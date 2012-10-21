Neben defends Chrono des Nations crown
Tetrick takes second place in Les Herbiers
Elite women - time trial: Les Herbiers - Les Herbiers
Defending champion Amber Neben cruised home to win the Chrono des Nations in a time of 28:34. The experienced time trial specialist beat compatriot Alison Tetryck by 1:08, with Edwie Pitel in third at 1:26.
"It was a little slower conditions compared to last year but the course is beautiful and mentally it's very engaging. I just went out wanting to give it one last effort for the season," Neben said.
Neben had competed in the summer London Olympics, as well as last month's Worlds in Valkenburg, Holland, where she picked up a gold medal in the women's trade team time trial. After a break in the US she returned to Europe with today's 20.8km race in mind.
"My body and mind were tired after the Games and Worlds, really the first week after Worlds was the hardest. Trying to race in October is always a challenge but I won last year and the organisers have always been really nice to me and I like to support it. They do an incredible job."
For Tetryck, who riders for Exergy, the race was an important stepping stone in her career after a difficult recent time with injury.
"It was a good experience. I wanted to come out here and practice a big one day time trial in Europe. I'm pretty happy. This is a good base line but there's room for improvement. It was a fun course."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (USA)
|0:28:34
|2
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Exergy Team Twenty
|0:01:08
|3
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Aspsa Grenoble
|0:01:26
|4
|Patricia Schwager (Swi)
|0:01:29
|5
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink/Leontien.Nl
|0:01:41
|6
|Cecilie Johnsen (Nor) Hitec
|0:01:57
|7
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:02:03
|8
|Jeannie Longo (Fra) Aspsa Grenoble
|0:02:15
|9
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto-Belisol
|0:02:16
|10
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
|0:02:32
|11
|Jutta Stienen (Swi)
|0:02:36
|12
|Larissa Drysdale (Ned) CS Groningen
|0:02:58
|13
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) SC Michela Fanini-Rox
|0:03:05
|14
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Vélophile Naintré
|0:03:23
|15
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) UV Angérienne
|0:03:45
|16
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Comité Du Morbihan
|0:04:03
|17
|Johanna Smith (GBr) TF Languedoc-Roussillon
|0:04:27
|18
|Sandra Levenez (Fra) UC Carhaix
|0:04:30
|19
|Morgane Charles (Fra) CSM Epinay-Sur-Seine
|0:05:00
|20
|Julie Augizeau (Fra) La Roche-Sur-Yon Vc
|0:05:03
|21
|Danièle Parot (Fra) TF Région Centre
|0:05:33
|22
|Murielle Rideau (Fra) St-Léger Cyclisme
|0:05:47
|23
|Marie Tondereau (Fra) TF Région Centre
|0:06:15
|24
|Carole Vallee (Fra) VC Lionnais
|0:06:30
|25
|Marion Sicot (Fra) TF Région Centre
|0:06:44
