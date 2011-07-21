Image 1 of 36 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) getting through the wide open course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 36 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis) working her way up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 36 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) on her way to the win today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 36 Erinne Willock (TIBCO) had a great ride today to come in third. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 36 Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) has been moving up in GC. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 36 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 36 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) on her way to the turnaround. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 36 Tim Johnson (TJ's summer job) putting in the miles to get ready for cross season. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 36 Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) doing some hard riding to get ready for racing in Colorado in August. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 36 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) putting in a good ride after his strong ride at the Tour de Toona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 36 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) spins up the slight climb on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 36 Riders split the lane as they work to pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 36 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) gets in some road training for his off-road racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 36 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 36 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co) getting close to the hay way point. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 36 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) puts in her good ride for second place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 36 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) comes by in the leaders jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 36 Tara Whitten (TIBCO) putting in her strong fifth place ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 36 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) in command of the best young rider jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 36 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefits) will be looking to get in some breaks this week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 36 Rob Britton (Bissell) focused on the road ahead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 36 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) the newly-crowned U23 road champ coming through. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 36 Michael Olheiser (Juwi/First Solar) coming through with a good time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 36 Luis Amaran (Jamis) nearing the top of the small climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 36 Frank Pipp (Bissell) getting focused on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 36 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) comes through at 1:50 back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 36 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) having a good ride after spending time in the break yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 36 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) looking to get to the turnaround. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 36 Tom Zirbel (Jamis) comes by to finish only :21 back on first place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 36 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) working hard to hold onto his GC position. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 36 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) rounded out the top three with his ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 36 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) shifts on the climb and comes in with the winning time. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 36 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) finished the day at :54 back on the winner. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 36 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor) tucks in on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 36 Carmen Small (TIBCO) riding for fourth place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 36 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets to spend another day in her spotted jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) displayed a winning individual performance at the Skyliner Time Trial, stage two of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Spaniard rode the 22.4 kilometre course in a time of 29:05, besting Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) by 26 seconds and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) by an additional 13 seconds.

"Nothing Mancebo does surprises me anymore and he has been time trialing well all year," said RealCyclist.com DS Gord Fraser. "When you can beat a guy like Zirbel, on a course like that, says something. We are really happy with his result today."

Mancebo's winning performance moved him into the overall race lead heading into the next mountain stage. The stage three Cascade Lakes Road Race is considered the ‘queen' stage for its 134 kilometre route that finishes at the top of Mt. Bachelor.

"I'm a bit nervous about tomorrow, especially with the climb right out of the blocks, because that might give our team some difficulty," Fraser said. "We have a good plan and the guys have been riding so well in defense of the jersey all year. It is not done and I am nervous about tomorrow. But, the circuit race is also very hard on the last day."

The time trial offered a challenging uphill jaunt on the way out to the turn around and a gradual descent on the way back. Zirbel expressed slight disappointment in his second placed performance, but described aspects of the parcours that suited his ability along with parts of the course that did not.

"After the prologue I was worried about Mancebo because I didn't expect him to go that fast," Zirbel said. "I am disappointed to be second because I wanted to win today and I hoped that we could be in the jersey another day, but I came up short. We will try to be on the podium - that is realistic."

"The course was straight forward and I didn't really like the climb on the way out," he said. "I definitely made up all my time on the descent on the way back. I used my weight advantage on the way back."

Vennell moved up in the overall classification and is confident that his team will be able to put forth a strong set of tactics during the next three stages that could move one of its riders into the overall win.

"It is going to be close because Cesar Grajales and Francisco are both riding very well," Vennell said. "We have Chris Baldwin climbing very well. We have a lot of options for the next stages. The only way we are going to beat him is to attack him often. He can't follow everyone. Hopefully he will have to let one of us go and that will be the move. One-on-one, he is very tough to beat."

Hughes tops time trial and moves into race lead

Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) secured a convincing victory at the Skyliner Time Trial, stage two of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Canadian rode the course in a time of 32:44, out-pacing former world champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) by 20 seconds and her fellow countrywoman Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) by an additional three seconds.

"I'm really happy with the race, it was hard and it was a headwind on the way out," Hughes said. "I just had to put my head down and put out as much power as I could on the way out. I wish I had a bigger gear on the way back. I had a 54-11 and just tried to get into a good position on the bike and keep pedaling. I love time trialing because it is always a great test to see where I stand against some of the best riders in the world, who are here. I'm really pleased with today; it is another good step forward for me."

