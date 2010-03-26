Trending

Image 1 of 22

Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger of Trek World racing win stage six

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 22

The main field starts the stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 22

Nino Cokan and Emil Makan during stage six

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 22

Riders cross the Brandvlei Dam wall during stage six

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 22

Riders during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race between Worcester and Oak Valley

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 22

Kevin Evans and his father Dr Evil during stage six

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 22

Lead bunch during stage six

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 22

Leaders during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 22

Burry Stander and Christophe Sauser fix a flat and need to catch up during stage six

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 22

Max Knox during stage six

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 22

Kristine and Anna - Sofie Noergaard (leading ladies) during stage six

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 22

Joel Stransky makes his way along some single track during stage six

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 22

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM celebrate coming in second, with a friendly push from yellow jersey holders Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt of Team Bulls 1

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 22

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of Team DCM 2, All Africa jersey holders break early in the day during stage six

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 22

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM pull the lead bunch to the top of the Villiersdorp Pass climb

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 22

Adrien Niyonshuti of Team MTN Energade leads the front bunch down into the Botriver Valley

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 22

Shaun Jericevich and Michelle Harris during stage six

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 22

Kevin Evans during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 22

Riders during stage six

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 22

Riders in the sunrise during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race between Worcester and Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa on the 26 March 2010

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 22

Burry Stander leads during stage six

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 22

Burry Stander checks out his own Epic strtegy tips during stage six

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)

Stage 6 took riders from Worcester to Oak Valley, a distance of 123km and 2,240m of climbing. After a neutral convoy out of Worcester, riders were soon hugging the shores of Brandvlei Dam. Then the ups and downs began; retracing some of the 2009 route in reverse. Climbs were short but some gradients reached up to 26%. A dead-straight chute took the field down to the canals, through the orchards, then into some singletrack and finally over the wall of the vast Theewaterskloof Dam.

The race then took a short-cut through a hidden valley to Porcupine Hills before reaching the foot of another monument of the Cape Epic, the Groenlandberg Cape Nature conservation area. Route designer "Dr Evil" found a new way for riders to conquer this beautiful beast. The first part followed a steep dirt road up to Water Point 3 and part two took riders into virgin Epic mountain biking territory and deep into nature, all the way to the Groenlandberg saddle. This offered views of the beautiful Elgin Valley, and the treat of the day was fast and smooth singletrack in Thandi and Oak Valley.

Flückiger brothers pedal to victory

The Fluckiger brothers' team of 26-year-old Lukas and 21-year-old Mathias from Switzerland repeated last year’s final stage victory by winning stage 6 of this year's Cape Epic in 4:37.23. They were followed by the Swiss and South African duo of Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) in a time of 4:40.01 with the German Bulls Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm close on their heels a fraction of a second behind. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished fourth in a time of 4:43.36.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 16th place today (5:05.14), successfully defending their African leaders' jerseys for the third day in a row. They have moved to the 11th place overall (24:03.03).

The Bulls Team successfully defended the leaders' jerseys with an overall time of 22:50.42. Songo-Specialized by DCM moved up one position overall to second place (22:57.37),while MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon moved to third position overall (23:00.41).The Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing are in fourth position overall (23:14.13). The brothers finished in 8th overall last year, having improved by four places so far this year.

The Flückiger brothers rode with the other riders for most of the way. "Only when Songo-Specialized by DCM had a flat, we broke away - it was just before Groenlandberg," said brother Lukas. "We took yesterday easy and planned it as a rest day. We knew today was going to be tough and this was obviously a good option as it worked for us."

"At the beginning of the stage my legs were bad, but I felt better later in the stage. The Bulls really pushed today, and it was hard work to hang on to the lead. Our legs felt good near the finish and we’re very happy about the stage win. We also had no bad luck today. It's important for us to win a stage at the Cape Epic," said Matthias.

"I really want to thank the organisers for the first 25km today. It was a really nice gift," said Karl Platt of Team Bulls 1. "It was easy going and the first time during this year’s event we could warm up a bit more - not like the other days where we had to go from the word go. From the MTN Hotspot, the race really started and everyone was going fast. Christoph and Burry worked hard today and we were riding together from the start of the Groenlandberg to the finish.

"They made up some time on the GC (general classification). It's all okay – were really happy with where we are at the moment."

Platt's teammate Sahm added, "It was a good day. I was a bit afraid of the long stage especially the ugly climb in the last part. But the spirits of Groenlandberg must love me because I felt great and although Burry and Christoph tried to lose us, we could stay at their back wheels all the way to the finish."

"We had a flat and it took us about a minute to repair. It happened at a really crucial time on the fast gravel section," said Stander. "We worked hard to get to the start of the climb and spent some energy, so by the time we got to the Bulls, we gave them everything we had but couldn't break away. Hopefully we can still push for the next two days to secure another stage win."

