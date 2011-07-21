Trending

Image 1 of 36

Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) getting through the wide open course.

Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) getting through the wide open course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 36

Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis) working her way up the climb.

Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis) working her way up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 36

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) on her way to the win today.

Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) on her way to the win today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 36

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) had a great ride today to come in third.

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) had a great ride today to come in third.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 36

Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) has been moving up in GC.

Kristen Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide) has been moving up in GC.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 36

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the climb.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 36

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) on her way to the turnaround.

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) on her way to the turnaround.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 36

Tim Johnson (TJ's summer job) putting in the miles to get ready for cross season.

Tim Johnson (TJ's summer job) putting in the miles to get ready for cross season.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 36

Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) doing some hard riding to get ready for racing in Colorado in August.

Fred Rodriguez (Exergy) doing some hard riding to get ready for racing in Colorado in August.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 36

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) putting in a good ride after his strong ride at the Tour de Toona.

Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) putting in a good ride after his strong ride at the Tour de Toona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 36

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) spins up the slight climb on the course.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) spins up the slight climb on the course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 36

Riders split the lane as they work to pass.

Riders split the lane as they work to pass.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 36

Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) gets in some road training for his off-road racing.

Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt) gets in some road training for his off-road racing.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 36

Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)

Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 36

Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co) getting close to the hay way point.

Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co) getting close to the hay way point.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 36

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) puts in her good ride for second place today.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) puts in her good ride for second place today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 36

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) comes by in the leaders jersey.

Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co) comes by in the leaders jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 36

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) putting in her strong fifth place ride.

Tara Whitten (TIBCO) putting in her strong fifth place ride.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 36

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) in command of the best young rider jersey.

Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) in command of the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 36

Michael Creed (Kelly Benefits) will be looking to get in some breaks this week.

Michael Creed (Kelly Benefits) will be looking to get in some breaks this week.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 36

Rob Britton (Bissell) focused on the road ahead.

Rob Britton (Bissell) focused on the road ahead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 36

Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) the newly-crowned U23 road champ coming through.

Rob Squire (Chipotle Development) the newly-crowned U23 road champ coming through.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 36

Michael Olheiser (Juwi/First Solar) coming through with a good time.

Michael Olheiser (Juwi/First Solar) coming through with a good time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 36

Luis Amaran (Jamis) nearing the top of the small climb.

Luis Amaran (Jamis) nearing the top of the small climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 36

Frank Pipp (Bissell) getting focused on the climb.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) getting focused on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 36

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) comes through at 1:50 back.

Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) comes through at 1:50 back.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 36

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) having a good ride after spending time in the break yesterday.

Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) having a good ride after spending time in the break yesterday.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 36

Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) looking to get to the turnaround.

Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong) looking to get to the turnaround.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 36

Tom Zirbel (Jamis) comes by to finish only :21 back on first place.

Tom Zirbel (Jamis) comes by to finish only :21 back on first place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 36

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) working hard to hold onto his GC position.

Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong) working hard to hold onto his GC position.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 36

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) rounded out the top three with his ride today.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) rounded out the top three with his ride today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 36

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) shifts on the climb and comes in with the winning time.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) shifts on the climb and comes in with the winning time.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 36

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) finished the day at :54 back on the winner.

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) finished the day at :54 back on the winner.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 36

Katheryn Mattis (Webcor) tucks in on the descent.

Katheryn Mattis (Webcor) tucks in on the descent.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 36

Carmen Small (TIBCO) riding for fourth place today.

Carmen Small (TIBCO) riding for fourth place today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 36

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets to spend another day in her spotted jersey.

Andrea Dvorak (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets to spend another day in her spotted jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Francisco Mancebo (RealCyclist.com) displayed a winning individual performance at the Skyliner Time Trial, stage two of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Spaniard rode the 22.4 kilometre course in a time of 29:05, besting Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) by 26 seconds and Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) by an additional 13 seconds.

"Nothing Mancebo does surprises me anymore and he has been time trialing well all year," said RealCyclist.com DS Gord Fraser. "When you can beat a guy like Zirbel, on a course like that, says something. We are really happy with his result today."

