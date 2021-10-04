Rochette edges Honsinger in C2 contest at Charm City Cross
By Cyclingnews
Honsinger clings to two-point lead over Canadian after four USCX events
Elite Women: Baltimore, Maryland - Baltimore, Maryland
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rochette Maghalie (Specialized / Feedback Sports)
|0:45:35
|2
|Honsinger Clara (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
|0:00:20
|3
|Clouse Kaitlin (Cannondale Cyclocross World)
|0:00:49
|4
|Mani Caroline (Pactimo fierce team)
|0:00:59
|5
|Nuss Raylyn (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing)
|0:01:35
|6
|Anthony Crystal (Liv Racing Collective)
|0:01:45
|7
|Fahringer Rebecca (Kona Maxxis Shimano)
|0:01:47
|8
|Arensman Hannah (Sycamore Cycles)
|0:01:54
|9
|Gilbert Sunny (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build)
|0:02:01
|10
|Mcgill Sidney (Pedalhead Race Room)
|0:02:07
|11
|Zaveta Erica (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG)
|0:02:19
|12
|Megale Anna (Trek CXC)
|0:02:36
|13
|Kuyk-White Taylor (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|0:02:45
|14
|Bernstein Caitlin (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES)
|0:03:02
|15
|Killips Austin (Pratt Racing)
|0:03:11
|16
|Zoerner Lauren (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru)
|0:03:45
|17
|Werner Emily (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:03:51
|18
|Malik Jennifer (Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie)
|0:03:58
|19
|Judge Traci
|0:04:04
|20
|Tooley Bridget (Easton-Liv)
|0:04:12
|21
|Dorovskikh Anna (Orion Racing)
|0:04:46
|22
|Williams Carla (Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Team)
|0:05:15
|23
|Sheldon Elizabeth (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES)
|0:05:24
|24
|Audrain Ivy (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing)
|0:05:40
|25
|Rubino Rachel (Pratt Racing)
|0:05:43
|26
|Thompson Michaela (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Silverthorne)
|0:06:09
|27
|Hosenfeld Christina (Bluemont Connection)
|0:06:28
|28
|Nixon Clementine (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES)
|0:06:36
|29
|Mitchell Ellie (NWCX Project)
|0:06:59
|30
|Coogan Cisek Corey (VeloRevolution=WP Cycles)
|0:07:39
|31
|Thomas Tiffany (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
|32
|Montgomery Kelli (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
|33
|Gordon Erin (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles)
|34
|Ferro Shane (King Kog / Sun + Air CX)
|DNF
|Legge Regina (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|DNF
|Ethridge Leslie (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
|DNF
|Hickey Cassidy
|DNS
|Larson Danielle
|DNS
|Campbellforte Alexandra (Dirty Kitten Racing p/b Champion-System)
Honsinger clings to two-point lead over Canadian after four USCX events
