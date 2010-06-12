Trending

Majka gets time trial stage win

Race starts after floods cancel two stages

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Poland National Team0:13:45
2Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:00:17
3Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:33
4Yauheni Lahun (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:37
5Aleksei Kuzmenko (Rus)
6Pawel Poljanski (Pol)0:00:43
7Adrian Honkisz (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:45
8Gaetan Bille (Bel) Belgium National Team0:00:47
9Kamil Zielinski (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:49
10Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet - Fidea0:00:53
11Dariusz Gluszak (Pol) Poland National Team0:00:54
12Siarhei Novikau (Blr) Belarus National Team0:00:55
13Igor Frolov (Rus)0:01:02
14Sergei Sakavets (Blr) Belarus National Team0:01:04
15Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol)0:01:07
16Artsiem Malinouski (Blr) Belarus National Team0:01:08
17Pawel Bernas (Pol)
18Damian Szramka (Pol)0:01:13
19Laurent Evrard (Bel) Belgium National Team
20Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:01:14
21Martin Mahdar (Svk) Slovakia National Team
22Oleksandr Golovash (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
23Stanislau Bazhkou (Blr) Belarus National Team0:01:15
24Wojciech Migdal (Pol)
25Colin Walczak (Ita)0:01:16
26Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol)0:01:17
27Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea0:01:19
28Denis Berezkin (Rus)0:01:21
29Marcin Mrozek (Pol)0:01:19
30Anton Vorobev (Rus)0:01:21
31Dmitry Mokrov (Rus)
32Piotr Kirpsza (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:01:23
33Kamil Migdol (Pol)0:01:25
34Rafal Rynkowski (Pol)0:01:29
35Radoslaw Syrojc (Pol)0:01:30
36Aleksander Fadeev (Rus)0:01:31
37Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol)0:01:32
38Roman Katyrin (Rus)
39Kornel Sojka (Pol) Poland National Team
40Siarhei Safonau (Blr) Belarus National Team0:01:33
41Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Belgium National Team0:01:35
42Piotr Noga (Pol)
43Adrian Kuriek (Pol)0:01:36
44Pawel Brylowski (Pol)0:01:37
45Dmytro Popov (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:40
46Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:41
47Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:01:42
48Kamil Gradek (Pol)
49Alexei Smirnov (Rus)0:01:50
50Mieszko Bulik (Pol)0:01:55
51Vladyslav Gryn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
52Anthony Savo (Bel) Belgium National Team0:01:57
53Adam Dudziak (Pol)0:01:58
54Yevgen Voroshyn (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:01:59
55Pawel Czapla (Pol)
56Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Belgium National Team
57Tomasz Marzec (Pol)0:02:00
58Boris Marek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:02:02
59Miroslav Hrbacek (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
60Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
61Damian Fornalski (Pol)0:02:05
62Tomas Griger (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:02:06
63Martin Slotta (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:02:08
64Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
65Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team0:02:09
66Jakub Tomkiewicz (Pol)0:02:11
67Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus)0:02:12
68Piotr Polus (Pol)0:02:13
69Michal Podlaski (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy0:02:19
70Wojciech Handzlik (Pol)0:02:20
71Andrii Gorkusha (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:02:24
72Mateusz Nowaczek (Pol)0:02:25
73Mariusz Woznicki (Pol)0:02:27
74Bartlomiej Czyz (Pol)0:02:28
75Andrej Zimany (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:02:29
76Wojciech Skarzynski (Pol)0:02:34
77Michal Malejka (Pol)0:02:35
78Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Belgium National Team0:02:37
79Mateusz Szawlowski (Pol)0:02:38
80Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)0:02:43
81Piotr Kasperkiewicz (Pol)
82Kajetan Skrobich (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy
83Yordan Drumev (Bul) Bulgaria National Team
84Patryk Jatczak (Pol)0:02:49
85Igor Boev (Rus)0:02:52
86Artem Ivannikov (Rus)0:02:57
87Matúš Macák (Svk) Slovakia National Team0:02:58
88Mateusz Osowski (Pol)
89Dawid Klimczyk (Pol)0:03:05
90Arkadiusz Kogut (Pol)
91Gleb Novoselov (Rus)
92Bartosz Grochowski (Pol)0:03:06
93Pawel Krzywania (Pol)0:03:10
94Marcin Ziemianek (Pol)0:03:25
95Tomas Azaltovic (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida0:03:27
96Mateusz Kwiatkowski (Pol)0:03:56
97Michal Bestwina (Pol)0:04:03
98Wojciech Wrega (Pol)0:04:18
99Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)0:04:33
DNSGrzegorz Hajda (Pol) Poland National Team
DNSPiotr Sztobryn (Pol) Aktio Group Mostostal Pulawy