Mancebo's winning performance moved him into the overall race lead heading into the next mountain stage. The stage three Cascade Lakes Road Race is considered the ‘queen' stage for its 134 kilometre route that finishes at the top of Mt. Bachelor.

"I'm a bit nervous about tomorrow, especially with the climb right out of the blocks, because that might give our team some difficulty," Fraser said. "We have a good plan and the guys have been riding so well in defense of the jersey all year. It is not done and I am nervous about tomorrow. But, the circuit race is also very hard on the last day."

The time trial offered a challenging uphill jaunt on the way out to the turn around and a gradual descent on the way back. Zirbel expressed slight disappointment in his second placed performance, but described aspects of the parcours that suited his ability along with parts of the course that did not.

"After the prologue I was worried about Mancebo because I didn't expect him to go that fast," Zirbel said. "I am disappointed to be second because I wanted to win today and I hoped that we could be in the jersey another day, but I came up short. We will try to be on the podium - that is realistic."

"The course was straight forward and I didn't really like the climb on the way out," he said. "I definitely made up all my time on the descent on the way back. I used my weight advantage on the way back."

Vennell moved up in the overall classification and is confident that his team will be able to put forth a strong set of tactics during the next three stages that could move one of its riders into the overall win.

"It is going to be close because Cesar Grajales and Francisco are both riding very well," Vennell said. "We have Chris Baldwin climbing very well. We have a lot of options for the next stages. The only way we are going to beat him is to attack him often. He can't follow everyone. Hopefully he will have to let one of us go and that will be the move. One-on-one, he is very tough to beat."

Hughes tops time trial and moves into race lead

Six-time Olympic medalist Clara Hughes (Cycling BC) secured a convincing victory at the Skyliner Time Trial, stage two of the Cascade Cycling Classic. The Canadian rode the course in a time of 32:44, out-pacing former world champion Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) by 20 seconds and her fellow countrywoman Erinne Willock (Tibco-To the Top) by an additional three seconds.

"I'm really happy with the race, it was hard and it was a headwind on the way out," Hughes said. "I just had to put my head down and put out as much power as I could on the way out. I wish I had a bigger gear on the way back. I had a 54-11 and just tried to get into a good position on the bike and keep pedaling. I love time trialing because it is always a great test to see where I stand against some of the best riders in the world, who are here. I'm really pleased with today; it is another good step forward for me."

Hughes moved into the overall race lead heading into the stage three ‘queen' stage that finishes atop Mt. Bachelor. She is confident in her ability to hold on to the overall race lead, while having enjoying a scenic mountain stage race in the process.

"I will go down with the ship, that is for sure," Hughes said. "I'm here with the provincial team from British Columbia and we have some good young riders. We are going to have fun with this, do the best we can and hold our heads up high, whatever happens."

The time trial offered a challenging uphill jaunt on the way out to the turn around and a gradual descent on the way back. "There were two minor downhills on the way out and then all uphill mainly," said Willock. "I had to hang on for the way back. It was a good course and a good time trial."

Willock recently recovered from a broken her scapula in April and is confident that her team can move ahead of Hughes and win the overall title before the conclusion of the stage race on Sunday.

"I missed a few races and haven't been racing that much," Willock said. "I think there is a chance I can move into the overall. There are still three more days of racing and Carmen Small and I are right up there in the GC. I think there is a huge possibility and we are totally going to go for the overall here."

Results

Elite men - stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:29:05
2Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:21
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:34
4Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)0:00:48
5Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:49
6Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:53
7Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:54
8Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:00:58
9Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:01:00
10Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:01:02
11Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:05
12Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:07
13Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:09
14Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:10
15Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)
16Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:01:14
17Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:01:17
18Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:19
19Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:01:22
20Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:01:24
21Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:01:28
22Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:31
23Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:36
24Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:37
25Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:39
26Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:40
27Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:01:41
28Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:44
29Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:45
30Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:01:47
31Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:01:48
32Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:50
33Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
34George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
35Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:51
36Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:55
37Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:01:57
38Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)0:01:59
39Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:01
40Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:02:04
41Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)0:02:06
42Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
43Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:02:08
44Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
45Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)
46Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
47Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:02:12
48Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:15
49Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
50Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:02:16
51Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:02:17
52Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)0:02:19
53Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:02:25
54Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)
55Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:02:27
56Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:02:28
57Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:29
58Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:02:31
59Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)
60Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:02:32
61James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:02:33
62Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)
63Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)
64Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
65Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)0:02:34
66David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:02:37
67Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:02:40
68Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)0:02:42
69Winston David (Globalbike)
70Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:43
71Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:02:44
72Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:02:45
73Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)
74Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:02:46
75Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:02:48
76Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:50
77Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)
78Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
79Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)
80Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:53
81James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:54
82Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:02:56
83Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
84Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)
85Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:02:58
86Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)
87Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)
88Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:02:59
89Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:03:00
90John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:02
91Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:03:04
92Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:05
93Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:03:07
94Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:08
95Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)
96Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
97Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:03:11
98Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:03:13
99Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
100David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:03:15
101Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)0:03:16
102Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
103Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:03:21
104Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:03:22
105Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:03:23
106Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:03:26
107Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:03:30
108Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:32
109Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
110Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
111Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)
112Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)0:03:39
113Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:03:40
114Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:43
115Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:03:44
116Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)
117Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:03:45
118Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
119Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:46
120Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)
121Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
122Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:03:48
123Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)0:03:49
124Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:53
125Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)
126Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)
127Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:03:55
128Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)
129Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)0:03:59
130Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:01
131Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
132Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:04:02
133Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)0:04:03
134Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:04:06
135Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)
136Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:04:07
137Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)0:04:08
138Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)
139Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:04:09
140Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)0:04:14
141Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:04:17
142Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:20
143Charles Bryer0:04:22
144Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)
145Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
146Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:04:25
147Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
148Zac Davies0:04:26
149James Sparling (Team Raleigh)
150Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:04:31
151Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)
152Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:04:33
153Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
154Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
155Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:04:43
156Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:04:44
157Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:04:49
158Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)0:04:51
159Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:04:52
160Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:04:53
161Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:05:02
162Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:05
163Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:07
164Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
165David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)0:05:09
166Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)0:05:12
167Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:05:13
168Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
169Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)0:05:16
170Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)0:05:17
171Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:05:18
172Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
173Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:05:24
174Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:05:26
175Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:05:31
176Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:05:32
177Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:34
178Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:05:40
179Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:05:56
180Nick B Bennette (Metlife Cycling Team)0:06:13
181James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:06:29
182Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:06:57
183Adam Carr (Form Fitness)0:07:05
184Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Cycling)0:07:13
185Timothy L Farnham (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:07:26
186Samuel Espinosa (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:07:48
187Armando Aguilar (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:08:07
188Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:08:39
DNFNorm Bryner
DNSMatt Cronshaw (Team Raleigh)
DNSCory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
DNSMichael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:29:54
2Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:00:16
3Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:25
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:30
5Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:48
6Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:51
7Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:56
8Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:01
9Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)
10George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
11Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:02
12Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:01:12
13Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:26
14Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:01:27
15Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:01:43
16Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:44
17Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)
18Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:01:55
19Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:01:56
20Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:01:57
21Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:01
22Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:02:07
23Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:09
24Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:02:10
25John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:13
26Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:02:15
27Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:19
28Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:02:24
29Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:02:27
30Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:43
31Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:02:59
32Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:03:04
33Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:03:06
34Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:12
35Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
36Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:03:13
37Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:03:17
38Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:20
39Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:03:28
40Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:31
41Charles Bryer0:03:33
42Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)
43Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:36
44James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:03:37
45Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:42
46Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:03:44
47Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:04:03
48Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:04:16
49Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:04:18
50Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
51Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)0:04:23
52Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:04:24
53Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:04:29
54Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:04:37
55Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:04:43
56Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:04:51
57James F Schurman (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:05:40
58Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:06:08
59Armando Pagaza (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:07:50
DNSCory J Bruno (SoCalCycling.Com)
DNSMichael Freiberg (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling1:30:05
2Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:00:12
3Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:00:49
4Pureblack Racing0:01:07
5Trek-Livestrong0:01:16
6Team Exergy0:01:28
7Jamis Sutter Home0:01:38
8Chipotle Development Team0:01:44
9Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:56
10Team Rio Grande0:02:59
11Team Juwi Solar / First Solar0:03:38
12Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:46
13California Giant Strawberries0:03:55
14V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:04:26
15Team H&R Block0:04:54
16Full Circle Cycling
17Cashcall Mortgage0:05:16
18Elbowz Racing0:05:23
19Team Raleigh0:06:23
20Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:06:36
21Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:07:55
22Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing0:08:06
23Wonderful Pistachios Pro0:08:22
24NOW-MS Society0:10:47
25FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:11:37

