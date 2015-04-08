Malori, Dowsett make it Movistar 1-2 in Sarthe TT
Duo take over GC lead, Roux drops to third
Adriano Malori led a Movistar one-two in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire afternoon time trial, beating teammate Alex Dowsett in the 6.8km test in Angers.
The Italian covered the course in a time of 7:58 at over 51km/h. Dowsett was nine seconds slower, with Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) third in a time of 8:13. It was Malori’s third win of the 2015 season after also winning time trials at the Tour de San Luis and the more recent Tirreno-Adriatico.
“I’m not so surprised to win as I’ve felt good sensations in the last month," the Italian champion for time trial explained after receiving the yellow jersey on stage. “I came here to win the time trial today. Now I also lead the race. It looks like a very hard stage on the map tomorrow and I have strong competitors with [Tiago] Machado, [Ramunas] Navardauskas and [Stephen] Cummings. They are so close to me...”
Asked how much of a climber he was ahead of that queen stage due to finish atop the Mont des Avaloirs, which is the highest peak of western France (alt. 416 m.), Malori said: “I don’t know, I’ll answer this question tomorrow.” But he gave an interesting insight of what kind of tactic Movistar might play: “Alex is training for the Hour Record. We have more chances to win this race with Jesus Herrada.”
The 2013 Spanish road champion stands 20 seconds down on GC while former yellow jersey Anthony Roux of FDJ limited the losses despite his bronchitis and now lays in third place at 12 seconds. He’s the 2011 overall winner of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.
“I didn’t feel super as I felt the efforts of the morning stage in my legs”, defending champion Navardauskas told Cyclingnews. “I tried my best on this quite technical course with small bumps that required to stay focused all the time. I’m third like last year with Movistar ahead of me. They’re a strong team with strong boys for time trialling but there are still two days to go. They’ll need to ride and I wish them the best of luck to defend the jersey with a team of six riders only.”
Malori also mentioned Machado among the underdogs. As he scored the fourth best time, the Portuguese also bettered his winning time of 2010 by twelve seconds. “It’s all due to the improvement of time trial bikes," said the Katusha rider. “This bike I rode today is the best I’ve ever had against the clock.”
The Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire continues with two road race stages on Thursday and Friday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:58
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|6
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|8
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|11
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|14
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|15
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|17
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin
|0:00:32
|19
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:33
|22
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:34
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|25
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Sche Environnement
|0:00:37
|26
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:38
|27
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|29
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|30
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|31
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:41
|34
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:42
|38
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|41
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:44
|42
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|43
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:46
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|45
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|46
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:48
|47
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|48
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|50
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|53
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:51
|54
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:00:52
|55
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|56
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:54
|57
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|59
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|62
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|0:00:57
|63
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|66
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|69
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|70
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|72
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|73
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:04
|74
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:05
|75
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|77
|Marco Minnaard (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:07
|78
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|79
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|80
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Colombia) Team Colombia
|0:01:08
|81
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|83
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:10
|84
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:11
|85
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|86
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|87
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|89
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|90
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:17
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|92
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:44
|93
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:52
|94
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:01:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|6:45:27
|2
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:12
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|7
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|8
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:25
|12
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|13
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:30
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|18
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin
|0:00:32
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|21
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:33
|23
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:34
|25
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:36
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Sche Environnement
|0:00:37
|28
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|29
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|30
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|31
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:00:41
|35
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|39
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|41
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:00:44
|43
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:45
|44
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:46
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:47
|46
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|47
|Maurits Lammertink
|0:00:48
|48
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|49
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|51
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:51
|54
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|55
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:54
|56
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|57
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|60
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:57
|61
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|62
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|63
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|64
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|66
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|0:01:00
|67
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|68
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|70
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|71
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:05
|72
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|73
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:01:06
|74
|Marco Minnaard (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:07
|75
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Juan Sebastian Molano (Colombia) Team Colombia
|0:01:08
|77
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:01:10
|79
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|80
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|82
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|83
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:23
|84
|Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia
|0:01:53
|85
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|0:02:13
|86
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:30
|87
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:32
|88
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:16
|89
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|90
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:07:28
|91
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:07:44
|92
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:30
|94
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:47
