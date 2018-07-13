Neben wins inaugural Chrono Kristin Armstrong
Dygert is second in Boise, Idaho, race against the clock
Elite Women: -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (PX4 Sport)
|0:32:59
|2
|Chloe Dygert (Twenty20-Sho Air)
|0:00:07
|3
|Jasmin Duehring (Twenty20-Sho Air)
|0:01:51
|4
|Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:01:56
|5
|Julie Emmerman
|0:01:57
|6
|Beth Ann Orton (Point S Nokian)
|0:02:06
|7
|Kelly Catlin (Rally Cyclng)
|0:02:11
|8
|Emma White (Rally Cyclng)
|0:02:18
|9
|Jennifer Luebke (Hagens Berman-Supermint)
|0:02:22
|10
|Sara Youmans (Therapeutic Associates)
|0:02:43
|11
|Emily Newsom (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank)
|0:02:46
|12
|Allie Dragoo (Twenty20-Sho Air)
|0:02:49
|13
|Shayna Powless (Twenty20-Sho Air)
|0:03:13
|14
|Manuela Escobar (Amy D Foundation)
|0:04:09
|15
|Jenn Halladay (Bob's Bicycles)
|0:04:26
|16
|Ryan Levering (Amy D Foundation)
|0:04:29
|17
|Aliesha Larsen (DNA Cycling Team)
|18
|Abigail Youngwerth (Twenty20 Development Team)
|0:04:56
|19
|Danielle Morshead (Twenty20-Sho Air)
|0:05:42
|20
|Adelaide Tillinghast
|0:06:42
|dsq
|Melanie Wong
|dns
|Alison Tetrick
