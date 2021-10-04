Trending

Baestaens holds USCX Series lead with sweep at Charm City Cross

By

White takes second in C2 contest while Blevins edges Werner for final podium position

Belgian Vincent Baestaens has won four consecutive cyclo-cross races of USCX Series
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincent Baestaens (Group Hens-Maes Containers) 1:01:06
2Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:00:05
3Christopher Blevins (Trinity Racing) 0:00:14
4Kerry Werner Jr. (Kona Maxxis Shimano cx Team) 0:00:15
5Gage Hecht (Aevolo) 0:00:38
6Eric Brunner (Blue-Build) 0:00:44
7Gosse Van der Meer (Bombtrack p/b hunt wheels) 0:01:00
8Brannan Fix (Fix Racing) 0:01:18
9Scott McGill (Aevolo) 0:01:37
10Stephen Hyde (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:01:51
11Ben Frederick (ORNOT/TheSmallMonstersProject/Ritchey) 0:02:17
12Andrew Dillman (Rigd-Leitner) 0:02:36
13Andrew Strohmeyer (CS Hairs Devo: Trek Bikes) 0:02:45
14Scott Funston (Blue-Build) 0:03:12
15Caleb Swartz (Giant/Neff Cycle Service) 0:03:18
16Michael Van den Ham (Easton Giant CX) 0:03:23
17Daxton Mock (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
18Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz Bicycles) 0:03:39
19Ross Ellwood (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne) 0:03:40
20Kyle Johnson (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy) 0:03:45
21Casey Hildebrandt (Donkey Label) 0:03:51
22Sam Noel (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:03:53
23Eric Thompson (MSPEEDWAX.COM) 0:03:56
24Cody Kaiser (LangeTwins / Specialized) 0:03:57
25Jules Van Kempen (Alpha Bicycle Company Groove Subaru) 0:03:58
26Jacob Leblanc (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:04:03
27Dylan Zakrajsek (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team) 0:04:14
28Merwin Davis (J-Mac Cycling p/b Margie Bars) 0:04:36
29Jack Tanner 0:04:42
30Sam Brown (Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Silverthorne) 0:04:45
31Finnegan O'Connor (Comp Edge Racing) 0:04:54
32Cody Cupp (Riders Inc.) 0:05:04
33Matteo Oppizzi (Cannondale-Iland) 0:05:05
34Alex Ryan (Ibis off Road p/b Eliel Cycling) 0:05:11
35Tayne Andrade (Rio Grande Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:15
36Mark Myles (Be Real Sports) 0:05:23
37Travis Livermon 0:05:32
38Tyler Cloutier (TCCX) 0:05:33
39Josh Bauer (Jiayoulife) 0:05:38
40Allan Schroeder 0:05:43
41Tommy Servetas (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:06:02
42Joe Schmalz (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:06:25
43Andrew Giniat (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG) 0:06:32
44Nick Lando (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:06:36
45Ryan Popple (Thick Bikes / Specialized) 0:06:52
46Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket) 0:06:54
47Andrew Wulfkuhle (Team Rock Lobster Cycles) 0:07:17
48Nicholas F Tabares
49Jake Olander (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
50Sait Arana (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
51Hugo Brisebois (ride with rendall)
52Brody Sanderson (AWI Racing P/B The Crank and Sprocket)
53Michael Marston (Daedalus / Allstonvelo & Somervelo Racing)
54Owen Brenneman (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
55Jacob Peterson (Max Mortgage / Reynolds Roofing)
56Brett Cooper (Gambit Racing)
57Shawn Geiger
58Nicholas Vorwerk (CMG Factory racing)
DNFJohn Paul Amalong (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
DNFIvan Gallego (USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy)
DNFIsmael Collado Acosta (Rockland Cycling Velo)
DNFMark Hewitt (JAM / NCC)
DNFChris Niesen (JAM / NCC)
DNSPatrick Frank (JAM / NCC)
DNSJonathan Anderson (J MONEYS ELITE FACTORY PROFESSIONAL U69 DEVELOPMENT AMBASSOTOR TEAM)
DNSSamuel Lear (717 Racing)
DNSIan McDonald (KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team)
DNSJoshua Noggle (Gambit Racing)

