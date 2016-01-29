Trending

Challenge Mallorca: Brambilla solos to victory in Port de Andratx

Kwiatkowski and Stybar complete the podium

Image 1 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla goes for the line

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla celebrates his Challenge Mallorca victory

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 3 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla is joined on the podium by Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar at Challenge Mallorca

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 4 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla was happy with his Challenge Mallorca victory

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 5 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla is joined on the podium by Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar at Challenge Mallorca

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 6 of 15

Michal Kwiatkowski comes home for second place

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 7 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla is joined on the podium by Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar at Challenge Mallorca

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 8 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 9 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla celebrates his Challenge Mallorca victory

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 10 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla celebrates his Challenge Mallorca victory

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 11 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla goes for the line

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 12 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 13 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla on the attack

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 15

Gianluca Brambilla is congratulated by his teammate

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) won the second race in the Challenge Mallorca series with a brave solo attack, holding off the peloton by just a few metres after going clear on the last climb of the race from Pollenca to Andratx down the hilly spine of the island.

His former teammate and former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski was second on his debut in Team Sky colours, with Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) completing the podium. Cannondale’s Dylan Van Baarle was fourth and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) was fifth, indicating he is on form as begins the final season of his career. Bradley Wiggins was in action with the Great Britain track team but finished in the main peloton some 18 minutes back.

It was only Brambilla’s second victory of his career, coming almost six years after his first win at the GP. Nobili Rubinetterie in Italy.

"This victory is fantastic, especially looking at the podium, where I’m ahead of two world champions and two great friends. I'm very happy,” the Italian rider said.
"My form is good, but not super good. The race was hard. The peloton was reduced down because there had been a lot of attacks. I was riding to set up Trentin but attacked to make the others work. I gave it everything on the last long climb and got away and managed to stay away all the way to the finish.”

“It’s great to win I’m not a rider who wins often. I took my chance. I want to dedicate this win to my girlfriend Cristina, yesterday marked the eighth anniversary of when we first met. It’s a nice present for her as were also expecting baby in May.”

How it happened

The second race in the Challenge Mallorca series was a far hillier affair, starting in Pollenca in the north and climbing several big hills near the north coast before the rolling run to Andratx in the south.

The climbs sparked a first selection after 50km, on the second category Femenies climb. Most teams had riders in there, either riding for themselves or protecting their team leaders. The gap to the peloton grew quickly but then the Lotto Soudal picked up the chase in the hope that Andre Greipel could take a second victory. However the race route was too tough for the German sprinter and the racing too aggressive. The gap came down to less that three minutes but Greipel eventually threw in the towel.

Two final climbs offered a launch pad for attacks and after several failed attempts; Brambilla timed his move well, with other riders hesitant to commit to the chase. His lead was never huge but he fought to stay away and celebrated with his arms in the air –five years after his last victory, as Kwiatkowski and Stybar lead home the remains of the peloton.

Saturday’s third race of the Challenge Mallorca from Soller to Deia is the hardest of the four despite only being 143km long. It includes six tough climbs, including the well-known Coll de Sóller and the Puigmajor, before a final climb in the final kilometres. The series ends on Sunday with a race for the sprinters to Palma.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:32:23
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:02
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
12Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
15José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
16Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain
17Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
19Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:21
21Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:49
24Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
25Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
26Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain0:00:54
27Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:15
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:43
29Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:46
30Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
31Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:35
32Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country0:03:07
33Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
36José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:13
37Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:03:53
38Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
39Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain0:03:54
40Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Enric Mas (Spa) Spain0:03:57
42Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
44Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
46Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
47Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
51Albert Torres (Spa) Spain
52Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
53Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH
54Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
56Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:03
57David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth
58Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
59Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
60Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
61Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
62Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
63Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
64Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
65Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:07
67Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
68Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
69Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
71David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
72Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
76Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky
77Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
78Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
79José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
80Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
81Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
82Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx
83Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
84Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
85Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain
87Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
88Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:07:31
89Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:10:51
90Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
95Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
96Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth
97Iain Paton (GBr) Great Britain
98Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
99Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
100Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
102Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Spain
103Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:10:54
104Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
105David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini0:13:40
107Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:16:12
108Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
109Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
OTLSebastian Mora (Spa) Spain0:18:16
OTLPeio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
OTLDaniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
OTLArnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH
OTLVadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
OTLGiacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
OTLLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
OTLNicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
OTLNikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
OTLJan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
OTLAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
OTLJon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
OTLIgor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
OTLMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
OTLLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLPablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH
OTLAnthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
OTLVasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx
OTLAdrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
OTLJérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ
OTLMamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
OTLAndrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
OTLGotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
OTLMerhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
OTLIgor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
OTLDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
OTLAlexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
OTLAmanuel Mengis (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
OTLIllart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain
OTLSergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
OTLJulio Amores (Spa) Spain
OTLYves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
OTLStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
OTLAndre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
OTLBradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain
OTLAndrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain
OTLDmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
OTLAndrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini
OTLJose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini0:22:26
OTLRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
OTLAntonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
OTLFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
OTLAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAlexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFTimo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
DNFJoschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
DNFDominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
DNFMatthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
DNFPatrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid
DNFJuan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFAlvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFVictor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFDaniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFAndrea Di Renzo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFAndrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Europa Ovini
DNFOwain Doull (GBr) Great Britain
DNFChristopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain

Mountain 1-Coll De Femenias (Cat. 2) km. 50
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country10pts
2Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain7
3Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal5
4Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
5José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 182
6Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx1

Mountain 2-Coll Des Grau (Cat. 3), km. 112.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country4
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Mountain 3-Coll De Galilea (Cat. 3), km. 121.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6pts
2Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky1

Sprint 1-Pollença, km. 35.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3pts
2Julio Amores (Spa) Spain2
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2-Esporles, km. 103.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country2
3Julio Amores (Spa) Spain1

Special sprint 1-Lloseta, km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3pts
2Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
3Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain1

Special sprint 2-Paguera, km. 133.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling3pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
3Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step10:37:13
2Movistar Team0:00:02
3Team Sky0:00:21
4Bora-Argon 180:02:05
5Trek-Segafredo0:02:33
6Lotto Soudal0:03:00
7Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:21
8Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:12
9IAM Cycling0:07:48
10Great Britain0:08:02
11Dimension Data0:08:08
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:10
13Spain0:08:41
14Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:10:17
15FDJ0:11:57
16Team Roth0:18:53
17Lokosphinx0:24:22

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country14pts
2Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
3Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain7
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
5Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team4
6Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country5pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling4

Special sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country3pts
2Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
4Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain2
5Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain1
6Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country4pts
2Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain3
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
4Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team3
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
6Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
7Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team2
8Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2

 

