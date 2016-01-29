Image 1 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla goes for the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla celebrates his Challenge Mallorca victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla is joined on the podium by Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar at Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla was happy with his Challenge Mallorca victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla is joined on the podium by Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar at Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 6 of 15 Michal Kwiatkowski comes home for second place (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 7 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla is joined on the podium by Michal Kwiatkowski and Zdenek Stybar at Challenge Mallorca (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 8 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla on the attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 9 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla celebrates his Challenge Mallorca victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 10 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla celebrates his Challenge Mallorca victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 11 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla goes for the line (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 12 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla on the attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 13 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla on the attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla on the attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 15 Gianluca Brambilla is congratulated by his teammate (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) won the second race in the Challenge Mallorca series with a brave solo attack, holding off the peloton by just a few metres after going clear on the last climb of the race from Pollenca to Andratx down the hilly spine of the island.

His former teammate and former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski was second on his debut in Team Sky colours, with Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) completing the podium. Cannondale’s Dylan Van Baarle was fourth and Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) was fifth, indicating he is on form as begins the final season of his career. Bradley Wiggins was in action with the Great Britain track team but finished in the main peloton some 18 minutes back.

It was only Brambilla’s second victory of his career, coming almost six years after his first win at the GP. Nobili Rubinetterie in Italy.

"This victory is fantastic, especially looking at the podium, where I’m ahead of two world champions and two great friends. I'm very happy,” the Italian rider said.

"My form is good, but not super good. The race was hard. The peloton was reduced down because there had been a lot of attacks. I was riding to set up Trentin but attacked to make the others work. I gave it everything on the last long climb and got away and managed to stay away all the way to the finish.”

“It’s great to win I’m not a rider who wins often. I took my chance. I want to dedicate this win to my girlfriend Cristina, yesterday marked the eighth anniversary of when we first met. It’s a nice present for her as were also expecting baby in May.”

How it happened

The second race in the Challenge Mallorca series was a far hillier affair, starting in Pollenca in the north and climbing several big hills near the north coast before the rolling run to Andratx in the south.

The climbs sparked a first selection after 50km, on the second category Femenies climb. Most teams had riders in there, either riding for themselves or protecting their team leaders. The gap to the peloton grew quickly but then the Lotto Soudal picked up the chase in the hope that Andre Greipel could take a second victory. However the race route was too tough for the German sprinter and the racing too aggressive. The gap came down to less that three minutes but Greipel eventually threw in the towel.

Two final climbs offered a launch pad for attacks and after several failed attempts; Brambilla timed his move well, with other riders hesitant to commit to the chase. His lead was never huge but he fought to stay away and celebrated with his arms in the air –five years after his last victory, as Kwiatkowski and Stybar lead home the remains of the peloton.

Saturday’s third race of the Challenge Mallorca from Soller to Deia is the hardest of the four despite only being 143km long. It includes six tough climbs, including the well-known Coll de Sóller and the Puigmajor, before a final climb in the final kilometres. The series ends on Sunday with a race for the sprinters to Palma.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:32:23 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Great Britain 17 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:10 19 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:00:21 21 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 23 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:49 24 Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain 0:00:54 27 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:15 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:43 29 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:46 30 Gregor Muhlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 31 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:02:35 32 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 0:03:07 33 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 Matti Breschel (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Benat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 36 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:13 37 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:03:53 38 Ivan Balykin (Rus) GM Europa Ovini 39 Vicente Garcia (Spa) Spain 0:03:54 40 Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Enric Mas (Spa) Spain 0:03:57 42 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH 44 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ 46 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 47 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 51 Albert Torres (Spa) Spain 52 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 53 Jesus Del Pino (Spa) Burgos BH 54 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 56 Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:03 57 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Team Roth 58 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 59 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 60 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 61 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 62 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 63 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth 64 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data 65 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 66 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:07 67 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 68 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 69 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 71 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 72 Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 76 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Team Sky 77 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 79 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 80 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 81 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 82 Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 83 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 84 Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 85 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 87 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 88 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:07:31 89 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 0:10:51 90 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 95 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 96 Valentin Baillifard (Swi) Team Roth 97 Iain Paton (GBr) Great Britain 98 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 99 Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth 100 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 102 Oscar Pelegri (Spa) Spain 103 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:10:54 104 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 105 David Arroyo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Federico Burchio (Ita) GM Europa Ovini 0:13:40 107 Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:16:12 108 Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 109 Eneko Lizarralde (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country OTL Sebastian Mora (Spa) Spain 0:18:16 OTL Peio Olaberria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country OTL Daniel Bichlmann (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid OTL Arnau Sole (Spa) Burgos BH OTL Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx OTL Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth OTL Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ OTL Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth OTL Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid OTL Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 OTL Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo OTL Jon Ander Insausti (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country OTL Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo OTL Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ OTL Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA OTL Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH OTL Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits OTL Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx OTL Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country OTL Jérémy Maison (Fra) FDJ OTL Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo OTL Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team OTL Gotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country OTL Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data OTL Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data OTL Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data OTL Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo OTL Amanuel Mengis (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid OTL Illart Zuazubiscar (Spa) Spain OTL Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx OTL Julio Amores (Spa) Spain OTL Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step OTL Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo OTL Andre Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA OTL Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Great Britain OTL Andrew Tennant (GBr) Great Britain OTL Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx OTL Andrey Sazanov (Rus) GM Europa Ovini OTL Jose Marquez (Spa) GM Europa Ovini 0:22:26 OTL Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo OTL Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Europa Ovini OTL Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Europa Ovini OTL Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo DNF Timo Schäfer (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid DNF Joschka Beck (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid DNF Dominik Merseburg (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid DNF Matthias Schnapka (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid DNF Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli-BikeAid DNF Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Alvaro Robredo (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Victor Martin (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Daniel Lopez (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Andrea Di Renzo (Ita) GM Europa Ovini DNF Andrea Ruscetta (Ita) GM Europa Ovini DNF Owain Doull (GBr) Great Britain DNF Christopher Lathan (GBr) Great Britain

Mountain 1-Coll De Femenias (Cat. 2) km. 50 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 10 pts 2 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain 7 3 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5 4 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 5 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18 2 6 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 1

Mountain 2-Coll Des Grau (Cat. 3), km. 112.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 4 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 3-Coll De Galilea (Cat. 3), km. 121.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 pts 2 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 1

Sprint 1-Pollença, km. 35.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 pts 2 Julio Amores (Spa) Spain 2 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2-Esporles, km. 103.7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 2 3 Julio Amores (Spa) Spain 1

Special sprint 1-Lloseta, km. 72 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 pts 2 Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 2 3 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain 1

Special sprint 2-Paguera, km. 133.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 10:37:13 2 Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Team Sky 0:00:21 4 Bora-Argon 18 0:02:05 5 Trek-Segafredo 0:02:33 6 Lotto Soudal 0:03:00 7 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:21 8 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:12 9 IAM Cycling 0:07:48 10 Great Britain 0:08:02 11 Dimension Data 0:08:08 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:10 13 Spain 0:08:41 14 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:10:17 15 FDJ 0:11:57 16 Team Roth 0:18:53 17 Lokosphinx 0:24:22

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 14 pts 2 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 3 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain 7 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 5 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 4 6 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 8 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 5 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4

Special sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country 3 pts 2 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 4 Johnathan Dibben (GBr) Great Britain 2 5 Marcos Jurado (Spa) Spain 1 6 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1