Blondeau, Paccard among 30+ title winners
Masters compete in European Championship downhill
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Blondeau (France)
|0:04:10.00
|2
|Maria Federica Zanotto (Italy)
|0:00:00.25
|3
|Nathalie Jedda (Ireland)
|0:00:13.23
|4
|Pulpanova Bohdana (Czech Republic)
|0:00:39.69
|5
|Florence Le Vot (France)
|0:00:47.71
|DNF
|Swanee Ravonison (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoann Paccard (France)
|0:03:27.13
|2
|Frederic Boeglin (France)
|0:00:02.19
|3
|Himar Sanchez Salminen (Spain)
|0:00:03.47
|3
|Johann Velio (France)
|5
|William Balaud (France)
|0:00:04.84
|6
|David List (Great Britain)
|0:00:04.92
|7
|Julien Collet (France)
|0:00:05.25
|8
|Sébastien Noble (France)
|0:00:06.63
|9
|Stéphane Grandieu (France)
|0:00:07.01
|10
|Cédric Braconnot (France)
|0:00:07.68
|11
|Michael Cowan (Ireland)
|0:00:08.32
|12
|Christophe Racine (France)
|0:00:08.92
|13
|Lilian Sergent (France)
|0:00:09.43
|14
|Paolo Gelati (Italy)
|0:00:10.90
|15
|Jean Didier Payet (France)
|0:00:12.50
|16
|Ludovic Kunk (France)
|0:00:13.43
|17
|Enrique Santonja Cardona (Spain)
|0:00:13.65
|18
|Pascal Depetris (France)
|0:00:14.14
|19
|Marcello Pedroni (Italy)
|0:00:16.55
|20
|Pascal Bradet (France)
|0:00:17.53
|21
|Massimo Torchio (Italy)
|0:00:19.62
|22
|Thierry Cresp (France)
|0:00:21.13
|23
|Raphaël Gailhac (France)
|0:00:21.20
|24
|Arnaud Vasquez (France)
|0:00:21.57
|25
|Edouard Rolland (France)
|0:00:21.72
|26
|Julio Bauer Cantuaria (France)
|0:00:22.22
|27
|Sylvain Maronneau (France)
|0:00:23.06
|28
|Alexandre Nidos (France)
|0:00:23.11
|29
|Cédric Guarinos (France)
|0:00:23.52
|30
|Patrick Schickengruber (Austria)
|0:00:25.13
|31
|Michele Pedroni (Italy)
|0:00:25.17
|32
|Rémi Tomassone (France)
|0:00:25.42
|33
|Albert Hereu Junca (Spain)
|0:00:25.50
|34
|Damien Duggan (Ireland)
|0:00:26.11
|35
|Silfried Braun (France)
|0:00:30.66
|36
|Thomas Blondeau (France)
|0:00:31.58
|37
|Maxime Lobier (France)
|0:00:31.77
|38
|Pierre Jean Rigaud (France)
|0:00:34.12
|39
|Laurent Ballesta (France)
|0:00:34.45
|40
|Régis Longin (France)
|0:00:35.30
|41
|Damien Delorme (France)
|0:00:35.48
|42
|Guillaume Gravoulet (France)
|0:00:36.11
|43
|Cyril Fremaux (France)
|0:00:37.87
|44
|Joao Amaro (Portugal)
|0:00:38.67
|45
|Rémy Genin (France)
|0:00:53.60
|46
|Julien Vendries (France)
|0:00:56.21
|47
|Jérôme Astier (France)
|0:01:19.90
|48
|Guillaume Patenne (France)
|0:01:25.49
|49
|Sean Herlihy (Ireland)
|0:02:30.53
|DNS
|Laurent Morel (France)
|DNS
|Arnaud Jacquot (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Srba (Czech Republic)
|0:03:30.30
|2
|Wilfred Van De Haterd (Netherlands)
|0:00:03.07
|3
|Paolo Alleva (Italy)
|0:00:03.52
|4
|Oscar Colombo (Italy)
|0:00:05.32
|5
|Eddy Mollier (France)
|0:00:06.09
|6
|Laurent Georges (Belgium)
|0:00:07.99
|7
|David Blanc (France)
|0:00:11.13
|8
|Gael Gougne (France)
|0:00:13.16
|9
|Sébastien Petitjean (France)
|0:00:15.51
|10
|Massimo Brunatti (Italy)
|0:00:18.68
|11
|Geoff Walker (Ireland)
|0:00:19.21
|12
|Matthieu Weidner (France)
|0:00:19.71
|13
|Grégory Torres (France)
|0:00:23.48
|14
|Maurizio Brugiafreddo (Italy)
|0:00:23.49
|15
|Maxime Bouchez (France)
|0:00:24.09
|16
|Ange Paoli (France)
|0:00:24.91
|17
|Fabien Guerineau (France)
|0:00:25.19
|18
|Carsten Portsch (Germany)
|0:00:25.40
|19
|Frédéric Olympie (France)
|0:00:25.51
|20
|Matteo Ambrosi (Italy)
|0:00:37.23
|21
|Thierry Salles (France)
|0:00:40.71
|22
|Laurent Chardigny (France)
|0:00:48.49
|23
|Tomas Hauptvogel (Czech Republic)
|0:00:51.18
|24
|Olivier De Staercke (Belgium)
|0:00:51.73
|25
|Willy Brand (France)
|0:00:52.89
|26
|Franck Ostorero-Vinci (France)
|0:00:53.55
|27
|Stanley Neerinck (Belgium)
|0:00:56.61
|28
|Nicolas Loison (France)
|0:00:57.47
|29
|Davide Fiorito (Italy)
|0:00:57.51
|30
|Petr Tesarik (Czech Republic)
|0:01:03.15
|31
|Richard Gendre (France)
|0:01:04.80
|DNS
|Stéphane Berteloot (France)
|DNS
|Amir Caspi (Israel)
|DNS
|Eric Grenet (France)
|DNS
|Jean Baptiste Fillod (France)
|DNS
|Yann Tanneau (France)
|DNF
|Germano Cocchi (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frédéric Moncassin (France)
|0:03:32.30
|2
|Christian Taillefer (France)
|0:00:01.95
|3
|Nicolas Vaxelaire (France)
|0:00:02.58
|4
|Stéphane Routin (France)
|0:00:08.75
|5
|Ian Mcintyre (Ireland)
|0:00:12.80
|6
|Christophe Degorcas (France)
|0:00:13.52
|7
|Francis Paquet (France)
|0:00:13.76
|8
|Didier Ferriere (France)
|0:00:17.75
|9
|Paul French (Great Britain)
|0:00:17.76
|10
|Emiliano Ferri (Italy)
|0:00:18.08
|11
|Bernades Ramon Figueras (Spain)
|0:00:19.70
|12
|Lionel Lombardo (France)
|0:00:22.45
|13
|Steven Boyd (Great Britain)
|0:00:24.29
|14
|Carlo Suppo (Italy)
|0:00:25.94
|15
|Enrico Carlassara (Italy)
|0:00:26.15
|16
|Fabrice Delanzy (France)
|0:00:26.72
|17
|Oliver Pusch (Germany)
|0:00:27.16
|18
|Pete Hoggan (Great Britain)
|0:00:31.85
|19
|Colin Finley (Ireland)
|0:00:34.91
|20
|Laurent Pheulpin (France)
|0:00:35.05
|21
|Franck Ratton (France)
|0:00:39.28
|22
|Patrick Benezech (France)
|0:00:39.53
|23
|Harry Huschina (Germany)
|0:00:39.87
|24
|Sylvain Figel (France)
|0:00:40.91
|25
|Burkhard Steffens (Germany)
|0:00:41.44
|26
|Frédéric Deslande (France)
|0:00:42.36
|27
|Stéphane Tomasina (France)
|0:00:45.37
|28
|Angel Aznar Sabater (Spain)
|0:00:54.52
|29
|Martin Pulpan (Czech Republic)
|0:00:56.90
|30
|Silvio Gavotto (Italy)
|0:01:05.15
|31
|Christian Wussler (Germany)
|0:01:11.98
|32
|Patrice Afflatet (France)
|0:01:51.86
|DNS
|Stéphane Lange (France)
|DNS
|Patrick Belcher (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Pierre Bruni (France)
|0:03:41.02
|2
|Alastair Maclennan (Great Britain)
|0:00:04.03
|3
|Paolo Mazzoni (Italy)
|0:00:05.81
|4
|Jose Salgueiro (Portugal)
|0:00:10.69
|5
|Bruno Rizzo (France)
|0:00:17.42
|6
|Stefano Caiola (Italy)
|0:00:17.65
|7
