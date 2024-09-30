Charm City CX: Eric Brunner breaks Strohmeyer's winning streak on day 2

Image 1 of 3 Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge Racing) wins the Charm City CX C2 race in Baltimore (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) couldn't make it six in a row (Image credit: Bruce Buckley) Andrew Strohmeyer, Eric Brunner and Scott Funston on the podium (Image credit: Bruce Buckley)

Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge) managed to break the five-race winning streak of Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) on the second day of racing at the Charm City CX on Sunday. Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living) was third.

Brunner and Strohmeyer traded blows at the front of the race, with the USCX Trek series leader taking a 20-second lead midrace. But Brunner fought his way back and then attacked, holding off Strohmeyer to take his first win of the season in the C2 race.

Funston finished just behind Strohmeyer in third.

Results