"We all know the Flückigers are very fast riders and knew they were going to be strong today. They attacked super hard," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "I had a flat about 4km before the real race started and we couldn’t catch up. We wasted lot of energy as it was really hard all the way to the top – digging, digging. The downhill was fast to the finish, but the Bulls were very strong too. I’m very happy with our second place overall – we moved up one position which is pretty cool."

Sauser also said that his team is now so good at fixing technical problems on the fly that it takes them no longer than a toilet break. "We actually split up the tools, with Burry carrying tools we need for easy fixes, while I carry the other ones should we have more difficult challenges."

Alban Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon was not at his best today, "I felt very bad today. I thought I had good legs in the morning, but it was different after warming up. Maybe the third stage had broken me. It was such a difficult day with all the running and perhaps the chasing was too much for my body. I'm still trying to recover from that. My biggest problem at the moment is to stay with the leaders as long as possible, but I’ll try my best and work hard for a podium finish."

Brandon Stewart of team DCM2 was incredibly disappointed after reaching the MTN Hotspot first. "We were so motivated and really gave it our all to ensure we reached the point first, thinking that we would be winning 3,000 Rand today. It was only after we reached the finish line that we heard that our reward was only a 30-second time bonus. Not what we had in mind at all," he said.

Rothaus-CUBE team is unstoppable in women's category

Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won the Ladies for the fourth day in a row, finishing in a time of 5:41,42. They remain in first position overall (28:37.36). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:55.43, who are placed second overall (29:00.46). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third with their fifth podium finish in this year's race (6:29.22), placing them in third position overall (31:27.38).

"Today’s stage was fun. It was nice for us as we started very slow and had time to get warmed up," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "We stayed with Ivonne and Hannele for a long time, but broke away later in the race. We talk to each other a lot during the race. We cheered each other up, discussed how we’re feeling and really motivated each other. We'll just keep going the way we have been for the next two stages as it seems to work for us.

"We've been feeling stronger every day, and slept well last night," said her sister Kristine. "We'd really like to thank the people at the water points. They make things easy for us so that we can continue really fast. The mechanic will lube chains, while we get some drinks. Today's stage wasn't as steep or technical as I expected and I loved the vastness of the scenery."

"It was a very nice stage for us. We rode with the Danish girls for a lot of the way, but on the downhills they're just faster as a team. We can keep up with them on the uphills and flat sections," said Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies. "We also decided that it was more important to be safe than take any risks."

"I think that Anna-Sofie and Kristine are stronger than me, but maybe not stronger than Ivonne," said Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "I try to keep a consistent pace and can ride for long, but not any faster. Yesterday was really nice to sleep a bit later – I really enjoyed it."

MTN Business Qhubeka still dominate mixed category

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) finished in first place again today, in a time of 5:19.15 and remain the overall leaders in their category (26:13.09). Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) finished second in 5:27.07 and remain in second place overall (26:45.44). They were followed by Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team in third place (5:41.33) and are placed third overall (27:18.41). MTN Business Qhubeka also scored phenomenally well today by placing 20th on the GC, beating many of the top professional riders.

"We had a gap at the beginning of the race and pushed really hard. The long climb up Groenlandberg seemed as if it's going to go on forever, but we rode as hard as we could till the end," Adds Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "We also managed to stretch our lead, which is good. Yesterday helped our legs recover and it was also great to have some cloud cover today."

Her teammate Paul Cordes said, "We had no intention of opening the gap today. We wanted to ride fast and because the race concertinaed a bit, we couldn't always see the others. Esther and Bärti were riding really well today. We enjoyed the technical stuff and the last 15km suited us great. After yesterday's short stage, we're feeling a lot better today."

"I wasn't feeling well and had some health problems last night. Today was really tough as it was a very long stage. My legs were good but I had no energy," Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team says.

Partner Bärti Bucher said, "Today’s stage was a bit flat for us – I think for about 80km. We really like uphills and downhills, that's why we love mountain biking. It was a lot of work for us to follow the leaders. Fortunately we had no mechanical problems, and will take stage for stage until Sunday when we finish at Lourensford Wine Estate."

Cyclelab ahead of the rest of the masters by more than one and a half hours

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys for the fifth time by winning stage 6 in 5:16.28. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (25:55.12) by one hour and 36 minutes. They were followed by Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters - their fourth podium finish in the year’s race (5:22.05). They have moved up one position to third place overall in this category (28:21.32). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished third in 5:38.12 and maintain their second place overall (27:31.23). Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc of Oleander (5:38.25) were fourth and are fifth overall (28:47.29). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand finished fifth in 5:38.58 and have moved to fourth place overall (28:25.13).

