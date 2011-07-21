Mancebo blazes to time trial win at Cascade
Hughes tops time trial and moves into race lead
Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) displayed a winning individual performance at the Skyliner Time Trial, stage two of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Spaniard rode the 22.4 kilometre course in a time of 29:05, besting Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) by 26 seconds and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) by an additional 13 seconds.
"Nothing Mancebo does surprises me anymore and he has been time trialing well all year," said RealCyclist.com DS Gord Fraser. "When you can beat a guy like Zirbel, on a course like that, says something. We are really happy with his result today."
Mancebo's winning performance moved him into the overall race lead heading into the next mountain stage. The stage three Cascade Lakes Road Race is considered the ‘queen' stage for its 134 kilometre route that finishes at the top of Mt. Bachelor.
"I'm a bit nervous about tomorrow, especially with the climb right out of the blocks, because that might give our team some difficulty," Fraser said. "We have a good plan and the guys have been riding so well in defense of the jersey all year. It is not done and I am nervous about tomorrow. But, the circuit race is also very hard on the last day."
The time trial offered a challenging uphill jaunt on the way out to the turn around and a gradual descent on the way back. Zirbel expressed slight disappointment in his second placed performance, but described aspects of the parcours that suited his ability along with parts of the course that did not.
"After the prologue I was worried about Mancebo because I didn't expect him to go that fast," Zirbel said. "I am disappointed to be second because I wanted to win today and I hoped that we could be in the jersey another day, but I came up short. We will try to be on the podium - that is realistic."
"The course was straight forward and I didn't really like the climb on the way out," he said. "I definitely made up all my time on the descent on the way back. I used my weight advantage on the way back."
Vennell moved up in the overall classification and is confident that his team will be able to put forth a strong set of tactics during the next three stages that could move one of its riders into the overall win.
"It is going to be close because Cesar Grajales and Francisco are both riding very well," Vennell said. "We have Chris Baldwin climbing very well. We have a lot of options for the next stages. The only way we are going to beat him is to attack him often. He can't follow everyone. Hopefully he will have to let one of us go and that will be the move. One-on-one, he is very tough to beat."
Hughes tops time trial and moves into race lead
Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) secured a convincing victory at the Skyliner Time Trial, stage two of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Canadian rode the course in a time of 32:44, out-pacing former world champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) by 20 seconds and her fellow countrywoman Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) by an additional three seconds.
"I'm really happy with the race, it was hard and it was a headwind on the way out," Hughes said. "I just had to put my head down and put out as much power as I could on the way out. I wish I had a bigger gear on the way back. I had a 54-11 and just tried to get into a good position on the bike and keep pedaling. I love time trialing because it is always a great test to see where I stand against some of the best riders in the world, who are here. I'm really pleased with today; it is another good step forward for me."
Hughes moved into the overall race lead heading into the stage three ‘queen' stage that finishes atop Mt. Bachelor. She is confident in her ability to hold on to the overall race lead, while having enjoying a scenic mountain stage race in the process.
"I will go down with the ship, that is for sure," Hughes said. "I'm here with the provincial team from British Columbia and we have some good young riders. We are going to have fun with this, do the best we can and hold our heads up high, whatever happens."
The time trial offered a challenging uphill jaunt on the way out to the turn around and a gradual descent on the way back. "There were two minor downhills on the way out and then all uphill mainly," said Willock. "I had to hang on for the way back. It was a good course and a good time trial."
Willock recently recovered from a broken her scapula in April and is confident that her team can move ahead of Hughes and win the overall title before the conclusion of the stage race on Sunday.
"I missed a few races and haven't been racing that much," Willock said. "I think there is a chance I can move into the overall. There are still three more days of racing and Carmen Small and I are right up there in the GC. I think there is a huge possibility and we are totally going to go for the overall here."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:29:05
|2
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:21
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|4
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|0:00:48
|5
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:49
|6
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:00:53
|7
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|8
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:00:58
|9
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:01:00
|10
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:01:02
|11
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:05
|12
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:07
|13
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:09
|14
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:01:10
|15
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|16
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:14
|17
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:01:17
|18
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:19
|19
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:01:22
|20
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:01:24
|21
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:01:28
|22
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:01:31
|23
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:01:36
|24
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:37
|25
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:39
|26
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:40
|27
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:01:41
|28
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:44
|29
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:45
|30
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:01:47
|31
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:01:48
|32
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:50
|33
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|34
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|35
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:51
|36
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:55
|37
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:01:57
|38
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|0:01:59
|39
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:01
|40
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:04
|41
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|0:02:06
|42
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|43
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:08
|44
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|45
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|46
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|47
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:12
|48
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:15
|49
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|50
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:02:16
|51
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:02:17
|52
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|0:02:19
|53
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:02:25
|54
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|55
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:27
|56
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:02:28
|57
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:02:29
|58
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:02:31
|59
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|60
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:32
|61
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:02:33
|62
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|63
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|64
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|65
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:02:34
|66
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:02:37
|67
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:02:40
|68
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|0:02:42
|69
|Winston David (Globalbike)
|70
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:43
|71
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:02:44
|72
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:02:45
|73
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|74
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:02:46
|75
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:48
|76
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:50
|77
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|78
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|79
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|80
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:53
|81
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:54
|82
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:02:56
|83
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|84
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|85
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:02:58
|86
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|87
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|88
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:02:59
|89
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:03:00
|90
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:03:02
|91
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:04
|92
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:03:05
|93
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:07
|94
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:03:08
|95
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|96
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|97
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|0:03:11
|98
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:03:13
|99
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|100
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:03:15
|101
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|0:03:16
|102
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|103
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|0:03:21
|104
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:22
|105
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:23
|106
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:03:26
|107
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:30
|108
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:03:32
|109
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|110
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|111
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|112
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|0:03:39
|113
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:40
|114
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:03:43
|115
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:03:44
|116
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|117
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:03:45
|118
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|119
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:03:46
|120
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|121
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|122
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:03:48
|123
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|0:03:49
|124
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:03:53
|125
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|126
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|127
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:03:55
|128
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|129
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|0:03:59
|130
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:04:01
|131
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|132
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:04:02
|133
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|0:04:03
|134
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:04:06
|135
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|136
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:04:07
|137
|Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:04:08
|138
|Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|139
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:04:09
|140
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:04:14
|141
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:04:17
|142
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:04:20
|143
|Charles Bryer
|0:04:22
|144
|Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
|145
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|146
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:04:25
|147
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|148
|Zac Davies
|0:04:26
|149
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|150
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:04:31
|151
|Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|152
|Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:04:33
|153
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|154
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|155
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:04:43
|156
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:04:44
|157
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:04:49
|158
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:04:51
|159
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:04:52
|160
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|0:04:53
|161
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:05:02
|162
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:05
|163
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:05:07
|164
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|165
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:05:09
|166
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:05:12
|167
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:05:13
|168
|Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
|169
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:05:16
|170
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:05:17
|171
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:05:18
|172
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|173
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:05:24
|174
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:26
|175
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:31
|176
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:05:32
|177
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:05:34
|178
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:05:40
|179
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:05:56
|180
|Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team)
|0:06:13
|181
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:06:29
|182
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:06:57
|183
|Adam Carr (Form Fitness)
|0:07:05
|184
|Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:07:13
|185
|Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:07:26
|186
|Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:07:48
|187
|Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:08:07
|188
|Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:08:39
|DNF
|Norm Bryner
|DNS
|Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
|DNS
|Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
|DNS
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:29:54
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:00:16
|3
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:25
|4
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:30
|5
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:48
|6
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:51
|7
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:56
|8
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:01
|9
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|10
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|11
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:02
|12
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:01:12
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:26
|14
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:01:27
|15
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:43
|16
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:44
|17
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|18
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:01:55
|19
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:56
|20
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:01:57
|21
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:01
|22
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:02:07
|23
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:09
|24
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:02:10
|25
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:13
|26
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:15
|27
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:19
|28
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:24
|29
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:02:27
|30
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:43
|31
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:02:59
|32
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:03:04
|33
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:03:06
|34
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:03:12
|35
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|36
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:03:13
|37
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:03:17
|38
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:03:20
|39
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:03:28
|40
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:03:31
|41
|Charles Bryer
|0:03:33
|42
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|43
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:36
|44
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|0:03:37
|45
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:03:42
|46
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:03:44
|47
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:04:03
|48
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:04:16
|49
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:04:18
|50
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|51
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:04:23
|52
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:04:24
|53
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:04:29
|54
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:37
|55
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:04:43
|56
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:04:51
|57
|James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:05:40
|58
|Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
|0:06:08
|59
|Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:07:50
|DNS
|Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
|DNS
|Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|1:30:05
|2
|Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:49
|4
|Pureblack Racing
|0:01:07
|5
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:16
|6
|Team Exergy
|0:01:28
|7
|Jamis Sutter Home
|0:01:38
|8
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:01:56
|10
|Team Rio Grande
|0:02:59
|11
|Team Juwi Solar / First Solar
|0:03:38
|12
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|13
|California Giant Strawberries
|0:03:55
|14
|V Australia Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|15
|Team H&R Block
|0:04:54
|16
|Full Circle Cycling
|17
|Cashcall Mortgage
|0:05:16
|18
|Elbowz Racing
|0:05:23
|19
|Team Raleigh
|0:06:23
|20
|Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
|0:06:36
|21
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|22
|Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
|0:08:06
|23
|Wonderful Pistachios Pro
|0:08:22
|24
|NOW-MS Society
|0:10:47
|25
|FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare
|0:11:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|3:23:41
|2
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:00:49
|3
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:50
|4
|Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:00:54
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:18
|6
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:24
|7
|Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)
|0:01:27
|8
|Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:28
|9
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:01:33
|10
|Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:46
|11
|Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
|0:01:50
|12
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:01:55
|13
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:57
|14
|Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:02:03
|15
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:04
|16
|Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:02:07
|17
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:02:10
|18
|Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:02:28
|19
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:42
|20
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:57
|21
|Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
|0:02:58
|22
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:02:59
|23
|Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:03:02
|24
|Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:03:03
|25
|Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:03:18
|26
|Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
|0:03:25
|27
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|0:03:34
|28
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:03:38
|29
|Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:03:42
|30
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|31
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:49
|32
|Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
|0:03:52
|33
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:03:54
|34
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:03:55
