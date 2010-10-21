Image 1 of 34 CM Miller during stage 4 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 2 of 34 Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 3 of 34 Nathalie Schneitter pushes the pace to defend her women's lead with her teammate (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 4 of 34 The peloton (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 5 of 34 Race leaders Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd are victorious yet again. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 6 of 34 The peloton rolls out on some tarmac. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 7 of 34 Racers zip along (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 8 of 34 Racers on a paved section (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 9 of 34 It was another day of beautiful scenery. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 10 of 34 Riders racing under big, open skies (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 11 of 34 Racers in stage 4 (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 12 of 34 Two teammates on a rocky track (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 13 of 34 There was not much shade. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 14 of 34 There's a long way to go. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 15 of 34 Passing some greener landscapes. (Image credit: Karen Schermbrucker/SPORTZPICS) Image 16 of 34 The four leaders head into Prins Albert in the southern Cape (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 17 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 21 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 22 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 23 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 24 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 25 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 26 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 27 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 28 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 29 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 30 of 34 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 31 of 34 Max Knox (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 32 of 34 The riders approach the Swartberg mountains. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 33 of 34 Kevin Evans leads the chase after his teammate suffered a broken chain. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting) Image 34 of 34 Christoph Sauser sets the pace for the four leaders. (Image credit: ZC Marketing Consulting)

Max Knox and Thomas Zahnd ensured that Ian van der Walt, owner of DCM, is a more than proud event-sponsor when they completed a hat trick of victories by also winning the fourth stage of the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek. It is beginning to look more and more like the DCM team will also win overall.

Knox and Zahnd's winning time for the 110km fourth stage from De Rust to Prince Albert was four hours, 41 minutes and 32 seconds which means that they now have an overall lead of 18 minutes and three seconds on Kevin Evans and Adrien Niyonshuti (MTN-Energade).

The MTN-Energade Team's hopes of winning the tour effectively ended when the chain on Niyonshuti's mountain bike broke halfway during the fourth stage. Despite of a quick fix, Evans and Niyonshuti could not catch up with the leaders again. At the last water point they were forced to accept defeat.

Christoph Sauser and Silvio Bundi (Specialized-Songo.info) were the day's other big losers. For the most of the race they were racing in front with the DCM team taking turns to set the pace against a headwind that at time blew for nearly 70km of the route today.

All indications were that the two teams were going to battle it out in a sprint to the line, but it did not happen. About two kilometers from the finish, Bundi made a slight judgement error which led to his bike's front wheel sliding out from under him. The rider from Switzerland crashed heavily into a thick sandy section.

He was back on his bike quickly but it was to no avail. Sauser and Bundi finished in four hours, 41 minutes and 55 seconds, 23 seconds behind the winners.

Bundi refused to use his crash as an excuse. "I am not so sure whether we would have been able to outsprint the DCM Team. 'Suzi' (as Sauser is known) already killed me with the pace he was setting."

Knox once again made it clear that there can't be any talk about a tour win until Saturday. "The wheel is round. We had an easy week without any mechanical problems while everyone else had bad luck. When somebody has mechanical problems and lose time it is not the best way to win, but this is mountain biking where anything can happen at any time. When an opportunity arises you must make the most of it, because you never know when it is your turn to crash or fix a mechanical problem.

"I can just hope that our luck holds until Saturday."

Zahnd agrees with Knox that they are the lucky team so far. He had only two complaints after the fourth stage. "There must be something wrong with my mountain bike's fork because on the steep climbs and rocky descends I kept on hitting rocks. My arms are now even sorer than my legs.

"I am also never going to believe the stories they tell us at the race briefings. We were made to believe that after the climbs, we were going to have an easy to ride to the finish however the organizers did not warn us about the headwind."

Matthys and Gerrie Beukes (Mtbdestination.com) can certainly lay claim to be the DCM Cape Pioneer's 'comeback kids'. During the first stage Matthys Beukes had a bad puncture which led to them losing more than an hour.

