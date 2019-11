Image 1 of 2 Marco Amicabile (Delio Gallina S.Inox A.S.D) sprints to a win at the Trofeo Arvedi (Image credit: Rodella) Image 2 of 2 The podium of the 44th Trofeo Arvedi. Marco Amicabile (Delio Gallina S.Inox A.S.D) won the race. (Image credit: Rodella)

Marco Amicabile (Delio Gallina S.Inox A.S.D) won the 44th edition of the Circuito del Porto - Trofeo Arvedi ahead of Brazilian Rafael Andriato De Mattos (U.C. Trevigiani Dynamon Botto) and Uzbek Ruslan Karimov (Team Idea 2010 ASD).

184 elite and under 23 men started the day. After numerous attacks, a breakaway escaped at 75km. The break riders included Sonny Colbrelli (Zalf Desiree Fior), Roberto Corti and Nicola Danesi (Gavardo Tecmor), Mattia Bevilacqua and Bruno Sanetti (Parmense), Alex Carver and Aaron Donnelly (Jayko Skins - Australia), Mirko Tedeschi (Casati - NGC), Marco Da Castagnori (UC Pistoiese), Paolo Colonna and Lorenzo Mola (Delio Gallina), Jan Hirt (Mgkvis Norda), Eugert Zhupa (Trevigiani Dynamon) and Oleksander Nikolienko (Cerone Rafi).

By 111km, after working together, the leaders had a maximum gap of 4:02. However, they were caught three kilometers from the finish, setting up a bunch sprint.

