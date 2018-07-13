Tvetcov tops McNulty for Chrono Kristin Armstrong crown
UnitedHealthcare rider wins inaugural race in Boise
Elite Men: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:28:49
|2
|Brandon Mcnulty (Rally Cycling)
|0:00:52
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Elevate-KHS)
|0:01:20
|4
|George Simpson (Elevate-KHS)
|0:01:23
|5
|Luis Ricardo Villalobos Hernandez (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:32
|6
|Gage Hect (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:01:40
|7
|Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|0:01:52
|8
|Matteo Jorgenson (Jelly Belly-Maxxis)
|0:02:07
|9
|Travis Samuel (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:08
|10
|Tyler Stites (Aevolo Cycling)
|0:02:18
|11
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:02:43
|12
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:03:08
|13
|Kai Applequist (Mercedes Benz)
|0:03:14
|14
|Adam Roberge (Silber Pro Cycling)
|0:04:02
|15
|Chaz Hogenauer (Hedrick Racing)
|0:04:05
|16
|Kyle Stoffan-Thornton (Hedrick Racing)
|0:04:06
|17
|Tim Mcbirney (Cycle Sport-Specialized)
|0:04:25
|18
|Lewis Whiley (Hedrick Racing)
|0:04:49
|19
|Pierrebernard Thiffault (Hedrick Racing)
|0:04:51
|dns
|Spencer Downing