The two brothers refused to let that get them down. From the second stage they have been slowly but surely gaining time on the leaders. Yesterday, they finished fourth in a time of five hours, two minutes and three seconds.

Mixed

Patrick Griessen has gone from being a mechanic for mountain bike champions to becoming a champion in his own right. Griessen and Ariane Luthi (Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch) won the fourth stage in the mixed category in a time of five hours, 15 minutes and 17 seconds and in doing so they are now leading by more than 11 minutes.

Griessen and Luthi's performance might easily be seen as the tour's "fairy tale". From 2003 to 2005 Griessen was the mechanic whose main responsibility was to ensure that Christoph Sauser never had mechanical failures when he raced.

He then quit to go help his dad in the Sputnik Bike Shop. This career change gave Griessen the opportunity to start racing himself. He soon realized that he is not a bad marathon racer.

Griessen met Luthi after her cousin suggested that he should sponsor her. After seeing her race he readily agreed.

It was Sauser who suggested that the two of them should race the Cape Pioneer together.

"I always wanted to come and race in South Africa but when the Cape Epic is on, it is spring in Switzerland which means that we are quite busy in the bike shop. "The Cape Pioneer takes place in our winter, so it is perfect timing. This is certainly not the last time that I will be racing it," Griessen said.

Luthi used to be a competitive swimmer and tri-athlete before she started to compete in mountain bike races. In the past few days she has astonished a lot of male riders with her aggressive riding.

Apparently Luthi does not hesitate to go to the front and set the pace if she thinks they are riding to slow. In the process she has dented quite a few male ego's because not everybody can keep when she is riding in front. When asked about it Luthi just laughed and said that it is just a way to enjoy herself.

Johann Labuschagne and Yolandi de Villiers (Cycle Lab) finished second in the fourth stage in a time of 5:24:18 which means that they are now in third overall. According to Labushagne they did not have the best of days.

"Yolandi suffered two punctures, one in her left leg and one in her right leg that forced us to take things a little bit easier today," said Labuschagne jokingly.

De Villiers complained afterwards that there was a moment when she felt like "Absalon". That was when she rode into a thorn bush. At the finish she was more pre-occupied with pulling out thorns than answering questions as to how her race went.

Kobus and Fienie Barnard (Klein Karoo) who were the leaders for two stages had really bad luck. Kobus Barnard reckons that he ate something that was off in De Rust that meant that he started the fourth stage with an upset stomach.

"I had to stop four times in the veld. To top it all we had to stop and fix a derailleur which meant that we lost at least another five minutes, but I am not complaining. We managed to finish and there is still two days of racing left."

They finished third in a time of 5:31:04 and are now lying second overall.

Stage 4 Results

Women duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 6:27:42 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:03:40 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 0:14:03 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 0:42:28 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 1:06:31

Men duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 4:41:32 2 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 0:00:23 3 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:12:28 4 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 0:20:31 5 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 0:31:54 6 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 0:42:48 7 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 0:47:33 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 0:49:11 9 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 0:59:02 10 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 0:59:04 11 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 1:15:14 12 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 1:18:04 13 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 1:26:13 14 Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar 1:33:51 15 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 1:35:43 16 Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep 1:37:02 17 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 1:40:02 18 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 1:41:56 19 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 1:43:11 20 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 1:48:58 21 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 1:54:34 22 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 1:56:16 23 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 1:58:46 24 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 1:58:51 25 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 2:09:38 26 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 2:11:49 27 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 2:13:23 28 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 2:13:47 29 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 2:15:37 30 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 2:15:38 31 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 2:27:40 32 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 2:45:17 33 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 2:50:41 34 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 2:52:34 35 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 3:09:29 36 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 3:11:06 37 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 3:12:20 38 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 3:13:28 39 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 3:25:01 40 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 3:29:33 41 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 3:57:25 42 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 4:52:38 43 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 5:01:24 44 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 5:36:01

