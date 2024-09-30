Charm City CX: Eric Brunner breaks Strohmeyer's winning streak on day 2
Funston rounds out podium in close C2 race
Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge) managed to break the five-race winning streak of Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) on the second day of racing at the Charm City CX on Sunday. Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living) was third.
Brunner and Strohmeyer traded blows at the front of the race, with the USCX Trek series leader taking a 20-second lead midrace. But Brunner fought his way back and then attacked, holding off Strohmeyer to take his first win of the season in the C2 race.
Funston finished just behind Strohmeyer in third.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Charm City CX: Hélène Clauzel extends winning streak to sixFrench rider out-sprints Bakker, Rochette completes podium
-
Charm City CX: Eric Brunner breaks Strohmeyer's winning streak on day 2Funston rounds out podium in close C2 race
-
Cyclingnews tests rolling resistance of 24 high performance tyres in lab to find which are the fastestGood results for Continental and Vittoria, plus some interesting conclusions regarding inner tubes and tyre pressures
-
Leaving behind Nullarbor snakes and trucks as Lachlan Morton’s lap of Australia passes AdelaideUnwelcome close encounters as EF Education-EasyPost rider works his way past Adelaide after a gravel diversion or two