"It was a nice course, but very tough with lots of singletrack and also lots of sand – we can't seem to get away from the sand this year," said Says Shan Wilson of Cyclelab. "We decided to be consistent today and arrived at Oak Valley feeling well. My legs are still sore and I'm really looking forward to the finish line now. We're very happy with our overall lead."

"I think the big mountain made everyone nervous," said McLean. "We have a good lead, so there was no pressure and we rode at our own steady pace. We also didn't have any mechanicals, the weather was nice and a lot cooler, but my legs are tired."

Rwanda athlete beats mountain bike icons in Stage 6

Apart from Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team the spotlight was on another MTN rider after today's stage. The 23-year-old Adrian Niyonshuti from Rwamagana (Rwanda), is part of the MTN Energade team who finished in sixth place today - 11:50 behind the Fluckiger brothers and ahead of top athletes like Jose Hermida, Bart Brentjens and Emil Lindgren. This is an incredible achievement considering that the team also had three flats during the stage.

Niyonshuti joined the MTN team in 2009. Prior to this, he competed in the Cape Epic as Team Rwanda (from 2007 to 2008). He started competitive cycling at age 19 and turned a professional rider at 22. His biggest successes include a fifth position at the 2010 MTN Attakwas MTB UltraMarathon, a fourth position at the 2010 MTN Barbeton MTB UltraMarathon, third overall at the Tour of Rwanda in 2009, a bronze medal in 2009 at the African Continental Championships (Under 23 Time Trial) and competing in the Cape Epic since 2007 (with two top 20 overall finishes on the GC). His role model is Lance Armstrong.

Stage 7 – Oak Valley to Oak Valley

Stage 7 will take riders over 99km and 2,160 of climbing. The short sharp hills early on will really burn with five minutes up and 15 seconds down making riders work hard. After the descent past Houwhoek Inn, riders will pass Botriver onto some fast gravel roads through the farmland. On the main obstacle of the day up to Lebanon Highlands Plantation, rocks and loose ground force riders to get off their bikes when it gets steep.

Dassenberg has been renamed The Beeatch because of its sandy surface as well as level of complexity. Not long in kilometers, this climb will take even the experienced participants more than half an hour to master. After crossing over to Houteq, it is singletrack time, heading into Lebanon for some of the most coveted trails in the Cape. More short, steep climbs stand in the way of a final stretch of swooping paths taking riders to their final night on tour.

Video from stage six is provided by www.rsaweb.co.za.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing4:37:23
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:02:38
3Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 10:02:38
4Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:06:13
5Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:08:54
6Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade0:11:53
7Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:14:37
8Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:16:55
9Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 20:22:25
10Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:22:25
11Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain0:23:11
12Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 20:23:14
13Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys0:23:40
14Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing0:25:46
15Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM20:27:52
16Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike0:33:03
17Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil0:33:06
18Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar0:33:12
19Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties0:39:07
20David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix0:41:07
21Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 10:45:13
22Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ0:46:00
23Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de0:46:01
24Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com0:46:18
25Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine0:46:32
26Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 10:49:53
27Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 10:50:35
28Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT0:51:15
29John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team0:51:49
30Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:55:12
31Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com0:56:15
32Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat0:56:43
33Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:56:49
34Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank0:57:48
35Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental1:00:35
36Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 21:01:31
37Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta1:05:34
38Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats1:06:48
39Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes1:08:19
40Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance1:09:45
41Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK1:10:19
42Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group1:12:01
43Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics1:12:44
44Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding1:13:05
45Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch1:13:41
46Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit1:14:59
47Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark1:15:50
48Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun1:15:58
49Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference1:16:30
50Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com1:17:41
51Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED1:18:09
52Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active1:18:41
53Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS1:20:50
54Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road1:22:01
55Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso1:24:28
56Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties1:25:22
57Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo1:26:11
58Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery1:26:38
59Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital1:26:42
60Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats1:26:45
61George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 41:27:03
62Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour1:27:07
63Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent1:27:13
64Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder1:27:48
65Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports1:29:01
66Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team1:29:41
67Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste1:30:21
68Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties1:31:02
69Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB1:32:04
70Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino1:32:30
71Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote1:32:48
72Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer1:32:53
73Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon1:33:56
74Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing1:35:16
75Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two1:35:50
76Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop1:36:02
77Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting1:36:31
78Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless1:36:47
79Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil1:36:56
80Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime1:36:59
81Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 11:37:00
82Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires1:37:17
83Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 21:38:09
84Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike1:38:11
85Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy1:38:17
86Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South1:38:18
87Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 11:38:34
88Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach1:39:05
89Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion1:39:05
90Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal1:39:45
91Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa1:39:58
92Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt1:40:35
93Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 11:40:54
94Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles1:42:39
95Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys1:43:08
96Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend1:43:33
97Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team1:44:07
98David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines1:44:50
99Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux1:45:49
100Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 21:46:24
101Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info1:47:23
102Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 31:48:30
103Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool1:51:14
104Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades1:53:05
105Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen1:53:36
106Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank1:53:39
107Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 11:55:50
108Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN1:57:32
109Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 31:57:33
110Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH1:57:48
111Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge1:57:53
112Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls1:58:40
113Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way1:58:42
114Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx22:00:04
115Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it2:00:07
116Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com2:00:23
117Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe2:00:56
118Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital2:01:01
119Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's2:02:09
120Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers2:02:59
121Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew2:03:40
122Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp2:03:45
123Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD2:04:11
124Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig2:04:13
125Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre2:05:00
126Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software2:05:16
127John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates2:06:20
128Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel2:06:55
129Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators2:06:56
130Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go2:07:23
131Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron2:07:38
132Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty2:08:04
133Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 12:08:13
134Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS2:08:15
135Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro2:09:50
136Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard2:10:32
137Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB2:10:53
138Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 22:13:19
139Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri2:15:17
140Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One2:15:51
141Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM2:16:40
142Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox2:16:52
143Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar2:18:03
144Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream2:18:22
145Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike2:18:38
146Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans2:20:19
147Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike2:21:23
148Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings2:21:29
149Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear2:21:44
150Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers2:21:58
151Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool2:22:06
152Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS2:22:19
153Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing2:22:32
154Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic2:22:40
155John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers2:22:51
156Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's2:23:22
157Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers2:23:40
158Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold2:23:49
159Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings2:23:50
160Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 22:24:09
161Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens2:24:11
43Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders2:24:58
162Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin2:25:09
163Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 22:25:45
164Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 22:27:09
165Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq22:27:34
166Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan2:28:12
167Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA2:30:42
168Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice2:31:00
169Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers2:31:34
170Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld2:31:46
171Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut2:32:43
172Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated2:33:42
173Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling2:33:43
174Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA2:36:43
175Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals2:37:21
176Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice2:37:29
177Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 12:37:36
178Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team2:37:46
179Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab2:37:58
180Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days2:38:21
181Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog2:38:46
182Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS2:39:12
183Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance2:39:26
184Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 32:39:39
185David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES2:40:02
186Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno2:40:26
187Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore2:40:45
188Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance2:40:57
189Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha2:41:41
190Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig2:41:51
191David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security2:42:31
192Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad2:42:35
193Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds2:44:51
194Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 22:46:05
195Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands2:48:02
196Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's2:49:49
197Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo2:49:55
198Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix2:51:13
199Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice2:51:14
200Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply2:51:21
201Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore2:51:24
202Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT2:51:36
203Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira2:53:10
204Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal2:53:42
205Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV2:55:26
206Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop2:55:58
207Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance2:56:57
208Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services2:58:13
209Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat2:59:10
210Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers3:01:23
211David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles3:01:47
212Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies3:01:48
213Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away3:03:37
214Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos3:04:26
215Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho3:05:25
216Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles3:07:00
217Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte3:07:00
218Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One3:07:38
219Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats3:07:52
220Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers3:08:50
221Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad3:11:24
222Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World3:14:00
223Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane3:14:10
224Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)3:14:18
225Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside3:14:43
226John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms3:15:02
227Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts3:15:13
228Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers3:16:12
229Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 23:17:39
230Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular3:18:26
231Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst3:19:05
232Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles3:19:27
233Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs3:19:39
234Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:19:59
235Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde3:20:24
236Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion3:21:23
237Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará3:21:36
238Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home3:21:48
239Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos3:22:35
240Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona3:23:24
241Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants3:24:08
242Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F3:24:47
243Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars3:25:11
244Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:25:58
245Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers3:28:03
246Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil3:28:18
247Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car3:29:10
248Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team3:29:21
249Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited3:30:45
250Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers3:32:16
251Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos3:33:00
252Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN3:33:24
253Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit3:33:25
254Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International3:33:35
255David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com3:34:07
256Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox3:34:11
257Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM3:35:47
258Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld3:35:56
259Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 43:36:17
260Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory3:38:03
261Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma3:40:08
262Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit3:40:08
263Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN3:41:26
264David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions3:44:18
265Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell3:44:18
266Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN3:47:16
267Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus3:49:52
268Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men3:50:27
269Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life3:50:28
270Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats3:51:55
271Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room3:53:09
272Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers3:53:24
273Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery3:54:02
274Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes3:54:02
275Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet3:56:21
276Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII3:58:17
277Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders3:59:58
278Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders4:00:49
279Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared4:04:07
280Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious4:05:32
281Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel4:06:07
282Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers4:09:06
283Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker4:09:17
284Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma4:09:26
285Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It4:10:39
286Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt4:11:35
287Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers4:12:12
288Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power4:15:42
289Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business4:16:00
290Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben4:16:02
291David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre4:22:10
292Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments4:24:22
293Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape4:25:31
294Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab4:25:41
295Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel4:36:30
296Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza4:42:37

Men individual finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance5:12:47
2Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend0:16:32
3Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards0:32:35
4Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike0:32:35
5Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN0:47:13
6Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers1:02:39
7Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders1:16:18
8Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana1:17:12
9Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe1:17:20
10James Powers (Oma) Hades1:17:21
11Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel1:17:40
12Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team1:28:10
13Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables1:31:37
14Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA1:33:05
15Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi1:35:23
16Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes1:35:23
17Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings1:45:00
18Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir1:47:57
19Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel1:48:58
20Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall1:52:38
21Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs1:53:38
22Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles2:01:57
23Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter2:04:01
24Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch2:06:00
25Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers2:06:00
26Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics2:07:06
27Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change2:07:11
28Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden2:10:24
29Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers2:13:24
30Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam2:16:16
31Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK2:17:56
32Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution2:24:56
33Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy2:25:03
34Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses2:29:24
35Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ2:29:38
36Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce2:40:01
37Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU2:40:22
38Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP2:44:22
39Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin2:45:24
40Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders2:50:53
41Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi2:59:20
42Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos2:59:29
43Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express3:01:44
44Chris Hyman (RSA) 12343:01:57
45Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale3:02:33
46Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT3:07:46
47Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za3:08:09
48Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR3:17:37
49Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders3:32:26
50Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy3:36:03
51Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG3:50:54

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE5:41:42
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:14:01
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree0:47:40
4Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT0:49:23
5Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN0:56:49
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies1:03:46
7Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing1:13:46
8Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized1:24:02
9Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies1:43:56
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines2:08:37
11Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies2:34:25
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake2:41:52

Women individual finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 16:33:40
2Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens2:11:06

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka5:19:15
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:07:52
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree0:22:17
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea0:45:19
5Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho0:49:35
6Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed0:52:00
7Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed0:57:21
8Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark1:05:16
9Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport1:07:13
10Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx1:10:49
11Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal1:25:39
12Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed1:26:08
13Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon1:36:08
14Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak1:46:32
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed1:47:11
16Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers1:50:11
17Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de1:52:59
18Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni1:53:10
19Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz1:55:57
20Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici1:56:25
21Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print2:02:25
22Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley2:02:55
23Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed2:05:05
24Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC2:05:12
25Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix2:08:24
26Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish2:13:03
27Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA2:14:46
28Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness2:21:19
29Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders2:37:16
30Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town2:38:30
31Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream2:39:22
32Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech2:41:04
33Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick2:46:26
34Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots2:47:24
35Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo2:48:00
36Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows2:50:13
37Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing2:54:36
38Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers2:55:04
39Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine3:11:36
40Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts3:12:39
41Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too3:13:10
42Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '773:16:45
43Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION3:20:46
44Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth3:22:19
45Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom3:27:41
46Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers3:32:21
47Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit3:33:43
48Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen3:35:53
49Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 23:43:20

Mixed individual finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles6:00:00
2Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf0:15:38
3Christiaan Beyers (Sar) Beyers0:21:32
4Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action0:35:30
5Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 21:11:52
6Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed1:47:22
7Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble2:13:29
8Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor2:21:01
9Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax2:27:48
10Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed2:31:00
11Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed2:45:18

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab5:16:28
2Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters0:05:37
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation0:21:44
4Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander0:21:57
5Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand0:22:30
6Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters0:24:15
7Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU0:24:18
8Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious0:29:27
9Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:36:30
10Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil0:39:15
11Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein0:39:26
12Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider0:40:58
13Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:47:00
14Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards0:47:41
15Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:48:25
16Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike0:55:05
17Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters0:55:21
18Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 20:55:47
19Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners0:59:31
20Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini1:01:59
21Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized1:02:22
22Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 51:03:50
23Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana1:06:16
24Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout1:09:26
25Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson1:12:33
26Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap1:13:44
27Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim1:14:34
28Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds1:15:22
29Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout1:22:06
30Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets1:26:10
31John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob1:26:29
32Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite1:27:35
33Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos1:27:45
34Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club1:32:52
35Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men1:32:57
36Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys1:36:30
37Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU1:37:02
38Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors1:38:30
39Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial1:38:58
40Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks1:43:09
41Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped1:43:42
42Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters1:44:58
44Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS1:46:40
45Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand1:47:52
46Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 11:49:48
47Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans1:50:21
48Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP1:51:02
49Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:53:04
50Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport1:53:33
51Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters1:54:48
52Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com1:58:22
53Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt2:01:01
54Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove2:03:28
55Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat2:03:53
56Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia2:04:11
57Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana2:05:54
58Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared2:12:15
59Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire2:15:24
60Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven2:15:29
61Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys2:16:20
62Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports2:16:41
63Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 32:18:16
64Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf2:23:03
65Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU2:26:25
66Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge2:31:16
67Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts2:31:50
68Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola2:35:43
69Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse2:38:39
70Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS2:39:31
71David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos2:39:35
72Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto2:45:51
73Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World2:49:11
74Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com2:55:53
75Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 872:57:27
76Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers2:58:40
77William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit3:05:22
78Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech3:05:22
79Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs3:06:46
80Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals3:07:11
81Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures3:11:25
82Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy3:11:29
83Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive3:14:25
84Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE3:14:34
85Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited3:22:58
86Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre3:25:52
87Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion3:27:43
88Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans3:28:27
89Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love3:29:45
90Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil3:30:48
91James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects3:40:56
92Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas3:42:27
93Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven3:54:23
94Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property4:07:00
95Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers5:16:22

