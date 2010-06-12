Trending

Poland's Honkisz takes solo stage win

Poland moves into top two

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team2:59:40
2Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:03
3Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
4Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
5Kamil Migdol (Pol)
6Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
7Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team
8Colin Walczak (Ita)0:00:12
9Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:36
10Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team0:03:40
11Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
12Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
13Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
14Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
15Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
16Anton Vorobev (Rus)
17Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
18Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
19Igor Frolov (Rus)
20Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team
21Roman Katyrin (Rus)
22Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
23Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
24Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
25Piotr Noga (Pol)
26Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
27Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
28Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
29Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
30Anthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team
31Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team
32Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
33Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
34Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team
35Damian Szramka (Pol)
36Denis Berezkin (Rus)
37Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
38Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
40Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
41Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
42Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team0:08:17
43Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)0:08:59
44Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
45Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
46Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
47Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:11:37
48Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
49Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
50Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
51Michal Malejka (Pol)
52Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
53Adam Dudziak (Pol)
54Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
55Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
56Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
57Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
58Igor Boev (Rus)
59Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
60Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
61Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
62Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
63Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
64Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
65Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
66Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
67Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
68Pawel Czapla (Pol)
69Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
70Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team
71Andrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team
72Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
73Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
74Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
75Damian Fornalski (Pol)
76Kamil Gradek (Pol)
77Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
78Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
79Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
80Pawel Bernas (Pol)
DNFJustin Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium National Team
DNFYordan Drumev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
DNFPiotr Antkowiak (Pol)
DNFTomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
DNFMateusz Nowaczek (Pol)
DNFPiotr Polus (Pol)
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol)
DNFVladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
DNFAndrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
DNFMateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
DNFMateusz Kwiatkowski (Pol)
DNFPiotr Kasperkiewicz (Pol)
DNFArtem Ivannikov (Rus)
DNFMichal Bestwina (Pol)
DNFBartlomiej Czyz (Pol)
DNFTomasz Marzec (Pol)
DNFBartosz Grochowski (Pol)
DNFDawid Klimczyk (Pol)
DNFAdrian Kuriek (Pol)

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team3:14:03
2Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:12
3Sergei Sakavets (Bel) Belarus National Team0:00:29
4Stanislau Bazhkou (Bel) Belarus National Team0:00:36
5Martin Mahdar (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:00:39
6Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:45
7Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:00:48
8Colin Walczak (Ita)0:00:50
9Kamil Migdol (Pol)
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:02
11Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:03:19
12Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:35
13Yauheni Lahun (Bel) Belarus National Team0:03:36
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol)0:03:45
15Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:03:55
16Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team0:03:56
17Siarhei Novikau (Bel) Belarus National Team0:03:57
18Igor Frolov (Rus)0:04:02
19Artsiem Malinouski (Bel) Belarus National Team0:04:10
20Damian Szramka (Pol)0:04:15
21Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
22Matej Vysna (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida0:04:16
23Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
24Wojciech Migdal (Pol)0:04:17
25Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)0:04:19
26Micki Van Empel NET Telenet - Fidea0:04:21
27Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
28Denis Berezkin (Rus)0:04:23
29Anton Vorobev (Rus)
30Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)0:04:33
31Roman Katyrin (Rus)0:04:34
32Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team0:04:37
33Piotr Noga (Pol)
34Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:04:44
35Mieszko Bulik (Pol)0:04:57
36Anthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team0:04:59
37Tomas Griger (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:05:08
38Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)0:05:14
39Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:05:21
40Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)0:05:36
41Patryk Jatczak (Pol)0:05:51
42Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)0:08:58
43Siarhei Safonau (Bel) Belarus National Team0:09:12
44Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)0:09:28
45Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:10:11
46Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:20
47Pawel Bernas (Pol)0:12:07
48Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)0:12:20
49Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)0:12:28
50Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)0:12:29
51Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team0:12:31
52Pawel Brylowski (Pol)0:12:36
53Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:12:39
54Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:12:40
55Kamil Gradek (Pol)0:12:41
56Adam Dudziak (Pol)0:12:57
57Pawel Czapla (Pol)0:12:58
58Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
59Boris Marek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida0:13:01
60Miroslav Hrbacek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
61Corne Van Kessel (Net) Telenet - Fidea
62Damian Fornalski (Pol)0:13:04
63Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:13:07
64Martin Slotta (Slo) Slovakia National Team
65Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:13:08
66Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)0:13:10
67Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)0:13:19
68Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)0:13:26
69Andrej Zimany (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:13:28
70Michal Malejka (Pol)0:13:34
71Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)0:13:37
72Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:13:42
73Igor Boev (Rus)0:13:51
74Matúš Macák (Slo) Slovakia National Team0:13:57
75Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
76Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)0:14:04
77Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
78Pawel Krzywania (Pol)0:14:09
79Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)0:14:24
80Wojciech Wrega (Pol)0:15:17

