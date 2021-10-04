Baestaens holds USCX Series lead with sweep at Charm City Cross
By Cyclingnews
White takes second in C2 contest while Blevins edges Werner for final podium position
Elite Men: Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore, Maryland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincent Baestaens (Group Hens-Maes Containers)
|1:01:06
|2
|Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:05
|3
|Christopher Blevins (Trinity Racing)
|0:00:14
|4
|Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Maxxis Shimano cx Team)
|0:00:15
|5
|Gage Hecht (Aevolo)
|0:00:38
|6
|Eric Brunner (Blue-Build)
|0:00:44
|7
|Gosse Van der Meer (Bombtrack p/b hunt wheels)
|0:01:00
|8
|Brannan Fix (Fix Racing)
|0:01:18
|9
|Scott McGill (Aevolo)
|0:01:37
|10
|Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:01:51
|11
|Ben Frederick (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey)
|0:02:17
|12
|Andrew Dillman (Rigd-Leitner)
|0:02:36
|13
|Andrew Strohmeyer (CS Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes)
|0:02:45
|14
|Scott Funston (Blue-Build)
|0:03:12
|15
|Caleb Swartz (Giant/Neff Cycle Service)
|0:03:18
|16
|Michael Van den Ham (Easton Giant CX)
|0:03:23
|17
|Daxton Mock (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|18
|Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Bicycles)
|0:03:39
|19
|Ross Ellwood (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne)
|0:03:40
|20
|Kyle Johnson (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|0:03:45
|21
|Casey Hildebrandt (Donkey Label)
|0:03:51
|22
|Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:03:53
|23
|Eric Thompson (MSPEEDWAX.COM)
|0:03:56
|24
|Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized)
|0:03:57
|25
|Jules Van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company Groove Subaru)
|0:03:58
|26
|Jacob Leblanc (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:04:03
|27
|Dylan Zakrajsek (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|0:04:14
|28
|Merwin Davis (J-Mac Cycling p/b Margie Bars)
|0:04:36
|29
|Jack Tanner
|0:04:42
|30
|Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne)
|0:04:45
|31
|Finnegan O'Connor (Comp Edge Racing)
|0:04:54
|32
|Cody Cupp (Riders Inc.)
|0:05:04
|33
|Matteo Oppizzi (Cannondale-Iland)
|0:05:05
|34
|Alex Ryan (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling)
|0:05:11
|35
|Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team)
|0:05:15
|36
|Mark Myles (Be Real Sports)
|0:05:23
|37
|Travis Livermon
|0:05:32
|38
|Tyler Cloutier (TCCX)
|0:05:33
|39
|Josh Bauer (Jiayoulife)
|0:05:38
|40
|Allan Schroeder
|0:05:43
|41
|Tommy Servetas (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:06:02
|42
|Joe Schmalz (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:06:25
|43
|Andrew Giniat (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|0:06:32
|44
|Nick Lando (Competitive Edge Racing)
|0:06:36
|45
|Ryan Popple (Thick Bikes / Specialized)
|0:06:52
|46
|Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|0:06:54
|47
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (Team Rock Lobster Cycles)
|0:07:17
|48
|Nicholas F Tabares
|49
|Jake Olander (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|50
|Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|51
|Hugo Brisebois (ride with rendall)
|52
|Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank and Sprocket)
|53
|Michael Marston (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
|54
|Owen Brenneman (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|55
|Jacob Peterson (Max Mortgage / Reynolds Roofing)
|56
|Brett Cooper (Gambit Racing)
|57
|Shawn Geiger
|58
|Nicholas Vorwerk (CMG Factory racing)
|DNF
|John Paul Amalong (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|DNF
|Ivan Gallego (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
|DNF
|Ismael Collado Acosta (Rockland Cycling Velo)
|DNF
|Mark Hewitt (JAM / NCC)
|DNF
|Chris Niesen (JAM / NCC)
|DNS
|Patrick Frank (JAM / NCC)
|DNS
|Jonathan Anderson (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY PROFESSIONAL U69 DEVELOPMENT AMBASSOTOR TEAM)
|DNS
|Samuel Lear (717 Racing)
|DNS
|Ian McDonald (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
|DNS
|Joshua Noggle (Gambit Racing)
