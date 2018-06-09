Neben wins Chrono Gatineau
Canuel second, Wiles third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (Usa) United States Of America
|0:24:34
|2
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Canada
|0:00:14
|3
|Tayler Wiles (Usa) Trek - Drops
|0:00:17
|4
|Leah Thomas (Usa) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (Nzl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Allie Dragoo (Usa) Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air
|0:00:58
|7
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Emily Newsom (Usa) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:05
|9
|Elizabeth Banks (Gbr) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|10
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Canada
|0:01:22
|11
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:23
|12
|Kathryn Buss (Usa) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:23
|13
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
|0:01:28
|14
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:33
|15
|Kelly Catlin (Usa) Rally Cycling
|0:01:35
|16
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:57
|17
|Stefanie Sydlik (Usa)
|0:02:00
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (Usa)
|0:02:05
|19
|Miriam Brouwer (Can)
|0:02:13
|20
|Kinley Gibson (Can)
|0:02:18
|21
|Laurie Jussaume (Can)
|0:02:21
|22
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Can)
|0:02:23
|23
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:25
|24
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Canada
|0:02:26
|25
|Luce Bourbeau (Can)
|0:02:37
|26
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:02:37
|27
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can)
|0:02:47
|28
|Jennifer George (Gbr)
|0:02:52
|29
|Sara Youmans (Usa) United States Of America
|0:02:56
|30
|Veronique Bilodeau (Can)
|0:03:08
|31
|Lindsay Sferrazza (Can)
|0:03:10
|32
|Catherine Ouellette (Can)
|0:03:13
|33
|Alice Cobb (Gbr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:19
|34
|Kate Heckman (Can)
|0:03:39
|35
|Isabella Bertold (Can)
|0:03:41
|36
|Holly Simonson (Can)
|0:03:43
|37
|Dafne Theroux Izquierdo (Can)
|0:03:48
|38
|Sophie Bernard (Can)
|0:04:07
|39
|Allyson Gillard (Can)
|0:04:11
|40
|Ainara Benavente-Babace (Spa)
|0:04:22
|41
|Catherine Culkin (Usa)
|0:04:48
|42
|Florence Cox (Gbr)
|0:04:54
|43
|Abbey Mcgill (Can)
|0:05:04
|44
|Nicole Lentini (Can)
|0:05:10
|45
|Irena Ossola (Usa)
|0:05:23
|46
|Emma Edwards (Usa)
|0:05:52
|47
|Valina Sintal (Can)
|0:06:14
|48
|Charlotte Tousignant (Can)
|0:06:30
|DNS
|Philippa Sutton (Nzl)
|DNS
|Lauren Stephens (Usa) Cylance Pro Cycling
