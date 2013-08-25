Trending

Keough claims Chris Thater Memorial criterium

UnitedHealtcare takes 1-2 with Alzate

A victory wheelie from Old Pueblo Grand Prix winner Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

A victory wheelie from Old Pueblo Grand Prix winner Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling squad continued their dominance of the USA Crits series with Luke Keough taking the sprint win. His teammate Carlos Alzate was second and Rafael A. Meran (Foundation NYC) in third.

"The course was more suited for a sprint this year and you saw the team ride perfect," said Keough.

The Chris Thater Memorial criterium located in Binghamton, New York is the penultimate race in the 2013 USA Crits series. The pro men would do 61 laps on the 1.3 kilometer course for a total of 50 miles.

The numerous USA Crits series point primes kept the field strung out. However, even with the points and cash primes offered, no one could slip away during the beginning laps of the race.

With 45 laps remaining David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP) went solo and picked up USA Crits points for his troubles. However after two laps he was caught by the single file lead peloton.

Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) was the next to attack to snag the fifty dollar prime. He held off the chasing pack, taking the prime, but was absorbed just after the finish line.

The pack sat up and the field spread out across the street, but the ringing of the prime bell on lap 38 for fifty dollars energized the riders once again. David Guttenplan (AG Bicycles/Guttenplan Coaching) sprinted out of the bunch to take the cash.

At the mid-way point of the race a cash and USA Crits series points were offered and Hoyle took another prime.

With 27 laps remaining the first serious break of the day rolled away. Eleven riders broke free with three from UnitedHealthcare in that escape group. Several other riders jumped across to join. However, the riders weren't working together to make it stick.

The break, as expected, was caught with 20 laps to go, but that set off a counter-attack. This forced the peloton to get back on the gas.

With 16 laps to go three riders gapped the field: Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor), GeronWilliams (Foundation NYC), and Patrick Kos (D3 Devo). Several riders made the junction to the break. Included in that breakaway were two riders from UnitedHealthcare: Brad White and Adrian Hegyvary. Missing from the break was the SmartStop-Mountain Khakis squad.

Adam Myerson (SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) went to the front to try and bring it back, but with 9 laps remaining the breakaway was working together smoothly.

This move did not sit well with the UnitedHealthcare squad, as their sprinter Keough was missing from the breakaway. Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare) took over the front of the chase catching the break with 7 laps remaining.

Luke Keough, UnitedHealthcare's sprinter entered the wheel pit on the seventh lap, one lap prior to it closing on the sixth lap.

With 5 laps to go the UnitedHealthcare squad started to form their lead out train and importantly their star sprinter Keough was out of the wheel pit and on the course.

On the final lap the speed by the blue train squad tore the peloton apart. Around the final corner Keough launched from his teammate Carlos Alzate back wheel to take the win. Alzate held on for second and Rafael A. Meran (Foundation NYC) finished in third.

Keough explained the last meters of the race.

"We were going full-gas and he (Alzate) had to sit down as he had nothing left. I took it from there."

"It's huge to keep it rolling like this," continued the UnitedHealthcare sprinter. "This is win number 30 for us – it's been a great year."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
2Carlos Alzate Escobar (UnitedHealthcare)
3Rafael A. Meran
4Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
5David Guttenplan! (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
6Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
7Scott Zwizanski (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
8Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
9Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
10Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
11Lisban Quintero (We Stand United)
12Stalin Quiterio Cuello
13Garrett Olsen (Battley Harley-Davidson)
14Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
15Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
16Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
17Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
18Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
19Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
20Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
21Marloe Rodman
22Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)
23Adam Carr (Équipe EKOÏ.com/gaspesien)
24Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
25Anthony Taylor (Dave Jordan Racing)
26David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
27Juan Carlos Polanco (Strictly Bicycles Cycling)
28Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com-EverBank)
29Marc Boudreau
30Abraham Soler (Foundation)
31Dakota Schaeffer (Young Medalists)
32Jesse Keough (Foundation)
33Thomas Barnett (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
34Ryan Dewald (Mainline Cycling)
35John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
36Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni U.S.A.)
37Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
38Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
39Jermaine Barrows (We Stand United)
40Braydon Bourne
41Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
42Brendan Housler (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
43Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
44Michael Chauner (Equipe Garneau - Québecor)
45John Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
46John Herrick (Boston Bicycle School)
47Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
48Jean Sbastien Perron
49Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly Cycling)
50Dylan Pudiak (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
51Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
52Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
53Mark Warno (AVC/Team Hagerstown-Washington Co)
54John Minturn (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
55Nick Keough (Foundation)
56Geron Williams (Foundation)
57Horace Barrows (We Stand United)
58Oscar Pineda (GS Gotham)
59Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
60Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
61Andrew Baker (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
62Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
63John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
DNFStephan Hoffman (Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFScott Savory
DNFChris Uberti (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
DNFDaniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
DNFJuan Pineda (GS Gotham)

Latest on Cyclingnews