Hughes moved into the overall race lead heading into the stage three ‘queen' stage that finishes atop Mt. Bachelor. She is confident in her ability to hold on to the overall race lead, while having enjoying a scenic mountain stage race in the process.

"I will go down with the ship, that is for sure," Hughes said. "I'm here with the provincial team from British Columbia and we have some good young riders. We are going to have fun with this, do the best we can and hold our heads up high, whatever happens."

The time trial offered a challenging uphill jaunt on the way out to the turn around and a gradual descent on the way back. "There were two minor downhills on the way out and then all uphill mainly," said Willock. "I had to hang on for the way back. It was a good course and a good time trial."

Willock recently recovered from a broken her scapula in April and is confident that her team can move ahead of Hughes and win the overall title before the conclusion of the stage race on Sunday.

"I missed a few races and haven't been racing that much," Willock said. "I think there is a chance I can move into the overall. There are still three more days of racing and Carmen Small and I are right up there in the GC. I think there is a huge possibility and we are totally going to go for the overall here."



Results

Elite men - stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:29:05 2 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:21 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:34 4 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 0:00:48 5 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:49 6 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:53 7 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 8 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:00:58 9 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:01:00 10 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:01:02 11 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:05 12 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:07 13 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:09 14 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:01:10 15 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 16 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:14 17 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:01:17 18 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:19 19 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:01:22 20 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:01:24 21 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:01:28 22 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:01:31 23 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:01:36 24 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:37 25 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:39 26 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:40 27 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:01:41 28 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:44 29 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:45 30 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:47 31 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:01:48 32 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:50 33 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 34 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 35 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:51 36 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:55 37 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:01:57 38 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:59 39 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:01 40 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:04 41 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:06 42 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 43 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:08 44 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 45 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 46 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 47 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:12 48 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:15 49 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 50 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:02:16 51 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:02:17 52 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 0:02:19 53 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:02:25 54 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 55 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:02:27 56 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:02:28 57 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:02:29 58 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:02:31 59 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 60 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:02:32 61 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:02:33 62 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 63 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 64 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 65 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:02:34 66 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:02:37 67 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:02:40 68 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:02:42 69 Winston David (Globalbike) 70 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:43 71 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:02:44 72 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:02:45 73 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 74 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:02:46 75 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:48 76 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:50 77 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 78 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 79 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 80 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:53 81 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:54 82 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:56 83 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 84 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 85 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:02:58 86 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 87 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 88 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:02:59 89 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 0:03:00 90 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:02 91 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:03:04 92 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:05 93 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:07 94 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:03:08 95 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 96 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 97 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:03:11 98 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:03:13 99 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 100 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:03:15 101 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 0:03:16 102 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 103 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:03:21 104 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:22 105 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:23 106 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:03:26 107 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:30 108 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:32 109 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 110 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 111 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 112 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:03:39 113 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:40 114 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:03:43 115 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:03:44 116 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 117 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:03:45 118 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 119 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:03:46 120 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 121 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 122 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:03:48 123 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:03:49 124 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:53 125 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 126 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 127 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:03:55 128 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 129 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:03:59 130 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:01 131 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 132 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:04:02 133 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 0:04:03 134 Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:04:06 135 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 136 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:04:07 137 Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries) 0:04:08 138 Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 139 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:04:09 140 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:04:14 141 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:04:17 142 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:20 143 Charles Bryer 0:04:22 144 Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team) 145 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 146 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:04:25 147 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 148 Zac Davies 0:04:26 149 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 150 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:04:31 151 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 152 Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:04:33 153 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 154 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 155 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:04:43 156 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:04:44 157 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:04:49 158 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 0:04:51 159 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:04:52 160 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:04:53 161 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:05:02 162 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:05:05 163 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:07 164 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 165 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:05:09 166 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 0:05:12 167 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:05:13 168 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 169 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:05:16 170 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling) 0:05:17 171 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:05:18 172 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 173 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:05:24 174 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:05:26 175 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:05:31 176 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:05:32 177 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:34 178 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:05:40 179 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:56 180 Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team) 0:06:13 181 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:06:29 182 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:57 183 Adam Carr (Form Fitness) 0:07:05 184 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling) 0:07:13 185 Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:07:26 186 Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:07:48 187 Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:08:07 188 Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:08:39 DNF Norm Bryner DNS Matt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh) DNS Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com) DNS Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:29:54 2 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:00:16 3 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:25 4 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:30 5 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:48 6 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:51 7 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:56 8 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:01 9 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 10 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 11 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:02 12 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:01:12 13 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:26 14 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:01:27 15 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:01:43 16 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:44 17 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 18 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:01:55 19 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:01:56 20 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:01:57 21 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:01 22 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:02:07 23 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:09 24 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:02:10 25 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:13 26 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:15 27 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:19 28 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:24 29 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:02:27 30 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:43 31 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:02:59 32 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:03:04 33 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:03:06 34 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:12 35 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 36 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:03:13 37 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:03:17 38 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:03:20 39 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:03:28 40 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:03:31 41 Charles Bryer 0:03:33 42 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 43 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:36 44 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:03:37 45 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:03:42 46 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:03:44 47 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:04:03 48 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:04:16 49 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:04:18 50 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 51 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 0:04:23 52 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:04:24 53 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:04:29 54 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:04:37 55 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:04:43 56 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:04:51 57 James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:05:40 58 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:08 59 Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:07:50 DNS Cory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com) DNS Michael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 1:30:05 2 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:00:49 4 Pureblack Racing 0:01:07 5 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:16 6 Team Exergy 0:01:28 7 Jamis Sutter Home 0:01:38 8 Chipotle Development Team 0:01:44 9 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:01:56 10 Team Rio Grande 0:02:59 11 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 0:03:38 12 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:46 13 California Giant Strawberries 0:03:55 14 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:04:26 15 Team H&R Block 0:04:54 16 Full Circle Cycling 17 Cashcall Mortgage 0:05:16 18 Elbowz Racing 0:05:23 19 Team Raleigh 0:06:23 20 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:06:36 21 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:07:55 22 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 0:08:06 23 Wonderful Pistachios Pro 0:08:22 24 NOW-MS Society 0:10:47 25 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:11:37

