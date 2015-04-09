Trending

Boaro wins queen stage of Circuit Sarthe

Rolland, Hivert topped by Tinkoff-Saxo Italian

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes a bow, winning stage 3 after mistakenly saluting on the previous stage for second place

Italy's Manuele Boaro delivered Tinkoff-Saxo's third victory of the year as he claimed the queen stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire atop the Mont des Avaloirs. By a margin of three seconds only, he took over the lead from his compatriot Adriano Malori (Movistar) who defended himself brilliantly.

With one day to go, Boaro's victory echoed Oleg Tinkov's controversial post on Facebook. Last week the Russian tycoon wrote: "We definitely need to reduce the number of races - no one is interested in these provincial races that get no TV coverage."

However, the Venetian was so delighted to win that he yelled out loud as he crossed the finishing line ahead of Pierre Rolland of Europcar.

"I was determined to win today because my team had done such a great job to bring me in a good position in the finale," Boaro told Cyclingnews in Pré-en-Pail.

"Every time that I come to this race, I want to do well. Three years ago, I finished second overall and in the time trial as well, but this time, the race was much harder with this fourth stage finish at the top of the climb. I still have to defend the jersey for one day. After that I'll ride the Amstel Gold Race and the Flèche wallonne but my big hope is to get a start at the Giro d'Italia and help Alberto Contador to win it."

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha), Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka), Marco Minaard (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Thomas Boudat (Europcar) and Benoît Jarrier (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) broke away early on and built up a maximum lead of five minutes.

"I was up there to defend Jacques' [Janse van Rensburg] KOM jersey," explained the South African who took over from his teammate. "We had to take away the points. We're all good climbers and we had several cards to play in the finale and also to keep Stephen [Cummings] fresh for the last lap."

Another MTN-Qhubeka rider, Merhawi Kudus, was part of that counter-attack with Jan Bakelants (Ag2r-La-Mondiale), Pierre Rolland (Europcar), Alex Howes (Cannondale-Garmin), Tiago Machado (Katusha) while Pierrick Fédrigo (Bretagne-Séché Environnement) and Leonardo Duque (Colombia) that bridged the gap as well on the last lap.

With 12km to go, the yellow jersey group was at thirty seconds. Boaro and defending champion Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) jumped over at the bottom of the last ascent to the Mont des Avaloirs and the Italian proved to be the fastest.

"I'm very frustrated," Rolland said. "We were too many together for the stage win. I came second in stage 1 of the Volta Catalunya, second again today. I did pretty well at the Giro d'Italia last year (4th) but I haven't won a race for two years. I'm not rewarded for my efforts today." His last win was at the Mont des Avaloirs in the 2013 Circuit de la Sarthe.

There's one stage remaining for Boaro to be crowned the overall winner of the 63rd Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo4:49:41
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
4Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
5Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
7Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
10Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:11
13Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:13
14Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
15Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
16Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
18Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
22Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
24Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
25Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
26Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
27Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:36
29Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
31Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
32Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
34Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
37Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
38Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
41Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
42Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
43Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
45Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
46Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
47Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:02:11
48Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:31
49Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:31
51Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:05:39
53Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:18
54Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:54
55Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:21
56Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
58Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
59Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:13
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
61Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:29
62Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
63Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:03
64John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:12:39
65Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
66Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
69Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
72Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
73Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
75Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
77Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
78Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:15:25
80Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:34
81Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:36
85Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
86Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
88Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
89Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
90Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
92Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:19:36
93Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:36

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo11:35:18
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:03
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:06
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:11
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:20
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
9Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:23
11Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:26
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:27
13Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:31
14Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
15Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:35
16Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:38
17Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:41
18Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:00:42
19Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:46
22Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:47
23Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
24Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:49
25Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:52
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:54
27Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
28Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10
31Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:13
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:20
33Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:28
34Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:32
35Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
36Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
37Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:47
38Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:49
39Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:50
40Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:59
41Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:06
42Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:02:11
43Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:17
44Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:03:01
45Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:33
46Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:03:58
47Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:02
48Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:02
49Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:22
50Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:05:33
51John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:06:21
52Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:06:38
53Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:50
54Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:20
55Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:58
56Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:59
57Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:27
58Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:48
59Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:52
60Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:10:04
61Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:00
62Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:01
63Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:08
64Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:08
65Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:13:10
66Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:25
68Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:13:28
69Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:13:29
70Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:30
71Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:34
72Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:13:37
73Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:13:42
74Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
75Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:49
76Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:19
77Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:21
78Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
79Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:17:45
80Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:19:05
81Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:14
82Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:15
83Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:19:16
84Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:23
85Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:24
86Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:26
87Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:34
88Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:13
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:21:35
90Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:21:39
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:25:54
92John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:25:59
93Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits39pts
2Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo31
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr30
4Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team29
5Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha29
6Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale28
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot23
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar20
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team19
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha17
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar17
12Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement16
13Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha15
14Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling15
15Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement14
16Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar14
17Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar14
18Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia13
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr12
20Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
21Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka11
22Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team10
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement10
24Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
25Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team10
26Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka9
27Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr9
28Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team9
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale8
30Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling6
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
32Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
33Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha5
34Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
35Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka5
36Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot4
37Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
38Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement3
39Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia3
40Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
41Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia1
42Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
43Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka26pts
2Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement16
3Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert13
4Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka12
5Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar10
6Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha6
7Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia5
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha2
11Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1
13Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1
14John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo11:35:44
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:05
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
4Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:26
5Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:44
6Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
7Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:06
8Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
9Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:51
10Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:36
11Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:01
12Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:34
13Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia0:13:11
14Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:23
15Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:48
16Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:18:49
17Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:21:13
18Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34:46:50
2Team Katusha0:00:12
3Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:26
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
5MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
6FDJ.fr0:00:57
7Team Europcar0:01:11
8Team Roompot0:02:52
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:37
10Movistar Team0:05:31
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:04
12Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:34
13Colombia0:11:55
14AG2R La Mondiale0:11:59
15Androni Giocattoli0:21:53
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:17

