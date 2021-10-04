Trending

Rochette edges Honsinger in C2 contest at Charm City Cross

Honsinger clings to two-point lead over Canadian after four USCX events

Maghalie Rochette, during the UCI CycloCross World Championships Oostende 2021, won second day of racing at Charm City Cross
Maghalie Rochette, during the UCI CycloCross World Championships Oostende 2021, won second day of racing at Charm City Cross (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rochette Maghalie (Specialized / Feedback Sports) 0:45:35
2Honsinger Clara (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) 0:00:20
3Clouse Kaitlin (Cannondale Cyclocross World) 0:00:49
4Mani Caroline (Pactimo fierce team) 0:00:59
5Nuss Raylyn (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) 0:01:35
6Anthony Crystal (Liv Racing Collective) 0:01:45
7Fahringer Rebecca (Kona Maxxis Shimano) 0:01:47
8Arensman Hannah (Sycamore Cycles) 0:01:54
9Gilbert Sunny (Blue Competition Cycles p/b Build) 0:02:01
10Mcgill Sidney (Pedalhead Race Room) 0:02:07
11Zaveta Erica (The Pony Shop p/b KPMG) 0:02:19
12Megale Anna (Trek CXC) 0:02:36
13Kuyk-White Taylor (RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES) 0:02:45
14Bernstein Caitlin (Easton Overland / MCGOVERN CYCLES) 0:03:02
15Killips Austin (Pratt Racing) 0:03:11
16Zoerner Lauren (Alpha Bicycle Company-Groove Subaru) 0:03:45
17Werner Emily (Ken's Bike Shop) 0:03:51
18Malik Jennifer (Paradise Garage Racing p/b Smanie) 0:03:58
19Judge Traci 0:04:04
20Tooley Bridget (Easton-Liv) 0:04:12
21Dorovskikh Anna (Orion Racing) 0:04:46
22Williams Carla (Deschutes Brewery Cyclocross Team) 0:05:15
23Sheldon Elizabeth (CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES) 0:05:24
24Audrain Ivy (Handup + The Black Bibs Racing) 0:05:40
25Rubino Rachel (Pratt Racing) 0:05:43
26Thompson Michaela (Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Silverthorne) 0:06:09
27Hosenfeld Christina (Bluemont Connection) 0:06:28
28Nixon Clementine (RSCX- HOUSE INDUSTRIES) 0:06:36
29Mitchell Ellie (NWCX Project) 0:06:59
30Coogan Cisek Corey (VeloRevolution=WP Cycles) 0:07:39
31Thomas Tiffany (Philly Bike Expo p/b VeloJawn)
32Montgomery Kelli (STAGE 1/AirLine Cycles)
33Gordon Erin (Rare Disease Cycling / Keswick Cycles)
34Ferro Shane (King Kog / Sun + Air CX)
DNFLegge Regina (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
DNFEthridge Leslie (ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team)
DNFHickey Cassidy
DNSLarson Danielle
DNSCampbellforte Alexandra (Dirty Kitten Racing p/b Champion-System)

