Garmin launches Rally pedal-based power meters

Hot on the heels of Speedplay's recent launch of a pedal-based power meter, Garmin has launched an all-new range of its own. The Garmin Rally range of power meters includes six different power meters that are compatible with three different kinds of cleats for on- and off-road use.

The Rally RS100 and Rally RS200 are compatible with Shimano SPD-SL road cleats, while the Rally RK100 and Rally RK200 are compatible with Look KEO road cleats. The Rally XC100 and Rally XC200 models are compatible with Shimano SPD cleats for mountain bike, gravel or cyclo-cross riders.

Pedal-based power meters have become increasingly popular because of their simplicity. Riders can simply swap out their pedals, which is easier than finding a crank-based power meter that's the correct size and compatibility, and they can easily be switched between bikes for multi-bike households.

Image 1 of 3 Garmin's Rally power meter pedals for Shimano road cleats (Image credit: Garmin) Image 2 of 3 Garmin's Rally power meter pedals for Look road cleats (Image credit: Garmin) Image 3 of 3 Garmin's power meter pedals for Shimano mountain bike cleats (Image credit: Garmin)

For Garmin's new Rally lineup, the number associated with each model indicates whether the power meter uses a single- or dual-sensor. For example, the Rally RK200 uses a dual-sensor, which means riders can keep track of both their right and left data outputs. The dual-sensor can also track time spent in the standing versus seated position and where, in the pedal stroke, a rider is producing the most power.

Meanwhile, the models suffixed with '100', such as the Rally RK100, are single sensor models that track power and cadence data from the left pedal only. Garmin says they can be upgraded to a dual-sensor if riders choose.

The pedals can be paired with Garmin Edge cycling computers as well as the Garmin Connect app. They can also be paired with a number of indoor cycling apps such as Zwift.

The dual-sensor pedals range in price from £969.99 to £1,059.99 while the single-sensor pedals range from £569.99 to £619.99. The pedals, along with upgrade pedals and conversion kits, are available now.