Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes a bow, winning stage 3 after mistakenly saluting on the previous stage for second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italy's Manuele Boaro delivered Tinkoff-Saxo's third victory of the year as he claimed the queen stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire atop the Mont des Avaloirs. By a margin of three seconds only, he took over the lead from his compatriot Adriano Malori (Movistar) who defended himself brilliantly.

With one day to go, Boaro's victory echoed Oleg Tinkov's controversial post on Facebook. Last week the Russian tycoon wrote: "We definitely need to reduce the number of races - no one is interested in these provincial races that get no TV coverage."

However, the Venetian was so delighted to win that he yelled out loud as he crossed the finishing line ahead of Pierre Rolland of Europcar.

"I was determined to win today because my team had done such a great job to bring me in a good position in the finale," Boaro told Cyclingnews in Pré-en-Pail.

"Every time that I come to this race, I want to do well. Three years ago, I finished second overall and in the time trial as well, but this time, the race was much harder with this fourth stage finish at the top of the climb. I still have to defend the jersey for one day. After that I'll ride the Amstel Gold Race and the Flèche wallonne but my big hope is to get a start at the Giro d'Italia and help Alberto Contador to win it."

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Marco Minaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Boudat (Europcar) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) broke away early on and built up a maximum lead of five minutes.

"I was up there to defend Jacques' [Janse van Rensburg] KOM jersey," explained the South African who took over from his teammate. "We had to take away the points. We're all good climbers and we had several cards to play in the finale and also to keep Stephen [Cummings] fresh for the last lap."

Another MTN-Qhubeka rider, Merhawi Kudus, was part of that counter-attack with Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La-Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Tiago Machado (Katusha) while Pierrick Fédrigo (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia) that bridged the gap as well on the last lap.

With 12km to go, the yellow jersey group was at thirty seconds. Boaro and defending champion Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) jumped over at the bottom of the last ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs and the Italian proved to be the fastest.

"I'm very frustrated," Rolland said. "We were too many together for the stage win. I came second in stage 1 of the Volta Catalunya, second again today. I did pretty well at the Giro d'Italia last year (4th) but I haven't won a race for two years. I'm not rewarded for my efforts today." His last win was at the Mont des Avaloirs in the 2013 Circuit de la Sarthe.

There's one stage remaining for Boaro to be crowned the overall winner of the 63rd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:49:41 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 4 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 5 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 7 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:11 13 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:13 14 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 15 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 16 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 18 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 21 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 22 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 26 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 27 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:36 29 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 32 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 35 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 37 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 38 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 41 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 42 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 43 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 45 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 46 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 47 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:02:11 48 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:31 49 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:31 51 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:05:39 53 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:18 54 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:54 55 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:21 56 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 57 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 58 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 59 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:13 60 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:29 62 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 63 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:03 64 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:39 65 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 66 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 69 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 72 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 73 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 75 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 77 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 78 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:15:25 80 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:34 81 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 82 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:36 85 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 89 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 90 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 92 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:19:36 93 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:21:36

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 11:35:18 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:06 5 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:11 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:20 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:23 11 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:26 12 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:27 13 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:31 14 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 15 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:35 16 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:38 17 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:41 18 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:00:42 19 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:46 22 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:47 23 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 24 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:49 25 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:52 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:54 27 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 28 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:10 31 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:13 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:20 33 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:28 34 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:32 35 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 36 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 37 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:47 38 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:49 39 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:50 40 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:59 41 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:06 42 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:02:11 43 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:17 44 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:03:01 45 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:33 46 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:03:58 47 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:02 48 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:02 49 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:22 50 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 0:05:33 51 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 0:06:21 52 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:06:38 53 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:50 54 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:20 55 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:58 56 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:59 57 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:27 58 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:48 59 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:52 60 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 0:10:04 61 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:00 62 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:01 63 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:08 64 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:08 65 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:10 66 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:25 68 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:28 69 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:13:29 70 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:30 71 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:34 72 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:13:37 73 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:13:42 74 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 75 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:49 76 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:19 77 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:21 78 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 79 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:45 80 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:05 81 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:14 82 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:15 83 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:19:16 84 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:23 85 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:24 86 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:26 87 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:34 88 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:13 89 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:21:35 90 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:21:39 91 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:25:54 92 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:59 93 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 pts 2 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 4 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 29 5 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 29 6 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 7 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 23 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 17 11 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 17 12 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 16 13 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 14 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 15 15 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 14 16 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 14 17 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 14 18 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 13 19 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 20 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 21 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 11 22 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 10 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 10 24 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 25 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 10 26 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 9 27 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 28 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 9 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 8 30 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 6 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 32 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 33 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 5 34 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 35 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 5 36 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 4 37 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 38 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 3 39 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 3 40 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 41 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 1 42 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 43 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 26 pts 2 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 16 3 Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 4 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 5 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 10 6 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 7 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 5 8 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 2 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 12 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1 13 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1 14 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 11:35:44 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:05 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 4 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:26 5 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:44 6 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 7 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:06 8 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 9 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:51 10 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:36 11 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:01 12 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:34 13 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 0:13:11 14 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:23 15 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:48 16 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:18:49 17 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:21:13 18 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:45