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)3:23:41
2Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:00:49
3Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:50
4Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)0:00:54
5Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:18
6Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:24
7Glen Chadwick (Pureblack Racing)0:01:27
8Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:28
9Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:01:33
10Alex Howes (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:46
11Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:01:50
12Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:55
13Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:57
14Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)0:02:03
15Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:04
16Nate English (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:02:07
17George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:02:10
18Michael Olheiser (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:02:28
19Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:42
20Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:02:57
21Timothy Gudsell (Pureblack Racing)0:02:58
22Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Cycling)0:02:59
23Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:03:02
24Ben Day (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:03:03
25Taylor Shelden (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:03:18
26Shawn Gravois (Globalbike)0:03:25
27Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)0:03:34
28Roman Kilun (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:03:38
29Robert Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:42
30Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)
31Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:03:49
32Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:03:52
33Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:54
34Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:03:55
35Stefano Barberi (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:03:57
36Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:03:58
37Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
38Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:04:02
39Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:07
40Hayden Brooks (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:04:12
41Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:04:25
42Evan Hyde (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:04:26
43Coulton J Hartrich (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:04:29
44James Stemper (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:04:35
45Roman Van Uden (Pureblack Racing)
46Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:04:36
47Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:04:43
48Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:04:44
49Ryan Trebon (Lts/Felt)0:04:45
50Jared Gilyard (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:04:46
51Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:04:52
52Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:04:53
53Bernard Sulzberger (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:04:56
54Robert Sweeting (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:05:02
55Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)
56Gael Le Bellec (Team Raleigh)0:05:06
57Thomas Rabou (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:05:10
58Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:13
59Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:05:17
60Scott Gray (Team Oregon/Laurelwood)0:05:19
61David Glick (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:05:22
62Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:05:23
63Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:05:33
64Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:34
65Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:37
66Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:05:39
67Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:05:46
68Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:05:48
69Timothy Rugg (XO Communications/Battley)0:05:51
70Philip Mooney (Team Raleigh)0:05:54
71Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:06:00
72Ian Burnett (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:06:02
73Daniel Barry (Pureblack Racing)0:06:06
74John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:06:11
75Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)0:06:19
76Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:06:47
77Greg Krause (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:06:57
78Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:58
79Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)
80David Santos (Cashcall Mortgage)0:07:06
81Shem Rodger (Pureblack Racing)
82Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:07:09
83Christopher Hong (Team Exergy)0:07:14
84Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:07:41
85Scott Lyttle (Pureblack Racing)0:07:43
86Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:08:13
87Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:08:30
88Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:08:40
89Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:08:41
90Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Cycling)0:08:46
91Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:08:49
92Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:08:59
93Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:09:16
94Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:09:18
95Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:09:31
96Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
97Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:09:35
98Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:10:04
99Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:10:20
100Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:10:30
101Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:10:40
102Lee Muse (Cashcall Mortgage)0:10:42
103Sean Sullivan (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:11:19
104Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumH)0:11:31
105Jonathan O Teeter (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:11:56
106Michael Northey (Pureblack Racing)0:12:11
107Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)0:12:16
108Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:12:24
109James Mattis (California Giant Strawberries)0:12:27
110Eric Wohlberg (Form Fitness)0:12:38
111Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Strawberries)0:13:03
112Andrew Boone (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:13:10
113Mark Langlands (Pureblack Racing)0:13:16
114Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:13:21
115Dustin Macburnie (Team H&R Block)0:13:28
116Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:13:29
117Tim Johnson (TJ's Summer Job CDale/CXWor)0:13:32
118Mike Mathis (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:13:54
119Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:14:11
120Eric Sammuli (A Road Bike 4U Elite Team)0:14:21
121Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:14:39
122Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:15:11
123Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:16:01
124Stephen Mull (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:16:35
125Justin Laue (Sport Systems Mountaintop)0:17:21
126Daniel Harm (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:18:03
127Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:18:12
128Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:18:19
129Dave Vukets (Trek Red Truck)0:18:54
130Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:19:03
131Winston David (Globalbike)0:19:15
132Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:19:23
133Chris Hillier (Team Rio Grande)0:19:26
134Justin Kerr (Team H&R Block)0:19:30
135Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:19:31
136Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:19:46
137Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
138Shane Buysee (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:20:00
139Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:20:09
140Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)0:20:18
141Michael Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:20:25
142Stephen Reaney (California Giant Strawberries)0:20:34
143Shane Braley (Chemstar P/B United Healthcar)0:20:35
144Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Cycling)0:20:40
145Spencer Gaddy (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:20:41
146Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:20:42
147Zac Davies0:20:44
148Andrew Mccullough (Metlife Cycling Team)0:20:56
149Charles Bryer0:20:57
150Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:21:04
151Elijah Romer (Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewi)0:21:08
152Chris Wingfield (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:21:14
153Anthony Canevari (Cashcall Mortgage)0:21:15
154Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:21:22
155David Robertson (SoCalCycling.Com)0:21:42
156Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:21:46
157Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
158Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)0:21:49
159Brian Mcculloch (Cashcall Mortgage)
160Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:21:51
161Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)0:21:52
162Stefan Rothe (Team Rio Grande)0:21:59
163Eric Riggs (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:22:14
164Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:22:20
165James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:22:21
166Johnnie Walker (V Australia Pro Cycling Team)0:22:59
167Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:29:36
168Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:30:47
169Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:30:49
170Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:30:54
171Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:31:09
172Isaac Howe (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:31:15
173Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro)0:35:00
174Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:35:13
175Jonathan Toftoy (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:41:38
176Julio Mollinedo (Full Circle Cycling)0:43:15
177Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:43:57
178Shawn Milne (Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrin)0:58:01

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development Team)3:19:57
2Carter Jones (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:06
3Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:37
4Ian Boswell (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:39
5George Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:52
6Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team)0:01:24
7Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:02:31
8Evan Huffman (California Giant Strawberries)0:02:36
9Rob Squire (Chipotle Development Team)0:02:49
10Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development Team)0:03:07
11Josh Berry (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:03:18
12Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:03:25
13Garrett Mcleod (Team H&R Block)0:03:35
14Devan Dunn (Cashcall Mortgage)0:03:44
15Nathan Wilson (California Giant Strawberries)0:03:59
16Carson G Miller (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:04:28
17Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)0:04:42
18John Bennett (California Giant Strawberries)0:04:53
19Logan Owen (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:05:29
20Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development Team)0:05:40
21Josh L Yeaton (Horizon Organic/Panache)0:05:51
22Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)0:06:23
23Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)0:06:55
24Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)0:07:22
25Robert Bush (Chipotle Development Team)0:07:41
26Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:08:00
27Clay Murfet (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:08:13
28Gregory L Craddock (Trek-Livestrong)
29Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development Team)0:08:17
30Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:08:46
31Kevin Gottlieb (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:09:02
32Zach R Earnest (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:09:12
33Max Korus (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:11:06
34Jesse Goodrich (Team Juwi Solar / First Solar)0:12:03
35Weston Luzadder (Jamis Sutter Home)0:13:21
36Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:14:43
37Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)0:16:54
38Christopher Stastny (California Giant Strawberries)0:18:05
39Sam Bassetti (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:18:13
40Austin Allison (Horizon Organic / Panache Elite)0:18:28
41Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
42Cody Campbell (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:19:24
43Charles Bryer0:19:39
44Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:19:46
45Andy Goessling (FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare)0:20:04
46Russell W Brown (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:20:28
47Tyler Brandt (California Giant Strawberries)
48Mike Midlarksy (Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling)0:20:33
49Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.Com / Cannondale)0:21:02
50James Sparling (Team Raleigh)0:21:03
51Logan Loader (Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com)0:28:18
52Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:29:29
53Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:29:31
54Dustin Andrews (Team H&R Block)0:29:51
55Ian Moir (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:33:55
56Daniel Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:42:39

