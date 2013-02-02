US takes five of seven world titles
First day of world championship finals in Louisville
|1
|Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy Cycling Team
|0:31:58
|2
|Peter Lawrence (Can) Soul Sportif Racing
|0:01:27
|3
|Gunnar Shogren (USA) Backyard Bike Club
|0:02:37
|4
|Daniel Lach (USA) Zephyr Wheel Sports
|0:03:09
|5
|Thomas Price (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:20
|6
|Robert Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:03:25
|7
|Ron Huebner (USA) Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long
|0:04:10
|8
|Paul Nyberg (USA) TWZ Masters Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|9
|Robert Colbert (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:04:28
|10
|Jeffrey Appeltans (USA) MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Mast
|0:04:41
|11
|Derek Griggs (USA)
|0:05:06
|12
|Geoffrey House (USA) Northampton Cycling Club
|0:05:14
|13
|Todd Andersen (USA) Men Of Steel Racing LLC
|0:05:18
|14
|Mark Featherman (USA) Guys Racing Club
|0:05:24
|15
|John Mandrola (USA) Papa John's Racing Team/Better
|0:05:27
|16
|David Luczynski (USA) Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doc
|0:05:28
|17
|Dave Eckel (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco
|0:05:46
|18
|John Shull (USA) Alberto's Sport
|0:05:53
|19
|Jeffrey Welch (USA) Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycl
|0:05:58
|20
|Hans Russenberger (Swi) RV Merishausen
|0:06:07
|21
|William Irving (USA) Favata's TRT Bicycles
|0:06:35
|22
|Stephen Songer (USA) 360 Racing
|0:06:39
|23
|Mark Mastoras (USA)
|0:06:49
|24
|Ed Burgess (USA) Team Hammer Nutrition
|0:07:27
|25
|Rob Abell (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop Cyclocross C
|0:07:31
|26
|David Hart (USA) Zephyr Wheel Sports
|0:07:34
|27
|Andy Lucas (USA) 360 Racing
|0:07:43
|28
|Derek Wilford (USA) Spin
|0:07:45
|29
|Schmitz John (USA) Team Indiebike
|0:08:17
|30
|Bob Bergman (Can) Sharon McCrindle
|0:08:33
|31
|Greg Casteel (USA) Harper Auto/KnoxVelo Club
|0:08:46
|32
|David Lowe (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:09:08
|33
|John Mcgrath (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft/Northeast B
|0:09:19
|34
|Scott Stahl (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:09:30
|35
|Timothy Shea (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery
|0:09:31
|36
|Shawn Downing (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC
|0:09:58
|37
|Hanspeter Kunz (Swi) Kunz Cycling Systems
|0:10:11
|38
|Jon Hicks (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Western
|0:11:33
|39
|Mark Henry (USA) Team Clover
|0:11:41
|40
|Christopher Adolf (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling
|0:11:57
|41
|Charles Stearns (USA) Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club
|0:13:34
|42
|Gary Moon (USA) SBR Cycling
|-1lap
|43
|Kenneth Smith (USA) Oklahoma City Velo Club
|44
|Paul Gerhardt (USA) Squadra di Tirapeidi/Jubilee Su
|45
|Richard Toler (USA) TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLI
|46
|William Pitt (USA) Slimenundgrossen
|47
|Christopher Fuller (USA) Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc.
|48
|Mike Gettinger (USA)
|49
|Neal Scott (Can) Gears and Grinds
|50
|Paul Watkins (USA) Villain CX
|51
|Craig Rotile (USA) Finkraft
|52
|Michael Shepherd (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|53
|George Hluck (USA) Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Cryst
|54
|William Anderson (USA) 360 Racing
|55
|Joseph Christian (USA)
|56
|Lonnie Brooks (USA) Greensboro Velo Club
|57
|John Dzubinski (USA) Tri State Velo
|58
|Mark Brown (USA) Cyclocrossworld
|59
|Paul Colon (USA)
|60
|John Poland (USA) Full Moon Vista Bike and Sport/
|-2laps
|DNS
|Wojtek Wysocki (USA) Gwinnett Touring Club (GTC)
|DNS
|Emery Jamie (USA) pro city racing
|1
|Henry Kramer (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:37:43
|2
|Randy Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club
|0:00:04
|3
|Thomas Hayles (USA)
|0:00:26
|4
|Norman Kreiss (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:41
|5
|Jim Gentes (USA) buy-cell.com
|0:01:00
|6
|Scott Paisley (USA) MVC/Blue Wheel/Monticello Velo
|0:01:15
|7
|Benny Andersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing
|0:02:20
|8
|Colin Funk (Can) First Capital Cycling Kingston
|0:02:31
|9
|Edwin Rambuski (USA) Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski
|0:03:13
|10
|Alan Blanchard (USA) Century Road Club Assoc
|0:03:14
|11
|Rudy Sroka (USA) Team Lake Effect/Lake Effect Cy
|0:03:26
|12
|Dag Selander (Nor) Team Plan C
|0:03:32
|13
|Joe Fabris (USA) Fightin' Bobas
|0:04:04
|14
|John Thompson (USA) Team Plan C
|0:04:19
|15
|Brad Young (USA) Woodstock Bicycle Club
|0:04:34
|16
|Russell Thorstrom (USA) Intermountain Cycling Organizat
|0:04:36
|17
|Jeffrey Craft (USA) Team Lake Effect/Lake Effect Cy
|0:04:41
|18
|William Wellsman (Can) Pro City Racing
|0:04:44
|19
|Wayne Simon (USA) ENZO'S Cycling
|0:04:59
|20
|William Stevens (USA) Spin Arts Cycling
|0:05:30
|21
|Laurent Mclaughlin (USA) Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling
|0:06:50
|22
|David Delperdang (USA) North Iowa Spin
|0:07:09
|23
|Mark Mcgeen (USA) Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD
|0:07:37
|24
|John Bliss (USA) Team Kappius
|0:07:54
|25
|Richard Mauney (USA) Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory/
|0:08:23
|26
|Mark Wolowiec (USA) Flying Rhino Cycling Club
|0:08:27
|27
|Thomas Prehn (USA) Boulder Running Company Cycling
|0:08:36
|28
|Jeffrey Schepper (USA) Speedway Wheelmen
|0:08:42
|29
|Mathew Baroli (USA) Wolverine Sports Club
|0:09:00
|30
|Kevin Saint Clair (USA) BiKyle/Mazur Coaching/Mainline
|0:09:14
|31
|Jay Thornton (USA)
|0:09:23
|32
|William Kuster (USA)
|0:09:43
|33
|Gary Dalton (USA) Cox/W.E. Stedman Cycling /Swamp
|0:10:38
|34
|Chris Black (USA) Morgan Stanley /Specialized/Mor
|0:10:58
|35
|John Reimbold (USA) Heckawee
|0:11:07
|36
|Jeff Tripp (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery /Blue Steel
|0:11:27
|37
|Dennis Smith (USA) Bike Line
|0:11:37
|38
|Marshall Leininger (USA) Stark Velo
|0:11:42
|39
|Brad Demott (USA) Gray Goat Sports
|0:11:52
|40
|Tom Mahaney (USA)
|0:12:02
|41
|Mike West (USA) Pikes Peak Velo
|-1lap
|42
|Mark Luke (USA) Platinum Performance Cycling Te
|43
|Gilles Cordier (Can) Kunstadt sports cycling
|44
|Kevin Breckenmaker (USA) ERA Cycling
|45
|Randy Rhoads (USA) Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Cryst
|46
|Ian Searle (USA) Team Double Check
|47
|Richard Bauch (USA) Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing
|48
|Thomas Wilson (USA)
|49
|David Conrad (USA) Localcycling.com/Slimenundgross
|50
|Steven Vorderman (USA) Don Galligher-DRT Consulting
|51
|Andrew Mishlove (USA) Hampshire Cycle Club
|52
|Stewart Seaholm (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|-2laps
|DNF
|Robert Downs (USA) Planet Bike
|DNS
|David Coar (USA) Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste
|DNS
|Bruce Los (USA)
|DNS
|Graham Milner (USA) San Diego Cyclo Vets
|1
|James Laird (Can) First Capital Cycling
|0:44:05
|2
|Long D Douglas (USA) 360 Racing
|0:00:05
|3
|Harold Parker (USA) 360 Racing
|0:00:08
|4
|Buff Hopper (USA) Team Double Check
|5
|Gregory Pautsch (USA) Planet Bike
|0:01:34
|6
|Charles Townsend (USA) St Paul Bicycle Racing Club
|0:01:57
|7
|David Beals (USA) Team NYCROSS.com/nycross.com
|0:03:23
|8
|Thomas Gee (USA) Hub City Bicycle - Lift Center
|0:04:37
|9
|Kerry Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:05:26
|10
|Larry Yancey (USA) Boston Mountain Cyclists
|0:06:11
|11
|Chuck Gillis (USA) Garneau Custom
|0:07:16
|12
|David Linden (USA) TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLI
|0:07:36
|13
|Nunzio Dibiasi (USA) ERA Cycling
|0:08:09
|14
|Torre Smitherman (USA)
|0:09:47
|15
|Timothy Tarte (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:10:43
|16
|Charles South (USA) Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste
|0:11:37
|17
|Jerry White (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery
|0:12:33
|18
|Michael Wynnyk (USA) Crosshairs Cycling
|-1lap
|19
|Chris Canfield (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|-2laps
|DNF
|Daniel Meyer (USA) Loon State Cyclists
|1
|Victor Barnett (GBr) welland valley cc
|0:41:47
|2
|Rick Abbott (USA) Excel Sports Boulder
|0:00:26
|3
|Robin Willard (Can) oak bay Bikes
|0:00:34
|4
|Leone Pizzini (USA) First State Velo Sport
|0:01:06
|5
|Robert Ogren (USA) Kenwood Racing
|0:01:20
|6
|Julian Coupland (USA) Verdigris-Village CX Team/Villa
|0:07:34
|7
|David Fuller (USA) Cone Health/cycles de ORO/Green
|-1lap
|8
|Paul Mccarthy (USA) CROSS PROPZ RACING
|9
|Bill Moreman (USA) Team Bicycles Inc.