|Benoit Fellay (Switzerland)
|0:00:19.28
|8
|Riccardo Perrone (Italy)
|0:00:21.78
|9
|Milan Suchomel (Czech Republic)
|0:00:22.71
|10
|Bertrand Lescuyer (France)
|0:00:23.97
|11
|Drahomir Daika (Czech Republic)
|0:00:24.64
|12
|Claude Di Nolfo (France)
|0:00:25.75
|13
|Elio Campana (Italy)
|0:00:27.79
|14
|Antonio Prat Muntane (Spain)
|0:00:28.35
|15
|Massimo Tosadori (Italy)
|0:00:30.26
|16
|Michael Kruger (Germany)
|0:00:31.40
|17
|Luigi Frison (Italy)
|0:00:33.88
|18
|Ernesto Mozzoni (Italy)
|0:00:37.71
|19
|Pierre Marini (France)
|0:00:41.28
|20
|Philippe Carlus (France)
|0:00:42.81
|21
|Bastien D'heilly (France)
|0:00:45.19
|22
|Jean Luc Frigiere (France)
|0:00:46.83
|23
|Philippe Charles (France)
|0:00:47.63
|24
|Remi Guibal (France)
|0:00:48.36
|25
|Alain Doriot (France)
|0:00:49.07
|26
|Rolland Civelas (France)
|0:00:49.43
|27
|Didier Perrollaz (France)
|0:00:51.06
|28
|Jean Marc Delaplanche (France)
|0:00:56.05
|29
|Philippe Legendre (France)
|0:01:00.18
|30
|Manuel Gonzalez (France)
|0:01:03.20
|31
|André Lunardi (France)
|0:01:03.50
|32
|Claude Berthon (France)
|0:01:39.65
|33
|Philippe Jourdeneaud (France)
|0:01:40.30
|DNS
|Erik Panichi (France)
|DNS
|Gilles Dara (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Delsouiller (France)
|0:03:50.91
|2
|Jean Luc Lescure (France)
|0:00:00.08
|3
|Patrick Sicard (France)
|0:00:03.30
|4
|Philippe Da Silva (France)
|0:00:04.83
|5
|Max Schuster (Austria)
|0:00:07.62
|6
|Giovanni Bresciano (Italy)
|0:00:12.15
|7
|Pek Miroslav (Czech Republic)
|0:00:12.28
|8
|Jean-Michel Tyssandier (France)
|0:00:16.65
|9
|Patrick Beghelli (France)
|0:00:18.24
|10
|Théo Bertarini (France)
|0:00:25.01
|11
|Rui Portela (Portugal)
|0:00:25.90
|12
|Ange Penone (France)
|0:00:30.21
|13
|Thomas Sheridan (Ireland)
|0:00:30.56
|14
|Philippe Mouillet (France)
|0:00:32.28
|15
|Giuliano Battaglia (Italy)
|0:00:37.06
|16
|Raffaele De Pietro (Italy)
|0:00:37.12
|17
|Cavalerie Guy (France)
|0:00:40.92
|18
|Dominique Mathe (France)
|0:00:54.77
|19
|Georges Fouquet (France)
|0:00:57.86
|20
|Olivier Cambot (France)
|0:01:04.53
|21
|Dinis Pires Pereira Correia (Portugal)
|0:01:08.52
|22
|Brun Sege (France)
|0:01:27.19
|23
|Gilles Ganivet (France)
|0:02:09.61
|24
|Patrick Gironnay (France)
|0:05:02.33
|DNS
|Gilles Nogier (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Von Steinhausen Rolf (Sweden)
|0:04:09.70
|2
|Jean Krattinger (France)
|0:00:18.10
|3
|Francesco Cotta (Italy)
|0:00:19.41
|4
|Yves Mavilla (France)
|0:00:19.56
|5
|Ernesto Pedroni (Italy)
|0:00:25.85
|6
|Gérard Duchanoy (France)
|0:00:28.45
|7
|Reinhard Bock (Switzerland)
|0:00:37.60
|8
|Claude Gex (Switzerland)
|0:00:40.09
|9
|Patrick Dubouchet (France)
|0:00:55.58
|10
|Gérard Piccardo (France)
|0:00:58.87
|11
|Derek Cowan (Ireland)
|0:01:05.62
|12
|Dario Parlato (Italy)
|0:01:09.55
|13
|Bernard Girard (France)
|0:01:15.90
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy