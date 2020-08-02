Damiano Caruso wins Circuito de Getxo
By Cyclingnews
Nizzolo second, Prades third in chase-group sprint
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain McLaren) took his first win individual since 2013 as he soloed to victory at the Circuito de Getxo.
Caruso held off a chasing pack on the uphill finish, crossing the line just a few metres ahead of Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) and Eduard Prades (Movistar Team). He was part of a six-man attack that broke away on the final climb of the race, 16km from the line.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|4:11:09
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
