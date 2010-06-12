Majka gets time trial stage win
Race starts after floods cancel two stages
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:13:45
|2
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
|6
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol)
|0:00:43
|7
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:00:47
|9
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|0:00:53
|11
|Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:00:55
|13
|Igor Frolov (Rus)
|0:01:02
|14
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)
|0:01:07
|16
|Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:01:08
|17
|Pawel Bernas (Pol)
|18
|Damian Szramka (Pol)
|0:01:13
|19
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
|20
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:01:14
|21
|Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|22
|Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|23
|Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:01:15
|24
|Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
|25
|Colin Walczak (Ita)
|0:01:16
|26
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)
|0:01:17
|27
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:19
|28
|Denis Berezkin (Rus)
|0:01:21
|29
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol)
|0:01:19
|30
|Anton Vorobev (Rus)
|0:01:21
|31
|Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
|32
|Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:01:23
|33
|Kamil Migdol (Pol)
|0:01:25
|34
|Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)
|0:01:29
|35
|Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)
|0:01:30
|36
|Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)
|0:01:31
|37
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol)
|0:01:32
|38
|Roman Katyrin (Rus)
|39
|Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
|40
|Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team
|0:01:33
|41
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:01:35
|42
|Piotr Noga (Pol)
|43
|Adrian Kuriek (Pol)
|0:01:36
|44
|Pawel Brylowski (Pol)
|0:01:37
|45
|Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|46
|Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|47
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:01:42
|48
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|49
|Alexei Smirnov (Rus)
|0:01:50
|50
|Mieszko Bulik (Pol)
|0:01:55
|51
|Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|52
|Anthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:01:57
|53
|Adam Dudziak (Pol)
|0:01:58
|54
|Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|55
|Pawel Czapla (Pol)
|56
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
|57
|Tomasz Marzec (Pol)
|0:02:00
|58
|Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:02:02
|59
|Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|60
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|61
|Damian Fornalski (Pol)
|0:02:05
|62
|Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:02:06
|63
|Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:02:08
|64
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|65
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|0:02:09
|66
|Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)
|0:02:11
|67
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)
|0:02:12
|68
|Piotr Polus (Pol)
|0:02:13
|69
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|0:02:19
|70
|Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)
|0:02:20
|71
|Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|72
|Mateusz Nowaczek (Pol)
|0:02:25
|73
|Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)
|0:02:27
|74
|Bartlomiej Czyz (Pol)
|0:02:28
|75
|Andrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:02:29
|76
|Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:02:34
|77
|Michal Malejka (Pol)
|0:02:35
|78
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium National Team
|0:02:37
|79
|Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)
|0:02:38
|80
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|0:02:43
|81
|Piotr Kasperkiewicz (Pol)
|82
|Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
|83
|Yordan Drumev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
|84
|Patryk Jatczak (Pol)
|0:02:49
|85
|Igor Boev (Rus)
|0:02:52
|86
|Artem Ivannikov (Rus)
|0:02:57
|87
|Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team
|0:02:58
|88
|Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
|89
|Dawid Klimczyk (Pol)
|0:03:05
|90
|Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
|91
|Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
|92
|Bartosz Grochowski (Pol)
|0:03:06
|93
|Pawel Krzywania (Pol)
|0:03:10
|94
|Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)
|0:03:25
|95
|Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|0:03:27
|96
|Mateusz Kwiatkowski (Pol)
|0:03:56
|97
|Michal Bestwina (Pol)
|0:04:03
|98
|Wojciech Wrega (Pol)
|0:04:18
|99
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
|0:04:33
|DNS
|Grzegorz Hajda (Pol) Poland National Team
|DNS
|Piotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
