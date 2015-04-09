Boaro wins queen stage of Circuit Sarthe
Rolland, Hivert topped by Tinkoff-Saxo Italian
Italy's Manuele Boaro delivered Tinkoff-Saxo's third victory of the year as he claimed the queen stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire atop the Mont des Avaloirs. By a margin of three seconds only, he took over the lead from his compatriot Adriano Malori (Movistar) who defended himself brilliantly.
With one day to go, Boaro's victory echoed Oleg Tinkov's controversial post on Facebook. Last week the Russian tycoon wrote: "We definitely need to reduce the number of races - no one is interested in these provincial races that get no TV coverage."
However, the Venetian was so delighted to win that he yelled out loud as he crossed the finishing line ahead of Pierre Rolland of Europcar.
"I was determined to win today because my team had done such a great job to bring me in a good position in the finale," Boaro told Cyclingnews in Pré-en-Pail.
"Every time that I come to this race, I want to do well. Three years ago, I finished second overall and in the time trial as well, but this time, the race was much harder with this fourth stage finish at the top of the climb. I still have to defend the jersey for one day. After that I'll ride the Amstel Gold Race and the Flèche wallonne but my big hope is to get a start at the Giro d'Italia and help Alberto Contador to win it."
Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Marco Minaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Boudat (Europcar) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) broke away early on and built up a maximum lead of five minutes.
"I was up there to defend Jacques' [Janse van Rensburg] KOM jersey," explained the South African who took over from his teammate. "We had to take away the points. We're all good climbers and we had several cards to play in the finale and also to keep Stephen [Cummings] fresh for the last lap."
Another MTN-Qhubeka rider, Merhawi Kudus, was part of that counter-attack with Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La-Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Tiago Machado (Katusha) while Pierrick Fédrigo (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia) that bridged the gap as well on the last lap.
With 12km to go, the yellow jersey group was at thirty seconds. Boaro and defending champion Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) jumped over at the bottom of the last ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs and the Italian proved to be the fastest.
"I'm very frustrated," Rolland said. "We were too many together for the stage win. I came second in stage 1 of the Volta Catalunya, second again today. I did pretty well at the Giro d'Italia last year (4th) but I haven't won a race for two years. I'm not rewarded for my efforts today." His last win was at the Mont des Avaloirs in the 2013 Circuit de la Sarthe.
There's one stage remaining for Boaro to be crowned the overall winner of the 63rd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:49:41
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|4
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|5
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|7
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:11
|13
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|16
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|22
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|26
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|27
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:36
|29
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|38
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|41
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|42
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|43
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|45
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|46
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|47
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:02:11
|48
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:31
|49
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:31
|51
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:05:39
|53
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:18
|54
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:54
|55
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:21
|56
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|58
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|59
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:13
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:29
|62
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|63
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:03
|64
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:39
|65
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|69
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|72
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|73
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|75
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|77
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|78
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:15:25
|80
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:34
|81
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:36
|85
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|90
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:19:36
|93
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11:35:18
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:11
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:20
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:23
|11
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:26
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:27
|13
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:35
|16
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:38
|17
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|18
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:00:42
|19
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:46
|22
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:47
|23
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|24
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:49
|25
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:52
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:54
|27
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|28
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|31
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:13
|32
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:20
|33
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:28
|34
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:32
|35
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|36
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|37
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:47
|38
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:49
|39
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:50
|40
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:59
|41
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|42
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:02:11
|43
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|44
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:03:01
|45
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:33
|46
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:03:58
|47
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:02
|48
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:02
|49
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:22
|50
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:05:33
|51
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:06:21
|52
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:06:38
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|54
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:20
|55
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:58
|56
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:59
|57
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:27
|58
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:48
|59
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:52
|60
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:10:04
|61
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:00
|62
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:01
|63
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:08
|64
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:08
|65
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:10
|66
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:25
|68
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:28
|69
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:13:29
|70
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:30
|71
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:34
|72
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:13:37
|73
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:13:42
|74
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:49
|76
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:19
|77
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:21
|78
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|79
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|80
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:05
|81
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:14
|82
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:15
|83
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:19:16
|84
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:23
|85
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:24
|86
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:26
|87
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:34
|88
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:13
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:21:35
|90
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:39
|91
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:25:54
|92
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:59
|93
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|pts
|2
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|4
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|29
|5
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|23
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|17
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|12
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16
|13
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|14
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|15
|15
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|14
|16
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|17
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|18
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|13
|19
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|20
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|21
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|22
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|10
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|10
|24
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|25
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|26
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|27
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|28
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|9
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|30
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|32
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|33
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|34
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|35
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|36
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|4
|37
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|38
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|3
|39
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|3
|40
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|41
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|42
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|43
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|26
|pts
|2
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|16
|3
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|4
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|5
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|6
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|7
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|5
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|2
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|13
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11:35:44
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|4
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:26
|5
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:44
|6
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|7
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:06
|8
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|10
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:36
|11
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:01
|12
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:34
|13
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|0:13:11
|14
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:23
|15
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:48
|16
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:18:49
|17
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:13
|18
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34:46:50
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|3
|Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:26
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|5
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|6
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:57
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|8
|Team Roompot
|0:02:52
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:37
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:05:31
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:04
|12
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:34
|13
|Colombia
|0:11:55
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:59
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:21:53
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:17
