Challenge Mallorca: Cancellara swoops to victory in Deia
Swiss solos clear to claim Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana
Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) signalled his intentions for his final season in the professional peloton as he powered clear to claim a fine solo victory in the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana.
Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) took second place for the second successive day at the head of the chasing group, just in front of Belgian talent Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal).
If Cancellara’s sixth place in Friday’s Trofeo Pollenca-Andratx suggested that he had begun the campaign in fine form, then the final ten kilometres of Saturday’s race provided emphatic confirmation.
On the hilliest of the Challenge Mallorca’s four events, Cancellara had highlighted his eagerness by infiltrating the 23-man break that forged clear around the midway point, and he paced himself expertly when that group began to fragment on the day’s toughest climb, the Puig Major.
Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Benat Intxausti (Sky) were among the sizeable break that built up a maximum advantage of a little over two minutes over the main peloton, but all had to give best to Cancellara in the finale.
"I had no expectation to be in the breakaway," Cancellara said. "It was unclear if the break would make it. At the end, I was just trying to save as much energy as I could and followed the attacks from the group. In the last climb somehow I managed to survive, and then I felt some good feelings return."
The coup de grace arrived on the way down the Puig Major, as Cancellara powered clear of his breakaway companions, stretching out his advantage to 50 seconds, and he then proceeded to make light work of the day’s final climb, the Coll d’en Bleda.
Behind, Sky and Movistar, after some initial hesitancy, began to organise the pursuit in earnest, and though they soon swept up the remnants of the break, they never truly threatened to peg back Cancellara. Hunkered down in his familiar position, it was apparent that Cancellara was wholly committed to his attack, and he maintained a lead in excess of 30 seconds over the peloton for most of the final 10 kilometres.
The Swiss rider cruised into Deia to claim victory by 17 seconds. It was Cancellara’s first victory since the concluding time trial of last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico and it also marked the first time that he has ever won a professional race in January.
Kwiatkowski led the chasing group home, 17 seconds behind Cancellara, with Benoot taking third ahead of Friday’s winner Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3:41:48
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|3
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|7
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:00:20
|12
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|13
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|14
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|16
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:40
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|19
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|20
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Enric Mas (Spa) Spain
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|23
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|24
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|28
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
|29
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|31
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|32
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
|34
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|35
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|36
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|41
|Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|42
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|44
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|47
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:43
|48
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:44
|49
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|51
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|52
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:52
|53
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:02:37
|54
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|55
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:59
|56
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:00
|57
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|0:05:00
|58
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:03
|59
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:05
|60
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|61
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:05:28
|66
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:52
|67
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:08:17
|68
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|71
|Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|75
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|76
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|80
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|81
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:09:47
|82
|Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid
|83
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:09:51
|84
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:09:53
|85
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|86
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|87
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|88
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|89
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|90
|Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
|91
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:03
|92
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:35
|93
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:43
|94
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|98
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|99
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|100
|Roman Kustadincev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|101
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:13
|102
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|103
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy