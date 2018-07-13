Trending

Tvetcov tops McNulty for Chrono Kristin Armstrong crown

UnitedHealthcare rider wins inaugural race in Boise

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila

Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:28:49
2Brandon Mcnulty (Rally Cycling)0:00:52
3Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS)0:01:20
4George Simpson (Elevate-KHS)0:01:23
5Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:32
6Gage Hect (Aevolo Cycling)0:01:40
7Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:52
8Matteo Jorgenson (Jelly Belly-Maxxis)0:02:07
9Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:08
10Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)0:02:18
11Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)0:02:43
12Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber Pro Cycling)0:03:08
13Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz)0:03:14
14Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)0:04:02
15Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)0:04:05
16Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)0:04:06
17Tim Mcbirney (Cycle Sport-Specialized)0:04:25
18Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)0:04:49
19Pierrebernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)0:04:51
dnsSpencer Downing

Latest on Cyclingnews