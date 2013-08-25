Keough claims Chris Thater Memorial criterium
UnitedHealtcare takes 1-2 with Alzate
The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling squad continued their dominance of the USA Crits series with Luke Keough taking the sprint win. His teammate Carlos Alzate was second and Rafael A. Meran (Foundation NYC) in third.
"The course was more suited for a sprint this year and you saw the team ride perfect," said Keough.
The Chris Thater Memorial criterium located in Binghamton, New York is the penultimate race in the 2013 USA Crits series. The pro men would do 61 laps on the 1.3 kilometer course for a total of 50 miles.
The numerous USA Crits series point primes kept the field strung out. However, even with the points and cash primes offered, no one could slip away during the beginning laps of the race.
With 45 laps remaining David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP) went solo and picked up USA Crits points for his troubles. However after two laps he was caught by the single file lead peloton.
Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) was the next to attack to snag the fifty dollar prime. He held off the chasing pack, taking the prime, but was absorbed just after the finish line.
The pack sat up and the field spread out across the street, but the ringing of the prime bell on lap 38 for fifty dollars energized the riders once again. David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching) sprinted out of the bunch to take the cash.
At the mid-way point of the race a cash and USA Crits series points were offered and Hoyle took another prime.
With 27 laps remaining the first serious break of the day rolled away. Eleven riders broke free with three from UnitedHealthcare in that escape group. Several other riders jumped across to join. However, the riders weren't working together to make it stick.
The break, as expected, was caught with 20 laps to go, but that set off a counter-attack. This forced the peloton to get back on the gas.
With 16 laps to go three riders gapped the field: Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor), GeronWilliams (Foundation NYC), and Patrick Kos (D3 Devo). Several riders made the junction to the break. Included in that breakaway were two riders from UnitedHealthcare: Brad White and Adrian Hegyvary. Missing from the break was the SmartStop-Mountain Khakis squad.
Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) went to the front to try and bring it back, but with 9 laps remaining the breakaway was working together smoothly.
This move did not sit well with the UnitedHealthcare squad, as their sprinter Keough was missing from the breakaway. Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) took over the front of the chase catching the break with 7 laps remaining.
Luke Keough, UnitedHealthcare's sprinter entered the wheel pit on the seventh lap, one lap prior to it closing on the sixth lap.
With 5 laps to go the UnitedHealthcare squad started to form their lead out train and importantly their star sprinter Keough was out of the wheel pit and on the course.
On the final lap the speed by the blue train squad tore the peloton apart. Around the final corner Keough launched from his teammate Carlos Alzate back wheel to take the win. Alzate held on for second and Rafael A. Meran (Foundation NYC) finished in third.
Keough explained the last meters of the race.
"We were going full-gas and he (Alzate) had to sit down as he had nothing left. I took it from there."
"It's huge to keep it rolling like this," continued the UnitedHealthcare sprinter. "This is win number 30 for us – it's been a great year."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Rafael A. Meran
|4
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|David Guttenplan! (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|6
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|7
|Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|8
|Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
|9
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|10
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|11
|Lisban Quintero (We Stand United)
|12
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello
|13
|Garrett Olsen (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|14
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|15
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|16
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|17
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|18
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|19
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|20
|Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|21
|Marloe Rodman
|22
|Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
|23
|Adam Carr (Équipe EKOÏ.com/gaspesien)
|24
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|25
|Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
|26
|David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|27
|Juan Carlos Polanco (Strictly Bicycles Cycling)
|28
|Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|29
|Marc Boudreau
|30
|Abraham Soler (Foundation)
|31
|Dakota Schaeffer (Young Medalists)
|32
|Jesse Keough (Foundation)
|33
|Thomas Barnett (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|34
|Ryan Dewald (Mainline Cycling)
|35
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|36
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
|37
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|38
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|39
|Jermaine Barrows (We Stand United)
|40
|Braydon Bourne
|41
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|42
|Brendan Housler (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|43
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|44
|Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
|45
|John Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|46
|John Herrick (Boston Bicycle School)
|47
|Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|48
|Jean Sbastien Perron
|49
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
|50
|Dylan Pudiak (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|51
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|52
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|53
|Mark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown-Washington Co)
|54
|John Minturn (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|55
|Nick Keough (Foundation)
|56
|Geron Williams (Foundation)
|57
|Horace Barrows (We Stand United)
|58
|Oscar Pineda (GS Gotham)
|59
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|60
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|61
|Andrew Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|62
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|63
|John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|DNF
|Stephan Hoffman (Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Scott Savory
|DNF
|Chris Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Juan Pineda (GS Gotham)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy