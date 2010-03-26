Flückigers pull out a stage win
Sauser, Stander make up time
Stage 6 took riders from Worcester to Oak Valley, a distance of 123km and 2,240m of climbing. After a neutral convoy out of Worcester, riders were soon hugging the shores of Brandvlei Dam. Then the ups and downs began; retracing some of the 2009 route in reverse. Climbs were short but some gradients reached up to 26%. A dead-straight chute took the field down to the canals, through the orchards, then into some singletrack and finally over the wall of the vast Theewaterskloof Dam.
The race then took a short-cut through a hidden valley to Porcupine Hills before reaching the foot of another monument of the Cape Epic, the Groenlandberg Cape Nature conservation area. Route designer "Dr Evil" found a new way for riders to conquer this beautiful beast. The first part followed a steep dirt road up to Water Point 3 and part two took riders into virgin Epic mountain biking territory and deep into nature, all the way to the Groenlandberg saddle. This offered views of the beautiful Elgin Valley, and the treat of the day was fast and smooth singletrack in Thandi and Oak Valley.
Flückiger brothers pedal to victory
The Fluckiger brothers' team of 26-year-old Lukas and 21-year-old Mathias from Switzerland repeated last year’s final stage victory by winning stage 6 of this year's Cape Epic in 4:37.23. They were followed by the Swiss and South African duo of Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) in a time of 4:40.01 with the German Bulls Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm close on their heels a fraction of a second behind. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished fourth in a time of 4:43.36.
Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 16th place today (5:05.14), successfully defending their African leaders' jerseys for the third day in a row. They have moved to the 11th place overall (24:03.03).
The Bulls Team successfully defended the leaders' jerseys with an overall time of 22:50.42. Songo-Specialized by DCM moved up one position overall to second place (22:57.37),while MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon moved to third position overall (23:00.41).The Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing are in fourth position overall (23:14.13). The brothers finished in 8th overall last year, having improved by four places so far this year.
The Flückiger brothers rode with the other riders for most of the way. "Only when Songo-Specialized by DCM had a flat, we broke away - it was just before Groenlandberg," said brother Lukas. "We took yesterday easy and planned it as a rest day. We knew today was going to be tough and this was obviously a good option as it worked for us."
"At the beginning of the stage my legs were bad, but I felt better later in the stage. The Bulls really pushed today, and it was hard work to hang on to the lead. Our legs felt good near the finish and we’re very happy about the stage win. We also had no bad luck today. It's important for us to win a stage at the Cape Epic," said Matthias.
"I really want to thank the organisers for the first 25km today. It was a really nice gift," said Karl Platt of Team Bulls 1. "It was easy going and the first time during this year’s event we could warm up a bit more - not like the other days where we had to go from the word go. From the MTN Hotspot, the race really started and everyone was going fast. Christoph and Burry worked hard today and we were riding together from the start of the Groenlandberg to the finish.
"They made up some time on the GC (general classification). It's all okay – were really happy with where we are at the moment."
Platt's teammate Sahm added, "It was a good day. I was a bit afraid of the long stage especially the ugly climb in the last part. But the spirits of Groenlandberg must love me because I felt great and although Burry and Christoph tried to lose us, we could stay at their back wheels all the way to the finish."
"We had a flat and it took us about a minute to repair. It happened at a really crucial time on the fast gravel section," said Stander. "We worked hard to get to the start of the climb and spent some energy, so by the time we got to the Bulls, we gave them everything we had but couldn't break away. Hopefully we can still push for the next two days to secure another stage win."
"We all know the Flückigers are very fast riders and knew they were going to be strong today. They attacked super hard," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "I had a flat about 4km before the real race started and we couldn’t catch up. We wasted lot of energy as it was really hard all the way to the top – digging, digging. The downhill was fast to the finish, but the Bulls were very strong too. I’m very happy with our second place overall – we moved up one position which is pretty cool."
Sauser also said that his team is now so good at fixing technical problems on the fly that it takes them no longer than a toilet break. "We actually split up the tools, with Burry carrying tools we need for easy fixes, while I carry the other ones should we have more difficult challenges."
Alban Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon was not at his best today, "I felt very bad today. I thought I had good legs in the morning, but it was different after warming up. Maybe the third stage had broken me. It was such a difficult day with all the running and perhaps the chasing was too much for my body. I'm still trying to recover from that. My biggest problem at the moment is to stay with the leaders as long as possible, but I’ll try my best and work hard for a podium finish."
Brandon Stewart of team DCM2 was incredibly disappointed after reaching the MTN Hotspot first. "We were so motivated and really gave it our all to ensure we reached the point first, thinking that we would be winning 3,000 Rand today. It was only after we reached the finish line that we heard that our reward was only a 30-second time bonus. Not what we had in mind at all," he said.
Rothaus-CUBE team is unstoppable in women's category
Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won the Ladies for the fourth day in a row, finishing in a time of 5:41,42. They remain in first position overall (28:37.36). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:55.43, who are placed second overall (29:00.46). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third with their fifth podium finish in this year's race (6:29.22), placing them in third position overall (31:27.38).
"Today’s stage was fun. It was nice for us as we started very slow and had time to get warmed up," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "We stayed with Ivonne and Hannele for a long time, but broke away later in the race. We talk to each other a lot during the race. We cheered each other up, discussed how we’re feeling and really motivated each other. We'll just keep going the way we have been for the next two stages as it seems to work for us.
"We've been feeling stronger every day, and slept well last night," said her sister Kristine. "We'd really like to thank the people at the water points. They make things easy for us so that we can continue really fast. The mechanic will lube chains, while we get some drinks. Today's stage wasn't as steep or technical as I expected and I loved the vastness of the scenery."
"It was a very nice stage for us. We rode with the Danish girls for a lot of the way, but on the downhills they're just faster as a team. We can keep up with them on the uphills and flat sections," said Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies. "We also decided that it was more important to be safe than take any risks."
"I think that Anna-Sofie and Kristine are stronger than me, but maybe not stronger than Ivonne," said Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "I try to keep a consistent pace and can ride for long, but not any faster. Yesterday was really nice to sleep a bit later – I really enjoyed it."
MTN Business Qhubeka still dominate mixed category
Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) finished in first place again today, in a time of 5:19.15 and remain the overall leaders in their category (26:13.09). Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) finished second in 5:27.07 and remain in second place overall (26:45.44). They were followed by Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team in third place (5:41.33) and are placed third overall (27:18.41). MTN Business Qhubeka also scored phenomenally well today by placing 20th on the GC, beating many of the top professional riders.
"We had a gap at the beginning of the race and pushed really hard. The long climb up Groenlandberg seemed as if it's going to go on forever, but we rode as hard as we could till the end," Adds Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "We also managed to stretch our lead, which is good. Yesterday helped our legs recover and it was also great to have some cloud cover today."
Her teammate Paul Cordes said, "We had no intention of opening the gap today. We wanted to ride fast and because the race concertinaed a bit, we couldn't always see the others. Esther and Bärti were riding really well today. We enjoyed the technical stuff and the last 15km suited us great. After yesterday's short stage, we're feeling a lot better today."
"I wasn't feeling well and had some health problems last night. Today was really tough as it was a very long stage. My legs were good but I had no energy," Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team says.
Partner Bärti Bucher said, "Today’s stage was a bit flat for us – I think for about 80km. We really like uphills and downhills, that's why we love mountain biking. It was a lot of work for us to follow the leaders. Fortunately we had no mechanical problems, and will take stage for stage until Sunday when we finish at Lourensford Wine Estate."
Cyclelab ahead of the rest of the masters by more than one and a half hours
Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys for the fifth time by winning stage 6 in 5:16.28. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (25:55.12) by one hour and 36 minutes. They were followed by Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters - their fourth podium finish in the year’s race (5:22.05). They have moved up one position to third place overall in this category (28:21.32). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished third in 5:38.12 and maintain their second place overall (27:31.23). Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc of Oleander (5:38.25) were fourth and are fifth overall (28:47.29). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand finished fifth in 5:38.58 and have moved to fourth place overall (28:25.13).
"It was a nice course, but very tough with lots of singletrack and also lots of sand – we can't seem to get away from the sand this year," said Says Shan Wilson of Cyclelab. "We decided to be consistent today and arrived at Oak Valley feeling well. My legs are still sore and I'm really looking forward to the finish line now. We're very happy with our overall lead."
"I think the big mountain made everyone nervous," said McLean. "We have a good lead, so there was no pressure and we rode at our own steady pace. We also didn't have any mechanicals, the weather was nice and a lot cooler, but my legs are tired."
Rwanda athlete beats mountain bike icons in Stage 6
Apart from Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team the spotlight was on another MTN rider after today's stage. The 23-year-old Adrian Niyonshuti from Rwamagana (Rwanda), is part of the MTN Energade team who finished in sixth place today - 11:50 behind the Fluckiger brothers and ahead of top athletes like Jose Hermida, Bart Brentjens and Emil Lindgren. This is an incredible achievement considering that the team also had three flats during the stage.
Niyonshuti joined the MTN team in 2009. Prior to this, he competed in the Cape Epic as Team Rwanda (from 2007 to 2008). He started competitive cycling at age 19 and turned a professional rider at 22. His biggest successes include a fifth position at the 2010 MTN Attakwas MTB UltraMarathon, a fourth position at the 2010 MTN Barbeton MTB UltraMarathon, third overall at the Tour of Rwanda in 2009, a bronze medal in 2009 at the African Continental Championships (Under 23 Time Trial) and competing in the Cape Epic since 2007 (with two top 20 overall finishes on the GC). His role model is Lance Armstrong.
Stage 7 – Oak Valley to Oak Valley
Stage 7 will take riders over 99km and 2,160 of climbing. The short sharp hills early on will really burn with five minutes up and 15 seconds down making riders work hard. After the descent past Houwhoek Inn, riders will pass Botriver onto some fast gravel roads through the farmland. On the main obstacle of the day up to Lebanon Highlands Plantation, rocks and loose ground force riders to get off their bikes when it gets steep.
Dassenberg has been renamed The Beeatch because of its sandy surface as well as level of complexity. Not long in kilometers, this climb will take even the experienced participants more than half an hour to master. After crossing over to Houteq, it is singletrack time, heading into Lebanon for some of the most coveted trails in the Cape. More short, steep climbs stand in the way of a final stretch of swooping paths taking riders to their final night on tour.