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling9:48:38
2Trek-Livestrong0:01:04
3Realcyclist.Com Pro Cycling0:01:21
4Chipotle Development Team0:01:56
5Kenda/5hr Energy p/b Geargrinder0:03:49
6Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:04:51
7Pureblack Racing0:05:16
8Team Exergy0:05:21
9Yahoo! Cycling Team0:07:20
10Team Rio Grande0:07:41
11V Australia Pro Cycling Team0:08:18
12Team Raleigh0:08:27
13California Giant Strawberries0:10:48
14Jamis Sutter Home0:11:39
15Team H&R Block0:11:54
16Rideclean P/B Patentit.Com0:13:37
17Team Juwi Solar / First Solar0:16:53
18Cashcall Mortgage0:18:58
19Hagens Berman Cycling Team0:25:27
20Full Circle Cycling0:27:46
21Elbowz Racing0:29:36
22Team Oregon/Laurelwood Brewing0:30:46
23FirefightersRacing p/b Advocare0:46:54
24Wonderful Pistachios Pro0:51:23
25NOW-MS Society1:03:23

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)0:32:44
2Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:20
3Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:23
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:46
5Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:52
6Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:04
7Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:01:07
8Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:13
9Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:01:15
10Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)
11Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)0:01:20
12Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:39
13Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:01:57
14Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:01
15Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:02:02
16Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
17Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:12
18Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:02:19
19Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:20
20Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:37
21Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:02:45
22Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:02:49
23Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:02:56
24Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
25Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:04
26Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:03:09
27Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:03:17
28Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
29Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:03:21
30Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:03:22
31Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)
32Laura Brown (Cycling BC)0:03:37
33Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:03:39
34Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:03:41
35Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:03:42
36Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:43
37Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:03:45
38Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:03:46
39Allison Beall (Team Rep)0:03:47
40Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:03:53
41Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)0:03:58
42Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:03:59
43Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:00
44Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
45Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:04:01
46Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)
47Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:04:04
48Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:04:05
49Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:04:15
50Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)0:04:21
51Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:04:22
52Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)
53Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:04:31
54Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:04:32
55Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)
56Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:04:42
57Nik Vogler0:04:44
58Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)
59Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:04:49
60Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:55
61Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:05:03
62Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:05:07
63Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:05:08
64Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:05:16
65Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:05:18
66Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)0:05:20
67Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:22
68Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:05:25
69Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:05:29
70Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:05:43
71Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:44
72Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)0:05:45
73Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:05:49
74Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:05:55
75Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:06:00
76Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:06:06
77Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:09
78Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:10
79Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:06:13
80Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:06:23
81Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:06:25
82Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:06:31
83Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:06:33
84Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:06:40
85Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:06:46
86Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:07:04
87Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:07:10
88Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)0:07:36
89Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:07:50
90Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:08:27
91Kimberly Fong (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:09:08
92Sarah Maguire (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:09:49
93Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:10:19
DNSAmy Campbell (BMC Total Care)
DNSGemma Dudley (BikeNZ)

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:34:23
2Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:00:40
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:38
4Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:02:02
5Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:02:03
6Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:02:53
7Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:05
8Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:03:29
9Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:04
10Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:16
11Kimberley Turner (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:08:40
DNSGemma Dudley (BikeNZ)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO/To the Top1:40:13
2Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty120:01:36
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:03:02
4NOW and Novartis For MS0:03:11
5BikeNZ0:03:35
6Cycling BC0:03:55
7VanderKitten Focus0:07:50
8BMC Total Care0:08:43
9Missing Link Coaching/Specialized0:08:45
10Metromint Cycling0:10:00
11Primal/MapMyRide0:10:46
12SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:11:24
13Webcor/Alto Velo0:12:09
14Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:15:25

