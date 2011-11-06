Trending

Van der Poel takes junior title

Dutchman dominant in Lucca

Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) won the 2011 European junior cyclo-cross championships.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Mathieu Van der Poel's gold medal

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) adds another victory to his palmares, this time the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The junior men's field makes its way past the pits.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Lucca, Italy was a picturesque host of the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) makes quick work of the barriers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Perhaps Daan Soete (Belgium) should have ran this barrier section.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Belgium's Wout Van Aert catches a bit of air.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Eventual bronze medalist Romain Seigle (France) shows some style.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) crosses the line in Lucca.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Mathieu Van der Poel (Netherlands) en route to victory in Lucca at the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)0:38:47
2Quentin Jauregui (France)0:00:34
3Romain Seigle (France)0:00:40
4Wout Van Aert (Belgium)0:00:57
5Anthony Turgis (France)0:01:02
6Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)0:01:05
7Koen Weijers (Netherlands)0:01:06
8Daan Soete (Belgium)0:01:10
9Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)0:01:11
10Quinten Hermans (Belgium)0:01:34
11Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)0:01:56
12Gioele Bertolini (Italy)0:02:04
13Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)0:02:17
14Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)0:02:27
15Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)0:02:33
16Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)0:02:35
17Joseph Moses (Great Britain)0:02:45
18Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain)0:02:49
19Marco König (Germany)0:02:53
20Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)0:02:54
21Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
22Francesco Pedante (Italy)0:02:55
23Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)
24Dominic Grab (Switzerland)0:02:56
25Max Lindenau (Germany)0:02:57
26Nadir Colledani (Italy)0:02:58
27Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic)0:03:04
28Daniel Lukes (Czech Republic)0:03:12
29Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)0:03:18
30Yannick Gruner (Germany)0:03:26
31Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)0:03:34
32Stefano Debellis (Italy)0:03:51
33Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)0:04:18
34Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)0:04:31
35Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)0:04:32
36Šimon Mateju (Czech Republic)0:04:57
37Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)0:04:59
38Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic)
39Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)0:05:01
40Peio Olaberria (Spain)0:06:23
41Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)0:06:36
42Steffen Müller (Germany)0:07:28
43Vlad Dobre (Romania)

