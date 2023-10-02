Maghalie Rochette wins Charm City C2 to solidify US Cyclocross Series lead

Maghalie Rochette (Canyon Collective) cemented her lead in the US Cyclocross Series with the C2 victory at Charm City Cross on Sunday. It was a sweep of the first six races in the USCX for the Canadian, with two races remaining at Really Rad Festival of Cyclocross at the end of October.

It was a repeat from the C1 race on Saturday at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland, as Rochette and Sidney McGill (Cervélo/OrangeLiving) rode tandem on the early laps. Rochette powered across the hard-packed course under hot, sunny skies for another solo victory. McGill finished 57 seconds back in second place.

Groove Off-Road Racing teammates Caroline Mani and Lauren Zoerner pursued in the chase, with Mani getting separation on the final lap for the final podium spot, 1:35 behind Rochette.

“Felt super good on the bike. Got to follow the fast wheel of Sidney McGill, improve my cornering, test my power and had an opportunity to get dialed in the heat,” Rochette summarised the time at Charm City CX. She will next race at World Cup Waterloo in Wisconsin on October 15.

Mani has yet to win a USCX race this season, but a pair of podiums in Baltimore kept her in second overall in the elite women’s standings, 13 points ahead of McGill. Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) is fourth and Zoerner fifth.