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Hughes (Cycling BC)4:01:56
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:00:13
3Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:20
4Kristin Mcgrath (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:00:43
5Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:01:14
6Tara Whitten (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:31
7Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:01:34
8Anne Samplonius (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:02:00
9Jade Wilcoxson (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:02:14
10Pascale Schneinder (VanderKitten Focus)0:02:21
11Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:26
12Alison Shanks (BikeNZ)0:02:36
13Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:41
14Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:02:50
15Kristen T Lasasso (Primal/MapMyRide)0:02:55
16Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis For MS)
17Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:03:09
18Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:03:10
19Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:04:13
20Kathryn Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:04:24
21Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:04:36
22Elizabeth Newell (BMC Total Care)0:04:37
23Jaime Nielsen (BikeNZ)0:04:39
24Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:04:59
25Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide)0:05:02
26Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:05:44
27Anna Mcloon (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:05:54
28Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:05:56
29Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:06:03
30Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:06:05
31Kristin Sanders (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:06:30
32Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ)0:06:48
33Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:07:00
34Katheryn Mattis (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:07:47
35Susan Butler (BMC Total Care)0:07:51
36Ashley Koch (BMC Total Care)0:07:52
37Kelly Crowley (Metromint Cycling)0:08:14
38Hilary Billington (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:08:19
39Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek Red Truck Pb Mosaic Hom)0:08:25
40Nik Vogler0:08:27
41Kristina Seley (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:08:58
42Melinda Weiner (Herbalife Lagrange)0:09:14
43Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:09:28
44Anna Sanders (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:09:31
45Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:09:36
46Lauren Roberston (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:10:04
47Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:10:18
48Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching/Speciali)0:10:36
49Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:11:06
50Liza A Rachetto (Primal/MapMyRide)0:11:43
51Lauren Hall (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:12:27
52Ellen Sherrill (Metromint Cycling)0:12:41
53Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:14:31
54Allison Beall (Team Rep)0:15:34
55Joanne Hogan (Herbalife Lagrange)0:15:38
56Jennifer Weinbrecht (VanderKitten Focus)0:15:48
57Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:16:47
58Lucia Mokres (Metromint Cycling)0:16:54
59Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:17:22
60Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:17:39
61Joy L Duerksen (Team Redlands)0:17:48
62Julie Emmerman (Primal-Treads)0:18:14
63Gwen Inglis (Primal/MapMyRide)0:18:30
64Anne Donley (Primal-Treads)0:18:53
65Monika Sattler (Battley H-D/ XO Communication)0:19:22
66Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:20:15
67Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:20:35
68Anona Whitley (BMC Total Care)0:21:22
69Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:21:26
70Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To the Top)0:21:27
71Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:21:43
72Brenna Lopez-Otero (BMC Total Care)0:22:07
73Pam Schuster (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:22:14
74Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:22:28
75Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:22:53
76Erika Graves (NOW and Novartis For MS)0:23:32
77Amy L Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing)0:23:40
78Lindsay Fox (BMC Total Care)0:23:44
79Lauren Liscinski (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:24:23
80Rikke K Preisler (Metromint Cycling)0:25:30
81Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:25:36
82Anne Usher (BMC Total Care)0:25:51
83Laura Brown (Cycling BC)0:26:48
84Melissa Ross (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:26:49
85Jenny Lehmann (Cycling BC)0:29:14
86Josephine E Morgan (Michael David Winery Cycling T)0:30:05
87Steph Roorda (Cycling BC)0:30:21
88Melina Bernecker (Herbalife Lagrange)0:30:52
89Crystal Anthony (Ladiesfirst Racing)0:31:10
90Priscilla Calderon (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:34:25

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)4:04:22
2Jasmin Glaesser (Cycling BC)0:00:44
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo)0:02:33
4Rebecca Werner (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:07:10
5Emily Collins (VanderKitten Focus)0:14:21
6Jasmin Hurikino (VanderKitten Focus)0:14:56
7Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty12)0:15:13
8Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ)0:17:49
9Emily Foxman (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:20:02
10Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:20:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team TIBCO/To the Top11:56:23
2Peanut Butter & Co.Twenty120:01:17
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo0:02:46
4NOW and Novartis For MS0:04:17
5BikeNZ0:11:28
6Missing Link Coaching/Specialized0:12:56
7Primal/MapMyRide0:15:56
8BMC Total Care0:16:57
9Webcor/Alto Velo0:22:32
10Cycling BC0:27:11
11VanderKitten Focus0:31:14
12Metromint Cycling0:31:22
13SC Velo - Empower Coaching0:32:04
14Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:51:18