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 3:23:41 2 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:00:49 3 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:50 4 Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:00:54 5 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:18 6 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:24 7 Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing) 0:01:27 8 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:28 9 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:01:33 10 Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:46 11 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:01:50 12 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:55 13 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:57 14 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:02:03 15 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:04 16 Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:02:07 17 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:02:10 18 Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:02:28 19 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:42 20 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:02:57 21 Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing) 0:02:58 22 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling) 0:02:59 23 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:03:02 24 Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:03:03 25 Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:03:18 26 Shawn Gravois (Globalbike) 0:03:25 27 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 0:03:34 28 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:03:38 29 Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:42 30 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 31 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:49 32 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:03:52 33 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:54 34 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:03:55 35 Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:03:57 36 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:03:58 37 Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh) 38 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:02 39 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:07 40 Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:12 41 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:04:25 42 Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:04:26 43 Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:04:29 44 James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:04:35 45 Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing) 46 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:04:36 47 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:04:43 48 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:04:44 49 Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) 0:04:45 50 Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:04:46 51 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:04:52 52 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:04:53 53 Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:04:56 54 Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:05:02 55 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 56 Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh) 0:05:06 57 Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:05:10 58 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:13 59 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:05:17 60 Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood) 0:05:19 61 David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:05:22 62 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:23 63 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:05:33 64 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:34 65 Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:37 66 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:05:39 67 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:05:46 68 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:05:48 69 Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley) 0:05:51 70 Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh) 0:05:54 71 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:06:00 72 Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:06:02 73 Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing) 0:06:06 74 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:06:11 75 Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh) 0:06:19 76 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:06:47 77 Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:06:57 78 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:58 79 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 80 David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:07:06 81 Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing) 82 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:07:09 83 Christopher Hong (Team Exergy) 0:07:14 84 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:07:41 85 Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing) 0:07:43 86 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:08:13 87 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:08:30 88 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:08:40 89 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:08:41 90 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling) 0:08:46 91 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:08:49 92 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:08:59 93 Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:09:16 94 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:09:18 95 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:09:31 96 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 97 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:09:35 98 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:10:04 99 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:10:20 100 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:10:30 101 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:10:40 102 Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:10:42 103 Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:11:19 104 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH) 0:11:31 105 Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:11:56 106 Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing) 0:12:11 107 Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:12:16 108 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:12:24 109 James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries) 0:12:27 110 Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness) 0:12:38 111 Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries) 0:13:03 112 Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:13:10 113 Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing) 0:13:16 114 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:13:21 115 Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block) 0:13:28 116 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:13:29 117 Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor) 0:13:32 118 Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:13:54 119 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:14:11 120 Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team) 0:14:21 121 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:14:39 122 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:15:11 123 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:16:01 124 Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:16:35 125 Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop) 0:17:21 126 Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:18:03 127 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:18:12 128 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:18:19 129 Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck) 0:18:54 130 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:19:03 131 Winston David (Globalbike) 0:19:15 132 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:19:23 133 Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande) 0:19:26 134 Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block) 0:19:30 135 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:19:31 136 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:19:46 137 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 138 Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:20:00 139 Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:20:09 140 Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:20:18 141 Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling) 0:20:25 142 Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries) 0:20:34 143 Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar) 0:20:35 144 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling) 0:20:40 145 Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:20:41 146 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:20:42 147 Zac Davies 0:20:44 148 Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team) 0:20:56 149 Charles Bryer 0:20:57 150 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:21:04 151 Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi) 0:21:08 152 Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:21:14 153 Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:21:15 154 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:21:22 155 David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com) 0:21:42 156 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:21:46 157 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 158 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:21:49 159 Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage) 160 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:21:51 161 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 0:21:52 162 Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande) 0:21:59 163 Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:22:14 164 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:22:20 165 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:22:21 166 Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team) 0:22:59 167 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:29:36 168 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:30:47 169 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:30:49 170 Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society) 0:30:54 171 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:31:09 172 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:31:15 173 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro) 0:35:00 174 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:35:13 175 Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:41:38 176 Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling) 0:43:15 177 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:43:57 178 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin) 0:58:01

