McConneloug wins in Puerto Rico
Broderick pedals to men's victory ahead of Cares
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|1:47:14
|2
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda Pro Mountain Bike Team
|0:04:20
|3
|Kelvin Gonzalez
|0:08:01
|5
|Eudaldo Asencio Rosario (PuR)
|0:16:15
|6
|Josue Vazquez (PuR)
|0:17:58
|7
|Tedis Vargas (PuR)
|0:19:35
|8
|Nelson Aviles Martinez (PuR)
|0:28:59
|9
|Rafael Gonzalez Casanova (PuR)
|10
|Kevin Gonzalez (PuR)
|11
|Pagan Angel Miranda (PuR)
|12
|Rafael Rivera Marrero (PuR)
|13
|Jose Gonzalez (PuR)
|14
|Jaime Rodriguez (PuR)
|15
|Luis O. Nieto Rodriguez (PuR)
|16
|Santiago Aponte Rivera (PuR)
|DNF
|Christian Acevedo Arroyo (PuR)
|DNS
|Luis Rodrigues Arroyo (PuR)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|1:43:44
|2
|Alany Torres (PuR)
|0:33:10
|3
|Lus Elena Rodriguez Vasquez (USA)
|0:37:53
|4
|Deborah Vega (PuR)
|5
|Josette Velazquez Lebron (PuR)
|6
|Jennifer Pascual Dykes (PuR)
|DNS
|Mydalis Lugo Marrero (PuR)
