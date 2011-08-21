Trending

Ravard wins in Châteauroux

Hutarovich runner-up in Coupe de France race

Image 1 of 23

It was Ravard's third victory in the Châteauroux Classic de l'Indre Trophée Fenioux

It was Ravard's third victory in the Châteauroux Classic de l'Indre Trophée Fenioux
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 23

The slightly rising finish meant a late surge was vital

The slightly rising finish meant a late surge was vital
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 23

Here they come

Here they come
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 23

winnnig is always a nice feeling

winnnig is always a nice feeling
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 23

Ravard hits the line first

Ravard hits the line first
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 23

Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental) dived in for third

Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental) dived in for third
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 23

Ravard wins!

Ravard wins!
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 23

Ravard wins for the a third time

Ravard wins for the a third time
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 23

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) can only look on from second lace

Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) can only look on from second lace
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 23

Ravard gets it as the other riders suffer in defeat

Ravard gets it as the other riders suffer in defeat
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 23

Ravard kept a low position to be more aerodynamic

Ravard kept a low position to be more aerodynamic
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 23

The sprinters filled the road

The sprinters filled the road
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 23

Ravard got his sprint just right

Ravard got his sprint just right
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 23

Smile for the camera

Smile for the camera
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 23

Ravard gets the trophy and the flowers

Ravard gets the trophy and the flowers
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 23

Ravard knows he has pulled off a good win

Ravard knows he has pulled off a good win
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 23

The podium: Hutarovich, Ravard and Bovenhuis

The podium: Hutarovich, Ravard and Bovenhuis
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 23

It was a good day for Ag2r-La Mondiale

It was a good day for Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 23

Ravard gets the glory

Ravard gets the glory
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 23

The peloton was split into several groups

The peloton was split into several groups
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 23

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) went down the middle of the road

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) went down the middle of the road
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 23

Saïd Haddou (Europcar) faded before the line

Saïd Haddou (Europcar) faded before the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 23

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates

Anthony Ravard (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Anthony Ravard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) took his third victory in the Châteauroux Classic de l’Indre one-day race with a perfectly executed sprint but success only partially helped the Frenchman, who is troubled by a leg problem.

The little Frenchman kept a low profile as he sprinted to the line and managed to out power Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) and Jasper Bovenhuis (Rabobank Continental Team). Canada’s Martin Gilbert (Spidertech Powered By C10) was an impressive fourth in the sprint.

Ravard missed out on selection for the Ag2r-La Mondiale team but used the rejection as extra motivation for the second half of the season. He has suffered with a long-term leg muscle problem and even considered retirement but he managed to briefly put those aside and things went his way yet again in Châteauroux.

“It was a blow but I worked hard and was good at the Tour of Poland and the in Limousin. Before the start I didn’t think I’d do well but things went right,” Ravard told L’Equipe.

“I have an enlarged left piriformis muscle in my leg, it’s two times larger than the right. I’d like to know why and what to do. I’m twisted on the bike and that pulls on my left leg. My right leg hurts too, from time to time, probably because I'm compensating.”

“On the eve of the race, I spoke to my doctor on the phone and I told him: "If we don’t find a solution this winter, I’ll end my career." This win helps my moral but all the problems prevent me from being consistent. Because of it, I’ve never ridden the Tour de France. I was fine until Paris-Nice, and the proof is that I won the Étoile de Bessèges. But since then…”

Despite his problems, Ravard will continue to race and is part of the Ag2r-La Mondiale team for the Tour du Poitou-Charentes stage race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:23:07
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
3Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
4Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
5Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
7Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
9Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
13Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
15Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
18Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
20Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
21Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
23Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
24Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
26Andrea Grendene (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
27Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
28Yannick Martinez (Fra) AG2R La mondiale
29Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
30Johan Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
31Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Itera - Katusha
32Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
33Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
34Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Stéphane Bonsergent (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
36Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
37Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
38Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
39Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
40Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
41Salazar Hugo Sebastian (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
42Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
43Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
45Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
46Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
50Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
51Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
52Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
53Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
54Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
56Grégory Barteau (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
57Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
58Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
61Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
62Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
63Waele Bert De (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
64Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
65Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:08
66Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
67Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
68Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Zachary Bell (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:11
70Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:13
72Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
73Sylvain Georges (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:19
74Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:30
75Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:42
76Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:51
79Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
80Nairo Quintana Rojas (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
81Ronan Racault (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
82Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
83Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
84David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
85Anthony Colin (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
86Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
87Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
90Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:04
91Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
92Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
93Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
94Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:08
95Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:14
96Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:18
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
99Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:01:37
100Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
101Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
102Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
103Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:01:47
104Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
105Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:03:02
106Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:03:10
107Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
108Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:03:47
109Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:03
110Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:15
DNFJosé Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFBram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFStaf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
DNFSimon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJohn Edibberto Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFDalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil - DCM Procycling Team
DNFLa Parte Víctor De (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
DNFBenjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
DNFDmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
DNFCarlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
DNFDylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFJulien Guay (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFCorre Florian Le (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFFloch Guillaume Le (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChristophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
DNFFlorent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFEric Berthou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFArmentia Pello Bilbao Lopez De (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNSJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5pts
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3
3Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1

Special Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Special Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Special Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5pts
2Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet5pts
2Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
3Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
4Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
6Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
7Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ1

Special sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent15pts
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank - Continental Team13:09:21
2Landbouwkrediet
3Saur-Sojasun
4Bretagne - Schuller
5Itera - Katusha
6Team Europcar
7Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
8Veranda's Willems-Accent
9Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
10Caja Rural
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Procycling Team Vacansoleil - DCM
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:11
14Team Spidertech Powered by C10
15Big Mat - Auber 930:00:19
16FDJ0:00:38
17Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:00:42
18Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:51

 

