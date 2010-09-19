Trending

Frattini charms the opening day

Van Gilder starts season strongly

Image 1 of 33

The podium (l

The podium (l
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 33

The lead group of five would dwindle to two, then one.

The lead group of five would dwindle to two, then one.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 33

Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) would repeat last year's winning performance again this year.

Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) would repeat last year's winning performance again this year.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 33

The pace appears to be getting the better of Weston Schempf (C3).

The pace appears to be getting the better of Weston Schempf (C3).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 33

The promoter built a series of man-made steps for this year's event.

The promoter built a series of man-made steps for this year's event.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 33

Valentin Scherz's (Cyfac) and Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) would distance themselves from the original breakaway group.

Valentin Scherz's (Cyfac) and Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) would distance themselves from the original breakaway group.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 33

U23 rider, Anthony Grand (Cyfac) stayed close enough to the break to take third place.

U23 rider, Anthony Grand (Cyfac) stayed close enough to the break to take third place.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 33

Chris Consorto (Louis Garneau) leads a small group.

Chris Consorto (Louis Garneau) leads a small group.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 33

Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) soloed the final two laps to take victory.

Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) soloed the final two laps to take victory.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 33

Valentin Scherz's (Cyfac) number would be his place on the podium.

Valentin Scherz's (Cyfac) number would be his place on the podium.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 33

This group would fill out the podiums third through fifth places.

This group would fill out the podiums third through fifth places.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 12 of 33

Alec Donahue (Wheelhouse) accelerates with two laps to go.

Alec Donahue (Wheelhouse) accelerates with two laps to go.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 13 of 33

Dave Weaver (Alan) kicks up the dust.

Dave Weaver (Alan) kicks up the dust.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 14 of 33

Michael Milhalik (Freddie Fu) roles over the dry fast course.

Michael Milhalik (Freddie Fu) roles over the dry fast course.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 15 of 33

Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) wins the elite men's race.

Davide Frattini (Team Hudz\Subaru) wins the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 16 of 33

U23 rider, Zachary Adams (C3) fights to stay in contact.

U23 rider, Zachary Adams (C3) fights to stay in contact.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 17 of 33

Bobby Lea (Van Dessel Factory Team) emerges from the dust.

Bobby Lea (Van Dessel Factory Team) emerges from the dust.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 18 of 33

Trouble in the sand.

Trouble in the sand.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 19 of 33

Laura Van Gilder (C3) leads the field on the first lap.

Laura Van Gilder (C3) leads the field on the first lap.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 20 of 33

Nikki Thiemann (Team CF) climbs over a large barrier.

Nikki Thiemann (Team CF) climbs over a large barrier.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 21 of 33

Lynda Maldonado Cannondale\Cadence) takes in the warm sun and dry course.

Lynda Maldonado Cannondale\Cadence) takes in the warm sun and dry course.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 22 of 33

Laura Van Gilder (C3) powers the sand pit while her breakaway companions struggle.

Laura Van Gilder (C3) powers the sand pit while her breakaway companions struggle.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 23 of 33

Contact in the sand pit.

Contact in the sand pit.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 24 of 33

Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling) rode her way to a fourth place finish.

Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling) rode her way to a fourth place finish.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 25 of 33

Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse) attacks the obstacle.

Frances Morrison (Wheelhouse) attacks the obstacle.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 26 of 33

U23 rider, Katherine Schumacher (Guy's Racing) is all business.

U23 rider, Katherine Schumacher (Guy's Racing) is all business.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 27 of 33

Laura Van Gilder (C3) claims victory after leading the entire race.

Laura Van Gilder (C3) claims victory after leading the entire race.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 28 of 33

Kristin Gavin (Team CF) crosses the line for a strong second.

Kristin Gavin (Team CF) crosses the line for a strong second.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 29 of 33

Swiss rider, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) leads the elite men's field.

Swiss rider, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) leads the elite men's field.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 30 of 33

Texan, Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships) clears the barriers on his way to sixth place.

Texan, Bryan Fawley (Park Place Dealerships) clears the barriers on his way to sixth place.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 31 of 33

Valentin Scherz's (Cyfac) power would snap the field into many groups.

Valentin Scherz's (Cyfac) power would snap the field into many groups.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 32 of 33

Ryan Knapp (BikeReg) leads a small group out of the sand pit.

Ryan Knapp (BikeReg) leads a small group out of the sand pit.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 33 of 33

Swiss rider, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) takes second place.

Swiss rider, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) takes second place.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Elite men
1Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Hudz/Subaru0:59:25
2Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks0:00:15
3Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
4Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
5Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com0:00:38
6Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships0:00:46
7Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:52
8Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing0:00:56
9Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team0:01:02
10Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:01:12
11Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS0:01:18
12Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction0:01:22
13Ryan Leach (USA)0:01:42
14Stephen Cummings (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS0:01:55
15Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:04
16Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC0:02:09
17Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes0:02:10
18Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster0:02:11
19Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine0:02:30
20David Weaver (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team0:03:06
21Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS0:03:17
22Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:03:26
23Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster0:03:44
24Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:03:46
25Mukunda Feldman (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC0:03:47
26Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop0:04:06
27Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure0:04:20
28Christopher Consorto (USA) Louis Garneau/Team TBB0:04:24
29Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing pb Harshman Wealth0:04:25
30Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:04:36
31Charles Hanlon (USA) Guy's Racing Club
32Chris Larsen (USA) ACE p/b Highland Brewing
33Zach Lail (USA) Mock Orange Racing
34Kyle Peppo (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
35Zachary Adams (USA)
36Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University - Raleigh - Kim's Bike Shop
37Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
38Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:36:41
2Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF
3Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:00:56
4Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:01:21
5Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com
6Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute
7Erin Silliman (USA) Fruit66/Artemis
8Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF
9Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden
10Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon0:02:41
11Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
12Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team
13Evie Boswell-Vilt (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing0:03:44
14Lindsey Hillesheim (USA) Squadra Coppi0:04:03
15Lynda Maldonado (USA) Cannondale/Cadence Women's Racing
16Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
17Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
18Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon/Engin Cycles0:05:09
19Katherine Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling0:05:41
20Amy Cutler (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery
21Emily Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling0:06:29
22Diane Grim (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes

Latest on Cyclingnews