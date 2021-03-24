Classic Brugge-De Panne - Live coverage

Refresh

Peak is in the break today. Here's a picture of him in happier times. A post shared by Barnabas Peak (@barnabaspeak) A photo posted by on

171km to go Just a shade over 170km to go and the lead has expanded to 4'08 over the peloton.

Bryan Coquard is on the start list. He's a good shout for today but as an aside I've become obsessed with his Instagram solely because of his dog. I mean look at this guy... A post shared by Le Coq 🐔 (@bryancoquard) A photo posted by on

A few riders in the bunch have dropped back and started dropping off items of clothing and the riders in the break have quickly established a lead of over a minute.

182km to go Meanwhile a few riders have pinged off the front and we finally have break: Alexis Gougeard (AG2R-Citroën), Gerben Thijssen (Lotto-Soudal), Barnabas Peak (Bike-Exchange), Ruben Apers (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Erik Resell (Uno-X) and Wout van Elzakker (Vini Zabu) make the cut.

In other news Jim Ratcliffe has given his full backing to Dave Brailsford over at Ineos Grenadiers. Here's that story. "We've all got antenna haven't we?" Ratcliffe told the Daily Telegraph. "Your antenna starts pinging if you're uncomfortable about something. My antenna doesn't start pinging when I'm chatting to Dave. Quite the opposite." Contacted by Cyclingnews, Ineos eventually replied after several days, saying it had "nothing to add" and pointing towards the Ratcliffe comments. Brailsford, meanwhile, has remained in absolute silence since the Freeman verdict.

187km to go and we're rattling along at a decent pace but still no break from the peloton.

190km to go The riders have a bit of a headwind at the moment but that will become more of a factor once we hit the circuit. If the wind pick up there we could have some blustery cross-winds.

Brisk temperatures, as you'd expect for Belgium in Spring, but mainly blue skies this morning to greet the riders. We've covered 10km of the race so far, and no breaks to speak of just yet.

Last year's winner Yves Lampaert isn't here, so the last winner on the start line is Viviani. Can the Cofidis rider finally get back to winning ways after a rough 18 months on the French team?

Race start 168 riders signed on this morning with three none starters: Hugo Houle (Astana), Harry Sweeny (Lotto-Soudal) en Niklas Larsen (Uno-X)... and we're now up and running and racing.

And there's further breaking news with Garmin launching Rally pedal-based power meters. No idea what that really entails but it's HUGE NEWS. Here's the story.

Breaking news: Paris-Roubaix has been called off. It was meant to take place in just a few weeks from now. Here's the story.

And we're up and running, as we leave the market square in the centre of the city. The neutralized zone isn't that long and we should be officially racing in a little under ten minutes from now.

You can find our complete race preview for today, right here.

#OxycleanClassicLast moments before the start in the historical centre of Bruges 🌞🌞 pic.twitter.com/KdqQSKBes9March 24, 2021 See more

We might see an early break go in the opening 50km of the race but the action will really start when we hit De Panne. We've got three though finishing circuits and a stretch along the coastline and if there are cross-winds then the race could blow apart, as it did last October.

We're in Brugge and the start line is already buzzing with activity. We'll be rolling out from the city in just about eight minutes from now and then heading south before then venturing west towards the finish. The peloton have 203.9km ahead of them and a race that should lean towards a sprint finish. The official start is at 11:15 GMT.