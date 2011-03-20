Image 1 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 78 Europe Tour leader Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) wins Cholet-Pays de Loire with a perfectly-timed attack. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 9 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 46 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 47 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 48 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 49 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 50 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 51 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 52 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 53 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 54 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 55 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 56 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 57 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 58 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 59 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 60 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 61 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 62 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 63 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 64 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 65 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 66 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 67 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 68 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 69 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 70 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 71 of 78 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 72 of 78 Yukiya Arashiro (Team Europcar) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 73 of 78 Race winner Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) congratulated by the mayor of Cholet, Gilles Bourdouleix. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 74 of 78 Thomas Voeckler was a worthy winner for the second leg of the French Cup. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 75 of 78 Preben van Hecke won the mountain prize. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 76 of 78 An all French podium with Tony Gallopin, Thomas Voeckler and Benjamin Giraud (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 77 of 78 Cholet-Pays de Loire podium (l-r): Tony Gallopin (Cofidis), Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Benjamin Giraud (Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert) Image 78 of 78 French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) has won the second leg of the French Cup, the 24th GP Cholet-Pays de Loire, less than 50 kilometres away from his home in Vendée.

The French champion anticipated the bunch sprint by breaking away solo just before the 3km to go mark. He gained a 10-second lead and barely held off a charging peloton at the finish line. It was a fully French podium with young guns Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) and Benjamin Giraud from the new Continental team La Pomme-Marseille taking second and third place.

"After my two stage wins at Paris-Nice, I realized yesterday at the Classic Loire-Atlantique that it was difficult to win with the benchmark of race favourite," Voeckler said in Cholet. "In the evening I spoke to Anthony Charteau who told me 'if you're marked so much, just wait for the last three kilometres'."

Voeckler followed the advice of his teammate who has been sidelined since he dislocated his shoulder at the Tour of South Africa. Charteau, who was the king of the mountains at last year's Tour de France, will resume racing at the Criterium International next week while Voeckler will battle in Belgium at the GP E3.

"I had my tactic in mind and I didn't change," Voeckler said. "I felt the crowd behind me and it helped me drastically."

But the crowd expressed their displeasure with the French champion's obligation to wear the white jersey as leader of the UCI Europe Tour rather than his iconic blue-white-red national champion's jersey. Gilles Bourdouleix, the mayor of Cholet, who is also Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme's brother-in-law, commented on the issue. "This is an insult to our national colours, they should be respected," he said.

However, the GP Cholet-Pays de Loire was another popular success with big crowds on the roadsides in the vineyards of the Anjou region. There was a long-lasting breakaway with Rafal Majka (Saxo Bank SunGard), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM), Cédric Pineau (FDJ), Jérôme Cousin (Team Europcar), Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), Johannes Frohlinger (Skil-Shimano), Preben Van Hecke (TopSport Vlaanderen) and Armindo Fonseca and Laurent Pichon (Bretagne Schuller).

Van Hecke crossed each of the categorised climbs in first position to secure the mountain price victory. The peloton allowed them a maximum lead of 5:30 but their advantage went down to two minutes at the beginning of the last hour of racing under the action of Cofidis, who didn't have a rider in the break.

With 20km to go, soon after the regrouping, Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) and Pieter Jacobs (TopSport Vlaanderen) attacked. The pair stayed away for 15 kilometres with the Belgian resisting the peloton longer than his breakaway companion. Moments after Jacobs was absorbed Voeckler launched his spectacular and decisive attack.