|10
|James Carlson (USA) Potomac Velo Club
|DNF
|David Stevens Raleigh All Stars/Constellation
|DNF
|Briggs James Allegheny Cycling Association
|DNS
|Bill Cullins Permian Basin Bicycle Assoc
|DNS
|Larry Mayse
|DNS
|Lewis Rollins CONTENDER BICYCLES/The Contende
|1
|James Wagner (USA) Bike Masters- WA
|0:42:52
|2
|John Ginley (GBr) Condor Road Club
|0:02:44
|3
|Joe Saling (USA) Somerset Wheelmen
|0:06:54
|4
|Derek Steel (Can) Arrowsmith Bikes
|-1lap
|5
|Loren Hettinger (USA)
|6
|Frederic Schmid (USA) Jubilee Subaru
|7
|Walter Axthelm (USA) NoTubes Endurance Racing
|8
|John Ooyen (USA) Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling
|-2laps
|9
|Ronald Riley (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|DNF
|Erik Nordenson (USA)
|1
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|0:46:18
|2
|Brianne Marshall (USA) NoTubes Endurance Racing
|0:01:35
|3
|Andrea Wilson (USA)
|0:02:21
|4
|Alyssa Severn (USA) My Wife Inc
|0:06:19
|5
|Sarah Fredrickson (USA) Speedway Wheelmen
|0:08:57
|6
|Katherine Williams (USA) Team Belladium
|0:10:28
|7
|Romany Mcnamara (USA)
|0:13:27
|8
|Amanda Bye (USA) Naked Women's Racing
|0:17:23
|9
|Catherine Watkins (USA) Team Higher Gear/Higher Gear Ch
|0:18:37
|10
|Rebecca Zink (USA)
|0:21:30
|11
|Sarah Farverstaub (USA) Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste
|-1lap
|12
|Ellen Ruotsala (USA) Sound Velo Cycling Club
|DNS
|Amanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team
|1
|Susan Butler (USA)
|0:29:12
|2
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:00:38
|3
|Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs
|0:01:36
|4
|Catherine Moore (USA) THE SPOKESMAN
|0:02:21
|5
|Sally Price (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
|0:03:14
|6
|Janie Dalton (USA) Missing Link/ 3rd Rail
|0:03:49
|7
|Sarah Matchett (USA) Cool Breeze/Trek Bike Cycling T
|0:04:11
|8
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio/Scenic
|0:04:25
|9
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Team Athletix Benefitting Globa
|0:04:53
|10
|Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo
|0:05:19
|11
|Samantha Brode (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health
|0:06:24
|12
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|0:06:28
|13
|Aleks Macklem (Can) LAMPREY SYSTEMS
|0:06:31
|14
|Susan Adamkovics (USA) Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBel
|0:07:33
|15
|Laureen Coffelt (USA) Los Locos
|0:08:16
|16
|Kimberly Thomas (USA) Velo City Cycles
|0:09:13
|17
|Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:09:40
|18
|Michelle Stoll (USA) CROSS PROPZ RACING
|0:10:04
|19
|Julie Paisant (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:10:45
|DNS
|Lara Marek (USA) MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Mast
|DNS
|Heather Mcwilliamsmierzejews (USA) Boulder Orthopedics
|1
|Antonia Leal (USA) Planet Bike
|0:30:36
|2
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Womens Team
|0:01:08
|3
|Geraldine Schulze (USA) Bio Wheels Racing
|0:01:19
|4
|Kirsten Begg-Swider (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.
|0:01:47
|5
|Joan Orgeldinger (USA) Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBel
|0:03:18
|6
|Kim Bishop (USA) MSG Cyclocross/Tri Cities Road
|0:05:16
|7
|Sharon Gregg (USA) Blue Rooster/Sports Medicine Cl
|0:07:23
|8
|Sandra Deegan (Can) Novofit 360 Compass Racing
|0:14:07
