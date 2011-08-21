Ravard wins in Châteauroux
Hutarovich runner-up in Coupe de France race
Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) took his third victory in the Châteauroux Classic de l’Indre one-day race with a perfectly executed sprint but success only partially helped the Frenchman, who is troubled by a leg problem.
The little Frenchman kept a low profile as he sprinted to the line and managed to out power Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental Team). Canada’s Martin Gilbert (Spidertech Powered By C10) was an impressive fourth in the sprint.
Ravard missed out on selection for the Ag2r-La Mondiale team but used the rejection as extra motivation for the second half of the season. He has suffered with a long-term leg muscle problem and even considered retirement but he managed to briefly put those aside and things went his way yet again in Châteauroux.
“It was a blow but I worked hard and was good at the Tour of Poland and the in Limousin. Before the start I didn’t think I’d do well but things went right,” Ravard told L’Equipe.
“I have an enlarged left piriformis muscle in my leg, it’s two times larger than the right. I’d like to know why and what to do. I’m twisted on the bike and that pulls on my left leg. My right leg hurts too, from time to time, probably because I'm compensating.”
“On the eve of the race, I spoke to my doctor on the phone and I told him: "If we don’t find a solution this winter, I’ll end my career." This win helps my moral but all the problems prevent me from being consistent. Because of it, I’ve never ridden the Tour de France. I was fine until Paris-Nice, and the proof is that I won the Étoile de Bessèges. But since then…”
Despite his problems, Ravard will continue to race and is part of the Ag2r-La Mondiale team for the Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:23:07
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|3
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|4
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|7
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|9
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|13
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|15
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|18
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|20
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|21
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|23
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|24
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|27
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|28
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
|29
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|31
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|32
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|33
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|34
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|36
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|37
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|39
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|40
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|41
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|42
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|43
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|45
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|46
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|50
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|51
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|52
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|53
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|54
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|55
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|56
|Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|61
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|62
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|63
|Waele Bert De (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|64
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|65
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:08
|66
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|67
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|68
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:11
|70
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:13
|72
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|73
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:19
|74
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:30
|75
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:42
|76
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:51
|79
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|80
|Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|81
|Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|82
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|83
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|84
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|85
|Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|86
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|87
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|88
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|90
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:04
|91
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|92
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|93
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|94
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:08
|95
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:14
|96
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:18
|98
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|99
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:37
|100
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|101
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|102
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|103
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:47
|104
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:02
|106
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:03:10
|107
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|108
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:47
|109
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:03
|110
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:15
|DNF
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|DNF
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|John Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
|DNF
|La Parte Víctor De (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|DNF
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|DNF
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|DNF
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|Julien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Corre Florian Le (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Floch Guillaume Le (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Armentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNS
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|pts
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|3
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|3
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|4
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|7
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|pts
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank - Continental Team
|13:09:21
|2
|Landbouwkrediet
|3
|Saur-Sojasun
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Itera - Katusha
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|8
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|9
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|Caja Rural
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Procycling Team Vacansoleil - DCM
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:11
|14
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|15
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:00:19
|16
|FDJ
|0:00:38
|17
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|0:00:42
|18
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:51
