Butler prevails in snowy new year 'cross
Annis, Anthony round out Chicago podium
Sue Butler (River City Bicycles/Ridley) fought snow and gusting winds to record her first victory of the 2011-12 season. Saturday's winner Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) finished second, 51 seconds back, followed by Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) in third place, 1:13 down.
Butler launched off the start line to take the hole shot and settled into a lead group. Annis was the early protagonist, with Anthony and Nicole Thiemann (CF Elite) also taking turns at the head of the race. Butler's smooth riding style prevailed, however, as the Portland, Oregon, rider carried more speed through the course's various sand traps and muddy portions. Butler rode away on her own in the latter third of the race to claim a solo victory.
"I was riding through things that people were running, and I would ride to things a little bit closer because every time I just rode a little bit more than someone else I would catch people," said Butler. "When I got around someone, I punched it."
Butler's victory was her first since 2010 and she'll head towards next weekend's cyclo-cross national championship in Madison, Wisconsin on a high note.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicycles/Ridley
|0:38:53
|2
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:00:51
|3
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:01:13
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF-Elite
|0:01:26
|5
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|0:01:33
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers
|0:01:43
|7
|Andrea Smith (USA) Ladies First
|0:01:48
|8
|Elle Anderson (USA) Ladies First
|0:03:03
|9
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) KCCX Fuji Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:03:50
|10
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:03:58
|11
|Samantha Schneider (USA)
|0:04:06
|12
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Team Plan C PB Stevens
|0:04:07
|13
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:05:09
|14
|Anna Dingman (USA) Cycleution
|0:05:11
|15
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bobs Red Mill
|0:06:48
|16
|Nicole Borem (USA) Men Of Steel Racing LLC
|0:07:00
|17
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|0:07:01
|18
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:07:53
|DNF
|Lindsay Zucco (USA) Team Bicycle Heaven
