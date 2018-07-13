Trending

Neben wins inaugural Chrono Kristin Armstrong

Dygert is second in Boise, Idaho, race against the clock

Amber Neben (PX4 Sports) on her way to defending her US national time trial title on Thursday

Amber Neben (PX4 Sports) on her way to defending her US national time trial title on Thursday
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (PX4 Sport)0:32:59
2Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air)0:00:07
3Jasmin Duehring (Twenty20-Sho Air)0:01:51
4Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:01:56
5Julie Emmerman0:01:57
6Beth Ann Orton (Point S Nokian)0:02:06
7Kelly Catlin (Rally Cyclng)0:02:11
8Emma White (Rally Cyclng)0:02:18
9Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)0:02:22
10Sara Youmans (Therapeutic Associates)0:02:43
11Emily Newsom (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)0:02:46
12Allie Dragoo (Twenty20-Sho Air)0:02:49
13Shayna Powless (Twenty20-Sho Air)0:03:13
14Manuela Escobar (Amy D Foundation)0:04:09
15Jenn Halladay (Bob's Bicycles)0:04:26
16Ryan Levering (Amy D Foundation)0:04:29
17Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
18Abigail Youngwerth (Twenty20 Development Team)0:04:56
19Danielle Morshead (Twenty20-Sho Air)0:05:42
20Adelaide Tillinghast0:06:42
dsqMelanie Wong
dnsAlison Tetrick

Latest on Cyclingnews