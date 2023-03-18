Classic Brugge-De Panne past winners 2023

By Cycling News
published

Past winners 1977-2023

2022 winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) stands on top step of podium between second-placed Dylan Groenewegen (left) and Nacer Bouhanni (right)
2022 winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) stands on top step of podium between second-placed Dylan Groenewegen (left) and Nacer Bouhanni (right) (Image credit: Luc ClaessenGetty Images)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Past winners
#Rider Name (Country) Team
2022Tim Merlier (BEL) Alpecin-Fenix
2021Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2020Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2019Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2018Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
2017Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
2016Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
2015Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
2014Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2013Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2012Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma–Quick-Step
2011Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
2010David Millar (GBr) Garmin–Transitions
2009Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas
2008Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
2007Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–Fondital
2006Leif Hoste (Bel) Discovery Channel
2005Stijn Devolder (Bel) Discovery Channel
2004George Hincapie (USA) U.S. Postal Service
2003Raivis Belohvošciks (Lat) Marlux-Wincor Nixdorf
2002Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2001Nico Mattan (Bel) Cofidis
2000Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) U.S. Postal Service
1999Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM-Farm Frites
1998Michele Bartoli (Ita) Asics-C.G.A.
1997Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
1996Viatcheslav Ekimov (Rus) Rabobank
1995Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Saeco
1994Fabio Roscioli (Ita) Brescialat–Ceramiche Refin
1993Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
1992Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1991Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1990Erwin Nijboer (Ned) Stuttgart
1989Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1988Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1987Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic
1985Jean-Luc Vandenbroucke (Bel) La Redoute
1984Bert Oosterbosch (Ned) Panasonic
1983Cees Priem (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1982Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1981Jan Bogaert (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
1980Sean Kelly (Irl) Splendor-Admiral
1979Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978Guido Van Sweevelt (Bel) IJsboerke-Gios
1977Roger Rosiers (Bel) Frisol-Thirion-Gazelle

 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews