Lenny Martinez wins Classic Grand Besançon Doubs

Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) raced to his third win of the 2024 season at the Classic Grand Besançon Doubs, going clear 2km from the finish up the closing climb of Montfaucon to upgrade on his 2023 second place.

The 20-year-old went early on the 3.8km, 9% finishing ramp, catching and passing earlier attacker Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) halfway up before Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) accelerated to make it two up front 500 metres from the line.

But it was Martinez who had more in the tank in the final metres, passing Langellotti around the outside of the final bend to outpace the Monegasque rider and seal the fourth win of his young career by four seconds.

Groupama-FDJ would celebrate the team's sixth win of the season as well as a double podium finish as David Gaudu came home in third place, 11 seconds down on Martinez.

Behind the top three, Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto-Dstny) and Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) rounded out the top five at 20 and 26 seconds down, respectively.

More to come.