Trending

US takes five of seven world titles

First day of world championship finals in Louisville

Men 50-54
1Stephen Tilford (USA) TradeWind Energy Cycling Team0:31:58
2Peter Lawrence (Can) Soul Sportif Racing0:01:27
3Gunnar Shogren (USA) Backyard Bike Club0:02:37
4Daniel Lach (USA) Zephyr Wheel Sports0:03:09
5Thomas Price (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:03:20
6Robert Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall0:03:25
7Ron Huebner (USA) Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long0:04:10
8Paul Nyberg (USA) TWZ Masters Cycling Team0:04:17
9Robert Colbert (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:04:28
10Jeffrey Appeltans (USA) MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Mast0:04:41
11Derek Griggs (USA)0:05:06
12Geoffrey House (USA) Northampton Cycling Club0:05:14
13Todd Andersen (USA) Men Of Steel Racing LLC0:05:18
14Mark Featherman (USA) Guys Racing Club0:05:24
15John Mandrola (USA) Papa John's Racing Team/Better0:05:27
16David Luczynski (USA) Spin Doctor Cyclewerks/Spin Doc0:05:28
17Dave Eckel (USA) KS Energy Services / Team Wisco0:05:46
18John Shull (USA) Alberto's Sport0:05:53
19Jeffrey Welch (USA) Fiets Maan Racing p/b Luna Cycl0:05:58
20Hans Russenberger (Swi) RV Merishausen0:06:07
21William Irving (USA) Favata's TRT Bicycles0:06:35
22Stephen Songer (USA) 360 Racing0:06:39
23Mark Mastoras (USA)0:06:49
24Ed Burgess (USA) Team Hammer Nutrition0:07:27
25Rob Abell (USA) Bicycle Sport Shop Cyclocross C0:07:31
26David Hart (USA) Zephyr Wheel Sports0:07:34
27Andy Lucas (USA) 360 Racing0:07:43
28Derek Wilford (USA) Spin0:07:45
29Schmitz John (USA) Team Indiebike0:08:17
30Bob Bergman (Can) Sharon McCrindle0:08:33
31Greg Casteel (USA) Harper Auto/KnoxVelo Club0:08:46
32David Lowe (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:09:08
33John Mcgrath (USA) NEBC p/b Cycle Loft/Northeast B0:09:19
34Scott Stahl (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:09:30
35Timothy Shea (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery0:09:31
36Shawn Downing (USA) Charm City Cycling LLC0:09:58
37Hanspeter Kunz (Swi) Kunz Cycling Systems0:10:11
38Jon Hicks (USA) Sportif Coaching Group/Western0:11:33
39Mark Henry (USA) Team Clover0:11:41
40Christopher Adolf (USA) SCCA/Starbucks Cycling0:11:57
41Charles Stearns (USA) Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club0:13:34
42Gary Moon (USA) SBR Cycling-1lap
43Kenneth Smith (USA) Oklahoma City Velo Club
44Paul Gerhardt (USA) Squadra di Tirapeidi/Jubilee Su
45Richard Toler (USA) TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLI
46William Pitt (USA) Slimenundgrossen
47Christopher Fuller (USA) Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc.
48Mike Gettinger (USA)
49Neal Scott (Can) Gears and Grinds
50Paul Watkins (USA) Villain CX
51Craig Rotile (USA) Finkraft
52Michael Shepherd (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
53George Hluck (USA) Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Cryst
54William Anderson (USA) 360 Racing
55Joseph Christian (USA)
56Lonnie Brooks (USA) Greensboro Velo Club
57John Dzubinski (USA) Tri State Velo
58Mark Brown (USA) Cyclocrossworld
59Paul Colon (USA)
60John Poland (USA) Full Moon Vista Bike and Sport/-2laps
DNSWojtek Wysocki (USA) Gwinnett Touring Club (GTC)
DNSEmery Jamie (USA) pro city racing

