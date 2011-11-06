Van der Poel takes junior title
Dutchman dominant in Lucca
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:38:47
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|0:00:34
|3
|Romain Seigle (France)
|0:00:40
|4
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|0:00:57
|5
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|0:01:02
|6
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|0:01:05
|7
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands)
|0:01:06
|8
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:01:10
|9
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:01:11
|10
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|0:01:34
|11
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|0:01:56
|12
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|0:02:04
|13
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|0:02:17
|14
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|0:02:27
|15
|Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)
|0:02:33
|16
|Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)
|0:02:35
|17
|Joseph Moses (Great Britain)
|0:02:45
|18
|Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain)
|0:02:49
|19
|Marco König (Germany)
|0:02:53
|20
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|0:02:54
|21
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|22
|Francesco Pedante (Italy)
|0:02:55
|23
|Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)
|24
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|0:02:56
|25
|Max Lindenau (Germany)
|0:02:57
|26
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|0:02:58
|27
|Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:04
|28
|Daniel Lukes (Czech Republic)
|0:03:12
|29
|Lubos Malovec (Slovakia)
|0:03:18
|30
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:03:26
|31
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|0:03:34
|32
|Stefano Debellis (Italy)
|0:03:51
|33
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|0:04:18
|34
|Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
|0:04:31
|35
|Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)
|0:04:32
|36
|Šimon Mateju (Czech Republic)
|0:04:57
|37
|Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
|0:04:59
|38
|Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic)
|39
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|0:05:01
|40
|Peio Olaberria (Spain)
|0:06:23
|41
|Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)
|0:06:36
|42
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|0:07:28
|43
|Vlad Dobre (Romania)