Mixed duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 5:15:17 2 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 0:09:01 3 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:15:47 4 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:39:46 5 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 0:58:33 6 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 1:06:55 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 1:29:42 8 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 1:49:41 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 1:52:23 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 1:53:22 11 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 2:18:59 12 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 2:19:17 13 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 2:40:43 14 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 3:10:36 15 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 3:18:18 16 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers 3:48:21

Veteran 80+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 4:54:04 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 0:18:21 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 0:37:50 4 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 0:53:29 5 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 0:54:36 6 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 0:55:26 7 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 0:57:12 8 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 0:57:47 9 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 1:09:28 10 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 1:13:46 11 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 1:15:49 12 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 1:23:27 13 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 1:35:54 14 Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight 2:31:12 15 Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde 2:33:36 16 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 2:39:09 17 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 2:40:07 18 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 3:14:21 19 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 3:14:29 20 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 3:22:49 21 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 3:33:38 22 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 3:39:38 23 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 3:42:45 24 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 3:48:20 25 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 3:55:03 26 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 4:27:44 27 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage 4:58:39

Masters 100+ duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 5:29:13 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 0:39:01 3 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:08:32 4 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 2:04:50

Individual female # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) 6:26:53 2 Fran Ferreira (RSA) 0:33:47

Individual male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 5:08:27 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 0:18:25 3 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 0:46:36 4 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 1:33:22 5 Robert Vogel (RSA) 2:23:45 6 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 7 Mark Kingon (RSA) 2:25:24 8 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 2:25:54 9 Malan Jonck (RSA) 3:00:01 10 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 3:32:06 11 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 4:42:10 12 Ryno Stander (RSA)

Solo male # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dirk Oerlemans (RSA) 7:34:07 2 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) 0:00:01 3 Willem Butler (RSA) 0:00:11 4 Pieter Du Toit (RSA) 0:13:21 5 Robert Du Preez (RSA) 1:33:29

General classification after four stages

Women duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathalie Schneitter & Renate Telser (Swi) Ride For Hearing 25:50:52 2 Robyn Adendorff & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Team Aspen 0:59:36 3 Julia Skea & Laura Herd (RSA) Fire Ants 3:51:46 4 Doris Arnold & Nina Gunter-Tschanz (Swi) Swiss Ladies 4:53:14 5 Elzaan Visser & Theresa Horn (RSA) First Ascent Ladies 6:36:41

