Poland's Honkisz takes solo stage win
Poland moves into top two
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
|2:59:40
|2
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
|4
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|5
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|6
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|7
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team
|8
|Colin Walczak (Ita)
|0:00:12
|9
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:03:40
|11
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|12
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
|13
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|14
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
|15
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
|16
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|17
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
|18
|Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
|19
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|20
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|21
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|22
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|23
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|24
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|25
|Piotr Noga (Pol)
|26
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|27
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|28
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|29
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|30
|Anthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team
|31
|Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|32
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
|33
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|34
|Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team
|35
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|36
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|37
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|38
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
|40
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|41
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|42
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:08:17
|43
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|0:08:59
|44
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|45
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|46
|Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|47
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:11:37
|48
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|49
|Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|50
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
|51
|Michal Malejka (Pol)
|52
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
|53
|Adam Dudziak (Pol)
|54
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
|55
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
|56
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
|57
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|58
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|59
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|60
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|61
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
|62
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|63
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|64
|Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|65
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|66
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|67
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
|68
|Pawel Czapla (Pol)
|69
|Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|70
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|71
|Andrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|72
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|73
|Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
|74
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|75
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|76
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|77
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
|78
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|79
|Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
|80
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|DNF
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium National Team
|DNF
|Yordan Drumev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|DNF
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|DNF
|Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|DNF
|Mateusz Nowaczek (Pol)
|DNF
|Piotr Polus (Pol)
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol)
|DNF
|Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|DNF
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
|DNF
|Mateusz Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|DNF
|Piotr Kasperkiewicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Artem Ivannikov (Rus)
|DNF
|Michal Bestwina (Pol)
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Czyz (Pol)
|DNF
|Tomasz Marzec (Pol)
|DNF
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol)
|DNF
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol)
|DNF
|Adrian Kuriek (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
|3:14:03
|2
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Sergei Sakavets (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:00:29
|4
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Martin Mahdar (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:00:48
|8
|Colin Walczak (Ita)
|0:00:50
|9
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:02
|11
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:03:19
|12
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:35
|13
|Yauheni Lahun (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:03:36
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|0:03:45
|15
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:03:55
|16
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:03:56
|17
|Siarhei Novikau (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:03:57
|18
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:04:02
|19
|Artsiem Malinouski (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:04:10
|20
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|0:04:15
|21
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
|22
|Matej Vysna (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:04:16
|23
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|24
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
|0:04:17
|25
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|0:04:19
|26
|Micki Van Empel NET Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:21
|27
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|28
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|0:04:23
|29
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|30
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
|0:04:33
|31
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|0:04:34
|32
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:04:37
|33
|Piotr Noga (Pol)
|34
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:04:44
|35
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|0:04:57
|36
|Anthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:04:59
|37
|Tomas Griger (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:05:08
|38
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|0:05:14
|39
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:05:21
|40
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:05:36
|41
|Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
|0:05:51
|42
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|0:08:58
|43
|Siarhei Safonau (Bel) Belarus National Team
|0:09:12
|44
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|0:09:28
|45
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:10:11
|46
|Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|47
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|0:12:07
|48
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|0:12:20
|49
|Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
|0:12:28
|50
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|0:12:29
|51
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:12:31
|52
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
|0:12:36
|53
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|54
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:12:40
|55
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|0:12:41
|56
|Adam Dudziak (Pol)
|0:12:57
|57
|Pawel Czapla (Pol)
|0:12:58
|58
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
|59
|Boris Marek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:13:01
|60
|Miroslav Hrbacek (Slo) Dukla Trencin Merida
|61
|Corne Van Kessel (Net) Telenet - Fidea
|62
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|0:13:04
|63
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:13:07
|64
|Martin Slotta (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|65
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:13:08
|66
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
|0:13:10
|67
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|0:13:19
|68
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
|0:13:26
|69
|Andrej Zimany (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:13:28
|70
|Michal Malejka (Pol)
|0:13:34
|71
|Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
|0:13:37
|72
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:13:42
|73
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:13:51
|74
|Matúš Macák (Slo) Slovakia National Team
|0:13:57
|75
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
|76
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
|0:14:04
|77
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|78
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|0:14:09
|79
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
|0:14:24
|80
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|0:15:17
