Trending

Blondeau, Paccard among 30+ title winners

Masters compete in European Championship downhill

Full Results

Women 30+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Blondeau (France)0:04:10.00
2Maria Federica Zanotto (Italy)0:00:00.25
3Nathalie Jedda (Ireland)0:00:13.23
4Pulpanova Bohdana (Czech Republic)0:00:39.69
5Florence Le Vot (France)0:00:47.71
DNFSwanee Ravonison (France)

Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoann Paccard (France)0:03:27.13
2Frederic Boeglin (France)0:00:02.19
3Himar Sanchez Salminen (Spain)0:00:03.47
3Johann Velio (France)
5William Balaud (France)0:00:04.84
6David List (Great Britain)0:00:04.92
7Julien Collet (France)0:00:05.25
8Sébastien Noble (France)0:00:06.63
9Stéphane Grandieu (France)0:00:07.01
10Cédric Braconnot (France)0:00:07.68
11Michael Cowan (Ireland)0:00:08.32
12Christophe Racine (France)0:00:08.92
13Lilian Sergent (France)0:00:09.43
14Paolo Gelati (Italy)0:00:10.90
15Jean Didier Payet (France)0:00:12.50
16Ludovic Kunk (France)0:00:13.43
17Enrique Santonja Cardona (Spain)0:00:13.65
18Pascal Depetris (France)0:00:14.14
19Marcello Pedroni (Italy)0:00:16.55
20Pascal Bradet (France)0:00:17.53
21Massimo Torchio (Italy)0:00:19.62
22Thierry Cresp (France)0:00:21.13
23Raphaël Gailhac (France)0:00:21.20
24Arnaud Vasquez (France)0:00:21.57
25Edouard Rolland (France)0:00:21.72
26Julio Bauer Cantuaria (France)0:00:22.22
27Sylvain Maronneau (France)0:00:23.06
28Alexandre Nidos (France)0:00:23.11
29Cédric Guarinos (France)0:00:23.52
30Patrick Schickengruber (Austria)0:00:25.13
31Michele Pedroni (Italy)0:00:25.17
32Rémi Tomassone (France)0:00:25.42
33Albert Hereu Junca (Spain)0:00:25.50
34Damien Duggan (Ireland)0:00:26.11
35Silfried Braun (France)0:00:30.66
36Thomas Blondeau (France)0:00:31.58
37Maxime Lobier (France)0:00:31.77
38Pierre Jean Rigaud (France)0:00:34.12
39Laurent Ballesta (France)0:00:34.45
40Régis Longin (France)0:00:35.30
41Damien Delorme (France)0:00:35.48
42Guillaume Gravoulet (France)0:00:36.11
43Cyril Fremaux (France)0:00:37.87
44Joao Amaro (Portugal)0:00:38.67
45Rémy Genin (France)0:00:53.60
46Julien Vendries (France)0:00:56.21
47Jérôme Astier (France)0:01:19.90
48Guillaume Patenne (France)0:01:25.49
49Sean Herlihy (Ireland)0:02:30.53
DNSLaurent Morel (France)
DNSArnaud Jacquot (France)

Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Srba (Czech Republic)0:03:30.30
2Wilfred Van De Haterd (Netherlands)0:00:03.07
3Paolo Alleva (Italy)0:00:03.52
4Oscar Colombo (Italy)0:00:05.32
5Eddy Mollier (France)0:00:06.09
6Laurent Georges (Belgium)0:00:07.99
7David Blanc (France)0:00:11.13
8Gael Gougne (France)0:00:13.16
9Sébastien Petitjean (France)0:00:15.51
10Massimo Brunatti (Italy)0:00:18.68
11Geoff Walker (Ireland)0:00:19.21
12Matthieu Weidner (France)0:00:19.71
13Grégory Torres (France)0:00:23.48
14Maurizio Brugiafreddo (Italy)0:00:23.49
15Maxime Bouchez (France)0:00:24.09
16Ange Paoli (France)0:00:24.91
17Fabien Guerineau (France)0:00:25.19
18Carsten Portsch (Germany)0:00:25.40
19Frédéric Olympie (France)0:00:25.51
20Matteo Ambrosi (Italy)0:00:37.23
21Thierry Salles (France)0:00:40.71
22Laurent Chardigny (France)0:00:48.49
23Tomas Hauptvogel (Czech Republic)0:00:51.18
24Olivier De Staercke (Belgium)0:00:51.73
25Willy Brand (France)0:00:52.89
26Franck Ostorero-Vinci (France)0:00:53.55
27Stanley Neerinck (Belgium)0:00:56.61
28Nicolas Loison (France)0:00:57.47
29Davide Fiorito (Italy)0:00:57.51
30Petr Tesarik (Czech Republic)0:01:03.15
31Richard Gendre (France)0:01:04.80
DNSStéphane Berteloot (France)
DNSAmir Caspi (Israel)
DNSEric Grenet (France)
DNSJean Baptiste Fillod (France)
DNSYann Tanneau (France)
DNFGermano Cocchi (Italy)

Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frédéric Moncassin (France)0:03:32.30
2Christian Taillefer (France)0:00:01.95
3Nicolas Vaxelaire (France)0:00:02.58
4Stéphane Routin (France)0:00:08.75
5Ian Mcintyre (Ireland)0:00:12.80
6Christophe Degorcas (France)0:00:13.52
7Francis Paquet (France)0:00:13.76
8Didier Ferriere (France)0:00:17.75
9Paul French (Great Britain)0:00:17.76
10Emiliano Ferri (Italy)0:00:18.08
11Bernades Ramon Figueras (Spain)0:00:19.70
12Lionel Lombardo (France)0:00:22.45
13Steven Boyd (Great Britain)0:00:24.29
14Carlo Suppo (Italy)0:00:25.94
15Enrico Carlassara (Italy)0:00:26.15
16Fabrice Delanzy (France)0:00:26.72
17Oliver Pusch (Germany)0:00:27.16
18Pete Hoggan (Great Britain)0:00:31.85
19Colin Finley (Ireland)0:00:34.91
20Laurent Pheulpin (France)0:00:35.05
21Franck Ratton (France)0:00:39.28
22Patrick Benezech (France)0:00:39.53
23Harry Huschina (Germany)0:00:39.87
24Sylvain Figel (France)0:00:40.91
25Burkhard Steffens (Germany)0:00:41.44
26Frédéric Deslande (France)0:00:42.36
27Stéphane Tomasina (France)0:00:45.37
28Angel Aznar Sabater (Spain)0:00:54.52
29Martin Pulpan (Czech Republic)0:00:56.90
30Silvio Gavotto (Italy)0:01:05.15
31Christian Wussler (Germany)0:01:11.98
32Patrice Afflatet (France)0:01:51.86
DNSStéphane Lange (France)
DNSPatrick Belcher (Great Britain)

Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Pierre Bruni (France)0:03:41.02
2Alastair Maclennan (Great Britain)0:00:04.03
3Paolo Mazzoni (Italy)0:00:05.81
4Jose Salgueiro (Portugal)0:00:10.69
5Bruno Rizzo (France)0:00:17.42
6Stefano Caiola (Italy)0:00:17.65
7Benoit Fellay (Switzerland)0:00:19.28
8Riccardo Perrone (Italy)0:00:21.78
9Milan Suchomel (Czech Republic)0:00:22.71
10Bertrand Lescuyer (France)0:00:23.97
11Drahomir Daika (Czech Republic)0:00:24.64
12Claude Di Nolfo (France)0:00:25.75
13Elio Campana (Italy)0:00:27.79
14Antonio Prat Muntane (Spain)0:00:28.35
15Massimo Tosadori (Italy)0:00:30.26
16Michael Kruger (Germany)0:00:31.40
17Luigi Frison (Italy)0:00:33.88
18Ernesto Mozzoni (Italy)0:00:37.71
19Pierre Marini (France)0:00:41.28
20Philippe Carlus (France)0:00:42.81
21Bastien D'heilly (France)0:00:45.19
22Jean Luc Frigiere (France)0:00:46.83
23Philippe Charles (France)0:00:47.63
24Remi Guibal (France)0:00:48.36
25Alain Doriot (France)0:00:49.07
26Rolland Civelas (France)0:00:49.43
27Didier Perrollaz (France)0:00:51.06
28Jean Marc Delaplanche (France)0:00:56.05
29Philippe Legendre (France)0:01:00.18
30Manuel Gonzalez (France)0:01:03.20
31André Lunardi (France)0:01:03.50
32Claude Berthon (France)0:01:39.65
33Philippe Jourdeneaud (France)0:01:40.30
DNSErik Panichi (France)
DNSGilles Dara (Belgium)

Men 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Delsouiller (France)0:03:50.91
2Jean Luc Lescure (France)0:00:00.08
3Patrick Sicard (France)0:00:03.30
4Philippe Da Silva (France)0:00:04.83
5Max Schuster (Austria)0:00:07.62
6Giovanni Bresciano (Italy)0:00:12.15
7Pek Miroslav (Czech Republic)0:00:12.28
8Jean-Michel Tyssandier (France)0:00:16.65
9Patrick Beghelli (France)0:00:18.24
10Théo Bertarini (France)0:00:25.01
11Rui Portela (Portugal)0:00:25.90
12Ange Penone (France)0:00:30.21
13Thomas Sheridan (Ireland)0:00:30.56
14Philippe Mouillet (France)0:00:32.28
15Giuliano Battaglia (Italy)0:00:37.06
16Raffaele De Pietro (Italy)0:00:37.12
17Cavalerie Guy (France)0:00:40.92
18Dominique Mathe (France)0:00:54.77
19Georges Fouquet (France)0:00:57.86
20Olivier Cambot (France)0:01:04.53
21Dinis Pires Pereira Correia (Portugal)0:01:08.52
22Brun Sege (France)0:01:27.19
23Gilles Ganivet (France)0:02:09.61
24Patrick Gironnay (France)0:05:02.33
DNSGilles Nogier (France)

Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Von Steinhausen Rolf (Sweden)0:04:09.70
2Jean Krattinger (France)0:00:18.10
3Francesco Cotta (Italy)0:00:19.41
4Yves Mavilla (France)0:00:19.56
5Ernesto Pedroni (Italy)0:00:25.85
6Gérard Duchanoy (France)0:00:28.45
7Reinhard Bock (Switzerland)0:00:37.60
8Claude Gex (Switzerland)0:00:40.09
9Patrick Dubouchet (France)0:00:55.58
10Gérard Piccardo (France)0:00:58.87
11Derek Cowan (Ireland)0:01:05.62
12Dario Parlato (Italy)0:01:09.55
13Bernard Girard (France)0:01:15.90

Latest on Cyclingnews