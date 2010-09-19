Frattini charms the opening day
Van Gilder starts season strongly
|1
|Davide Frattini (Ita) Team Hudz/Subaru
|0:59:25
|2
|Valentin Scherz (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|0:00:15
|3
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|4
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
|5
|Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com
|0:00:38
|6
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Park Place Dealerships
|0:00:46
|7
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:52
|8
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|0:00:56
|9
|Greg Wittwer (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|10
|Bobby Lea (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:01:12
|11
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
|0:01:18
|12
|Scott Frederick (USA) Inland Construction
|0:01:22
|13
|Ryan Leach (USA)
|0:01:42
|14
|Stephen Cummings (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
|0:01:55
|15
|Guillaume Nelessen (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:04
|16
|Alec Donahue (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|0:02:09
|17
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Focus Bikes
|0:02:10
|18
|Aaron O'Dell (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:02:11
|19
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine
|0:02:30
|20
|David Weaver (USA) ALAN North America Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|21
|Joe Dombroski (USA) Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS
|0:03:17
|22
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:03:26
|23
|Joshua Snead (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
|0:03:44
|24
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|25
|Mukunda Feldman (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|0:03:47
|26
|Mike Sherer (USA) The Pony Shop
|0:04:06
|27
|Patrick Blair (USA) Adventures For the Cure
|0:04:20
|28
|Christopher Consorto (USA) Louis Garneau/Team TBB
|0:04:24
|29
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Konig Racing pb Harshman Wealth
|0:04:25
|30
|Mark Broadwater (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:04:36
|31
|Charles Hanlon (USA) Guy's Racing Club
|32
|Chris Larsen (USA) ACE p/b Highland Brewing
|33
|Zach Lail (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|34
|Kyle Peppo (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|35
|Zachary Adams (USA)
|36
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University - Raleigh - Kim's Bike Shop
|37
|Matt Spohn (USA) Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks
|38
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:36:41
|2
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF
|3
|Deidre Winfield (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:56
|4
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:21
|5
|Erica Yozell Miller (USA) PAValleys.com
|6
|Lenore Pipes (USA) The Wistar Institute
|7
|Erin Silliman (USA) Fruit66/Artemis
|8
|Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|9
|Jennifer Maxwell (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden
|10
|Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon
|0:02:41
|11
|Frances Morrison (USA) Wheelhouse / NCC
|12
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henry's Team
|13
|Evie Boswell-Vilt (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|0:03:44
|14
|Lindsey Hillesheim (USA) Squadra Coppi
|0:04:03
|15
|Lynda Maldonado (USA) Cannondale/Cadence Women's Racing
|16
|Elizabeth Harlow (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|17
|Cara Applegate (USA) Performance Bicycle Racing
|18
|Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon/Engin Cycles
|0:05:09
|19
|Katherine Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling
|0:05:41
|20
|Amy Cutler (USA) Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery
|21
|Emily Shields (USA) Carolina Masters Cycling
|0:06:29
|22
|Diane Grim (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
