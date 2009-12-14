Ferrier-Bruneau outsprints Mani in Quelneuc
Ferrand-Prevot rounds out podium
|1
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee CyCL
|0:36:59
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CR Champagne Ardenne
|0:00:17
|4
|Maureen Demaret (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|0:00:40
|5
|Nadia Triquet Claude (Fra) CR Lorraine
|0:01:48
|6
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra) CR Normandie
|0:02:35
|7
|Alexandra Rannou (Fra) VS Scaerois
|0:02:42
|8
|Pauline Godey (Fra) CR Lorraine
|0:02:47
|9
|Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire
|10
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne
|0:02:56
|11
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|0:03:08
|12
|Perrine Philippe (Fra) CSM VilleneUVe Garenne
|0:03:39
|13
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:03:55
|14
|Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt
|0:04:06
|15
|Mélanie Guerrin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|0:04:14
|16
|Lucie Garnier (Fra) EC Mayennaise
|0:04:22
|17
|Sandra Leaud (Fra) CR Poitou Charentes
|0:04:26
|18
|Audrey Richard (Fra) Brest Iroise Cycl.2000
|0:04:31
|19
|Christina Seiller (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire
|0:04:54
|20
|Cécile Delaire (Fra) CR Orleanais
|21
|Pauline Melaye (Fra) Redon Oc
|0:05:19
|22
|Céline Wittek (Fra) Cv Lievinois
|0:05:43
|23
|Cynthia Bovo Bianto (Fra) A.C. Bollene
|0:05:51
|24
|Stéphanie Magnier (Fra) CR Picardie
|0:06:17
|25
|Alexandra Borruto (Fra) Evian Velo
|26
|Audrey Perreon (Fra) U.C. Bellevilloise
|27
|Cécile Quillacq (Fra) CSM VilleneUVe Garenne
|28
|Laurine Magniez (Fra) AC Montdidier
|29
|Coralie Bond (Fra) La Pedale Fertoise
|30
|Ludivine Carre (Fra) CSM VilleneUVe Garenne
|31
|Elodie Rouyer (Fra) CD Manche
|32
|Fanny Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt
|33
|Valerie Sapena Zaragoza (Fra) Al Gond PontoUVre
|DNF
|Marine Quiniou (Fra) CD Finistere
|DNF
|Corinne Faour (Fra) EC Plestin Pays Tregor