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team) 3:19:57 2 Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:06 3 Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:37 4 Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:39 5 George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:52 6 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) 0:01:24 7 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:02:31 8 Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries) 0:02:36 9 Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team) 0:02:49 10 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team) 0:03:07 11 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:03:18 12 Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:03:25 13 Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block) 0:03:35 14 Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage) 0:03:44 15 Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries) 0:03:59 16 Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda) 0:04:28 17 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 0:04:42 18 John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries) 0:04:53 19 Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:05:29 20 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team) 0:05:40 21 Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache) 0:05:51 22 Richard Handley (Team Raleigh) 0:06:23 23 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:06:55 24 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 0:07:22 25 Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team) 0:07:41 26 Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong) 0:08:00 27 Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:08:13 28 Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong) 29 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team) 0:08:17 30 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:08:46 31 Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:09:02 32 Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:09:12 33 Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:11:06 34 Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar) 0:12:03 35 Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home) 0:13:21 36 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:14:43 37 Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong) 0:16:54 38 Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries) 0:18:05 39 Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:18:13 40 Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite) 0:18:28 41 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 42 Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:19:24 43 Charles Bryer 0:19:39 44 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:19:46 45 Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare) 0:20:04 46 Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 0:20:28 47 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries) 48 Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling) 0:20:33 49 Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale) 0:21:02 50 James Sparling (Team Raleigh) 0:21:03 51 Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com) 0:28:18 52 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:29:29 53 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:29:31 54 Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block) 0:29:51 55 Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:33:55 56 Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:42:39

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 9:48:38 2 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:04 3 Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling 0:01:21 4 Chipotle Development Team 0:01:56 5 Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder 0:03:49 6 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:04:51 7 Pureblack Racing 0:05:16 8 Team Exergy 0:05:21 9 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:07:20 10 Team Rio Grande 0:07:41 11 V Australia Pro Cycling Team 0:08:18 12 Team Raleigh 0:08:27 13 California Giant Strawberries 0:10:48 14 Jamis Sutter Home 0:11:39 15 Team H&R Block 0:11:54 16 Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com 0:13:37 17 Team Juwi Solar / First Solar 0:16:53 18 Cashcall Mortgage 0:18:58 19 Hagens Berman Cycling Team 0:25:27 20 Full Circle Cycling 0:27:46 21 Elbowz Racing 0:29:36 22 Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing 0:30:46 23 FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare 0:46:54 24 Wonderful Pistachios Pro 0:51:23 25 NOW-MS Society 1:03:23

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 0:32:44 2 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:20 3 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:23 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:46 5 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:52 6 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:04 7 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:01:07 8 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:13 9 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:01:15 10 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 11 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:01:20 12 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:39 13 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:01:57 14 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:01 15 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:02:02 16 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 17 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:12 18 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:02:19 19 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:20 20 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:37 21 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:02:45 22 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:49 23 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:02:56 24 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 25 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:03:04 26 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:03:09 27 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:17 28 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 29 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:03:21 30 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:03:22 31 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 32 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 0:03:37 33 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:03:39 34 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:03:41 35 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:03:42 36 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:43 37 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:03:45 38 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:03:46 39 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:03:47 40 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:03:53 41 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:03:58 42 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:03:59 43 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:00 44 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 45 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:04:01 46 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 47 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:04:04 48 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:04:05 49 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:04:15 50 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 0:04:21 51 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:04:22 52 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 53 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:04:31 54 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:04:32 55 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 56 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:04:42 57 Nik Vogler 0:04:44 58 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 59 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:04:49 60 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:55 61 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:05:03 62 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:05:07 63 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:05:08 64 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:05:16 65 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:05:18 66 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:05:20 67 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:22 68 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:05:25 69 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:05:29 70 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:05:43 71 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:44 72 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:05:45 73 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:05:49 74 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:05:55 75 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:06:00 76 Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:06:06 77 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:09 78 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:10 79 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:06:13 80 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:06:23 81 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:06:25 82 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:06:31 83 Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:06:33 84 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:06:40 85 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:06:46 86 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:07:04 87 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:07:10 88 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:07:36 89 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:07:50 90 Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:08:27 91 Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:09:08 92 Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:09:49 93 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:10:19 DNS Amy Campbell (BMC Total Care) DNS Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:34:23 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:00:40 3 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:38 4 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:02:02 5 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:02:03 6 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:02:53 7 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:05 8 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:03:29 9 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:04:04 10 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:16 11 Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:08:40 DNS Gemma Dudley (BikeNZ)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team TIBCO/To the Top 1:40:13 2 Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12 0:01:36 3 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo 0:03:02 4 NOW and Novartis For MS 0:03:11 5 BikeNZ 0:03:35 6 Cycling BC 0:03:55 7 VanderKitten Focus 0:07:50 8 BMC Total Care 0:08:43 9 Missing Link Coaching/Specialized 0:08:45 10 Metromint Cycling 0:10:00 11 Primal/MapMyRide 0:10:46 12 SC Velo - Empower Coaching 0:11:24 13 Webcor/Alto Velo 0:12:09 14 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:15:25

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) 4:01:56 2 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:00:13 3 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:20 4 Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:00:43 5 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:01:14 6 Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:31 7 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:01:34 8 Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:02:00 9 Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:02:14 10 Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus) 0:02:21 11 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:26 12 Alison Shanks (BikeNZ) 0:02:36 13 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:41 14 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:02:50 15 Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:02:55 16 Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS) 17 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:03:09 18 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:03:10 19 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:04:13 20 Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:04:24 21 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:04:36 22 Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care) 0:04:37 23 Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ) 0:04:39 24 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:04:59 25 Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:05:02 26 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:05:44 27 Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:05:54 28 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:05:56 29 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:06:03 30 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:06:05 31 Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:06:30 32 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ) 0:06:48 33 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:07:00 34 Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:07:47 35 Susan Butler (BMC Total Care) 0:07:51 36 Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care) 0:07:52 37 Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling) 0:08:14 38 Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:08:19 39 Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom) 0:08:25 40 Nik Vogler 0:08:27 41 Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:08:58 42 Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:09:14 43 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:09:28 44 Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:09:31 45 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:09:36 46 Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:10:04 47 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:10:18 48 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali) 0:10:36 49 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:11:06 50 Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:11:43 51 Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:12:27 52 Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling) 0:12:41 53 Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling) 0:14:31 54 Allison Beall (Team Rep) 0:15:34 55 Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:15:38 56 Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus) 0:15:48 57 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:16:47 58 Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling) 0:16:54 59 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:17:22 60 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:17:39 61 Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands) 0:17:48 62 Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads) 0:18:14 63 Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide) 0:18:30 64 Anne Donley (Primal-Treads) 0:18:53 65 Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication) 0:19:22 66 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:20:15 67 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:20:35 68 Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care) 0:21:22 69 Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:21:26 70 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top) 0:21:27 71 Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:21:43 72 Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care) 0:22:07 73 Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:22:14 74 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:22:28 75 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:22:53 76 Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS) 0:23:32 77 Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) 0:23:40 78 Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care) 0:23:44 79 Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:24:23 80 Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling) 0:25:30 81 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:25:36 82 Anne Usher (BMC Total Care) 0:25:51 83 Laura Brown (Cycling BC) 0:26:48 84 Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:26:49 85 Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC) 0:29:14 86 Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T) 0:30:05 87 Steph Roorda (Cycling BC) 0:30:21 88 Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange) 0:30:52 89 Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing) 0:31:10 90 Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:34:25

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 4:04:22 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC) 0:00:44 3 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo) 0:02:33 4 Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:07:10 5 Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus) 0:14:21 6 Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus) 0:14:56 7 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12) 0:15:13 8 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ) 0:17:49 9 Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:20:02 10 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:20:27