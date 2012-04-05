Nimke claims fourth kilo world title
D'Almeida back by half a second for silver, Van Velthooven gets bronze
Stefan Nimke (Germany) claimed the world title in the kilo for the fourth time, stopping the clock in a time of 0:01:00.082.
Nimke, 34, was last man out of the gate and was nearly half a second faster than the silver medalist Mickael D'Almeida of France. New Zealander Simon van Velthooven was 0:01:00.543 third.
The German won his first world title in the event in 2003 in Stuttgart, and then again in 2009 Pruszków and at last year's titles in Apeldoorn. It was the third time that D'Almeida has finished runner-up in the event (2008, 2010).
"It means an enormous amount to me because this is my last world championship in the sprint discipline, maybe even for my general sporting career, you never know what's to come, but I've been saying after the Olympics I'll stop with sprint. Hence this will be my last appearance in the world championship," Nimke said.
"In that respect, it's a golden finish beating my own personal record, setting new German record, world champ title.
"I started my career here in Australia in ‘97 in Perth as third in 1000m, and today I'll end my sprint career at the world champs, again in Australia, again in the 1000m sprint, and this time as number one."
|1
|Stefan Nimke (Germany)
|0:01:00.082
|2
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|0:01:00.509
|3
|Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)
|0:01:00.543
|4
|Francois Pervis (France)
|0:01:01.106
|5
|Teun Mulder (Netherlands)
|0:01:01.365
|6
|Quentin Lafargue (France)
|0:01:02.009
|7
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:01:02.119
|8
|Hugo Haak (Netherlands)
|0:01:02.162
|9
|James Glasspool (Australia)
|0:01:02.165
|10
|Steven Burke (Great Britain)
|0:01:02.180
|11
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:02.203
|12
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:01:02.623
|13
|Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)
|0:01:02.704
|14
|Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)
|0:01:02.915
|15
|Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)
|0:01:02.930
|16
|Adrian Teklinski (Poland)
|0:01:03.468
|17
|Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic)
|0:01:03.525
|18
|Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)
|0:01:03.554
|19
|Lucas Liß (Germany)
|0:01:04.216
|20
|Qi Tang (People's Republic of China)
|0:01:04.354
|21
|Francesco Ceci (Italy)
|0:01:04.557
|22
|Alex Frame (New Zealand)
|0:01:04.794
|23
|Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)
|0:01:05.280
|24
|Alexander Quincy (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:01:05.850
|25
|Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela)
|0:01:06.333
|26
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:06.924
|DNS
|Seiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy