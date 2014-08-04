Trending

Powers wins Cedar City Grand Prix

Schneider and Pic round out podium

Image 1 of 15

The Cedar City podium topped by Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)

The Cedar City podium topped by Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 2 of 15

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her win in Cedar City

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates her win in Cedar City
(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 3 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 4 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 5 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 6 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 7 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 8 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 9 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 10 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 11 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 12 of 15

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)

Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 13 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 14 of 15

(Image credit: Deb Hill)
Image 15 of 15

The Cedar City podium topped by Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)

The Cedar City podium topped by Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Deb Hill)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare)1:03:52
2Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
3Tina Pic (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
4Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:02
5Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Laura Van Gilder (Guru)0:00:04
7Tiffany Pezzulo (Vanderkitten)
8Skylar Schneider (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:08
9Mandy Heintz (Guru)0:00:11
10Kimberley Johnson (Naked Women's Racing)
11Robin Farina (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
12Amy Charity (Vanderkitten)
13Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
14Jeannie Kuhajek (Vanderkitten)
15Amelia Tanner (JET Cycling)
16Sarah Lough (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
17Wilborne E Scotti (UnitedHealthcare)
18Melinda Mccutcheon (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
19Gwen Inglis (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
20Krista Doebel-Hickok (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
21Sara Headley (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)0:00:14
22Christin Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
23Nicole Mertz (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)0:00:17
24Julie Emmerman (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
25Laura Howat (SKINourishment)
26Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:19
27Lindsay Fox (SKINourishment)
28Kaytie Scott (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
29Alison Frye (SKINourishment)
30Patricia Schwager (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
31Anne Perry (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
32Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)0:00:37
33Anna Christiansen (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
34Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
35Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:39
36Meredith Miller (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)0:00:41
37Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
38Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
39Irena Ossola (Cloud Racing p/b Ride2Recovery)
DNSLauren Stephens (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
DNSAmber Vredenburg (JET Cycling)
DNSClarice Sayle (Threshold Sports)
DNSChristy Keely (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFKate Chilcott (Vanderkitten)
DNFPage Robertson (Team TIBCO/ To the Top)
DNFKathryne Carr (SKINourishment)
DNFAmber Brown (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
DNFRachel Cieslewicz (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
DNFJennifer Vollmer (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
DNFIvie Crawford (JET Cycling)
DNFSolymar Rivera (JET Cycling)
DNFPriscilla Calderon (JET Cycling)
DNFBreanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFKelsey Withrow (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
DNFHeather Albert (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFVanessa Johnson (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
DNFHeather Nielson (Herriott Sports Performance)

Latest on Cyclingnews