the Colorado Classic and seizes the overall victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) relied on her climbing prowess in Breckenridge to seize the final stage win and the overall victory Friday at the Colorado Classic Women's Race, taking the stage by two minutes over runner-up Tayler Wiles (UNitedHealthcare) and by 2:36 over third-placed Abby Mickey (Colavita-Bianchi).

"A couple weeks ago at Cascade, we came so close to the GC," Poidevin said after the stage. "We had a big competition with 2020, and it was real fight to the end. It was a great win by them, but it was so close. To come away with the win this week is really exciting for us."

The stage in Breckenridge was quite a bit different than the opener the day before in Colorado Springs, where track specialist Jannifer Valente (Sho-Air Twenty20) took the win and the race lead. 

Poidevin sailed away on the Moonstone Road climb on Friday to seal the overall victory in the two-day race, also adding the mountains classification, the sprint classification and the prize for Best Young Rider to her palmares.

"I knew that I was outnumbered, especially by UnitedHealthcare," Poidevin said of the finale. "Going into the second-to-last lap, I really wanted to make sure I wouldn’t get worked over by them because they had so many riders in the front group. My only thought was to try to get up the road with Abby Mickey and work with her. Once I started going, no one was on my wheel, so at that point I had to go. If the UHC girls were all spread out they couldn’t work together, either, so I knew that if I was working hard, then everyone else was working just as hard."

The women tackled five laps for 51.5km on the difficult course at attitude in Breckenridge, with multiple climbs of Moonstone Road providing the day's biggest challenge.

The peloton finished the first lap mostly together as Lauren Hall (UnitedHealthcare), Katie Compton (Amy D Foundation) and Mickey claimed the points on the first sprint of the day. The field started to split heading up tot he QOM on the second lap, and a group of 12 pulled away that included Poidevin, Wiles, Katie Antonneau (Cylance) Flavia Oliveira (Fearless Femme), Leah Thomas (Sho-Air Twenty20) and Allie Dragoo (Sho-Air Twenty20)

Cascade Classic winner Dragoo eventually suffered a mechanical and dropped out of lead group, left to chase for the rest of the afternoon. The gap to the leaders continued to grow on lap 3, where Hall, Scotti Lechuga (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and Mickey lost contact. The trio battled back into the group, and Mickely attacked at the end of the lap and took the max sprint points ahead of Poidevin and Thomas.

"I didn’t really attack," Mickey said. "I was just following Ruth Winder over the top and pushed it on the downhill. When I looked back I had a gap. I knew that I couldn’t accelerate with Sara, so I just tried to hold the gap as long as I could. She came over me on the QOM on lap 4 and went off the front, and I couldn’t hold her pace."

It was Poidevin's time to shine from there, despite UnitedHelthcare having superior numbers. The young Canadian attacked at the top of the KOM on lap four and quickly gained the gap she'd hold to the finish. Wiles tried in vain to chase Poidevin over the final lap as the peloton exploded, but the UnitedHealthcare rider was unable to bring back her Rally foe. Mickey held on for third, setting up the final overall podium places.