Men duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Max Knox & Thomas Zahnd (RSA) D C M 3 19:39:49 2 Kevin Evans & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Evans 0:18:03 3 Charles Keey & Dave Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1 1:37:58 4 Christoph Sauser & Silvio Bundi (Swi) Specialized-Songo.Info 1:38:51 5 Matthys Beukes & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Mtbdestination.Com 1:46:13 6 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg & Brandon Stewart (RSA) D C M 2 1:55:41 7 Hilton Frost & Shaun Peschl (RSA) Team Marshell World Of Sport 2:47:53 8 Rohan Kennedy & Vickus Boshoff (RSA) Gu Energy Gel - Helly Hansen 3:15:13 9 Brian Lennox & Hannes Hanekom (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 1 3:28:13 10 Nico Verhoef & C M Muller (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 2 3:48:15 11 Peter Basler & Patrick Guenter (Swi) Suisse-Bearbikers 4:54:43 12 Stephan Kuhnel & Rene Stehr (Ger) M F S 5:47:51 13 Ludwig Swanepoel & Grant Flattery (RSA) U D Trucks 6:05:13 14 Davy Urkens & Michel Broeckx (Bel) Masters 23 - 12 6:52:08 15 Bertus Van Zyl & Timo Cooper (RSA) K H S - Jeep 6:56:20 16 Lawrence Lindeque & Shane White (RSA) Cycles Direct 7:32:45 17 Willie Esterhuyzen & Christopher Dutton (RSA) Tread Redbar 7:55:55 18 Michael Curtis & Aidan De Lange (Nam) Ynot 8:05:51 19 Willem Botha & Danie Van Aswegen (RSA) Virtuoso 8:14:31 20 Wayne Rebello & Dwayne Klingbiel (RSA) Cruz Control 8:14:40 21 Aidan Brown & Dylan Chilcott (RSA) Volcan - Emotion - M T N 8:45:32 22 Johan Stumpf & Wynand Mulder (RSA) Klein Karoo Ii 8:52:35 23 S W Jacobsz & Karel Botha (RSA) Span Vrystaat 9:21:13 24 Gordan Craib & Murray Craib (Can) Craib Bros. 9:45:57 25 Richard Chesterton & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) 29-inch Dust Bunnies 9:52:11 26 Niel Rossouw & Corne Erasmus (RSA) Byers Security 10:23:31 27 Scott Fraser & Dave Linder (RSA) Kona South Africa 10:24:02 28 Jacobus Diener & Christian Rohwer (RSA) Custard Pandas 10:35:21 29 J P Van Der Merwe & Frank Hattingh (RSA) Eerste Keer 10:42:54 30 Jason Whyte & Oliver Williams (RSA) St. Luke's Hospice 11:11:29 31 Craig Wapnick & Malcolm Wetmore (RSA) I Kill You 11:23:22 32 Carl Van Maanen & Richard Sikking (RSA) Fmbikes.Nl 11:58:13 33 Graig Raw & Sirk Loots (RSA) Quirk 12:01:20 34 Leon Van Niekerk & Jan-Peet Mulder (RSA) Pac-Chem 12:46:55 35 Jacques Swart & Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 13:06:29 36 Piet Smit & Niel De Jager (RSA) Team G S 13:15:02 37 Sias Le Roux & Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) Team Patrol 13:22:31 38 J Van Wyk Mcdonald & Danie Louw (Can) Natural High 13:27:27 39 Graig Whittaker & Neil Timm (RSA) Team Mxit 13:46:22 40 Eduard Herselman & Marnitz Nienaber (RSA) Pgquattro 14:00:27 41 Anton Roux & Tonie Roux (RSA) Team Hardekool 15:01:07 42 Neil Van Der Merwe & Gerhard Pretorius (RSA) Crank Addicts 18:14:30 43 Theuns De Wet & Paul Geier (RSA) Pronosticos 19:52:16 44 Johan Coetzee & Anthonie Vos (RSA) C H M 45 Chris Roux & Hendrik Van Tonder (RSA) Dokkie En Grys 46 Paul Theron & Mauritz Meyer (RSA) Team Tee Off 47 Craig Casteling & Eric Marshall (RSA) Limelight 48 Rudie Janse Van Vuuren & Etienne Ebden (RSA) Eme 49 Stuart Marais & Shan Wilson (RSA) Blend Property Group 2 50 Alex Harris & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Openroad

Mixed duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Griessen & Ariane Luthi (Swi) Sputnik-Bikeshop.Ch 22:43:03 2 Kobus Barnard & Fienie Barnard (RSA) Klein Karoo 1 0:11:45 3 Johan Labuschane & Yolande De Villies (RSA) Cycle Lab Mixed 0:34:26 4 Ischen Stopforth & Marcel Deacon (RSA) Team Bizhub 0:51:35 5 Christiaan Van Zyl & Leana De Jager (RSA) Newbridge 3:07:10 6 Derek Morgan & Hilana Marais (RSA) Vodacom 4:08:17 7 Donovan Jackson & Nolene Jackson (RSA) Www.Treadmag.Co.Za 6:01:21 8 Nicola Payne & Tony Walker (RSA) Aim For Payne 6:43:43 9 Etiënne Jansen & Siska Van Der Bijl (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 8:16:17 10 Anton De Waal & Brigitte De Waal (RSA) B-E-N 8:44:25 11 Andre Ferreira & Leigh Ferreira (RSA) Ea Sports - Mixed 9:38:28 12 Johan Bornman & Marlize Moolman (RSA) La Sport/Tjm Mixed 10:57:07 13 Karlien De Bruin & Piet Laubscher (RSA) Team Bodyworks 11:19:30 14 William Marais & Belinda Marais (RSA) Pointbreak 11:54:10 15 Lothar Schaer & Marianne Muller (Swi) Swiss Animals 12:07:39 16 Tom Van Tellingen & Claudia Van Tellingen (Ned) Bushbikers 15:36:58