Men 55-59
1Henry Kramer (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp0:37:43
2Randy Shields (USA) Hearts Racing Club0:00:04
3Thomas Hayles (USA)0:00:26
4Norman Kreiss (USA) California Giant Cycling0:00:41
5Jim Gentes (USA) buy-cell.com0:01:00
6Scott Paisley (USA) MVC/Blue Wheel/Monticello Velo0:01:15
7Benny Andersson (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing0:02:20
8Colin Funk (Can) First Capital Cycling Kingston0:02:31
9Edwin Rambuski (USA) Team Rambuski Law/Team Rambuski0:03:13
10Alan Blanchard (USA) Century Road Club Assoc0:03:14
11Rudy Sroka (USA) Team Lake Effect/Lake Effect Cy0:03:26
12Dag Selander (Nor) Team Plan C0:03:32
13Joe Fabris (USA) Fightin' Bobas0:04:04
14John Thompson (USA) Team Plan C0:04:19
15Brad Young (USA) Woodstock Bicycle Club0:04:34
16Russell Thorstrom (USA) Intermountain Cycling Organizat0:04:36
17Jeffrey Craft (USA) Team Lake Effect/Lake Effect Cy0:04:41
18William Wellsman (Can) Pro City Racing0:04:44
19Wayne Simon (USA) ENZO'S Cycling0:04:59
20William Stevens (USA) Spin Arts Cycling0:05:30
21Laurent Mclaughlin (USA) Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling0:06:50
22David Delperdang (USA) North Iowa Spin0:07:09
23Mark Mcgeen (USA) Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD0:07:37
24John Bliss (USA) Team Kappius0:07:54
25Richard Mauney (USA) Toyota Forklifts/Sport Factory/0:08:23
26Mark Wolowiec (USA) Flying Rhino Cycling Club0:08:27
27Thomas Prehn (USA) Boulder Running Company Cycling0:08:36
28Jeffrey Schepper (USA) Speedway Wheelmen0:08:42
29Mathew Baroli (USA) Wolverine Sports Club0:09:00
30Kevin Saint Clair (USA) BiKyle/Mazur Coaching/Mainline0:09:14
31Jay Thornton (USA)0:09:23
32William Kuster (USA)0:09:43
33Gary Dalton (USA) Cox/W.E. Stedman Cycling /Swamp0:10:38
34Chris Black (USA) Morgan Stanley /Specialized/Mor0:10:58
35John Reimbold (USA) Heckawee0:11:07
36Jeff Tripp (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery /Blue Steel0:11:27
37Dennis Smith (USA) Bike Line0:11:37
38Marshall Leininger (USA) Stark Velo0:11:42
39Brad Demott (USA) Gray Goat Sports0:11:52
40Tom Mahaney (USA)0:12:02
41Mike West (USA) Pikes Peak Velo-1lap
42Mark Luke (USA) Platinum Performance Cycling Te
43Gilles Cordier (Can) Kunstadt sports cycling
44Kevin Breckenmaker (USA) ERA Cycling
45Randy Rhoads (USA) Corning/NoTubes Race Team/Cryst
46Ian Searle (USA) Team Double Check
47Richard Bauch (USA) Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing
48Thomas Wilson (USA)
49David Conrad (USA) Localcycling.com/Slimenundgross
50Steven Vorderman (USA) Don Galligher-DRT Consulting
51Andrew Mishlove (USA) Hampshire Cycle Club
52Stewart Seaholm (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com-2laps
DNFRobert Downs (USA) Planet Bike
DNSDavid Coar (USA) Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste
DNSBruce Los (USA)
DNSGraham Milner (USA) San Diego Cyclo Vets

Men 60-64
1James Laird (Can) First Capital Cycling0:44:05
2Long D Douglas (USA) 360 Racing0:00:05
3Harold Parker (USA) 360 Racing0:00:08
4Buff Hopper (USA) Team Double Check
5Gregory Pautsch (USA) Planet Bike0:01:34
6Charles Townsend (USA) St Paul Bicycle Racing Club0:01:57
7David Beals (USA) Team NYCROSS.com/nycross.com0:03:23
8Thomas Gee (USA) Hub City Bicycle - Lift Center0:04:37
9Kerry Shields (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:05:26
10Larry Yancey (USA) Boston Mountain Cyclists0:06:11
11Chuck Gillis (USA) Garneau Custom0:07:16
12David Linden (USA) TEAM DAYTON-MERRILL LYNCH CYCLI0:07:36
13Nunzio Dibiasi (USA) ERA Cycling0:08:09
14Torre Smitherman (USA)0:09:47
15Timothy Tarte (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:10:43
16Charles South (USA) Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste0:11:37
17Jerry White (USA) Blue Steel Cyclery0:12:33
18Michael Wynnyk (USA) Crosshairs Cycling-1lap
19Chris Canfield (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport-2laps
DNFDaniel Meyer (USA) Loon State Cyclists