"It was hard," Wiles said after the stage. "Sara is a very worthy winner. We had the numbers. We had four people for a long time and she was on her own, and she was able to follow all of us and then counter us. I definitely came here to win, I love this race. Two years ago was one of my favourite races. We did our best, and Sara is a very worthy winner."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally1:35:39
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:02:00
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:36
4Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:03:09
5Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance
6Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
7Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
8Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
9Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:12
10Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:03:13
11Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:03:45
12Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress0:06:32
13Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally
14Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare
15Nicolle Bruderer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:07:11
16Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
17Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Rushlee Buchanan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
19Ariadna Gutierrez (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized0:07:18
20Veronica Leal (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
21Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:07:40
22Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme
23Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:07:50
24Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:07:58
25Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:08:11
26Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas Dna
27Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:08:30
28Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
29Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas Dna
OTLKatie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress0:09:37
OTLRachel Langdon (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress0:10:31
OTLLynne Anderson (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing0:10:57
OTLShayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
OTLJillian Bearden (USA) Palmares0:11:16
OTLKathryn Donovan (USA) Visit Dallas Dna0:11:51
OTLStefanie Sydlik (USA) Visit Dallas Dna
OTLCharlotte Backus (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:12:13
OTLJanelle Cole (USA) Unitedhealthcare
OTLKristina Vrouwenvelder (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing
OTLHeidi Franz (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:12:15
OTLBeth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation
OTLEmma White (USA) Rally
OTLLily Williams (USA) Fearless Femme
OTLAna Hernandez (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
OTLCory Popovich (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing
OTLCaroline Mani (Fra) Palmares
OTLHeather Fischer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:44
OTLBrianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
OTLKat Salthouse (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:12:49
OTLAmy Benner (USA) Rally0:12:56
OTLMikayla Harvey (USA) Team Illuminate0:12:57
OTLLucy Bechtel (USA) Fearless Femme0:13:03
OTLJennifer Tetrick (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:14:30
OTLTracey Jacobs (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing0:14:49
OTLGrace Anderson (USA) Team Illuminate0:15:43
OTLJessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:16:48
OTLAstrid Gassner (Aut) Colavita/Bianchi
OTLErika Varela (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized0:17:31
OTLNtonieta Gaxiola (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
OTLJulyn Aguila (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
OTLEmily Jordan (USA) Palmares0:18:07
OTLRachel Plessing (USA) Alps Cycles Women's Racing0:21:06
OTLFlora Yan (USA) Fearless Femme0:22:46
OTLGwen Inglis (USA) Palmares0:23:36
OTLJenna Stauffer (USA) Palmares
OTLKendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:32:11
DNFSara Bergen (Can) Rally
DNFAllison Beveridge (Can) Rally
DNFErica Clevenger (USA) Visit Dallas Dna
DNFMandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas Dna
DNFSamantha Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress
DNFJosie Talbot (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress
DNFHannah Shell (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress
DNFRebecca Wiasak (USA) Fearless Femme

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare)5pts
2Katie Compton (USA) Amy D Foundation3
3Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi5pts
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally3
3Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally15pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare12
3Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi10
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare7
5Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance6
6Flavia Oliveira(Bra) Fearless Femme5
7Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita-Bianchi4
8Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty203
9Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202
10Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare1

QOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally6pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare5
3Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance4
4Flavia Oliveira(Bra) Fearless Femme3
5Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201

QOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally6pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare5
3Abby Mickey (USA) Colavita Bianchi4
4Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare3
5Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance1

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally3:08:27
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:02:06
3Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:40
4Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:03:18
5Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:20
6Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance0:03:21
7Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme
8Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
9Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:03:24
10Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:03:25
11Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:03:57
12Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress0:06:38
13Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:06:41
14Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally0:06:44
15Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:07:23
16Nicolle Bruderer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
17Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Ariadna Gutierrez (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized0:07:30
19Veronica Leal (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized
20Rushlee Buchanan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:07:37
21Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita/Bianchi0:07:52
22Emily Newsom (USA) Fearless Femme
23Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:08:02
24Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:08:10
25Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman - Supermint0:08:23
26Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas Dna
27Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:08:32
28Jen Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas Dna0:08:42
29Steph Roorda (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally18pts
2Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi16
3Jennifer Valente (USA) Sho-Air Twenty2015
4Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare12
5Skylar Schneider (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress12
6Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare11
7Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare10
8Emma White (USA) Rally10
9Heather Fischer (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
10Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance6
11Beth Ann Orton (USA) Amy D. Foundation5
12Erika Varela (USA) Conade - Visit Mexico - Specialized5
13Flavia Oliveira (USA) Fearless Femme5
14Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty204
15Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi4
16Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
17Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi3
18Katie Compton (USA) Iscorp Powered By Progress3
19Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty202
20Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare1
21Jessica Mundy (USA) Colavita/Bianchi1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally20pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Unitedhealthcare16
3Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme7
4Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance5
5Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi4
6Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare3
7Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201
8Allie Dragoo (USA) Sho-Air Twenty201
9Sofia Arreola (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty201

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally3:08:27
2Skylar Schneider (USA) IScorp0:06:38
3Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally0:06:44
4Megan Jastrab (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:10

Best Colorado Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita-Bianchi3:11:07
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:00:38
3Katie Antonneau (USA) Cylance0:00:41
4Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Fearless Femme
5Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita-Bianchi
6Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:04:01
7Alexandra Millard (USA) Team Illuminate0:05:22
8Julie Emmerman (USA) Visit Dallas DNA0:05:43

Latest on Cyclingnews