Video from stage six is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|4:37:23
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:02:38
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|0:02:38
|4
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:06:13
|5
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:08:54
|6
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|0:11:53
|7
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:14:37
|8
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:16:55
|9
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|0:22:25
|10
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:22:25
|11
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|0:23:11
|12
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|0:23:14
|13
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|0:23:40
|14
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:25:46
|15
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|0:27:52
|16
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|0:33:03
|17
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|0:33:06
|18
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|0:33:12
|19
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|0:39:07
|20
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|0:41:07
|21
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|0:45:13
|22
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|0:46:00
|23
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|0:46:01
|24
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|0:46:18
|25
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|0:46:32
|26
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|0:49:53
|27
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|0:50:35
|28
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|0:51:15
|29
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|0:51:49
|30
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:55:12
|31
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|0:56:15
|32
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|0:56:43
|33
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:56:49
|34
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|0:57:48
|35
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|1:00:35
|36
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|1:01:31
|37
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|1:05:34
|38
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|1:06:48
|39
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|1:08:19
|40
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|1:09:45
|41
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|1:10:19
|42
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|1:12:01
|43
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|1:12:44
|44
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|1:13:05
|45
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|1:13:41
|46
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|1:14:59
|47
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|1:15:50
|48
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|1:15:58
|49
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|1:16:30
|50
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|1:17:41
|51
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|1:18:09
|52
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|1:18:41
|53
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|1:20:50
|54
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|1:22:01
|55
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|1:24:28
|56
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|1:25:22
|57
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|1:26:11
|58
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|1:26:38
|59
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|1:26:42
|60
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|1:26:45
|61
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|1:27:03
|62
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|1:27:07
|63
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|1:27:13
|64
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|1:27:48
|65
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|1:29:01
|66
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|1:29:41
|67
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|1:30:21
|68
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|1:31:02
|69
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|1:32:04
|70
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|1:32:30
|71
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|1:32:48
|72
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|1:32:53
|73
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|1:33:56
|74
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|1:35:16
|75
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|1:35:50
|76
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|1:36:02
|77
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|1:36:31
|78
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|1:36:47
|79
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|1:36:56
|80
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|1:36:59
|81
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|1:37:00
|82
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|1:37:17
|83
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|1:38:09
|84
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|1:38:11
|85
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|1:38:17
|86
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|1:38:18
|87
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|1:38:34
|88
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|1:39:05
|89
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|1:39:05
|90
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|1:39:45
|91
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|1:39:58
|92
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|1:40:35
|93
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|1:40:54
|94
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|1:42:39
|95
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|1:43:08
|96
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|1:43:33
|97
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|1:44:07
|98
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|1:44:50
|99
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:45:49
|100
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|1:46:24
|101
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|1:47:23
|102
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|1:48:30
|103
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|1:51:14
|104
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|1:53:05
|105
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|1:53:36
|106
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|1:53:39
|107
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|1:55:50
|108
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|1:57:32
|109
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|1:57:33
|110
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|1:57:48
|111
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|1:57:53
|112
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|1:58:40
|113
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|1:58:42
|114
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|2:00:04
|115
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|2:00:07
|116
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|2:00:23
|117
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|2:00:56
|118
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|2:01:01
|119
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|2:02:09
|120
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|2:02:59
|121
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|2:03:40
|122
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|2:03:45
|123
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|2:04:11
|124
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|2:04:13
|125
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|2:05:00
|126
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|2:05:16
|127
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|2:06:20
|128
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|2:06:55
|129
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|2:06:56
|130
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|2:07:23
|131
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|2:07:38
|132
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|2:08:04
|133
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|2:08:13
|134
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|2:08:15
|135
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|2:09:50
|136
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|2:10:32
|137
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|2:10:53
|138
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|2:13:19
|139
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|2:15:17
|140
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|2:15:51
|141
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|2:16:40
|142
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|2:16:52
|143
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|2:18:03
|144
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|2:18:22
|145
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|2:18:38
|146
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|2:20:19
|147
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|2:21:23
|148
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|2:21:29
|149
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|2:21:44
|150
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|2:21:58
|151
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|2:22:06
|152
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|2:22:19
|153
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|2:22:32
|154
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|2:22:40
|155
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|2:22:51
|156
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|2:23:22
|157
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|2:23:40
|158
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|2:23:49
|159
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|2:23:50
|160
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|2:24:09
|161
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|2:24:11
|43
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|2:24:58
|162
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|2:25:09
|163
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|2:25:45
|164
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|2:27:09
|165
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|2:27:34
|166
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|2:28:12
|167
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|2:30:42
|168
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|2:31:00
|169
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|2:31:34
|170
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|2:31:46
|171
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|2:32:43
|172
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|2:33:42
|173
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|2:33:43
|174
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|2:36:43
|175
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|2:37:21
|176
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|2:37:29
|177
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|2:37:36
|178
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|2:37:46
|179
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|2:37:58
|180
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|2:38:21
|181
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|2:38:46
|182
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|2:39:12
|183
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|2:39:26
|184
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|2:39:39
|185
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|2:40:02
|186
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|2:40:26
|187
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|2:40:45
|188
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|2:40:57
|189
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|2:41:41
|190
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|2:41:51
|191
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|2:42:31
|192
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|2:42:35
|193
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|2:44:51
|194
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|2:46:05
|195
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|2:48:02
|196
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|2:49:49
|197
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|2:49:55
|198
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|2:51:13
|199
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|2:51:14
|200
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|2:51:21
|201
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|2:51:24
|202
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|2:51:36
|203
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|2:53:10
|204
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|2:53:42
|205
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|2:55:26
|206
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|2:55:58
|207
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|2:56:57
|208
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|2:58:13
|209
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|2:59:10
|210
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|3:01:23
|211
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|3:01:47
|212
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|3:01:48
|213
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|3:03:37
|214
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|3:04:26
|215
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|3:05:25
|216
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|3:07:00
|217
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|3:07:00
|218
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|3:07:38
|219
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|3:07:52
|220
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|3:08:50
|221
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|3:11:24
|222
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|3:14:00
|223
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|3:14:10
|224
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|3:14:18
|225
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|3:14:43
|226
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|3:15:02
|227
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|3:15:13
|228
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|3:16:12
|229
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|3:17:39
|230
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|3:18:26
|231
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|3:19:05
|232
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|3:19:27
|233
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|3:19:39
|234
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:19:59
|235
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|3:20:24
|236
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|3:21:23
|237
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|3:21:36
|238
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|3:21:48
|239
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|3:22:35
|240
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|3:23:24
|241
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|3:24:08
|242
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|3:24:47
|243
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|3:25:11
|244
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:25:58
|245
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|3:28:03
|246
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|3:28:18
|247
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|3:29:10
|248
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|3:29:21
|249
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|3:30:45
|250
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|3:32:16
|251
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|3:33:00
|252
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|3:33:24
|253
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|3:33:25
|254
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|3:33:35
|255
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|3:34:07
|256
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|3:34:11
|257
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|3:35:47
|258
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|3:35:56
|259
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|3:36:17
|260
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|3:38:03
|261
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|3:40:08
|262
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|3:40:08
|263
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|3:41:26
|264
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|3:44:18
|265
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|3:44:18
|266
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|3:47:16
|267
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|3:49:52
|268
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|3:50:27
|269
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|3:50:28
|270
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|3:51:55
|271
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|3:53:09
|272
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|3:53:24
|273
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|3:54:02
|274
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|3:54:02
|275
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|3:56:21
|276
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|3:58:17
|277
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|3:59:58
|278
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|4:00:49
|279
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|4:04:07
|280
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|4:05:32
|281
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|4:06:07
|282
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|4:09:06
|283
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|4:09:17
|284
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|4:09:26
|285
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|4:10:39
|286
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|4:11:35
|287
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|4:12:12
|288
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|4:15:42
|289
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|4:16:00
|290
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|4:16:02
|291
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|4:22:10
|292
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|4:24:22
|293
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|4:25:31
|294
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|4:25:41
|295
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|4:36:30
|296
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|4:42:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|5:12:47
|2
|Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|0:16:32
|3
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|0:32:35
|4
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|0:32:35
|5
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|0:47:13
|6
|Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|1:02:39
|7
|Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|1:16:18
|8
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana
|1:17:12
|9
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|1:17:20
|10
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|1:17:21
|11
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|1:17:40
|12
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|1:28:10
|13
|Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables
|1:31:37
|14
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|1:33:05
|15
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|1:35:23
|16
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|1:35:23
|17
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|1:45:00
|18
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|1:47:57
|19
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|1:48:58
|20
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|1:52:38
|21
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|1:53:38
|22
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|2:01:57
|23
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|2:04:01
|24
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|2:06:00
|25
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|2:06:00
|26
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|2:07:06
|27
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|2:07:11
|28
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|2:10:24
|29
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|2:13:24
|30
|Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|2:16:16
|31
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|2:17:56
|32
|Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution
|2:24:56
|33
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|2:25:03
|34
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|2:29:24
|35
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|2:29:38
|36
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|2:40:01
|37
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|2:40:22
|38
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|2:44:22
|39
|Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|2:45:24
|40
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|2:50:53
|41
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|2:59:20
|42
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|2:59:29
|43
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|3:01:44
|44
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|3:01:57
|45
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale
|3:02:33
|46
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|3:07:46
|47
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|3:08:09
|48
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|3:17:37
|49
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|3:32:26
|50
|Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|3:36:03
|51
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|3:50:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|5:41:42
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:14:01
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|0:47:40
|4
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|0:49:23
|5
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|0:56:49
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|1:03:46
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:13:46
|8
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|1:24:02
|9
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|1:43:56
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|2:08:37
|11
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|2:34:25
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|2:41:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
|6:33:40
|2
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|2:11:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|5:19:15
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:07:52
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|0:22:17
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|0:45:19
|5
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|0:49:35
|6
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|0:52:00
|7
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|0:57:21
|8
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|1:05:16
|9