|35
|Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:03:57
|36
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:03:58
|37
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|38
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:04:02
|39
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:04:07
|40
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:12
|41
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:04:25
|42
|Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:04:26
|43
|Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:04:29
|44
|James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:04:35
|45
|Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
|46
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:04:36
|47
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:04:43
|48
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:04:44
|49
|Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)
|0:04:45
|50
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:04:46
|51
|Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)
|0:04:52
|52
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:04:53
|53
|Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:04:56
|54
|Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:05:02
|55
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|56
|Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
|0:05:06
|57
|Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:05:10
|58
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:05:13
|59
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:05:17
|60
|Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)
|0:05:19
|61
|David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:05:22
|62
|Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
|0:05:23
|63
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:05:33
|64
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:05:34
|65
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:05:37
|66
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:05:39
|67
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:05:46
|68
|Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
|0:05:48
|69
|Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)
|0:05:51
|70
|Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
|0:05:54
|71
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:06:00
|72
|Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:06:02
|73
|Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
|0:06:06
|74
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:06:11
|75
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|0:06:19
|76
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:06:47
|77
|Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:06:57
|78
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:06:58
|79
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|80
|David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:07:06
|81
|Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
|82
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:07:09
|83
|Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)
|0:07:14
|84
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:07:41
|85
|Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
|0:07:43
|86
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:08:13
|87
|Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
|0:08:30
|88
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:08:40
|89
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:08:41
|90
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:08:46
|91
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:08:49
|92
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:08:59
|93
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:09:16
|94
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:09:18
|95
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:09:31
|96
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|97
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:09:35
|98
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:10:04
|99
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:10:20
|100
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:10:30
|101
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:10:40
|102
|Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:10:42
|103
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:19
|104
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
|0:11:31
|105
|Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:11:56
|106
|Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
|0:12:11
|107
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:12:16
|108
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:12:24
|109
|James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:12:27
|110
|Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)
|0:12:38
|111
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:13:03
|112
|Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:13:10
|113
|Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)
|0:13:16
|114
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:13:21
|115
|Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
|0:13:28
|116
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|0:13:29
|117
|Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)
|0:13:32
|118
|Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:13:54
|119
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:14:11
|120
|Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)
|0:14:21
|121
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:14:39
|122
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|0:15:11
|123
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:16:01
|124
|Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:16:35
|125
|Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)
|0:17:21
|126
|Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:18:03
|127
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:18:12
|128
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:18:19
|129
|Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)
|0:18:54
|130
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:19:03
|131
|Winston David (Globalbike)
|0:19:15
|132
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:19:23
|133
|Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
|0:19:26
|134
|Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)
|0:19:30
|135
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:19:31
|136
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:19:46
|137
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|138
|Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:20:00
|139
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:20:09
|140
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:20:18
|141
|Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:20:25
|142
|Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:20:34
|143
|Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
|0:20:35
|144
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:20:40
|145
|Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:20:41
|146
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:20:42
|147
|Zac Davies
|0:20:44
|148
|Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
|0:20:56
|149
|Charles Bryer
|0:20:57
|150
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:21:04
|151
|Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
|0:21:08
|152
|Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:21:14
|153
|Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:21:15
|154
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:21:22
|155
|David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)
|0:21:42
|156
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:21:46
|157
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|158
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:21:49
|159
|Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
|160
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:21:51
|161
|Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
|0:21:52
|162
|Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)
|0:21:59
|163
|Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:22:14
|164
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:22:20
|165
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|0:22:21
|166
|Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
|0:22:59
|167
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:29:36
|168
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:30:47
|169
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:30:49
|170
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:30:54
|171
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:31:09
|172
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:31:15
|173
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
|0:35:00
|174
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:35:13
|175
|Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:41:38
|176
|Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:43:15
|177
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:43:57
|178
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)
|0:58:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)
|3:19:57
|2
|Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:06
|3
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:37
|4
|Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:39
|5
|George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:52
|6
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:01:24
|7
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:02:31
|8
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:02:36
|9
|Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:02:49
|10
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:03:07
|11
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:03:18
|12
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:03:25
|13
|Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
|0:03:35
|14
|Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
|0:03:44
|15
|Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:03:59
|16
|Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:04:28
|17
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:42
|18
|John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:04:53
|19
|Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:05:29
|20
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:05:40
|21
|Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)
|0:05:51
|22
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|0:06:23
|23
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:06:55
|24
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|0:07:22
|25
|Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:07:41
|26
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:08:00
|27
|Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:08:13
|28
|Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
|29
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)
|0:08:17
|30
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:08:46
|31
|Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:09:02
|32
|Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:09:12
|33
|Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:11:06
|34
|Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
|0:12:03
|35
|Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
|0:13:21
|36
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:14:43
|37
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:16:54
|38
|Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
|0:18:05
|39
|Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:18:13
|40
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)
|0:18:28
|41
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|42
|Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:19:24
|43
|Charles Bryer
|0:19:39
|44
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:19:46
|45
|Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
|0:20:04
|46
|Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:20:28
|47
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
|48
|Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
|0:20:33
|49
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
|0:21:02
|50
|James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
|0:21:03
|51
|Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
|0:28:18
|52
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:29:29
|53
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:29:31
|54
|Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)
|0:29:51
|55
|Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:33:55
|56
|Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:42:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|9:48:38
|2
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:04
|3
|Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|4
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:56
|5
|Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:49
|6
|Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
|0:04:51
|7
|Pureblack Racing
|0:05:16
|8
|Team Exergy
|0:05:21
|9
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|10
|Team Rio Grande
|0:07:41
|11
|V Australia Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|12
|Team Raleigh
|0:08:27
|13
|California Giant Strawberries
|0:10:48
|14
|Jamis Sutter Home
|0:11:39
|15
|Team H&R Block
|0:11:54
|16
|Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com
|0:13:37
|17
|Team Juwi Solar / First Solar
|0:16:53
|18
|Cashcall Mortgage
|0:18:58
|19
|Hagens Berman Cycling Team
|0:25:27
|20
|Full Circle Cycling
|0:27:46
|21
|Elbowz Racing
|0:29:36
|22
|Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing
|0:30:46
|23
|FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare
|0:46:54
|24
|Wonderful Pistachios Pro
|0:51:23
|25
|NOW-MS Society
|1:03:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
|0:32:44
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:20
|3
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:23
|4
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:46
|5
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:52
|6
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:04
|7
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|0:01:07
|8
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:01:13
|9
|Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:01:15
|10
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|11
|Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
|0:01:20
|12
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:39
|13
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:01:57
|14
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:02:01
|15
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:02:02
|16
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|17
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:02:12
|18
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:02:19
|19
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:20
|20
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:37
|21
|Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
|0:02:45
|22
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:49
|23
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:02:56
|24
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|25
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:03:04
|26
|Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
|0:03:09
|27
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:03:17
|28
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|29
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:03:21
|30
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|0:03:22
|31
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|32
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|0:03:37
|33
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:03:39
|34
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:03:41
|35
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:03:42
|36
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:43
|37
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:03:45
|38
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
|0:03:46
|39
|Allison Beall (Team Rep)
|0:03:47
|40
|Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:03:53
|41
|Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
|0:03:58
|42
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:03:59
|43
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:04:00
|44
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|45
|Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
|0:04:01
|46
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|47
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:04:04
|48
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:05
|49
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:04:15
|50
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
|0:04:21
|51
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:04:22
|52
|Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|53
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:04:31
|54
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:04:32
|55
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|56
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:04:42
|57
|Nik Vogler
|0:04:44
|58
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|59
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:04:49
|60
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:04:55
|61
|Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:05:03
|62
|Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:07
|63
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:05:08
|64
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
|0:05:16
|65
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|0:05:18
|66
|Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
|0:05:20
|67
|Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:05:22
|68
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:05:25
|69
|Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
|0:05:29
|70
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:05:43
|71
|Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:05:44
|72
|Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
|0:05:45
|73
|Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|0:05:49
|74
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:05:55
|75
|Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:06:00
|76
|Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:06:06
|77
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:06:09
|78
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:06:10
|79
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:06:13
|80
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:06:23
|81
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:06:25
|82
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
|0:06:31
|83
|Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:06:33
|84
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:06:40
|85
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)
|0:06:46
|86
|Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
|0:07:04
|87
|Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:07:10
|88
|Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
|0:07:36
|89
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:07:50
|90
|Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:27
|91
|Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:09:08
|92
|Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:09:49
|93
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:10:19
|DNS
|Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care)
|DNS
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:34:23
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:00:40
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:38
|4
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:02:02
|5
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:02:03
|6
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:02:53
|7
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:05
|8
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:03:29
|9
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:04:04
|10
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:16
|11
|Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:08:40
|DNS
|Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|1:40:13
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12
|0:01:36
|3
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|0:03:02
|4
|NOW and Novartis For MS
|0:03:11
|5
|BikeNZ
|0:03:35
|6
|Cycling BC
|0:03:55
|7
|VanderKitten Focus
|0:07:50
|8
|BMC Total Care
|0:08:43
|9
|Missing Link Coaching/Specialized
|0:08:45
|10
|Metromint Cycling
|0:10:00
|11
|Primal/MapMyRide
|0:10:46
|12
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:11:24
|13
|Webcor/Alto Velo
|0:12:09
|14
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:15:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)
|4:01:56
|2
|Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:00:13
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:20
|4
|Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:00:43
|5
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:01:14
|6
|Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:31
|7
|Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:01:34
|8
|Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:02:00
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:02:14
|10
|Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:02:21
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:26
|12
|Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)
|0:02:36
|13
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:41
|14
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:02:50
|15
|Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:02:55
|16
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|17
|Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:03:09
|18
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:03:10
|19
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:04:13
|20
|Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:04:24
|21
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:04:36
|22
|Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)
|0:04:37
|23
|Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)
|0:04:39
|24
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:04:59
|25
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:05:02
|26
|Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:05:44
|27
|Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:05:54
|28
|Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:05:56
|29
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:06:03
|30
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:06:05
|31
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:06:30
|32
|Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)
|0:06:48
|33
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:07:00
|34
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:07:47
|35
|Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)
|0:07:51
|36
|Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)
|0:07:52
|37
|Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)
|0:08:14
|38
|Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:08:19
|39
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)
|0:08:25
|40
|Nik Vogler
|0:08:27
|41
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:08:58
|42
|Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:09:14
|43
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:09:28
|44
|Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:09:31
|45
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:09:36
|46
|Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:10:04
|47
|Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:10:18
|48
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
|0:10:36
|49
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:11:06
|50
|Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:11:43
|51
|Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:12:27
|52
|Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)
|0:12:41
|53
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:14:31
|54
|Allison Beall (Team Rep)
|0:15:34
|55
|Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:15:38
|56
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:15:48
|57
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:16:47
|58
|Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)
|0:16:54
|59
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:17:22
|60
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:17:39
|61
|Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)
|0:17:48
|62
|Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)
|0:18:14
|63
|Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)
|0:18:30
|64
|Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)
|0:18:53
|65
|Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)
|0:19:22
|66
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:20:15
|67
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:20:35
|68
|Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)
|0:21:22
|69
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:21:26
|70
|Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|0:21:27
|71
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:21:43
|72
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)
|0:22:07
|73
|Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:22:14
|74
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:22:28
|75
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:22:53
|76
|Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)
|0:23:32
|77
|Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)
|0:23:40
|78
|Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)
|0:23:44
|79
|Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:24:23
|80
|Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)
|0:25:30
|81
|Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:25:36
|82
|Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)
|0:25:51
|83
|Laura Brown (Cycling BC)
|0:26:48
|84
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:26:49
|85
|Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)
|0:29:14
|86
|Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)
|0:30:05
|87
|Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)
|0:30:21
|88
|Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)
|0:30:52
|89
|Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)
|0:31:10
|90
|Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:34:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|4:04:22
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)
|0:00:44
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
|0:02:33
|4
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:07:10
|5
|Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:14:21
|6
|Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
|0:14:56
|7
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
|0:15:13
|8
|Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)
|0:17:49
|9
|Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:20:02
|10
|Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:20:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team TIBCO/To the Top
|11:56:23
|2
|Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12
|0:01:17
|3
|Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|0:02:46
|4
|NOW and Novartis For MS
|0:04:17
|5
|BikeNZ
|0:11:28
|6
|Missing Link Coaching/Specialized
|0:12:56
|7
|Primal/MapMyRide
|0:15:56
|8
|BMC Total Care
|0:16:57
|9
|Webcor/Alto Velo
|0:22:32
|10
|Cycling BC
|0:27:11
|11
|VanderKitten Focus
|0:31:14
|12
|Metromint Cycling
|0:31:22
|13
|SC Velo - Empower Coaching
|0:32:04
|14
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|0:51:18