Veteran duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruce Diesel & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Toyota Supercycling Cyclelab Vets 20:50:58 2 Damian Booth & Cornell Van Der Westhuizen (RSA) Staaldiesel Racing 1:47:18 3 Gus Klohn & Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) Ansaldo S T S Dunkeld Cycles 3:37:11 4 Pierre Rocher & Neil Van Tonder (RSA) Carpe Diem 4:36:38 5 Gert Muller & Graham Daniel (RSA) Underwater Farmers 4:36:50 6 Koos Klopper & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 4:44:58 7 Charl Du Plessis & Dennis Du Toit (RSA) Team Swift 4:45:00 8 Urs Guentensperger & Marcel Frei (Swi) Büli Bike Tigers 4:58:33 9 Mike Charlewood & Steve Van Eck (RSA) Steviemicks 5:21:36 10 Tom Cuylaerts & Danny Smets (Bel) Kraft 6:28:29 11 John Thomson & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates 6:33:15 12 Rex Benson & Ingo De Jager (RSA) Vuur En Vlam 7:23:41 13 Hennie Muller & Casper Badenhorst (RSA) B M G Racing Snakes 8:08:06 14 John Hayes & Rob Hayes (RSA) Hayes Team 10:27:25 15 Ivan van Liev & Jeffrey Willcocks (RSA) Limelight 12:42:12 16 Arrie Rossouw & Kim Jenkins (RSA) Ark Riders 13:12:26 17 Frikkie Rademan & Gary Leeuw (RSA) Aspen 1 13:21:24 18 Izak Bezuidenhout & Chris Herbst (RSA) F N B Private Clients 1 13:41:17 19 Jan Roesch & Fritz Van Barkenhuizen (RSA) Smelly Socks 13:57:48 20 Loot Steyn & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) Wizards 14:16:56 21 David Pienaar & Heinie Stover (RSA) Team Porcupine 14:38:56 22 Dominic Johnson-Allen & Steve Ludlam (RSA) Crave 14:43:24 23 Glen Grundy & Brett Warren (RSA) B M G Bombers 14:52:24 24 Etienne Roux & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) Spam-Low 15:08:10 25 Paul Doubell & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell 18:58:40 26 Barbara Hage & Dyonn Hage (RSA) Hage 19:02:34 27 Kabous Marra & Alan Dawson (RSA) Team Wilde 28 Martin Wright & Anton Kohler (RSA) Brother In Laws

Masters 100+ duo general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Henry Hayes & Greg Anderson (RSA) Team D D 23:30:43 2 Henry Swart & Juan Van Deventer (RSA) Hermanus Apteek 3:04:29 3 Henry Fagan & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 5:02:50 4 Roy Du Toit & Pieter Erasmus (RSA) Hexkoel 108 9:27:51 5 Linus Van Onselen & Bryan Strauss (RSA) Team Contego Sludge 3 6 Bruce Dickson & Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge

Individual female general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) 27:45:39 2 Fran Ferreira (RSA) 3:00:10

Individual male general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Seyffert (RSA) 22:14:56 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) 1:15:41 3 Christo Groenewald (RSA) 8:08:05 4 Christopher De Wet (RSA) 8:16:58 5 Andreas Pankratz (RSA) 11:40:19 6 Chris Viljoen (RSA) 11:52:18 7 872 12:02:45 8 861 12:57:37 9 Malan Jonck (RSA) 13:29:18 10 Martin Ciolkosz (RSA) 14:39:02 11 M J Vermeulen (RSA) 16:51:32 12 Ryno Stander (RSA) 17:03:21 13 1341