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|1:07:13
|10
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|1:10:49
|11
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|1:25:39
|12
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|1:26:08
|13
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|1:36:08
|14
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|1:46:32
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|1:47:11
|16
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|1:50:11
|17
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|1:52:59
|18
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|1:53:10
|19
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|1:55:57
|20
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|1:56:25
|21
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|2:02:25
|22
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|2:02:55
|23
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|2:05:05
|24
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|2:05:12
|25
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|2:08:24
|26
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|2:13:03
|27
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|2:14:46
|28
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|2:21:19
|29
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|2:37:16
|30
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|2:38:30
|31
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|2:39:22
|32
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|2:41:04
|33
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|2:46:26
|34
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|2:47:24
|35
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|2:48:00
|36
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|2:50:13
|37
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|2:54:36
|38
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|2:55:04
|39
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|3:11:36
|40
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|3:12:39
|41
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|3:13:10
|42
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|3:16:45
|43
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|3:20:46
|44
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|3:22:19
|45
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|3:27:41
|46
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|3:32:21
|47
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|3:33:43
|48
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|3:35:53
|49
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|3:43:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|6:00:00
|2
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|0:15:38
|3
|Christiaan Beyers (Sar) Beyers
|0:21:32
|4
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|0:35:30
|5
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|1:11:52
|6
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|1:47:22
|7
|Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|2:13:29
|8
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|2:21:01
|9
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|2:27:48
|10
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|2:31:00
|11
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|2:45:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|5:16:28
|2
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|0:05:37
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|0:21:44
|4
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|0:21:57
|5
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|0:22:30
|6
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|0:24:15
|7
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|0:24:18
|8
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|0:29:27
|9
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:36:30
|10
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|0:39:15
|11
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|0:39:26
|12
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|0:40:58
|13
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:47:00
|14
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|0:47:41
|15
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:48:25
|16
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|0:55:05
|17
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|0:55:21
|18
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|0:55:47
|19
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|0:59:31
|20
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|1:01:59
|21
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|1:02:22
|22
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|1:03:50
|23
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|1:06:16
|24
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|1:09:26
|25
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|1:12:33
|26
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|1:13:44
|27
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|1:14:34
|28
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|1:15:22
|29
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|1:22:06
|30
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|1:26:10
|31
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:26:29
|32
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|1:27:35
|33
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|1:27:45
|34
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|1:32:52
|35
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|1:32:57
|36
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|1:36:30
|37
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|1:37:02
|38
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|1:38:30
|39
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|1:38:58
|40
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|1:43:09
|41
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|1:43:42
|42
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|1:44:58
|44
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|1:46:40
|45
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|1:47:52
|46
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|1:49:48
|47
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|1:50:21
|48
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|1:51:02
|49
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:53:04
|50
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|1:53:33
|51
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|1:54:48
|52
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|1:58:22
|53
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|2:01:01
|54
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|2:03:28
|55
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|2:03:53
|56
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|2:04:11
|57
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|2:05:54
|58
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|2:12:15
|59
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|2:15:24
|60
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|2:15:29
|61
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|2:16:20
|62
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|2:16:41
|63
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|2:18:16
|64
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|2:23:03
|65
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|2:26:25
|66
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|2:31:16
|67
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|2:31:50
|68
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|2:35:43
|69
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|2:38:39
|70
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|2:39:31
|71
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|2:39:35
|72
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|2:45:51
|73
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|2:49:11
|74
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|2:55:53
|75
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|2:57:27
|76
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|2:58:40
|77
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|3:05:22
|78
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|3:05:22
|79
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|3:06:46
|80
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|3:07:11
|81
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|3:11:25
|82
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|3:11:29
|83
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|3:14:25
|84
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|3:14:34
|85
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|3:22:58
|86
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|3:25:52
|87
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|3:27:43
|88
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|3:28:27
|89
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|3:29:45
|90
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|3:30:48
|91
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|3:40:56
|92
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|3:42:27
|93
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|3:54:23
|94
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|4:07:00
|95
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|5:16:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|5:38:54
|2
|Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|0:05:49
|3
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|0:31:45
|4
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|0:46:37
|5
|Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|0:56:34
|6
|Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|0:59:18
|7
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|1:02:17
|8
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|1:03:07
|9
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|1:26:30
|10
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|1:30:46
|11
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|1:45:31
|12
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|1:49:55
|13
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|1:50:09
|14
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|1:57:49
|15
|Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|2:02:01
|16
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|2:26:21
|17
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|2:27:45
|18
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|2:34:39
|19
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|2:36:01
|20
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square
|2:46:47
|21
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|2:55:31
|22
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|3:03:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1
|22:50:41
|2
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM
|0:06:56
|3
|Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon
|0:10:00
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing
|0:23:32
|5
|Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1
|0:35:15
|6
|Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1
|0:41:51
|7
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens
|0:46:14
|8
|Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2
|1:00:07
|9
|David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix
|1:07:02
|10
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2
|1:12:22
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:40:50
|12
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|1:41:21
|13
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road
|1:56:31
|14
|Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2
|1:58:10
|15
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain
|2:01:47
|16
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1
|2:02:43
|17
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys
|2:26:26
|18
|Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar
|3:06:34
|19
|John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team
