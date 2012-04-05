Trending

Nimke claims fourth kilo world title

D'Almeida back by half a second for silver, Van Velthooven gets bronze

Stefan Nimke (Germany) celebrates his kilo world championship.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Stefan Nimke (Germany)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Teun Mulder (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Quenton Lafargue (France)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Francesco Ceci (Italy)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Rene Wolff gives Hugo Haak (Netherlands) encouragement.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
James Glasspool (Australia) in full flight

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
James Glasspool (Australia)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Muhammad Yunos (Malaysia)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Alexander Quincy (Trinidad and Tobago)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Lucas Liß (Germany)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Kilo podium (l-r): Michael D'Almeida (France), Stefan Nimke (Germany) and Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Stefan Nimke (Germany) takes the Kilo win

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Stefan Nimke (Germany) claimed the world title in the kilo for the fourth time, stopping the clock in a time of 0:01:00.082.

Nimke, 34, was last man out of the gate and was nearly half a second faster than the silver medalist Mickael D'Almeida of France. New Zealander Simon van Velthooven was 0:01:00.543 third.

The German won his first world title in the event in 2003 in Stuttgart, and then again in 2009 Pruszków and at last year's titles in Apeldoorn. It was the third time that D'Almeida has finished runner-up in the event (2008, 2010).

"It means an enormous amount to me because this is my last world championship in the sprint discipline, maybe even for my general sporting career, you never know what's to come, but I've been saying after the Olympics I'll stop with sprint. Hence this will be my last appearance in the world championship," Nimke said.

"In that respect, it's a golden finish beating my own personal record, setting new German record, world champ title.

"I started my career here in Australia in ‘97 in Perth as third in 1000m, and today I'll end my sprint career at the world champs, again in Australia, again in the 1000m sprint, and this time as number one."

Full Results
1Stefan Nimke (Germany)0:01:00.082
2Michael D'Almeida (France)0:01:00.509
3Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand)0:01:00.543
4Francois Pervis (France)0:01:01.106
5Teun Mulder (Netherlands)0:01:01.365
6Quentin Lafargue (France)0:01:02.009
7Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:01:02.119
8Hugo Haak (Netherlands)0:01:02.162
9James Glasspool (Australia)0:01:02.165
10Steven Burke (Great Britain)0:01:02.180
11Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:01:02.203
12Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:01:02.623
13Juan Peralta Gascon (Spain)0:01:02.704
14Bernard Esterhuizen (South Africa)0:01:02.915
15Kamil Kuczynski (Poland)0:01:02.930
16Adrian Teklinski (Poland)0:01:03.468
17Filip Ditzel (Czech Republic)0:01:03.525
18Puerta Zapata Fabian Hernando (Colombia)0:01:03.554
19Lucas Liß (Germany)0:01:04.216
20Qi Tang (People's Republic of China)0:01:04.354
21Francesco Ceci (Italy)0:01:04.557
22Alex Frame (New Zealand)0:01:04.794
23Muhammad Edrus Md Yunos (Malaysia)0:01:05.280
24Alexander Quincy (Trinidad and Tobago)0:01:05.850
25Angel Ramiro Pulgar Araujo (Venezuela)0:01:06.333
26Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)0:01:06.924
DNSSeiichiro Nakagawa (Japan)