Masters individual finishers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda5:38:54
2Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men0:05:49
3Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda0:31:45
4Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota0:46:37
5Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters0:56:34
6Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing0:59:18
7Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters1:02:17
8Shane Peters (RSA) The Force1:03:07
9Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge1:26:30
10Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery1:30:46
11Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's1:45:31
12Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn1:49:55
13Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker1:50:09
14Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se1:57:49
15Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action2:02:01
16Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets2:26:21
17John Neave (RSA) Brimstone2:27:45
18Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless2:34:39
19Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 22:36:01
20Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square2:46:47
21Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go2:55:31
22Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.3:03:35

Men general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 122:50:41
2Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM0:06:56
3Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon0:10:00
4Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing0:23:32
5Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 10:35:15
6Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM10:41:51
7Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens0:46:14
8Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 21:00:07
9David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix1:07:02
10Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM21:12:22
11Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing1:40:50
12Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 21:41:21
13Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road1:56:31
14Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 21:58:10
15Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain2:01:47
16Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 12:02:43
17Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys2:26:26
18Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar3:06:34
19John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team3:23:58
20Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties3:28:22
21Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike3:53:05
22Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de3:55:37
23Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade3:55:40
24Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com4:00:22
25Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape4:11:11
26Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 14:19:33
27Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com4:29:16
28Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ4:46:52
29Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE4:48:03
30Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil4:55:28
31Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 14:59:11
32Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat5:04:29
33Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental5:15:06
34Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK5:15:54
35Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT5:17:03
36Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine5:18:16
37Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding5:19:40
38Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 25:33:33
39Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta5:39:16
40Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group5:46:18
41Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch5:47:29
42Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun6:18:28
43Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats6:18:46
44Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED6:19:16
45Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent6:19:55
46Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS6:24:20
47Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank6:33:39
48Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties7:03:32
49Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour7:28:28
50Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference7:31:51
51Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties7:35:20
52Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime7:36:11
53Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste7:37:08
54Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 17:37:16
55Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery7:37:44
56Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark7:39:21
57Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 17:40:10
58George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 47:40:39
59Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes7:45:04
60Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder7:46:42
61Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports7:52:53
62Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit7:58:45
63Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion8:05:29
64Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike8:07:18
65Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team8:09:17
66Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active8:14:04
67Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing8:17:20
68Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats8:18:39
69Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH8:22:01
70Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 28:22:46
71Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 18:23:45
72Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance8:24:23
73Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics8:24:34
74Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer8:26:57
75Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team8:29:14
76Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach8:31:14
77Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt8:32:14
78Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso8:38:41
79Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo8:40:12
80Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino8:42:07
81Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy8:42:34
82Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS8:55:50
83Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South9:00:26
84Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil9:00:51
85Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop9:02:51
86Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 19:03:26
87Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two9:09:20
88Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike9:14:17
89Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital9:19:49
90Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon9:21:34
91Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless9:27:44
92Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades9:32:46
93Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro9:35:20
94Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires9:37:03
95Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com9:37:13
96Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa9:38:48
97David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines9:39:43
98Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux9:41:28
99Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank9:46:07
100Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info9:51:51
101Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting9:53:16
102Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go9:56:31
103John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates10:08:48
104Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel10:17:27
105Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool10:21:36
106Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way10:22:50
107Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers10:26:41
108Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend10:29:35
109Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles10:30:02
110Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 310:31:39
111John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers10:38:48
112Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys10:39:48
113Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software10:43:04
114Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen10:46:36
115Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe10:49:44
116Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN10:50:51
117Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote10:51:39
118Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers10:54:26
119Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal10:57:40
120Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it11:07:59
121Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 211:14:41
122Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 211:15:20
123Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream11:21:08
124Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore11:29:19
125Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS11:30:00
126Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 311:30:11
127Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's11:31:33
128Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha11:34:14
129Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig11:34:29
130Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 211:37:48
131Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One11:40:09
132Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance11:41:02
133Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers11:43:26
134Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar11:45:05
135Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls11:45:13
136Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte11:47:47
137Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans11:59:14
138Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin12:01:48
139Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 212:05:24
140Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB12:06:36
141Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 112:10:16
142Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing12:11:30
143Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge12:18:45
144Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan12:25:13
145Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital12:25:26
146Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox12:30:06
147Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx212:35:07
148Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD12:37:27
149Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre13:00:31
150Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers13:01:31
151Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq213:01:44
152Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew13:04:18
153Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB13:10:07
154Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron13:10:49
155Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard13:13:02
156Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders13:21:03
157Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike13:21:04
158Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno13:21:14
159Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings13:24:58
160Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic13:27:23
161Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp13:29:00
162Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM13:30:29
163Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold13:43:58
164Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds13:44:21
165Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA13:48:43
166Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice13:50:19
167David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security13:54:01
168Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 113:56:01
169Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance14:03:28
170Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 314:03:45
171Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool14:04:39
172Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS14:12:01
173Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear14:21:50
174Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators14:26:57
175Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal14:31:53
176Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice14:36:26
177Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands14:36:27
178Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling14:37:45
179Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld14:40:32
180Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT14:41:44
181Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 214:43:29
182Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's14:47:19
183Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab14:48:27
184Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside14:56:07
185Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens14:57:53
186Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice15:07:48
187Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated15:07:59
188Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings15:11:15
189Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad15:13:23
190David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES15:15:55
191Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com15:16:22
192Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team15:17:56
193David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com15:18:23
194Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho15:30:16
195Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri15:35:12
196Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig15:35:27
197Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F15:35:54
198Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days15:39:13
199Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo15:53:42
200Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira16:00:32
201Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut16:06:17
202Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion16:07:13
203Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles16:13:48
204David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles16:15:42
205Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One16:20:58
206Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International16:29:11
207Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies16:32:02
208Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals16:35:49
209Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles16:37:31
210Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts16:40:23
211Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty16:41:19
212Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's16:42:08
213Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane16:58:15
214Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 217:01:48
215Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos17:05:00
216Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog17:07:44
217Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará17:14:10
218Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox17:15:10
219Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst17:18:50
220Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona17:20:22
221Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA17:22:07
222Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF)17:22:21
223Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance17:23:53
224Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore17:26:49
225Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World17:36:35
226Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers17:37:08
227Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply17:41:04
228Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos17:42:39
229Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services17:46:49
230Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde17:50:50
231Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV17:51:19
232Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods17:55:33
233Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers18:01:17
234Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN18:03:15
235Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home18:10:44
236Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN18:12:58
237Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular18:13:23
238Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars18:13:27
239Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes18:14:27
240Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 218:20:02
241Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix18:20:37
242Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited18:23:09
243Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop18:31:15
244Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell18:39:46
245Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat18:46:16
246Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers18:48:42
247Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit18:53:07
248Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma18:53:32
249Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII18:56:27
250Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats18:59:28
251Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM18:59:35
252David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions19:01:09
253Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers19:01:19
254John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms19:02:47
255Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos19:05:03
256Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas19:17:34
257Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld19:19:54
258Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away19:31:23
259Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel19:31:55
260Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car19:52:55
261Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life19:55:58
262Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats20:06:30
263Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers20:07:28
264Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room20:21:23
265Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants20:23:02
266Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN20:49:24
267Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit20:50:46
268Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 421:07:14
269Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil21:07:28
270Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs21:08:18
271Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad21:12:13
272Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker21:12:31
273Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers21:14:53
274Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers21:21:47
275Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet21:24:06
276Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business21:39:35
277Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery21:40:29
278Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus21:41:16
279Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory21:45:12
280Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men21:51:24
281Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma21:54:52
282Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared21:59:04
283Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It22:01:49
284Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben22:09:16
285Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power22:10:55
286Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape22:15:27
287Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders22:15:56
288Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team22:29:02
289David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre22:33:43
290Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments22:45:43
291Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt22:45:59
292Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers22:48:51
293Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza22:59:44
294Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel22:59:54
295Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab23:10:22
296Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders23:22:12
297Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious23:45:28

Men individual finishers general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance27:29:47
2Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend1:07:32
3Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards1:42:29
4Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN2:26:50
5Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike3:50:44
6Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana4:15:46
7Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel5:55:26
8Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders6:36:10
9Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall6:52:32
10Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi7:28:10
11Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team8:14:47
12Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings9:21:58
13Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics9:25:31
14Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir10:06:44
15Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA10:16:03
16Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables10:39:13
17Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden11:08:56
18James Powers (Oma) Hades11:12:09
19Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers11:15:09
20Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale11:16:28
21Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes11:17:02
22Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch11:19:24
23Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam11:41:47
24Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe11:43:28
25Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles11:45:21
26Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution11:45:44
27Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses11:56:20
28Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs12:00:13
29Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP12:35:26
30Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK12:41:59
31Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers12:47:30
32Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel12:49:24
33Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy12:54:59
34Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin13:43:30
35Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos13:51:00
36Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers13:54:38
37Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change13:57:10
38Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter14:23:53
39Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders14:35:59
40Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ14:42:06
41Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce14:44:38
42Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT14:52:44
43Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU14:53:35
44Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders14:56:39
45Chris Hyman (RSA) 123415:13:54
46Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za15:20:35
47Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi15:25:56
48Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express15:38:26
49Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy16:15:43
50Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR16:43:12
51Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG20:06:04

Women general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE28:37:35
2Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies0:23:11
3Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree2:50:03
4Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT4:50:32
5Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN3:31:34
6Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies5:48:31
7Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing8:40:40
8Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized7:30:00
9Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies8:31:20
10Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines12:36:43
11Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies13:31:24
12Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake14:14:24

Women individual finshers general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 132:41:19
2Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens14:10:30

Mixed general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka26:13:09
2Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS0:32:35
3Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree1:05:32
4Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea3:00:45
5Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport4:40:15
6Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho4:49:36
7Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed5:13:48
8Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed5:41:45
9Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx6:36:42
10Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark6:51:08
11Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed7:50:53
12Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal8:13:23
13Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni8:47:18
14Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed8:57:52
15Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts8:58:22
16Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de9:16:39
17Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon9:40:28
18Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici10:08:28
19Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers10:13:45
20Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix11:09:29
21Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz11:20:15
22Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley11:28:53
23Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech11:35:13
24Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed11:43:33
25Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak12:19:22
26Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC12:19:28
27Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness12:33:19
28Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print13:05:05
29Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers13:36:05
30Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick13:45:54
31Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots13:49:22
32Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish14:11:29
33Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing14:18:03
34Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA14:22:43
35Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo14:40:58
36Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders15:21:03
37Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town15:57:18
38Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream16:04:52
39Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers16:06:02
40Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too17:35:27
41Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows17:41:10
42Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '7718:06:56
43Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit18:13:53
44Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION18:16:42
45Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth18:36:51
46Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine18:53:09
47Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom19:10:47
48Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 219:13:00
49Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen19:43:16

Mixed individual finishers general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles30:47:37
2Christiaan Beyers (Sar) Beyers2:13:30
3Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action4:34:49
4Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 24:39:29
5Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf5:11:13
6Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed8:43:55
7Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed10:46:07
8Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor13:10:33
9Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed13:29:40
10Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax14:25:28
11Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble14:36:07

Masters general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab25:55:12
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation1:36:11
3Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters2:26:20
4Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand2:30:01
5Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander2:52:17
6Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU3:02:49
7Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious3:09:51
8Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters3:21:05
9Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider3:38:16
10Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles3:45:16
11Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil3:55:15
12Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela4:40:38
13Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards4:41:09
14Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters5:16:46
15Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein5:22:52
16Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 25:30:54
17Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana5:42:43
18Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized6:08:56
19Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega6:14:54
20Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout6:36:45
21Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners6:39:28
22Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap6:39:29
23Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini6:43:57
24Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson6:44:02
25Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike7:06:54
26Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club7:16:11
27Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds7:27:11
28Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets7:30:03
29Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters7:48:12
30Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial7:55:48
31Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout8:01:17
32Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim8:13:27
33John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob8:14:15
34Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys8:45:59
35Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand8:56:54
36Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com9:03:23
37Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors9:09:21
38Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU9:20:06
39Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 59:21:11
40Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt9:36:21
41Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos9:37:19
42Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports9:39:03
43Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS9:41:15
44Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier10:09:14
45Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite10:16:29
46Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans10:18:26
47Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men10:34:14
48Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport10:39:28
49Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks11:01:56
50Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana11:36:07
51Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared11:51:33
52Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped12:02:38
53Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts12:23:11
54Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters12:23:39
55Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys12:39:42
56Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven12:44:34
57Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU12:48:05
58Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven13:00:15
59Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 113:13:00
60Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP13:23:21
61Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf13:34:14
62Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat13:41:51
63Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 8714:07:21
64Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove14:17:54
65Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire14:42:14
66Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia14:50:46
67Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy14:57:53
68Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 314:58:34
69Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech15:19:04
70Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola15:34:11
71Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge15:44:22
72Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse16:01:30
73Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS16:03:43
74William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit16:04:39
75Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World16:19:10
76Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals16:30:15
77David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos16:36:19
78Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE16:43:56
79Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto17:09:17
80Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas17:23:41
81Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive17:37:21
82Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs18:03:49
83Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures18:08:12
84Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers18:28:12
85James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects18:29:33
86Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre18:33:32
87Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com18:39:16
88Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited18:46:48
89Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love19:22:56
90Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion19:24:55
91Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans19:34:26
92Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers19:59:21
93Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil20:29:29
94Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property21:49:59

Masters individual finishers general classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda29:07:42
2Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men1:26:14
3Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters1:31:19
4Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda3:25:58
5Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing3:57:00
6Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota3:57:15
7Shane Peters (RSA) The Force7:25:15
8Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters8:01:11
9Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker8:06:15
10Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn8:58:01
11Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action9:04:44
12Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge11:06:05
13Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se12:15:24
14Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery12:31:06
15Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's12:57:04
16Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets13:06:58
17Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc.13:46:11
18Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless14:11:17
19Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go14:29:30
20John Neave (RSA) Brimstone14:37:18
21Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 214:47:53
22Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square15:47:26

