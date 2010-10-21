Trending

Knox, Zahnd complete hat trick of stage wins

Bad luck for two other favorite teams

CM Miller during stage 4

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Nathalie Schneitter pushes the pace to defend her women's lead with her teammate

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
The peloton

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Race leaders Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd are victorious yet again.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The peloton rolls out on some tarmac.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Racers zip along

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Racers on a paved section

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
It was another day of beautiful scenery.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Riders racing under big, open skies

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Racers in stage 4

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Two teammates on a rocky track

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
There was not much shade.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
There's a long way to go.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
Passing some greener landscapes.

(Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS)
The four leaders head into Prins Albert in the southern Cape

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Max Knox

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
The riders approach the Swartberg mountains.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Kevin Evans leads the chase after his teammate suffered a broken chain.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)
Christoph Sauser sets the pace for the four leaders.

(Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)

Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd ensured that Ian van der Walt, owner of DCM, is a more than proud event-sponsor when they completed a hat trick of victories by also winning the fourth stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek. It is beginning to look more and more like the DCM team will also win overall.

Knox and Zahnd's winning time for the 110km fourth stage from De Rust to Prince Albert was four hours, 41 minutes and 32 seconds which means that they now have an overall lead of 18 minutes and three seconds on Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade).

The MTN-Energade Team's hopes of winning the tour effectively ended when the chain on Niyonshuti's mountain bike broke halfway during the fourth stage. Despite of a quick fix, Evans and Niyonshuti could not catch up with the leaders again. At the last water point they were forced to accept defeat.

Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi (Specialized-Songo.info) were the day's other big losers. For the most of the race they were racing in front with the DCM team taking turns to set the pace against a headwind that at time blew for nearly 70km of the route today.

All indications were that the two teams were going to battle it out in a sprint to the line, but it did not happen. About two kilometers from the finish, Bundi made a slight judgement error which led to his bike's front wheel sliding out from under him. The rider from Switzerland crashed heavily into a thick sandy section.

He was back on his bike quickly but it was to no avail. Sauser and Bundi finished in four hours, 41 minutes and 55 seconds, 23 seconds behind the winners.

Bundi refused to use his crash as an excuse. "I am not so sure whether we would have been able to outsprint the DCM Team. 'Suzi' (as Sauser is known) already killed me with the pace he was setting."

Knox once again made it clear that there can't be any talk about a tour win until Saturday. "The wheel is round. We had an easy week without any mechanical problems while everyone else had bad luck. When somebody has mechanical problems and lose time it is not the best way to win, but this is mountain biking where anything can happen at any time. When an opportunity arises you must make the most of it, because you never know when it is your turn to crash or fix a mechanical problem.

"I can just hope that our luck holds until Saturday."

Zahnd agrees with Knox that they are the lucky team so far. He had only two complaints after the fourth stage. "There must be something wrong with my mountain bike's fork because on the steep climbs and rocky descends I kept on hitting rocks. My arms are now even sorer than my legs.

"I am also never going to believe the stories they tell us at the race briefings. We were made to believe that after the climbs, we were going to have an easy to ride to the finish however the organizers did not warn us about the headwind."

Matthys and Gerrie Beukes (Mtbdestination.com) can certainly lay claim to be the DCM Cape Pioneer's 'comeback kids'. During the first stage Matthys Beukes had a bad puncture which led to them losing more than an hour.

The two brothers refused to let that get them down. From the second stage they have been slowly but surely gaining time on the leaders. Yesterday, they finished fourth in a time of five hours, two minutes and three seconds.

Mixed

Patrick Griessen has gone from being a mechanic for mountain bike champions to becoming a champion in his own right. Griessen and Ariane Luthi (Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch) won the fourth stage in the mixed category in a time of five hours, 15 minutes and 17 seconds and in doing so they are now leading by more than 11 minutes.

Griessen and Luthi's performance might easily be seen as the tour's "fairy tale". From 2003 to 2005 Griessen was the mechanic whose main responsibility was to ensure that Christoph Sauser never had mechanical failures when he raced.

He then quit to go help his dad in the Sputnik Bike Shop. This career change gave Griessen the opportunity to start racing himself. He soon realized that he is not a bad marathon racer.

