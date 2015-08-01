Image 1 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line as the Clasica San Sebastian winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 76 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) tries to get away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 76 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 76 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) goes on the attack at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 76 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) also tried to get away on the last climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 76 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 76 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was hit behind by a TV motorcycle at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) made an attack on the last climb at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 76 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) was in the last big breakaway of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 76 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 76 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) knocked onto the ground after behind hit from behind my a TV motorcycle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) was hit by a TV motorcycle while making an attack at the Clasica San Sebatian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) hit by a TV motorcycle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) broken bike underneath the TV motorcycle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 76 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) on the ground after behind hit from behind by a TV motorcycle at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 76 The win goes to Adam Yates (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) takes his biggest career win at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) attacks on the Bordako Tontorra climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Clasica San Sebastian ahead of Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 76 Podium kisses for Clasica San Sebastian winner Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) on the podium in San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) wins Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) tops the podium at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 76 Damiano Caruso (BMC) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 76 Egor Silin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 76 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 76 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) lead the late breakaway at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 76 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 76 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 76 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) finished fifth on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 76 Pieter Serry (Etixx-QuickStep) was in the late breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 76 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 76 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) waits for his moment to make a move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 76 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) sits in the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) doesn't yet realize that he won the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 76 Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) is trying to communicate with his DS in the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 76 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 76 Damiano Caruso (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 76 Damiano Caruso (BMC) chasing Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 76 Riders climbing at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 76 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) was in the late breakaway move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 76 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) leads the breakaway on the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 76 The late move included Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Pieter Serry (Team Etixx-QuickStep), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cannondale), Mikel Landa (Astana), Warren Barguil (Giant- Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory), Egor Silin (Katusha) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 76 The group of riders on the climb at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 76 The breakaway during the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 76 The late breakaway included Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Pieter Serry (Team Quick Step), Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cannondale), Mikel Landa (Astana), Warren Barguil (Giant- Alpecin), Damiano Caruso (BMC), Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory), Egor Silin (Katusha) and Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 76 Astana riders on the front of the group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 76 The San Sebastian coastline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 76 The peloton single file racing Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 76 The coastline in San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 76 The breakaway's gap fell to 1:50 with 80km to go at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 76 Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 76 Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) was also in the early move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 76 Valerio Agnoli (Astana) leads the breakaway at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 76 Movistar leads the main field for Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 76 The breakaway during the Clasica San Sebastian, led by Thomas Degand (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 76 The peloton racing along the scenic coastline at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 76 The main field starts the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 76 The peloton at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 76 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 76 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 76 Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 76 The San Sebastian coast (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 76 The peloton winds its way along the coastline in San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 76 The field races along the winding roads in San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 76 The peloton races single file at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 76 The rolling and mountainous terrain during the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 74 of 76 The main field is all together at the start of the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 75 of 76 The rolling and hilly terrain at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 76 of 76 The peloton racing the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) took the biggest win of his young career at the Clásica San Sebastian on Saturday, with victory coming as a huge surprise after the 22-year-old British rider believed a breakaway had finished ahead of him.

Yates only realised he had won after he passed the finish line and saw his soigneur celebrating. He only then started to celebrate his win but still needed convincing after the race.

“I didn’t know I’d won. I spoke to my directeur sportif but the radio was too quiet to hear him. I honestly thought there was a break up the road,” Yates explained briefly before crowned the winner on the podium. “I didn’t know what had exactly happened up front in the finale. I just went full gas and so I won but at the time I had no idea.”

A problem with the plane that helps transit live television images was the cause for confusion with teams and commentators forced to follow the action by official race radio. Yates attacked on the final climb of the 219km Clásica, the steep Bordako Tontorra that summited just seven kilometres from the finish line.

He blasted past the remains of a late attack that included Philippe Gilbert (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and passed Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who was apparently hit by a race motorbike after attacking first. The Belgian later vented his anger via Twitter but failed to finish the race after breaking his bike.

Yates did not hesitate despite the confusion and surged on, blasting between the walls of shouting Basque cycling fans. He started the descent with a handful of seconds on the chasers and kept going.

Last year, Adam Yates was in the select front group but crashed on the twisting descent. This time he had no problem and used his evident Tour de France form to dive down the descent and power to the finish.

Behind, big favourites Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) joined the group of chasers but they failed to work together, helping Yates stay away.

They sat up on the descent and then refused to work smoothly on the final flat kilometres into San Sebastian, allowing Yates to open his lead to 15 seconds.

In the final kilometre, Yates tried desperately to obtain info from his Orica-GreenEdge team car but the crowd drowned out any updates during one of the best moments of his young career.

How it happened

Before the hectic, confused finale, the Clásica San Sebastian followed its traditional pattern with the early break of eight riders surviving the two climbs of the Jaizkibel.

The eight were Manuel Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo), Valerio Agnoli (Astana), Dennis Vannendert (Lotto Soudal), Nathan Haas (Cannondale-Garmin), Maarten Wynants (LottoNL-Jumbo), Thomas Degand (IAM Cycling), Lluis Mas (Caja Rural) and Romain Hardy (Cofidis) but the peloton never let them gain more than three-minutes, with the Movistar team doing a lot of work on the front to keep them in check.

The second climb of the Jaizkibel saw the break explode after Boaro attacked alone. He got a gap but faced a long, lone battle in pursuit of victory. Several groups attacked from the peloton on the Jaizkibel and that helped a 16-rider group form later over the top of the Alto Arkale climb with 30km to go. Gilbert was convinced the move was the right attack and worked hard to make it stay away. Hesjedal was also in the move as the Movistar and Katusha lead peloton waited for the late and decisive Bordako Tontorra climb.





Behind, Valverde and the others hesitated and missed their chance, perhaps convinced that Yates would not make it to the finish on his own. They must have forgotten how strong the young British rider was in the Tour de France and his performance in last year’s race. It was a huge mistake to let Yates go and he finished off a perfect attack, even if he did not know he had won.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5:30:22 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing 0:00:15 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 17 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:20 18 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing 0:00:24 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Luis León Sánchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 23 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:37 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:42 25 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:54 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 29 Andre Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing 34 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 36 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 38 Zdenek _tybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 40 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 41 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 44 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:02:29 47 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 50 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:03 54 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:37 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:46 56 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:53 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 58 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 59 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 60 Benoït Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Luis Angel Maté Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Astana Pro Team 63 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 64 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:03 65 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 68 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:47 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:50 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:01 71 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 72 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing 73 Julián Arredondo (Col) Trek Factory Racing 74 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:05:58 75 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:18 76 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 77 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:53 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:54 80 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 81 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 83 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:10 84 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:37 85 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing 0:08:12 87 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:12 90 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:01 91 Miguel Ángel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:08 92 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 93 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:40 95 Rui Alberto Faria da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:15:06 96 Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Pro Team DNF Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team DNF Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky DNF Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky DNF Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team DNF Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team DNF Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge DNF Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida DNF Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida DNF Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre-Merida DNF Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida DNF Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal DNF Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing DNF Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling DNF Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling DNF Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 5 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 6 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing 2 7 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 8 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 2 9 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 3 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 5 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 10 6 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 7 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 9 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 10 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 11 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 4 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 14 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 15 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1