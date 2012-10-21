Trending

Neben defends Chrono des Nations crown

Tetrick takes second place in Les Herbiers

Defending champion Amber Neben cruised home to win the Chrono des Nations in a time of 28:34. The experienced time trial specialist beat compatriot Alison Tetryck by 1:08, with Edwie Pitel in third at 1:26.

"It was a little slower conditions compared to last year but the course is beautiful and mentally it's very engaging. I just went out wanting to give it one last effort for the season," Neben said.

Neben had competed in the summer London Olympics, as well as last month's Worlds in Valkenburg, Holland, where she picked up a gold medal in the women's trade team time trial. After a break in the US she returned to Europe with today's 20.8km race in mind.

"My body and mind were tired after the Games and Worlds, really the first week after Worlds was the hardest. Trying to race in October is always a challenge but I won last year and the organisers have always been really nice to me and I like to support it. They do an incredible job."

For Tetryck, who riders for Exergy, the race was an important stepping stone in her career after a difficult recent time with injury.

"It was a good experience. I wanted to come out here and practice a big one day time trial in Europe. I'm pretty happy. This is a good base line but there's room for improvement. It was a fun course."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (USA)0:28:34
2Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Team Twenty0:01:08
3Edwige Pitel (Fra) Aspsa Grenoble0:01:26
4Patricia Schwager (Swi)0:01:29
5Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink/Leontien.Nl0:01:41
6Cecilie Johnsen (Nor) Hitec0:01:57
7Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 930:02:03
8Jeannie Longo (Fra) Aspsa Grenoble0:02:15
9Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol0:02:16
10Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion0:02:32
11Jutta Stienen (Swi)0:02:36
12Larissa Drysdale (Ned) CS Groningen0:02:58
13Martina Ruzickova (Cze) SC Michela Fanini-Rox0:03:05
14Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Vélophile Naintré0:03:23
15Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) UV Angérienne0:03:45
16Coralie Demay (Fra) Comité Du Morbihan0:04:03
17Johanna Smith (GBr) TF Languedoc-Roussillon0:04:27
18Sandra Levenez (Fra) UC Carhaix0:04:30
19Morgane Charles (Fra) CSM Epinay-Sur-Seine0:05:00
20Julie Augizeau (Fra) La Roche-Sur-Yon Vc0:05:03
21Danièle Parot (Fra) TF Région Centre0:05:33
22Murielle Rideau (Fra) St-Léger Cyclisme0:05:47
23Marie Tondereau (Fra) TF Région Centre0:06:15
24Carole Vallee (Fra) VC Lionnais0:06:30
25Marion Sicot (Fra) TF Région Centre0:06:44

 