Griessen met Luthi after her cousin suggested that he should sponsor her. After seeing her race he readily agreed.

It was Sauser who suggested that the two of them should race the Cape Pioneer together.

"I always wanted to come and race in South Africa but when the Cape Epic is on, it is spring in Switzerland which means that we are quite busy in the bike shop. "The Cape Pioneer takes place in our winter, so it is perfect timing. This is certainly not the last time that I will be racing it," Griessen said.

Luthi used to be a competitive swimmer and tri-athlete before she started to compete in mountain bike races. In the past few days she has astonished a lot of male riders with her aggressive riding.

Apparently Luthi does not hesitate to go to the front and set the pace if she thinks they are riding to slow. In the process she has dented quite a few male ego's because not everybody can keep when she is riding in front. When asked about it Luthi just laughed and said that it is just a way to enjoy herself.

Johann Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers (Cycle Lab) finished second in the fourth stage in a time of 5:24:18 which means that they are now in third overall. According to Labushagne they did not have the best of days.

"Yolandi suffered two punctures, one in her left leg and one in her right leg that forced us to take things a little bit easier today," said Labuschagne jokingly.

De Villiers complained afterwards that there was a moment when she felt like "Absalon". That was when she rode into a thorn bush. At the finish she was more pre-occupied with pulling out thorns than answering questions as to how her race went.

Kobus and Fienie Barnard (Klein Karoo) who were the leaders for two stages had really bad luck. Kobus Barnard reckons that he ate something that was off in De Rust that meant that he started the fourth stage with an upset stomach.

"I had to stop four times in the veld. To top it all we had to stop and fix a derailleur which meant that we lost at least another five minutes, but I am not complaining. We managed to finish and there is still two days of racing left."

They finished third in a time of 5:31:04 and are now lying second overall.

Stage 4 Results

Women duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing6:27:42
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:03:40
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants0:14:03
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies0:42:28
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies1:06:31

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 34:41:32
2Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info0:00:23
3Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:12:28
4Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com0:20:31
5Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 10:31:54
6Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport0:42:48
7Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 10:47:33
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen0:49:11
9Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 20:59:02
10Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers0:59:04
11Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S1:15:14
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 21:18:04
13Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks1:26:13
14Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar1:33:51
15Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N1:35:43
16Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep1:37:02
17Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot1:40:02
18Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct1:41:56
19Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso1:43:11
20Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice1:48:58
21Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control1:54:34
22Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies1:56:16
23Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 121:58:46
24Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.1:58:51
25Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii2:09:38
26Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa2:11:49
27Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl2:13:23
28S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat2:13:47
29Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security2:15:37
30J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer2:15:38
31Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk2:27:40
32Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles2:45:17
33Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You2:50:41
34Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas2:52:34
35J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High3:09:29
36Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool3:11:06
37Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S3:12:20
38Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem3:13:28
39Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit3:25:01
40Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol3:29:33
41Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro3:57:25
42Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos4:52:38
43Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M5:01:24
44Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts5:36:01

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch5:15:17
2Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed0:09:01
3Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:15:47
4Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:39:46
5Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom0:58:33
6Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge1:06:55
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za1:29:42
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne1:49:41
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed1:52:23
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N1:53:22
11Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed2:18:59
12Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals2:19:17
13Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed2:40:43
14William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak3:10:36
15Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks3:18:18
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers3:48:21

Veteran 80+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets4:54:04
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing0:18:21
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles0:37:50
4Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers0:53:29
5Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion0:54:36
6Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift0:55:26
7Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers0:57:12
8Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem0:57:47
9Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks1:09:28
10John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates1:13:46
11Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes1:15:49
12Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam1:23:27
13Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft1:35:54
14Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight2:31:12
15Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde2:33:36
16John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team2:39:09
17Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 12:40:07
18Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards3:14:21
19David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine3:14:29
20Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low3:22:49
21Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers3:33:38
22Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks3:39:38
23Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders3:42:45
24Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 13:48:20
25Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave3:55:03
26Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell4:27:44
27Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage4:58:39

