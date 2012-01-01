Image 1 of 12 Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt) surges to get the holeshot (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 2 of 12 Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt) outsprints Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) for the win (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 3 of 12 Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) spent the entire race solo in third (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 4 of 12 Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt) pushes the pace at the front (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 5 of 12 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) finished eighth (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 6 of 12 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus)'s face shows the body blows the pair was inflicting on each other (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 7 of 12 Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) takes over the chase as the weather worsens (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 8 of 12 After early crash Adam Myerson (SmartStop / Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) chased back on to finish seventh (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 9 of 12 U23 rider Jeff Bahsnon (Van Dessel) had a strong race finishing tenth (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 10 of 12 Barry Wicks (Kona) leads chase group up the muddy climb (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 11 of 12 The duel is on between Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) and Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux) Image 12 of 12 Men's podium (l-r): Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Ryan Trebon (LTS/Felt). Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) (Image credit: Lyne Lamoureux)

Unlike Saturday's race where Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) dropped his competitors mid-race and soloed to victory, Trebon found himself in a race-long duel with Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) which was only decided on the finishing straight. The final result was the same, however, with Trebon sweeping the elite men's races in the Chicago Cyclocross Cup New Year's Resolution weekend. Powers finished second, two seconds behind Trebon, with Powers' teammate Chris Jones again rounding out the podium in third place, 2:11 off the pace.

Trebon had been away from competition for over six weeks recovering from a knee injury prior to arriving in Chicagoland and picking up the dual victories. His re-appearance in top form will add another dimension to the upcoming elite men's 'cross Nationals, to be decided in one week's time in Madison, Wisconsin. Powers won the 2011 Exergy US Gran Prix of Cyclocross series, but Trebon is also enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

"I'm just happy to be back racing. It's been a lot of training, traveling and trying to get ready, thinking about racing Nationals and getting ready for Europe," said Trebon. "I feel good for next weekend, but there are a lot of fast guys coming. Jeremy is going to get stronger next weekend as well."

The men's field was greeted by deteriorating conditions and a course buffeted by wind gusts of 20-30 mph. The race pits were chaotic as mechanics dealt with frozen components and parts breaking due to the heavy mud.

Powers and Trebon separated themselves from the field and traded attacks through to the race finale. "They should put up a sign that says ‘Ryan Trebon Park'," said Powers. "This is a perfect event for him. He's got a lot of power and he can just throw it down."

