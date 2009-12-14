Trending

Ferrier-Bruneau outsprints Mani in Quelneuc

Ferrand-Prevot rounds out podium

Elite Women
1Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee CyCL0:36:59
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CR Champagne Ardenne0:00:17
4Maureen Demaret (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin0:00:40
5Nadia Triquet Claude (Fra) CR Lorraine0:01:48
6Bénédicte Herve (Fra) CR Normandie0:02:35
7Alexandra Rannou (Fra) VS Scaerois0:02:42
8Pauline Godey (Fra) CR Lorraine0:02:47
9Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire
10Cynthia Huygens (Fra) UV Fourmisienne0:02:56
11Stéphanie Vaxillaire (Fra) CR Bourgogne0:03:08
12Perrine Philippe (Fra) CSM VilleneUVe Garenne0:03:39
13Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:03:55
14Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt0:04:06
15Mélanie Guerrin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans0:04:14
16Lucie Garnier (Fra) EC Mayennaise0:04:22
17Sandra Leaud (Fra) CR Poitou Charentes0:04:26
18Audrey Richard (Fra) Brest Iroise Cycl.20000:04:31
19Christina Seiller (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire0:04:54
20Cécile Delaire (Fra) CR Orleanais
21Pauline Melaye (Fra) Redon Oc0:05:19
22Céline Wittek (Fra) Cv Lievinois0:05:43
23Cynthia Bovo Bianto (Fra) A.C. Bollene0:05:51
24Stéphanie Magnier (Fra) CR Picardie0:06:17
25Alexandra Borruto (Fra) Evian Velo
26Audrey Perreon (Fra) U.C. Bellevilloise
27Cécile Quillacq (Fra) CSM VilleneUVe Garenne
28Laurine Magniez (Fra) AC Montdidier
29Coralie Bond (Fra) La Pedale Fertoise
30Ludivine Carre (Fra) CSM VilleneUVe Garenne
31Elodie Rouyer (Fra) CD Manche
32Fanny Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux Vtt
33Valerie Sapena Zaragoza (Fra) Al Gond PontoUVre
DNFMarine Quiniou (Fra) CD Finistere
DNFCorinne Faour (Fra) EC Plestin Pays Tregor

Latest on Cyclingnews