Strohmeyer rides solo for home victory at Charm City C2 in Maryland
Baestaens outsprints White for second place
Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) rode solo across the line and celebrated the men’s C2 contest at Charm City Cross on Sunday in his home state of Maryland. Vincent Baestaens (Spits CX Team) out-sprinted US elite men’s champion Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) to complete the podium.
The reigning U23 US cyclocross champion scored his first win of the season on Sunday, after four top five finishes from the earlier US Cyclocross Series events. He moved up to third overall in the elite men’s series standings, 32 points behind overall leader Baestaens, and just four points in arrears of second-placed Loris Rouiller (Heizomat-Kloster Kitchen). White is fourth overall, 8 points behind Strohmeyer.
A local favourite, Strohmeyer attacked on the second lap, but his aggressive solo effort was reeled back after two laps. White and Baestaens caught and passed the 21-year-old, then worked together to create separation by the mid-point of the race.
But Strohmeyer was motivated and did not seem to lose steam with the sunny, hot conditions and high humidity. He clawed his way back from a deficit of 12-15 seconds and reconnected with the lead duo with two laps to go. He used a massive acceleration on the Mansion Hill climb to get away for the win.
After a pair of C2 races at Major Taylor Cross Cup in Indianapolis, Indiana next weekend, the big engines restart for World Cup Waterloo in Wisconsin on October 15. Trek CX Cup will offer C2 races on October 13.
Results