|3:23:58
|20
|Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties
|3:28:22
|21
|Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike
|3:53:05
|22
|Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de
|3:55:37
|23
|Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade
|3:55:40
|24
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com
|4:00:22
|25
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|4:11:11
|26
|Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1
|4:19:33
|27
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com
|4:29:16
|28
|Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ
|4:46:52
|29
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|4:48:03
|30
|Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil
|4:55:28
|31
|Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1
|4:59:11
|32
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat
|5:04:29
|33
|Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental
|5:15:06
|34
|Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|5:15:54
|35
|Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT
|5:17:03
|36
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine
|5:18:16
|37
|Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding
|5:19:40
|38
|Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2
|5:33:33
|39
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta
|5:39:16
|40
|Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group
|5:46:18
|41
|Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch
|5:47:29
|42
|Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun
|6:18:28
|43
|Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats
|6:18:46
|44
|Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED
|6:19:16
|45
|Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent
|6:19:55
|46
|Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|6:24:20
|47
|Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank
|6:33:39
|48
|Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties
|7:03:32
|49
|Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour
|7:28:28
|50
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference
|7:31:51
|51
|Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties
|7:35:20
|52
|Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime
|7:36:11
|53
|Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste
|7:37:08
|54
|Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1
|7:37:16
|55
|Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery
|7:37:44
|56
|Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark
|7:39:21
|57
|Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1
|7:40:10
|58
|George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4
|7:40:39
|59
|Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes
|7:45:04
|60
|Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder
|7:46:42
|61
|Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports
|7:52:53
|62
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit
|7:58:45
|63
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|8:05:29
|64
|Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike
|8:07:18
|65
|Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team
|8:09:17
|66
|Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active
|8:14:04
|67
|Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing
|8:17:20
|68
|Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats
|8:18:39
|69
|Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH
|8:22:01
|70
|Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2
|8:22:46
|71
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1
|8:23:45
|72
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance
|8:24:23
|73
|Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics
|8:24:34
|74
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer
|8:26:57
|75
|Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team
|8:29:14
|76
|Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach
|8:31:14
|77
|Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt
|8:32:14
|78
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso
|8:38:41
|79
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo
|8:40:12
|80
|Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino
|8:42:07
|81
|Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy
|8:42:34
|82
|Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS
|8:55:50
|83
|Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South
|9:00:26
|84
|Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil
|9:00:51
|85
|Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop
|9:02:51
|86
|Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1
|9:03:26
|87
|Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two
|9:09:20
|88
|Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike
|9:14:17
|89
|Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital
|9:19:49
|90
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon
|9:21:34
|91
|Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless
|9:27:44
|92
|Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades
|9:32:46
|93
|Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro
|9:35:20
|94
|Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires
|9:37:03
|95
|Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com
|9:37:13
|96
|Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa
|9:38:48
|97
|David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines
|9:39:43
|98
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux
|9:41:28
|99
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank
|9:46:07
|100
|Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info
|9:51:51
|101
|Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting
|9:53:16
|102
|Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go
|9:56:31
|103
|John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates
|10:08:48
|104
|Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel
|10:17:27
|105
|Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool
|10:21:36
|106
|Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way
|10:22:50
|107
|Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers
|10:26:41
|108
|Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend
|10:29:35
|109
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles
|10:30:02
|110
|Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3
|10:31:39
|111
|John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|10:38:48
|112
|Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys
|10:39:48
|113
|Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software
|10:43:04
|114
|Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen
|10:46:36
|115
|Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe
|10:49:44
|116
|Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN
|10:50:51
|117
|Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|10:51:39
|118
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers
|10:54:26
|119
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal
|10:57:40
|120
|Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it
|11:07:59
|121
|Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|11:14:41
|122
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2
|11:15:20
|123
|Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream
|11:21:08
|124
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore
|11:29:19
|125
|Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS
|11:30:00
|126
|Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3
|11:30:11
|127
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's
|11:31:33
|128
|Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha
|11:34:14
|129
|Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig
|11:34:29
|130
|Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2
|11:37:48
|131
|Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One
|11:40:09
|132
|Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance
|11:41:02
|133
|Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers
|11:43:26
|134
|Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar
|11:45:05
|135
|Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls
|11:45:13
|136
|Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte
|11:47:47
|137
|Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans
|11:59:14
|138
|Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin
|12:01:48
|139
|Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2
|12:05:24
|140
|Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB
|12:06:36
|141
|Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1
|12:10:16
|142
|Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing
|12:11:30
|143
|Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge
|12:18:45
|144
|Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan
|12:25:13
|145
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital
|12:25:26
|146
|Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox
|12:30:06
|147
|Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2
|12:35:07
|148
|Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD
|12:37:27
|149
|Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|13:00:31
|150
|Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers
|13:01:31
|151
|Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2
|13:01:44
|152
|Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew
|13:04:18
|153
|Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB
|13:10:07
|154
|Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron
|13:10:49
|155
|Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard
|13:13:02
|156
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|13:21:03
|157
|Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike
|13:21:04
|158
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno
|13:21:14
|159
|Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings
|13:24:58
|160
|Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic
|13:27:23
|161
|Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp
|13:29:00
|162
|Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM
|13:30:29
|163
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold
|13:43:58
|164
|Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds
|13:44:21
|165
|Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA
|13:48:43
|166
|Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice
|13:50:19
|167
|David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security
|13:54:01
|168
|Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1
|13:56:01
|169
|Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance
|14:03:28
|170
|Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3
|14:03:45
|171
|Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool
|14:04:39
|172
|Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS
|14:12:01
|173
|Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear
|14:21:50
|174
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|14:26:57
|175
|Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal
|14:31:53
|176
|Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice
|14:36:26
|177
|Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands
|14:36:27
|178
|Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling
|14:37:45
|179
|Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld
|14:40:32
|180
|Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT
|14:41:44
|181
|Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2
|14:43:29
|182
|Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's
|14:47:19
|183
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|14:48:27
|184
|Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside
|14:56:07
|185
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens
|14:57:53
|186
|Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice
|15:07:48
|187
|Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated
|15:07:59
|188
|Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings
|15:11:15
|189
|Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad
|15:13:23
|190
|David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES
|15:15:55
|191
|Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com
