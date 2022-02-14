Lutsenko prevails on the gravel in Clásica Jaén
2022-02-14
Astana riders overcomes mishaps, mechanicals en route to victory
Alexey Lutsenko used his power and aggression to dominate the inaugural edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior race, the new Spanish one-day race that included 40km of gravel country roads through the olive groves of Andalucia.
Lutsenko forced a split in the peloton with 50km to go on the third of five long gravel sectors. He then attacked again with 28km to go, distancing a small group of riders and leaving them to fight for the placings.
The Astana Qazaqstan rider opened a gap of a minute and never looked back, powering over the dirt roads and on the cobbled streets to the finish line.
More to come!
