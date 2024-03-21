Live coverage

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women Live - Sprinters eye victory in Belgium

By Amy Jones
last updated

SD Worx pulls out due to injuries, leaving a wide-open race for victory

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2024

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women 2024 (Image credit: Classic Brugge-De Panne)

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women - Everything you need to know

Classic Brugge-De Panne Women past winners

Race situation

The race starts at 13:00 CET and takes in 155km of racing.

Refresh

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Classic Brugge-De Panne.

Latest on Cyclingnews