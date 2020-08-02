Trending

Damiano Caruso wins Circuito de Getxo

By

Nizzolo second, Prades third in chase-group sprint

GRAZALEMA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Damiano Caruso of Italy Team Bahrain McLaren during the 66th Vuelta a Andaluca Ruta del Sol 2020 Stage 1 a 1738km stage from Alhaurn de la Torre to Grazalema 911m VCANDALUCIA UCIProSeries on February 19 2020 in Grazalema Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain McLaren) took his first win individual since 2013 as he soloed to victory at the Circuito de Getxo.

Caruso held off a chasing pack on the uphill finish, crossing the line just a few metres ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Eduard Prades (Movistar Team). He was part of a six-man attack that broke away on the final climb of the race, 16km from the line.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 4:11:09
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:00:01
3Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
4Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:03
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

Latest on Cyclingnews