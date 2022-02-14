Trending

Lutsenko prevails on the gravel in Clásica Jaén

Astana riders overcomes mishaps, mechanicals en route to victory

Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Tim Wellens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) makes the winning attack (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Johan Jacobs (SUI - Movistar Team) - Euskaltel - Euskadi - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Johan Jacobs (Movistar Team) leads on a gravel sector (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Raul GarcÃ­a Pierna (ESP - Equipo Kern Pharma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Raul Garcia Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma) was one of the early attackers (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Xabier Mikel Azparren (ESP - Euskaltel - Euskadi) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel - Euskadi) attacks out of the field to chase the leaders (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Johan Jacobs (SUI - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Johan Jacobs (Movistar Team) leads the chase (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ - Astana Qazaqstan Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) dodges a bidon (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A Caja Rural rider attacks (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Lotto Soudal - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Lotto Soudal controls the peloton (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Lotto Soudal - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Lotto Soudal leads up the climb (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Yuriy Natarov (KAZ - Astana Qazaqstan Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Yuriy Natarov (Astana Qazaqstan Team) covered in dust (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Tim Wellens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Max Kanter (GER - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Max Kanter (Movistar Team) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 1st Edition Baeza Ubeda 1878 km 14022022 Gavin Mannion USA Human Powered Health Tuur Dens BEL Sport Vlaanderen Baloise photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Gavin Mannion (Human Powered Health) and Tuur Dens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - scenery - Lotto Soudal - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

The first edition of the Clasica Jaen (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Carlos GarcÃ­a Pierna (ESP - Equipo Kern Pharma) - Chad Haga (USA - Human Powered Health) - Xabier Mikel Azparren (ESP - Euskaltel - Euskadi) - Igor Arrieta (ESP - Equipo Kern Pharma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Carlos Garci­a Pierna leads Chad Haga in the escape (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 1st Edition Baeza Ubeda 1878 km 14022022 Filippo Conca ITA Lotto Soudal photo Luis Angel GomezSprintCyclingAgency2022

Lotto Soudal leads across the gravel (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

A beautiful spring day (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Tim Wellens (BEL - Lotto Soudal) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ - Astana Qazaqstan Team) - Lennard Kamna (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Alexey Lutsenko with Lennard Kamna (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)
Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2022 - 1st Edition - Baeza - Ubeda 187,8 km - 14/02/2022 - Lennard Kamna (GER - Bora - Hansgrohe) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: SprintCyclingAgency)

Alexey Lutsenko used his power and aggression to dominate the inaugural edition of the Clásica Jaén Paraiso Interior race, the new Spanish one-day race that included 40km of gravel country roads through the olive groves of Andalucia.

Lutsenko forced a split in the peloton with 50km to go on the third of five long gravel sectors. He then attacked again with 28km to go, distancing a small group of riders and leaving them to fight for the placings. 

The Astana Qazaqstan rider opened a gap of a minute and never looked back, powering over the dirt roads and on the cobbled streets to the finish line.

More to come!

