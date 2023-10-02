Maghalie Rochette wins Charm City C2 to solidify US Cyclocross Series lead

By Jackie Tyson
published

Caroline Mani retains second overall in USCX with podium finish behind Sidney McGill

Maghalie Rochette of Canada goes back-to-back with win Sunday at Charm City Cross 2023
Maghalie Rochette of Canada goes back-to-back with win Sunday at Charm City Cross 2023 (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
Jump to:

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) cemented her lead in the US Cyclocross Series with the C2 victory at Charm City Cross on Sunday. It was a sweep of the first six races in the USCX for the Canadian, with two races remaining at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross at the end of October.

It was a repeat from the C1 race on Saturday at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland, as Rochette and Sidney McGill (Cervélo/OrangeLiving) rode tandem on the early laps. Rochette powered across the hard-packed course under hot, sunny skies for another solo victory. McGill finished 57 seconds back in second place.

Groove Off-Road Racing teammates Caroline Mani and Lauren Zoerner pursued in the chase, with Mani getting separation on the final lap for the final podium spot, 1:35 behind Rochette.

“Felt super good on the bike. Got to follow the fast wheel of Sidney McGill, improve my cornering, test my power and had an opportunity to get dialed in the heat,” Rochette summarised the time at Charm City CX. She will next race at World Cup Waterloo in Wisconsin on October 15.

Mani has yet to win a USCX race this season, but a pair of podiums in Baltimore kept her in second overall in the elite women’s standings, 13 points ahead of McGill. Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) is fourth and Zoerner fifth.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

