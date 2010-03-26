Image 1 of 22 Lukas and Mathias Fluckiger of Trek World racing win stage six (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 2 of 22 The main field starts the stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic (Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics) Image 3 of 22 Nino Cokan and Emil Makan during stage six (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 4 of 22 Riders cross the Brandvlei Dam wall during stage six (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 5 of 22 Riders during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race between Worcester and Oak Valley (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 6 of 22 Kevin Evans and his father Dr Evil during stage six (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 7 of 22 Lead bunch during stage six (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 22 Leaders during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 9 of 22 Burry Stander and Christophe Sauser fix a flat and need to catch up during stage six (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 10 of 22 Max Knox during stage six (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics) Image 11 of 22 Kristine and Anna - Sofie Noergaard (leading ladies) during stage six (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 12 of 22 Joel Stransky makes his way along some single track during stage six (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 13 of 22 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM celebrate coming in second, with a friendly push from yellow jersey holders Stefan Sahm and Karl Platt of Team Bulls 1 (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 14 of 22 Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of Team DCM 2, All Africa jersey holders break early in the day during stage six (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 15 of 22 Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of Team Songo-Specialized by DCM pull the lead bunch to the top of the Villiersdorp Pass climb (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 16 of 22 Adrien Niyonshuti of Team MTN Energade leads the front bunch down into the Botriver Valley (Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics) Image 17 of 22 Shaun Jericevich and Michelle Harris during stage six (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 18 of 22 Kevin Evans during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 19 of 22 Riders during stage six (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 20 of 22 Riders in the sunrise during stage six of the 2010 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race between Worcester and Oak Valley in the Western Cape, South Africa on the 26 March 2010 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 21 of 22 Burry Stander leads during stage six (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics) Image 22 of 22 Burry Stander checks out his own Epic strtegy tips during stage six (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)

Stage 6 took riders from Worcester to Oak Valley, a distance of 123km and 2,240m of climbing. After a neutral convoy out of Worcester, riders were soon hugging the shores of Brandvlei Dam. Then the ups and downs began; retracing some of the 2009 route in reverse. Climbs were short but some gradients reached up to 26%. A dead-straight chute took the field down to the canals, through the orchards, then into some singletrack and finally over the wall of the vast Theewaterskloof Dam.

The race then took a short-cut through a hidden valley to Porcupine Hills before reaching the foot of another monument of the Cape Epic, the Groenlandberg Cape Nature conservation area. Route designer "Dr Evil" found a new way for riders to conquer this beautiful beast. The first part followed a steep dirt road up to Water Point 3 and part two took riders into virgin Epic mountain biking territory and deep into nature, all the way to the Groenlandberg saddle. This offered views of the beautiful Elgin Valley, and the treat of the day was fast and smooth singletrack in Thandi and Oak Valley.

Flückiger brothers pedal to victory

The Fluckiger brothers' team of 26-year-old Lukas and 21-year-old Mathias from Switzerland repeated last year’s final stage victory by winning stage 6 of this year's Cape Epic in 4:37.23. They were followed by the Swiss and South African duo of Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander (Songo-Specialized by DCM) in a time of 4:40.01 with the German Bulls Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm close on their heels a fraction of a second behind. Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata (Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon) finished fourth in a time of 4:43.36.

Max Knox and Brandon Stewart of DCM Chrome finished in 16th place today (5:05.14), successfully defending their African leaders' jerseys for the third day in a row. They have moved to the 11th place overall (24:03.03).

The Bulls Team successfully defended the leaders' jerseys with an overall time of 22:50.42. Songo-Specialized by DCM moved up one position overall to second place (22:57.37),while MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon moved to third position overall (23:00.41).The Flückiger brothers of Trek World Racing are in fourth position overall (23:14.13). The brothers finished in 8th overall last year, having improved by four places so far this year.

The Flückiger brothers rode with the other riders for most of the way. "Only when Songo-Specialized by DCM had a flat, we broke away - it was just before Groenlandberg," said brother Lukas. "We took yesterday easy and planned it as a rest day. We knew today was going to be tough and this was obviously a good option as it worked for us."

"At the beginning of the stage my legs were bad, but I felt better later in the stage. The Bulls really pushed today, and it was hard work to hang on to the lead. Our legs felt good near the finish and we’re very happy about the stage win. We also had no bad luck today. It's important for us to win a stage at the Cape Epic," said Matthias.

