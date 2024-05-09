Arnaud De Lie charges ahead of Zingle and Brennan to win Circuit de Wallonie

Third win of year for Lotto Dstny sprinter

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) takes the top step of the podium as winner of 2024 Circuit de Wallonie
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) takes the top step of the podium as winner of 2024 Circuit de Wallonie (Image credit: Circuit de Wallonie)
Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) came around Axel Zingle (Cofidis) in the closing metres and won Circuit de Wallonie on Thursday. Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) took third place in Marcinelle.

For De Lie, it was his fourth consecutive podium of the year, coming off a win four days ago at Tro-Bro Léon. It was a fifth second-placed finish for Zingle, who recovered from a puncture with 30km to go and worked his way to the front of the race in the finale.

