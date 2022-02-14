Lutsenko prevails on the gravel in Clásica Jaén

Image 1 of 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) makes the winning attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 2 of 20 Johan Jacobs (Movistar Team) leads on a gravel sector (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 3 of 20 Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma) was one of the early attackers (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 4 of 20 Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel - Euskadi) attacks out of the field to chase the leaders (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 5 of 20 Johan Jacobs (Movistar Team) leads the chase (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 6 of 20 Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) dodges a bidon (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 7 of 20 A Caja Rural rider attacks (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 8 of 20 Lotto Soudal controls the peloton (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 9 of 20 Lotto Soudal leads up the climb (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 10 of 20 Yuriy Natarov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) covered in dust (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 11 of 20 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 12 of 20 Max Kanter (Movistar Team) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 13 of 20 Gavin Mannion (Human Powered Health) and Tuur Dens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 14 of 20 The first edition of the Clasica Jaen (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 15 of 20 Carlos Garci­a Pierna leads Chad Haga in the escape (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 16 of 20 Lotto Soudal leads across the gravel (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 17 of 20 A beautiful spring day (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 18 of 20 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 19 of 20 Alexey Lutsenko with Lennard Kamna (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency) Image 20 of 20 Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Alexey Lutsenko used his power and aggression to dominate the inaugural edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior race, the new Spanish one-day race that included 40km of gravel country roads through the olive groves of Andalucia.

Lutsenko forced a split in the peloton with 50km to go on the third of five long gravel sectors. He then attacked again with 28km to go, distancing a small group of riders and leaving them to fight for the placings.

The Astana Qazaqstan rider opened a gap of a minute and never looked back, powering over the dirt roads and on the cobbled streets to the finish line.

