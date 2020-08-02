Damiano Caruso wins Circuito de Getxo

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain McLaren) took his first win individual since 2013 as he soloed to victory at the Circuito de Getxo.

Caruso held off a chasing pack on the uphill finish, crossing the line just a few metres ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Eduard Prades (Movistar Team). He was part of a six-man attack that broke away on the final climb of the race, 16km from the line.

More to follow...