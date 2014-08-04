Powers wins Cedar City Grand Prix
Schneider and Pic round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:03:52
|2
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|3
|Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|4
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|5
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Guru)
|0:00:04
|7
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
|8
|Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:08
|9
|Mandy Heintz (Guru)
|0:00:11
|10
|Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
|11
|Robin Farina (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|12
|Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
|13
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|14
|Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
|15
|Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
|16
|Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|17
|Wilborne E Scotti (UnitedHealthcare)
|18
|Melinda Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|19
|Gwen Inglis (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|20
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|21
|Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|0:00:14
|22
|Christin Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|23
|Nicole Mertz (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|0:00:17
|24
|Julie Emmerman (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|25
|Laura Howat (SKINourishment)
|26
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:19
|27
|Lindsay Fox (SKINourishment)
|28
|Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|29
|Alison Frye (SKINourishment)
|30
|Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|31
|Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|32
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|0:00:37
|33
|Anna Christiansen (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|34
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|35
|Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:39
|36
|Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|0:00:41
|37
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|38
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|39
|Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
|DNS
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|DNS
|Amber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)
|DNS
|Clarice Sayle (Threshold Sports)
|DNS
|Christy Keely (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
|DNF
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
|DNF
|Kathryne Carr (SKINourishment)
|DNF
|Amber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNF
|Rachel Cieslewicz (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNF
|Jennifer Vollmer (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (JET Cycling)
|DNF
|Solymar Rivera (JET Cycling)
|DNF
|Priscilla Calderon (JET Cycling)
|DNF
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNF
|Kelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|DNF
|Heather Albert (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Vanessa Johnson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|DNF
|Heather Nielson (Herriott Sports Performance)
