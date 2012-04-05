Image 1 of 14 Stefan Nimke (Germany) celebrates his kilo world championship. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 14 Stefan Nimke (Germany) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 14 Teun Mulder (Netherlands) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 14 Quenton Lafargue (France) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 14 Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 14 Francesco Ceci (Italy) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 14 Rene Wolff gives Hugo Haak (Netherlands) encouragement. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 14 James Glasspool (Australia) in full flight (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 14 James Glasspool (Australia) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 14 Muhammad Yunos (Malaysia) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 14 Alexander Quincy (Trinidad and Tobago) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 14 Lucas Liß (Germany) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 14 Kilo podium (l-r): Michael D'Almeida (France), Stefan Nimke (Germany) and Simon Van Velthooven (New Zealand) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 14 Stefan Nimke (Germany) takes the Kilo win (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Stefan Nimke (Germany) claimed the world title in the kilo for the fourth time, stopping the clock in a time of 0:01:00.082.

Nimke, 34, was last man out of the gate and was nearly half a second faster than the silver medalist Mickael D'Almeida of France. New Zealander Simon van Velthooven was 0:01:00.543 third.

The German won his first world title in the event in 2003 in Stuttgart, and then again in 2009 Pruszków and at last year's titles in Apeldoorn. It was the third time that D'Almeida has finished runner-up in the event (2008, 2010).

"It means an enormous amount to me because this is my last world championship in the sprint discipline, maybe even for my general sporting career, you never know what's to come, but I've been saying after the Olympics I'll stop with sprint. Hence this will be my last appearance in the world championship," Nimke said.

"In that respect, it's a golden finish beating my own personal record, setting new German record, world champ title.

"I started my career here in Australia in ‘97 in Perth as third in 1000m, and today I'll end my sprint career at the world champs, again in Australia, again in the 1000m sprint, and this time as number one."