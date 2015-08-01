Adam Yates takes solo win at Clásica San Sebastián
Orica-GreenEdge rider attacks on final climb
Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) took the biggest win of his young career at the Clásica San Sebastian on Saturday, with victory coming as a huge surprise after the 22-year-old British rider believed a breakaway had finished ahead of him.
Yates only realised he had won after he passed the finish line and saw his soigneur celebrating. He only then started to celebrate his win but still needed convincing after the race.
“I didn’t know I’d won. I spoke to my directeur sportif but the radio was too quiet to hear him. I honestly thought there was a break up the road,” Yates explained briefly before crowned the winner on the podium. “I didn’t know what had exactly happened up front in the finale. I just went full gas and so I won but at the time I had no idea.”
A problem with the plane that helps transit live television images was the cause for confusion with teams and commentators forced to follow the action by official race radio. Yates attacked on the final climb of the 219km Clásica, the steep Bordako Tontorra that summited just seven kilometres from the finish line.
He blasted past the remains of a late attack that included Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and passed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was apparently hit by a race motorbike after attacking first. The Belgian later vented his anger via Twitter but failed to finish the race after breaking his bike.
Yates did not hesitate despite the confusion and surged on, blasting between the walls of shouting Basque cycling fans. He started the descent with a handful of seconds on the chasers and kept going.
Last year, Adam Yates was in the select front group but crashed on the twisting descent. This time he had no problem and used his evident Tour de France form to dive down the descent and power to the finish.
Behind, big favourites Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) joined the group of chasers but they failed to work together, helping Yates stay away.
They sat up on the descent and then refused to work smoothly on the final flat kilometres into San Sebastian, allowing Yates to open his lead to 15 seconds.
In the final kilometre, Yates tried desperately to obtain info from his Orica-GreenEdge team car but the crowd drowned out any updates during one of the best moments of his young career.
How it happened
Before the hectic, confused finale, the Clásica San Sebastian followed its traditional pattern with the early break of eight riders surviving the two climbs of the Jaizkibel.
The eight were Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Dennis Vannendert (Lotto Soudal), Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Degand (IAM Cycling), Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis) but the peloton never let them gain more than three-minutes, with the Movistar team doing a lot of work on the front to keep them in check.
The second climb of the Jaizkibel saw the break explode after Boaro attacked alone. He got a gap but faced a long, lone battle in pursuit of victory. Several groups attacked from the peloton on the Jaizkibel and that helped a 16-rider group form later over the top of the Alto Arkale climb with 30km to go. Gilbert was convinced the move was the right attack and worked hard to make it stay away. Hesjedal was also in the move as the Movistar and Katusha lead peloton waited for the late and decisive Bordako Tontorra climb.
Behind, Valverde and the others hesitated and missed their chance, perhaps convinced that Yates would not make it to the finish on his own. They must have forgotten how strong the young British rider was in the Tour de France and his performance in last year’s race. It was a huge mistake to let Yates go and he finished off a perfect attack, even if he did not know he had won.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5:30:22
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:00:15
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|17
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:20
|18
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing
|0:00:24
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|23
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:37
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:42
|25
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:54
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing
|34
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|36
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:02:29
|47
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:03
|54
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:37
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:46
|56
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:53
|57
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|59
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:03
|65
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:47
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:50
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|71
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing
|73
|Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:05:58
|75
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:18
|76
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:53
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:54
|80
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|83
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|84
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:37
|85
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing
|0:08:12
|87
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:12
|90
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:12:01
|91
|Miguel Ángel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:08
|92
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:40
|95
|Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:06
|96
|Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|DNF
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|5
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|6
|Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing
|2
|7
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|8
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|2
|9
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|3
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|5
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|10
|6
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|7
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|9
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|10
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|11
|Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|15
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|16:32:00
|2
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:18
|3
|Katusha Team
|0:01:33
|4
|Etixx - Quick Step
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|6
|Equipe Cycliste FDJ.fr
|0:02:04
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:03:15
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:24
|10
|Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|0:03:54
|11
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:04:55
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:11
|13
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:29
|14
|Tinkoff - Saxo
|0:05:53
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:06:03
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:08:12
|18
|Team Lotto NL - Jumbo
|0:08:35
|19
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:12:26