Men 65-69
1Victor Barnett (GBr) welland valley cc0:41:47
2Rick Abbott (USA) Excel Sports Boulder0:00:26
3Robin Willard (Can) oak bay Bikes0:00:34
4Leone Pizzini (USA) First State Velo Sport0:01:06
5Robert Ogren (USA) Kenwood Racing0:01:20
6Julian Coupland (USA) Verdigris-Village CX Team/Villa0:07:34
7David Fuller (USA) Cone Health/cycles de ORO/Green-1lap
8Paul Mccarthy (USA) CROSS PROPZ RACING
9Bill Moreman (USA) Team Bicycles Inc.
10James Carlson (USA) Potomac Velo Club
DNFDavid Stevens Raleigh All Stars/Constellation
DNFBriggs James Allegheny Cycling Association
DNSBill Cullins Permian Basin Bicycle Assoc
DNSLarry Mayse
DNSLewis Rollins CONTENDER BICYCLES/The Contende

Men 70+
1James Wagner (USA) Bike Masters- WA0:42:52
2John Ginley (GBr) Condor Road Club0:02:44
3Joe Saling (USA) Somerset Wheelmen0:06:54
4Derek Steel (Can) Arrowsmith Bikes-1lap
5Loren Hettinger (USA)
6Frederic Schmid (USA) Jubilee Subaru
7Walter Axthelm (USA) NoTubes Endurance Racing
8John Ooyen (USA) Real D-Amgen Masters Cycling-2laps
9Ronald Riley (USA) Bike Station Aptos
DNFErik Nordenson (USA)

Women 30-34
1Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline0:46:18
2Brianne Marshall (USA) NoTubes Endurance Racing0:01:35
3Andrea Wilson (USA)0:02:21
4Alyssa Severn (USA) My Wife Inc0:06:19
5Sarah Fredrickson (USA) Speedway Wheelmen0:08:57
6Katherine Williams (USA) Team Belladium0:10:28
7Romany Mcnamara (USA)0:13:27
8Amanda Bye (USA) Naked Women's Racing0:17:23
9Catherine Watkins (USA) Team Higher Gear/Higher Gear Ch0:18:37
10Rebecca Zink (USA)0:21:30
11Sarah Farverstaub (USA) Men of Steel Racing /Men Of Ste-1lap
12Ellen Ruotsala (USA) Sound Velo Cycling Club
DNSAmanda Schaper (USA) Ritte CX Team

Women 40-44
1Susan Butler (USA)0:29:12
2Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:00:38
3Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs0:01:36
4Catherine Moore (USA) THE SPOKESMAN0:02:21
5Sally Price (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health0:03:14
6Janie Dalton (USA) Missing Link/ 3rd Rail0:03:49
7Sarah Matchett (USA) Cool Breeze/Trek Bike Cycling T0:04:11
8Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio/Scenic0:04:25
9Deb Sweeney Whitmore (USA) Team Athletix Benefitting Globa0:04:53
10Traci Rodosta (USA) Breakaway Velo0:05:19
11Samantha Brode (USA) Cleveland Clinic Sports Health0:06:24
12Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:06:28
13Aleks Macklem (Can) LAMPREY SYSTEMS0:06:31
14Susan Adamkovics (USA) Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBel0:07:33
15Laureen Coffelt (USA) Los Locos0:08:16
16Kimberly Thomas (USA) Velo City Cycles0:09:13
17Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:09:40
18Michelle Stoll (USA) CROSS PROPZ RACING0:10:04
19Julie Paisant (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:10:45
DNSLara Marek (USA) MAMBO CX/GoCycling/Mid Atl Mast
DNSHeather Mcwilliamsmierzejews (USA) Boulder Orthopedics

Women 45-49
1Antonia Leal (USA) Planet Bike0:30:36
2Shannon Gibson (USA) Stans Notubes Elite Womens Team0:01:08
3Geraldine Schulze (USA) Bio Wheels Racing0:01:19
4Kirsten Begg-Swider (USA) Cycle-Smart Inc.0:01:47
5Joan Orgeldinger (USA) Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBel0:03:18
6Kim Bishop (USA) MSG Cyclocross/Tri Cities Road0:05:16
7Sharon Gregg (USA) Blue Rooster/Sports Medicine Cl0:07:23
8Sandra Deegan (Can) Novofit 360 Compass Racing0:14:07

Latest on Cyclingnews