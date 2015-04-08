Adriano Malori (Movistar Team) stays in the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Adriano Malori led a Movistar one-two in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire afternoon time trial, beating teammate Alex Dowsett in the 6.8km test in Angers.

The Italian covered the course in a time of 7:58 at over 51km/h. Dowsett was nine seconds slower, with Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) third in a time of 8:13. It was Malori’s third win of the 2015 season after also winning time trials at the Tour de San Luis and the more recent Tirreno-Adriatico.

“I’m not so surprised to win as I’ve felt good sensations in the last month," the Italian champion for time trial explained after receiving the yellow jersey on stage. “I came here to win the time trial today. Now I also lead the race. It looks like a very hard stage on the map tomorrow and I have strong competitors with [Tiago] Machado, [Ramunas] Navardauskas and [Stephen] Cummings. They are so close to me...”

Asked how much of a climber he was ahead of that queen stage due to finish atop the Mont des Avaloirs, which is the highest peak of western France (alt. 416 m.), Malori said: “I don’t know, I’ll answer this question tomorrow.” But he gave an interesting insight of what kind of tactic Movistar might play: “Alex is training for the Hour Record. We have more chances to win this race with Jesus Herrada.”

The 2013 Spanish road champion stands 20 seconds down on GC while former yellow jersey Anthony Roux of FDJ limited the losses despite his bronchitis and now lays in third place at 12 seconds. He’s the 2011 overall winner of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.

“I didn’t feel super as I felt the efforts of the morning stage in my legs”, defending champion Navardauskas told Cyclingnews. “I tried my best on this quite technical course with small bumps that required to stay focused all the time. I’m third like last year with Movistar ahead of me. They’re a strong team with strong boys for time trialling but there are still two days to go. They’ll need to ride and I wish them the best of luck to defend the jersey with a team of six riders only.”

Malori also mentioned Machado among the underdogs. As he scored the fourth best time, the Portuguese also bettered his winning time of 2010 by twelve seconds. “It’s all due to the improvement of time trial bikes," said the Katusha rider. “This bike I rode today is the best I’ve ever had against the clock.”

The Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire continues with two road race stages on Thursday and Friday.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:58 2 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:09 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:16 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:20 6 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 8 Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:25 11 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 14 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:30 15 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 17 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin 0:00:32 19 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 20 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:33 22 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:34 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 25 Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Sche Environnement 0:00:37 26 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 27 Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 28 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 29 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 30 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 31 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 32 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:00:41 34 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:42 38 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 41 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:00:44 42 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:45 43 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:46 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:47 45 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 46 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:48 47 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot 48 Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:49 50 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 51 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:50 53 Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:51 54 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:00:52 55 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 56 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:54 57 Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:55 59 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 62 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 0:00:57 63 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 66 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:00:59 69 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 0:01:00 70 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:01 72 Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 73 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:04 74 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 0:01:05 75 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 77 Marco Minnaard (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:07 78 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 79 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 80 Juan Sebastian Molano (Colombia) Team Colombia 0:01:08 81 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 82 Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot 83 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:01:10 84 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:11 85 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:13 86 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 87 Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 88 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:01:16 89 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 90 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:17 91 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 92 John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:44 93 Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:52 94 Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia 0:01:53