Challenge Mallorca: Brambilla solos to victory in Port de Andratx
Kwiatkowski and Stybar complete the podium
Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) won the second race in the Challenge Mallorca series with a brave solo attack, holding off the peloton by just a few metres after going clear on the last climb of the race from Pollenca to Andratx down the hilly spine of the island.
His former teammate and former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski was second on his debut in Team Sky colours, with Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) completing the podium. Cannondale’s Dylan Van Baarle was fourth and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) was fifth, indicating he is on form as begins the final season of his career. Bradley Wiggins was in action with the Great Britain track team but finished in the main peloton some 18 minutes back.
It was only Brambilla’s second victory of his career, coming almost six years after his first win at the GP. Nobili Rubinetterie in Italy.
"This victory is fantastic, especially looking at the podium, where I’m ahead of two world champions and two great friends. I'm very happy,” the Italian rider said.
"My form is good, but not super good. The race was hard. The peloton was reduced down because there had been a lot of attacks. I was riding to set up Trentin but attacked to make the others work. I gave it everything on the last long climb and got away and managed to stay away all the way to the finish.”
“It’s great to win I’m not a rider who wins often. I took my chance. I want to dedicate this win to my girlfriend Cristina, yesterday marked the eighth anniversary of when we first met. It’s a nice present for her as were also expecting baby in May.”
How it happened
The second race in the Challenge Mallorca series was a far hillier affair, starting in Pollenca in the north and climbing several big hills near the north coast before the rolling run to Andratx in the south.
The climbs sparked a first selection after 50km, on the second category Femenies climb. Most teams had riders in there, either riding for themselves or protecting their team leaders. The gap to the peloton grew quickly but then the Lotto Soudal picked up the chase in the hope that Andre Greipel could take a second victory. However the race route was too tough for the German sprinter and the racing too aggressive. The gap came down to less that three minutes but Greipel eventually threw in the towel.
Two final climbs offered a launch pad for attacks and after several failed attempts; Brambilla timed his move well, with other riders hesitant to commit to the chase. His lead was never huge but he fought to stay away and celebrated with his arms in the air –five years after his last victory, as Kwiatkowski and Stybar lead home the remains of the peloton.
Saturday’s third race of the Challenge Mallorca from Soller to Deia is the hardest of the four despite only being 143km long. It includes six tough climbs, including the well-known Coll de Sóller and the Puigmajor, before a final climb in the final kilometres. The series ends on Sunday with a race for the sprinters to Palma.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:32:23
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
|17
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|19
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|21
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:49
|24
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|0:00:54
|27
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:15
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:43
|29
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:46
|30
|Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|31
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:35
|32
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|0:03:07
|33
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|36
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:13
|37
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:03:53
|38
|Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
|39
|Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain
|0:03:54
|40
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Enric Mas (Spa) Spain
|0:03:57
|42
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
|44
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
|46
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|51
|Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
|52
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|53
|Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
|54
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:03
|57
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
|58
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|61
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|62
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|63
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|64
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
|65
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:07
|67
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|68
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|69
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|71
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|72
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|76
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
|77
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|81
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|83
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|84
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|85
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|87
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|88
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:31
|89
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:10:51
|90
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|95
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|96
|Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
|97
|Iain Paton (GBr) Great Britain
|98
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|99
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|100
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|102
|Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Spain
|103
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:54
|104
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|105
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|0:13:40
|107
|Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:16:12
|108
|Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|109
|Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|OTL
|Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain
|0:18:16
|OTL
|Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|OTL
|Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|OTL
|Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
|OTL
|Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|OTL
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|OTL
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|OTL
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|OTL
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|OTL
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|OTL
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|OTL
|Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|OTL
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|OTL
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|OTL
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|OTL
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
|OTL
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|OTL
|Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
|OTL
|Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|OTL
|Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
|OTL
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|OTL
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|OTL
|Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|OTL
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|OTL
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|OTL
|Amanuel Mengis (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
|OTL
|Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|OTL
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|OTL
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|OTL
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|OTL
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain
|OTL
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
|OTL
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|OTL
|Andrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
|OTL
|Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini
|0:22:26
|OTL
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|OTL
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|OTL
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|OTL
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|DNF
|Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|DNF
|Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|DNF
|Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|DNF
|Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
|DNF
|Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
|DNF
|Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|10
|pts
|2
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|7
|3
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5
|4
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|5
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|6
|Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|pts
|2
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|pts
|2
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|2
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|2
|3
|Julio Amores (Spa) Spain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|pts
|2
|Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|3
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|10:37:13
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:05
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:33
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:00
|7
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:21
|8
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:12
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:07:48
|10
|Great Britain
|0:08:02
|11
|Dimension Data
|0:08:08
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:10
|13
|Spain
|0:08:41
|14
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:10:17
|15
|FDJ
|0:11:57
|16
|Team Roth
|0:18:53
|17
|Lokosphinx
|0:24:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|14
|pts
|2
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|3
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|7
|4
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|6
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|5
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|3
|pts
|2
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|4
|Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
|2
|5
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|1
|6
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|4
|pts
|2
|Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain
|3
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|6
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|7
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
