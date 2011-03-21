Trending

McConneloug wins in Puerto Rico

Broderick pedals to men's victory ahead of Cares

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes1:47:14
2Colin Cares (USA) Kenda Pro Mountain Bike Team0:04:20
3Kelvin Gonzalez0:08:01
5Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR)0:16:15
6Josue Vazquez (PuR)0:17:58
7Tedis Vargas (PuR)0:19:35
8Nelson Aviles Martinez (PuR)0:28:59
9Rafael Gonzalez Casanova (PuR)
10Kevin Gonzalez (PuR)
11Pagan Angel Miranda (PuR)
12Rafael Rivera Marrero (PuR)
13Jose Gonzalez (PuR)
14Jaime Rodriguez (PuR)
15Luis O. Nieto Rodriguez (PuR)
16Santiago Aponte Rivera (PuR)
DNFChristian Acevedo Arroyo (PuR)
DNSLuis Rodrigues Arroyo (PuR)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes1:43:44
2Alany Torres (PuR)0:33:10
3Lus Elena Rodriguez Vasquez (USA)0:37:53
4Deborah Vega (PuR)
5Josette Velazquez Lebron (PuR)
6Jennifer Pascual Dykes (PuR)
DNSMydalis Lugo Marrero (PuR)

