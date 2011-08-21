Image 1 of 23 It was Ravard's third victory in the Châteauroux Classic de l'Indre Trophée Fenioux (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 23 The slightly rising finish meant a late surge was vital (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 23 Here they come (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 23 winnnig is always a nice feeling (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 23 Ravard hits the line first (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 23 Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental) dived in for third (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 23 Ravard wins! (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 23 Ravard wins for the a third time (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 23 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) can only look on from second lace (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 23 Ravard gets it as the other riders suffer in defeat (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 23 Ravard kept a low position to be more aerodynamic (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 23 The sprinters filled the road (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 23 Ravard got his sprint just right (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 23 Smile for the camera (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 23 Ravard gets the trophy and the flowers (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 23 Ravard knows he has pulled off a good win (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 23 The podium: Hutarovich, Ravard and Bovenhuis (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 23 It was a good day for Ag2r-La Mondiale (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 23 Ravard gets the glory (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 23 The peloton was split into several groups (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 23 Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) went down the middle of the road (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 23 Saïd Haddou (Europcar) faded before the line (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 23 Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) took his third victory in the Châteauroux Classic de l’Indre one-day race with a perfectly executed sprint but success only partially helped the Frenchman, who is troubled by a leg problem.

The little Frenchman kept a low profile as he sprinted to the line and managed to out power Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental Team). Canada’s Martin Gilbert (Spidertech Powered By C10) was an impressive fourth in the sprint.

Ravard missed out on selection for the Ag2r-La Mondiale team but used the rejection as extra motivation for the second half of the season. He has suffered with a long-term leg muscle problem and even considered retirement but he managed to briefly put those aside and things went his way yet again in Châteauroux.

“It was a blow but I worked hard and was good at the Tour of Poland and the in Limousin. Before the start I didn’t think I’d do well but things went right,” Ravard told L’Equipe.

“I have an enlarged left piriformis muscle in my leg, it’s two times larger than the right. I’d like to know why and what to do. I’m twisted on the bike and that pulls on my left leg. My right leg hurts too, from time to time, probably because I'm compensating.”

“On the eve of the race, I spoke to my doctor on the phone and I told him: "If we don’t find a solution this winter, I’ll end my career." This win helps my moral but all the problems prevent me from being consistent. Because of it, I’ve never ridden the Tour de France. I was fine until Paris-Nice, and the proof is that I won the Étoile de Bessèges. But since then…”

Despite his problems, Ravard will continue to race and is part of the Ag2r-La Mondiale team for the Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage race.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:23:07 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 3 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 4 Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 7 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 9 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 11 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 13 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 14 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 15 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 18 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 20 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 21 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 23 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 24 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 27 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 28 Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La mondiale 29 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 31 Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera - Katusha 32 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 33 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 34 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 35 Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 36 Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 37 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 38 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 39 Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 40 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 41 Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 42 Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 43 Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 45 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 46 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 48 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 50 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 51 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 52 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 53 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team 54 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 55 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 56 Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 57 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 58 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM 61 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 62 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 63 Waele Bert De (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 64 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 65 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:08 66 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 67 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 68 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 69 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:11 70 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:00:13 72 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 73 Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:19 74 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:30 75 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:42 76 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:51 79 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 80 Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 81 Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 82 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 83 Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 84 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 85 Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 86 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 87 Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 90 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:04 91 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 92 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 93 Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 94 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:08 95 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:14 96 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:18 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 99 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:01:37 100 Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 101 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 102 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 103 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:01:47 104 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 105 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:03:02 106 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:03:10 107 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 108 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:03:47 109 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:05:03 110 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:15 DNF José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent DNF Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team DNF La Parte Víctor De (Spa) Caja Rural DNF Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis DNF Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack DNF Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha DNF Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Itera - Katusha DNF Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia DNF Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team DNF Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Corre Florian Le (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 DNF Floch Guillaume Le (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ DNF Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNS Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 pts 2 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 3 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 pts 2 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 1

Special Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 pts 2 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Special Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 pts 2 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Special Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 pts 2 Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 5 pts 2 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 3 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 4 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 7 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 1

Special sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 15 pts 2 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3