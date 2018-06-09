Trending

Neben wins Chrono Gatineau

Canuel second, Wiles third

Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph

Amber Neben was unable to repeat her 2016 triumph
Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Usa) United States Of America0:24:34
2Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canada0:00:14
3Tayler Wiles (Usa) Trek - Drops0:00:17
4Leah Thomas (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
5Rushlee Buchanan (Nzl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
6Allie Dragoo (Usa) Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air0:00:58
7Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
8Emily Newsom (Usa) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:05
9Elizabeth Banks (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
10Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Canada0:01:22
11Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:23
12Kathryn Buss (Usa) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:23
13Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)0:01:28
14Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:33
15Kelly Catlin (Usa) Rally Cycling0:01:35
16Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:57
17Stefanie Sydlik (Usa)0:02:00
18Beth Ann Orton (Usa)0:02:05
19Miriam Brouwer (Can)0:02:13
20Kinley Gibson (Can)0:02:18
21Laurie Jussaume (Can)0:02:21
22Frederique Larose Gingras (Can)0:02:23
23Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:25
24Emily Marcolini (Can) Canada0:02:26
25Luce Bourbeau (Can)0:02:37
26Dana Gilligan (Can)0:02:37
27Ariane Bonhomme (Can)0:02:47
28Jennifer George (Gbr)0:02:52
29Sara Youmans (Usa) United States Of America0:02:56
30Veronique Bilodeau (Can)0:03:08
31Lindsay Sferrazza (Can)0:03:10
32Catherine Ouellette (Can)0:03:13
33Alice Cobb (Gbr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:19
34Kate Heckman (Can)0:03:39
35Isabella Bertold (Can)0:03:41
36Holly Simonson (Can)0:03:43
37Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can)0:03:48
38Sophie Bernard (Can)0:04:07
39Allyson Gillard (Can)0:04:11
40Ainara Benavente-Babace (Spa)0:04:22
41Catherine Culkin (Usa)0:04:48
42Florence Cox (Gbr)0:04:54
43Abbey Mcgill (Can)0:05:04
44Nicole Lentini (Can)0:05:10
45Irena Ossola (Usa)0:05:23
46Emma Edwards (Usa)0:05:52
47Valina Sintal (Can)0:06:14
48Charlotte Tousignant (Can)0:06:30
DNSPhilippa Sutton (Nzl)
DNSLauren Stephens (Usa) Cylance Pro Cycling