Masters 100+ duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D5:29:13
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek0:39:01
3Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:08:32
4Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 1082:04:50

Individual female
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)6:26:53
2Fran Ferreira (RSA)0:33:47

Individual male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)5:08:27
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA)0:18:25
3Christopher De Wet (RSA)0:46:36
4Christo Groenewald (RSA)1:33:22
5Robert Vogel (RSA)2:23:45
6Andreas Pankratz (RSA)
7Mark Kingon (RSA)2:25:24
8Chris Viljoen (RSA)2:25:54
9Malan Jonck (RSA)3:00:01
10Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)3:32:06
11M J Vermeulen (RSA)4:42:10
12Ryno Stander (RSA)

Solo male
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)7:34:07
2Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)0:00:01
3Willem Butler (RSA)0:00:11
4Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:13:21
5Robert Du Preez (RSA)1:33:29

General classification after four stages

Women duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing25:50:52
2Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen0:59:36
3Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants3:51:46
4Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies4:53:14
5Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies6:36:41

Men duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 319:39:49
2Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans0:18:03
3Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 11:37:58
4Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info1:38:51
5Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com1:46:13
6Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 21:55:41
7Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport2:47:53
8Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen3:15:13
9Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 13:28:13
10Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 23:48:15
11Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers4:54:43
12Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S5:47:51
13Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks6:05:13
14Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 126:52:08
15Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep6:56:20
16Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct7:32:45
17Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar7:55:55
18Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot8:05:51
19Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso8:14:31
20Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control8:14:40
21Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N8:45:32
22Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii8:52:35
23S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat9:21:13
24Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros.9:45:57
25Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies9:52:11
26Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security10:23:31
27Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa10:24:02
28Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas10:35:21
29J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer10:42:54
30Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice11:11:29
31Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You11:23:22
32Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl11:58:13
33Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk12:01:20
34Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem12:46:55
35Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles13:06:29
36Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S13:15:02
37Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol13:22:31
38J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High13:27:27
39Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit13:46:22
40Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro14:00:27
41Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool15:01:07
42Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts18:14:30
43Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos19:52:16
44Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M
45Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys
46Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off
47Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight
48Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme
49Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2
50Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad

Mixed duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch22:43:03
2Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 10:11:45
3Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed0:34:26
4Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub0:51:35
5Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge3:07:10
6Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom4:08:17
7Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za6:01:21
8Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne6:43:43
9Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed8:16:17
10Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N8:44:25
11Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed9:38:28
12Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed10:57:07
13Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks11:19:30
14William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak11:54:10
15Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals12:07:39
16Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers15:36:58

Veteran duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets20:50:58
2Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing1:47:18
3Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles3:37:11
4Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem4:36:38
5Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers4:36:50
6Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion4:44:58
7Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift4:45:00
8Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers4:58:33
9Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks5:21:36
10Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft6:28:29
11John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates6:33:15
12Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam7:23:41
13Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes8:08:06
14John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team10:27:25
15Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight12:42:12
16Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders13:12:26
17Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 113:21:24
18Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 113:41:17
19Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks13:57:48
20Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards14:16:56
21David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine14:38:56
22Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave14:43:24
23Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers14:52:24
24Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low15:08:10
25Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell18:58:40
26Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage19:02:34
27Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde
28Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws

Masters 100+ duo general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D23:30:43
2Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek3:04:29
3Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners5:02:50
4Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 1089:27:51
5Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3
6Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge

Individual female general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA)27:45:39
2Fran Ferreira (RSA)3:00:10

Individual male general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Seyffert (RSA)22:14:56
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA)1:15:41
3Christo Groenewald (RSA)8:08:05
4Christopher De Wet (RSA)8:16:58
5Andreas Pankratz (RSA)11:40:19
6Chris Viljoen (RSA)11:52:18
9Malan Jonck (RSA)13:29:18
10Martin Ciolkosz (RSA)14:39:02
11M J Vermeulen (RSA)16:51:32
12Ryno Stander (RSA)17:03:21
Solo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Oerlemans (RSA)31:35:08
2Willem Butler (RSA)0:31:17
3Carlo Gonzaga (RSA)0:45:06
4Pieter Du Toit (RSA)0:48:05
5Robert Du Preez (RSA)4:57:05

 

