Malori, Dowsett make it Movistar 1-2 in Sarthe TT

Duo take over GC lead, Roux drops to third

Adriano Malori (Movistar Team) stays in the blue leader's jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Adriano Malori led a Movistar one-two in the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire afternoon time trial, beating teammate Alex Dowsett in the 6.8km test in Angers.

The Italian covered the course in a time of 7:58 at over 51km/h. Dowsett was nine seconds slower, with Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) third in a time of 8:13. It was Malori’s third win of the 2015 season after also winning time trials at the Tour de San Luis and the more recent Tirreno-Adriatico.

“I’m not so surprised to win as I’ve felt good sensations in the last month," the Italian champion for time trial explained after receiving the yellow jersey on stage. “I came here to win the time trial today. Now I also lead the race. It looks like a very hard stage on the map tomorrow and I have strong competitors with [Tiago] Machado, [Ramunas] Navardauskas and [Stephen] Cummings. They are so close to me...”

Asked how much of a climber he was ahead of that queen stage due to finish atop the Mont des Avaloirs, which is the highest peak of western France (alt. 416 m.), Malori said: “I don’t know, I’ll answer this question tomorrow.” But he gave an interesting insight of what kind of tactic Movistar might play: “Alex is training for the Hour Record. We have more chances to win this race with Jesus Herrada.”

The 2013 Spanish road champion stands 20 seconds down on GC while former yellow jersey Anthony Roux of FDJ limited the losses despite his bronchitis and now lays in third place at 12 seconds. He’s the 2011 overall winner of the Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire.

“I didn’t feel super as I felt the efforts of the morning stage in my legs”, defending champion Navardauskas told Cyclingnews. “I tried my best on this quite technical course with small bumps that required to stay focused all the time. I’m third like last year with Movistar ahead of me. They’re a strong team with strong boys for time trialling but there are still two days to go. They’ll need to ride and I wish them the best of luck to defend the jersey with a team of six riders only.”

Malori also mentioned Machado among the underdogs. As he scored the fourth best time, the Portuguese also bettered his winning time of 2010 by twelve seconds. “It’s all due to the improvement of time trial bikes," said the Katusha rider. “This bike I rode today is the best I’ve ever had against the clock.”

The Circuit de la Sarthe-Pays de la Loire continues with two road race stages on Thursday and Friday.

  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:58
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:09
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:16
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
6Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
8Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
11Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
14Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
15Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
17Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
18Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin0:00:32
19Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
21Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:33
22Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
23Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:34
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
25Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Sche Environnement0:00:37
26Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
27Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
29Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
30Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
31Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
32Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:41
34Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
36Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:42
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
41Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:44
42Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
43Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:46
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:47
45Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
46Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:48
47Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
48Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
50Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
51Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:50
53Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:51
54Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:00:52
55John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:54
57Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
59Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
62Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar0:00:57
63Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
65Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
66Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:59
69Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:01:00
70Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
72Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
73Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:04
74Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:01:05
75Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
77Marco Minnaard (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:07
78Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
79Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
80Juan Sebastian Molano (Colombia) Team Colombia0:01:08
81Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
82Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
83Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:10
84Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:11
85Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:13
86Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
87Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
88Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:16
89Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
90Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:17
91Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
92John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:01:44
93Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:52
94Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:01:53

General classification after stage 2b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team6:45:27
2Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:09
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:12
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
5Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
7Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
8Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
9Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:25
12Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
13Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
14Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:30
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
18Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
19Ben King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin0:00:32
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
21Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:33
23Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:34
25Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:36
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
27Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Sche Environnement0:00:37
28Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:38
29Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
30Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
31Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
33Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:00:41
35Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
38Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
39Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
41Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:00:44
43Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:45
44Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:46
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:47
46Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
47Maurits Lammertink0:00:48
48Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
49Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
51Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
52Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:51
54John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:00:52
55Natnael Berhane (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:54
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
57Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
60Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:57
61Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
62Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
63Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
64Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:59
66Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia0:01:00
67Raymond Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
68Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
70Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
71Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:05
72Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
73Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:01:06
74Marco Minnaard (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:07
75Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
76Juan Sebastian Molano (Colombia) Team Colombia0:01:08
77Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:01:10
79Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:13
80Carlos Galviz (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
81Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:16
82Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
83Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:23
84Cayetano Sarmiento (Col) Colombia0:01:53
85Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia0:02:13
86Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:30
87Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:32
88Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:16
89Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
90Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot0:07:28
91Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:07:44
92Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93John Kronborg Ebsen (Den) Androni Giocattoli0:13:30
94Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:47

