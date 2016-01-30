Trending

Challenge Mallorca: Cancellara swoops to victory in Deia

Swiss solos clear to claim Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana

Image 1 of 9

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segarfedo) wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segarfedo) wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 9

First win of 2016 for Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

First win of 2016 for Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 9

The peloton rolls past a beach

The peloton rolls past a beach
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 9

Cloudy weather for the peloton today

Cloudy weather for the peloton today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 9

Nico Roche driving the Team Sky train

Nico Roche driving the Team Sky train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 9

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segarfedo) on his way to a solo win at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segarfedo) on his way to a solo win at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 9

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segarfedo) exhausted after a solo effort to take the win at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segarfedo) exhausted after a solo effort to take the win at Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 9

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 9

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins in Mallorca

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins in Mallorca
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) signalled his intentions for his final season in the professional peloton as he powered clear to claim a fine solo victory in the Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana.

Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) took second place for the second successive day at the head of the chasing group, just in front of Belgian talent Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal).

If Cancellara’s sixth place in Friday’s Trofeo Pollenca-Andratx suggested that he had begun the campaign in fine form, then the final ten kilometres of Saturday’s race provided emphatic confirmation.

On the hilliest of the Challenge Mallorca’s four events, Cancellara had highlighted his eagerness by infiltrating the 23-man break that forged clear around the midway point, and he paced himself expertly when that group began to fragment on the day’s toughest climb, the Puig Major.

Dayer Quintana (Movistar), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data) and Benat Intxausti (Sky) were among the sizeable break that built up a maximum advantage of a little over two minutes over the main peloton, but all had to give best to Cancellara in the finale.

"I had no expectation to be in the breakaway," Cancellara said. "It was unclear if the break would make it. At the end, I was just trying to save as much energy as I could and followed the attacks from the group. In the last climb somehow I managed to survive, and then I felt some good feelings return."

The coup de grace arrived on the way down the Puig Major, as Cancellara powered clear of his breakaway companions, stretching out his advantage to 50 seconds, and he then proceeded to make light work of the day’s final climb, the Coll d’en Bleda.

Behind, Sky and Movistar, after some initial hesitancy, began to organise the pursuit in earnest, and though they soon swept up the remnants of the break, they never truly threatened to peg back Cancellara. Hunkered down in his familiar position, it was apparent that Cancellara was wholly committed to his attack, and he maintained a lead in excess of 30 seconds over the peloton for most of the final 10 kilometres.

The Swiss rider cruised into Deia to claim victory by 17 seconds. It was Cancellara’s first victory since the concluding time trial of last year’s Tirreno-Adriatico and it also marked the first time that he has ever won a professional race in January.

Kwiatkowski led the chasing group home, 17 seconds behind Cancellara, with Benoot taking third ahead of Friday’s winner Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3:41:48
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:17
3Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
7Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
9Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:00:20
12Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
13Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
14Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
15Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
16José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:40
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
19Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
20Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
21Enric Mas (Spa) Spain
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
23David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
24Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
25Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:59
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
28Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
29Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
30Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
31Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
32Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Bruno Pires (Por) Team Roth
34Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
35Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
36David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
38Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
41Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
42Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
43Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
44Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
45Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
46Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:33
47Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:43
48Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:44
49Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
51Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
52Daniel Pearson (GBr) Great Britain0:01:52
53Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:02:37
54Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:58
55Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:59
56Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:04:00
57Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ0:05:00
58Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ0:05:03
59Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:05
60Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
61Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
64Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:05:28
66José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:52
67Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:08:17
68Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
70Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
71Adria Moreno (Spa) Spain
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
74Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
75Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
76Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
80Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
81Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:09:47
82Damien Garcia (Fra) Stradalli-BikeAid
83Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:09:51
84Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:09:53
85Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
86Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
87Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
88Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
89Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
90Jorge Cubero (Spa) Burgos BH
91David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:03
92Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:35
93Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:13:43
94Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credit
95Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
96Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
98Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
99Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
100Roman Kustadincev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
101Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:13
102Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
103Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth

