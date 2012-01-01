Image 1 of 12 Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) gets the holeshot (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 12 Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) wins her first UCI race of the season at Chicago New Year's Resolution (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 12 Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) passed Annis in the snow (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 4 of 12 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) is feeling the pressure of the chase (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 5 of 12 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) battles the windy conditions (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 6 of 12 Nicole Thiemann (Team CF-Elite) won the battle for fourth (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 7 of 12 Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) is surging up (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 8 of 12 Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) was the only rider to stick with Annis early on (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 9 of 12 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) takes early lead (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 10 of 12 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) on her way to sixth place (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 11 of 12 Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling LLC) on the muddy climb (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 12 of 12 Elite Women's podium (l-r): Crystal Anthony (LaidesFirst Racing), Sue Butler (River City Bicycles). Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Sue Butler (River City Bicycles/Ridley) fought snow and gusting winds to record her first victory of the 2011-12 season. Saturday's winner Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) finished second, 51 seconds back, followed by Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) in third place, 1:13 down.

Butler launched off the start line to take the hole shot and settled into a lead group. Annis was the early protagonist, with Anthony and Nicole Thiemann (CF Elite) also taking turns at the head of the race. Butler's smooth riding style prevailed, however, as the Portland, Oregon, rider carried more speed through the course's various sand traps and muddy portions. Butler rode away on her own in the latter third of the race to claim a solo victory.

"I was riding through things that people were running, and I would ride to things a little bit closer because every time I just rode a little bit more than someone else I would catch people," said Butler. "When I got around someone, I punched it."

Butler's victory was her first since 2010 and she'll head towards next weekend's cyclo-cross national championship in Madison, Wisconsin on a high note.