|15:16:22
|192
|Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team
|15:17:56
|193
|David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com
|15:18:23
|194
|Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho
|15:30:16
|195
|Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri
|15:35:12
|196
|Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig
|15:35:27
|197
|Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F
|15:35:54
|198
|Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days
|15:39:13
|199
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|15:53:42
|200
|Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira
|16:00:32
|201
|Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut
|16:06:17
|202
|Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion
|16:07:13
|203
|Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles
|16:13:48
|204
|David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles
|16:15:42
|205
|Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One
|16:20:58
|206
|Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International
|16:29:11
|207
|Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies
|16:32:02
|208
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals
|16:35:49
|209
|Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles
|16:37:31
|210
|Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts
|16:40:23
|211
|Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty
|16:41:19
|212
|Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's
|16:42:08
|213
|Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane
|16:58:15
|214
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|17:01:48
|215
|Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos
|17:05:00
|216
|Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog
|17:07:44
|217
|Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará
|17:14:10
|218
|Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox
|17:15:10
|219
|Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst
|17:18:50
|220
|Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona
|17:20:22
|221
|Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA
|17:22:07
|222
|Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)
|17:22:21
|223
|Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance
|17:23:53
|224
|Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore
|17:26:49
|225
|Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World
|17:36:35
|226
|Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers
|17:37:08
|227
|Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply
|17:41:04
|228
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos
|17:42:39
|229
|Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services
|17:46:49
|230
|Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|17:50:50
|231
|Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV
|17:51:19
|232
|Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|17:55:33
|233
|Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers
|18:01:17
|234
|Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|18:03:15
|235
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home
|18:10:44
|236
|Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN
|18:12:58
|237
|Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular
|18:13:23
|238
|Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars
|18:13:27
|239
|Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes
|18:14:27
|240
|Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2
|18:20:02
|241
|Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix
|18:20:37
|242
|Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited
|18:23:09
|243
|Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop
|18:31:15
|244
|Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell
|18:39:46
|245
|Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat
|18:46:16
|246
|Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers
|18:48:42
|247
|Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit
|18:53:07
|248
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma
|18:53:32
|249
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII
|18:56:27
|250
|Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats
|18:59:28
|251
|Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM
|18:59:35
|252
|David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions
|19:01:09
|253
|Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|19:01:19
|254
|John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms
|19:02:47
|255
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|19:05:03
|256
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|19:17:34
|257
|Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld
|19:19:54
|258
|Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away
|19:31:23
|259
|Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel
|19:31:55
|260
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car
|19:52:55
|261
|Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life
|19:55:58
|262
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats
|20:06:30
|263
|Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers
|20:07:28
|264
|Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room
|20:21:23
|265
|Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants
|20:23:02
|266
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN
|20:49:24
|267
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|20:50:46
|268
|Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4
|21:07:14
|269
|Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil
|21:07:28
|270
|Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs
|21:08:18
|271
|Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad
|21:12:13
|272
|Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker
|21:12:31
|273
|Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers
|21:14:53
|274
|Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers
|21:21:47
|275
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet
|21:24:06
|276
|Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business
|21:39:35
|277
|Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|21:40:29
|278
|Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus
|21:41:16
|279
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory
|21:45:12
|280
|Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men
|21:51:24
|281
|Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma
|21:54:52
|282
|Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared
|21:59:04
|283
|Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It
|22:01:49
|284
|Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben
|22:09:16
|285
|Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power
|22:10:55
|286
|Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape
|22:15:27
|287
|Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders
|22:15:56
|288
|Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team
|22:29:02
|289
|David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre
|22:33:43
|290
|Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments
|22:45:43
|291
|Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt
|22:45:59
|292
|Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers
|22:48:51
|293
|Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza
|22:59:44
|294
|Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel
|22:59:54
|295
|Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab
|23:10:22
|296
|Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders
|23:22:12
|297
|Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious
|23:45:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|27:29:47
|2
|Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend
|1:07:32
|3
|Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards
|1:42:29
|4
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN
|2:26:50
|5
|Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike
|3:50:44
|6
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana
|4:15:46
|7
|Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel
|5:55:26
|8
|Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders
|6:36:10
|9
|Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall
|6:52:32
|10
|Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi
|7:28:10
|11
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team
|8:14:47
|12
|Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings
|9:21:58
|13
|Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics
|9:25:31
|14
|Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir
|10:06:44
|15
|Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA
|10:16:03
|16
|Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables
|10:39:13
|17
|Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden
|11:08:56
|18
|James Powers (Oma) Hades
|11:12:09
|19
|Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers
|11:15:09
|20
|Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale
|11:16:28
|21
|Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes
|11:17:02
|22
|Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch
|11:19:24
|23
|Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam
|11:41:47
|24
|Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe
|11:43:28
|25
|Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles
|11:45:21
|26
|Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution
|11:45:44
|27
|Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses
|11:56:20
|28
|Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs
|12:00:13
|29
|Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP
|12:35:26
|30
|Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK
|12:41:59
|31
|Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers
|12:47:30
|32
|Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel
|12:49:24
|33
|Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy
|12:54:59
|34
|Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin
|13:43:30
|35
|Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos
|13:51:00
|36
|Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers
|13:54:38
|37
|Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change
|13:57:10
|38
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter
|14:23:53
|39
|Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders
|14:35:59
|40
|Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ
|14:42:06
|41
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce
|14:44:38
|42
|Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT
|14:52:44
|43
|Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU
|14:53:35
|44
|Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders
|14:56:39
|45
|Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234
|15:13:54
|46
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za
|15:20:35
|47
|Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi
|15:25:56
|48
|Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express
|15:38:26
|49
|Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy
|16:15:43
|50
|Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR
|16:43:12
|51
|Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG
|20:06:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE
|28:37:35
|2
|Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies
|0:23:11
|3
|Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree
|2:50:03
|4
|Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT
|4:50:32
|5
|Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN
|3:31:34
|6
|Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies
|5:48:31
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|8:40:40
|8
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized
|7:30:00
|9
|Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies
|8:31:20
|10
|Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines
|12:36:43
|11
|Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies
|13:31:24
|12
|Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake
|14:14:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1
|32:41:19
|2
|Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens
|14:10:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka
|26:13:09
|2
|Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|0:32:35
|3
|Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree
|1:05:32
|4
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea
|3:00:45
|5
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|4:40:15
|6
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho
|4:49:36
|7
|Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed
|5:13:48
|8
|Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed
|5:41:45
|9
|Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx
|6:36:42
|10
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark
|6:51:08
|11
|Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|7:50:53
|12
|Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal
|8:13:23
|13
|Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni
|8:47:18
|14
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed
|8:57:52
|15
|Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts
|8:58:22
|16
|Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de
|9:16:39
|17
|Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon
|9:40:28
|18
|Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici
|10:08:28
|19
|Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers
|10:13:45
|20
|Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix
|11:09:29
|21
|Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz
|11:20:15
|22
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley
|11:28:53
|23
|Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech
|11:35:13
|24
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed
|11:43:33
|25
|Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak
|12:19:22
|26
|Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC
|12:19:28
|27
|Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness
|12:33:19
|28
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print
|13:05:05
|29
|Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers
|13:36:05
|30
|Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick
|13:45:54
|31
|Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots
|13:49:22
|32
|Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish
|14:11:29
|33
|Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing
|14:18:03
|34
|Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA
|14:22:43
|35
|Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo
|14:40:58
|36
|Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|15:21:03
|37
|Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town
|15:57:18
|38
|Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream
|16:04:52
|39
|Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers
|16:06:02
|40
|Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too
|17:35:27
|41
|Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows
|17:41:10
|42
|Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77
|18:06:56
|43
|Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit
|18:13:53
|44
|Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION
|18:16:42
|45
|Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth
|18:36:51
|46
|Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|18:53:09
|47
|Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom
|19:10:47
|48
|Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2
|19:13:00
|49
|Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen
|19:43:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles
|30:47:37
|2
|Christiaan Beyers (Sar) Beyers
|2:13:30
|3
|Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action
|4:34:49
|4
|Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2
|4:39:29
|5
|Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf
|5:11:13
|6
|Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed
|8:43:55
|7
|Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed
|10:46:07
|8
|Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor
|13:10:33
|9
|Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed
|13:29:40
|10
|Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax
|14:25:28
|11
|Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble
|14:36:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab
|25:55:12
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation
|1:36:11
|3
|Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters
|2:26:20
|4
|Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand
|2:30:01
|5
|Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander
|2:52:17
|6
|Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU
|3:02:49
|7
|Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious
|3:09:51
|8
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters
|3:21:05
|9
|Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider
|3:38:16
|10
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|3:45:16
|11
|Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil
|3:55:15
|12
|Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|4:40:38
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards
|4:41:09
|14
|Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters
|5:16:46
|15
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein
|5:22:52
|16
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2
|5:30:54
|17
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana
|5:42:43
|18
|Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized
|6:08:56
|19
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|6:14:54
|20
|Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout
|6:36:45
|21
|Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners
|6:39:28
|22
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap
|6:39:29
|23
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini
|6:43:57
|24
|Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson
|6:44:02
|25
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike
|7:06:54
|26
|Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club
|7:16:11
|27
|Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds
|7:27:11
|28
|Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets
|7:30:03
|29
|Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters
|7:48:12
|30
|Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial
|7:55:48
|31
|Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout
|8:01:17
|32
|Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|8:13:27
|33
|John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|8:14:15
|34
|Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys
|8:45:59
|35
|Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand
|8:56:54
|36
|Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com
|9:03:23
|37
|Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors
|9:09:21
|38
|Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU
|9:20:06
|39
|Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5
|9:21:11
|40
|Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt
|9:36:21
|41
|Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos
|9:37:19
|42
|Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports
|9:39:03
|43
|Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS
|9:41:15
|44
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|10:09:14
|45
|Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite
|10:16:29
|46
|Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans
|10:18:26
|47
|Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men
|10:34:14
|48
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport
|10:39:28
|49
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|11:01:56
|50
|Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana
|11:36:07
|51
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared
|11:51:33
|52
|Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|12:02:38
|53
|Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts
|12:23:11
|54
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters
|12:23:39
|55
|Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys
|12:39:42
|56
|Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven
|12:44:34
|57
|Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU
|12:48:05
|58
|Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven
|13:00:15
|59
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1
|13:13:00
|60
|Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP
|13:23:21
|61
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf
|13:34:14
|62
|Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat
|13:41:51
|63
|Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87
|14:07:21
|64
|Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|14:17:54
|65
|Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire
|14:42:14
|66
|Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia
|14:50:46
|67
|Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy
|14:57:53
|68
|Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3
|14:58:34
|69
|Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech
|15:19:04
|70
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|15:34:11
|71
|Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge
|15:44:22
|72
|Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse
|16:01:30
|73
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS
|16:03:43
|74
|William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit
|16:04:39
|75
|Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|16:19:10
|76
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals
|16:30:15
|77
|David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos
|16:36:19
|78
|Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE
|16:43:56
|79
|Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto
|17:09:17
|80
|Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas
|17:23:41
|81
|Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive
|17:37:21
|82
|Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs
|18:03:49
|83
|Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures
|18:08:12
|84
|Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers
|18:28:12
|85
|James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects
|18:29:33
|86
|Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre
|18:33:32
|87
|Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com
|18:39:16
|88
|Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited
|18:46:48
|89
|Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love
|19:22:56
|90
|Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion
|19:24:55
|91
|Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans
|19:34:26
|92
|Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers
|19:59:21
|93
|Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil
|20:29:29
|94
|Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property
|21:49:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda
|29:07:42
|2
|Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men
|1:26:14
|3
|Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters
|1:31:19
|4
|Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda
|3:25:58
|5
|Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing
|3:57:00
|6
|Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|3:57:15
|7
|Shane Peters (RSA) The Force
|7:25:15
|8
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters
|8:01:11
|9
|Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker
|8:06:15
|10
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn
|8:58:01
|11
|Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action
|9:04:44
|12
|Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge
|11:06:05
|13
|Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se
|12:15:24
|14
|Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery
|12:31:06
|15
|Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's
|12:57:04
|16
|Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets
|13:06:58
|17
|Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.
|13:46:11
|18
|Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless
|14:11:17
|19
|Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go
|14:29:30
|20
|John Neave (RSA) Brimstone
|14:37:18
|21
|Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2
|14:47:53
|22
|Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square
|15:47:26
