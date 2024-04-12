Lenny Martinez wins Classic Grand Besançon Doubs
Frenchman out-sprints Langellotti, Gaudu rounds out podium
Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) raced to his third win of the 2024 season at the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs, going clear 2km from the finish up the closing climb of Montfaucon to upgrade on his 2023 second place.
The 20-year-old went early on the 3.8km, 9% finishing ramp, catching and passing earlier attacker Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) halfway up before Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) accelerated to make it two up front 500 metres from the line.
But it was Martinez who had more in the tank in the final metres, passing Langellotti around the outside of the final bend to outpace the Monegasque rider and seal the fourth win of his young career by four seconds.
Groupama-FDJ would celebrate the team's sixth win of the season as well as a double podium finish as David Gaudu came home in third place, 11 seconds down on Martinez.
Behind the top three, Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto-Dstny) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) rounded out the top five at 20 and 26 seconds down, respectively.
More to come.
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!