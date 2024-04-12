Lenny Martinez wins Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

By Dani Ostanek
published

Frenchman out-sprints Langellotti, Gaudu rounds out podium

Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ)
Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ)
Jump to:

Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) raced to his third win of the 2024 season at the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs, going clear 2km from the finish up the closing climb of Montfaucon to upgrade on his 2023 second place.

The 20-year-old went early on the 3.8km, 9% finishing ramp, catching and passing earlier attacker Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) halfway up before Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) accelerated to make it two up front 500 metres from the line.

