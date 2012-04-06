Trending

Pawlowska wins women's scratch race

Hoskins and Druyts second and third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
2Melissa Hoskins (Australia)
3Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
4Danielle King (Great Britain)
5Cari Higgins (United States Of America)
6Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mexico)
7Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
8Jarmila Machacova (Czech Republic)
9Maki Tabata (Japan)
10Elena Cecchini (Italy)
11Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
12Shannon Mccurley (Ireland)
13Charlotte Becker (Germany)
14Gemma Dudley (New Zealand)
15Vera Koedooder (Netherlands)
16Lesya Kalitovska (Ukraine)
17Yumari Gonzalez Valdivieso (Cuba)Rel