"I really want to thank the organisers for the first 25km today. It was a really nice gift," said Karl Platt of Team Bulls 1. "It was easy going and the first time during this year’s event we could warm up a bit more - not like the other days where we had to go from the word go. From the MTN Hotspot, the race really started and everyone was going fast. Christoph and Burry worked hard today and we were riding together from the start of the Groenlandberg to the finish.

"They made up some time on the GC (general classification). It's all okay – were really happy with where we are at the moment."

Platt's teammate Sahm added, "It was a good day. I was a bit afraid of the long stage especially the ugly climb in the last part. But the spirits of Groenlandberg must love me because I felt great and although Burry and Christoph tried to lose us, we could stay at their back wheels all the way to the finish."

"We had a flat and it took us about a minute to repair. It happened at a really crucial time on the fast gravel section," said Stander. "We worked hard to get to the start of the climb and spent some energy, so by the time we got to the Bulls, we gave them everything we had but couldn't break away. Hopefully we can still push for the next two days to secure another stage win."

"We all know the Flückigers are very fast riders and knew they were going to be strong today. They attacked super hard," said Stander's teammate Sauser. "I had a flat about 4km before the real race started and we couldn’t catch up. We wasted lot of energy as it was really hard all the way to the top – digging, digging. The downhill was fast to the finish, but the Bulls were very strong too. I’m very happy with our second place overall – we moved up one position which is pretty cool."

Sauser also said that his team is now so good at fixing technical problems on the fly that it takes them no longer than a toilet break. "We actually split up the tools, with Burry carrying tools we need for easy fixes, while I carry the other ones should we have more difficult challenges."

Alban Lakata of Team MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon was not at his best today, "I felt very bad today. I thought I had good legs in the morning, but it was different after warming up. Maybe the third stage had broken me. It was such a difficult day with all the running and perhaps the chasing was too much for my body. I'm still trying to recover from that. My biggest problem at the moment is to stay with the leaders as long as possible, but I’ll try my best and work hard for a podium finish."

Brandon Stewart of team DCM2 was incredibly disappointed after reaching the MTN Hotspot first. "We were so motivated and really gave it our all to ensure we reached the point first, thinking that we would be winning 3,000 Rand today. It was only after we reached the finish line that we heard that our reward was only a 30-second time bonus. Not what we had in mind at all," he said.

Rothaus-CUBE team is unstoppable in women's category

Kristine and Anna-Sofie Noergaard (team Rothaus-CUBE) won the Ladies for the fourth day in a row, finishing in a time of 5:41,42. They remain in first position overall (28:37.36). They were again followed by Hannele Steyn-Kotze and Ivonne Kraft (Team Sludge Ladies) in a time of 5:55.43, who are placed second overall (29:00.46). Giuliana Vitali and Tamara Horn (team bike2help.ch – Big Tree) finished third with their fifth podium finish in this year's race (6:29.22), placing them in third position overall (31:27.38).

"Today’s stage was fun. It was nice for us as we started very slow and had time to get warmed up," said Anna-Sofie Noergaard of team Rothaus-CUBE. "We stayed with Ivonne and Hannele for a long time, but broke away later in the race. We talk to each other a lot during the race. We cheered each other up, discussed how we’re feeling and really motivated each other. We'll just keep going the way we have been for the next two stages as it seems to work for us.

"We've been feeling stronger every day, and slept well last night," said her sister Kristine. "We'd really like to thank the people at the water points. They make things easy for us so that we can continue really fast. The mechanic will lube chains, while we get some drinks. Today's stage wasn't as steep or technical as I expected and I loved the vastness of the scenery."

"It was a very nice stage for us. We rode with the Danish girls for a lot of the way, but on the downhills they're just faster as a team. We can keep up with them on the uphills and flat sections," said Ivonne Kraft of the Sludge Ladies. "We also decided that it was more important to be safe than take any risks."

"I think that Anna-Sofie and Kristine are stronger than me, but maybe not stronger than Ivonne," said Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "I try to keep a consistent pace and can ride for long, but not any faster. Yesterday was really nice to sleep a bit later – I really enjoyed it."

MTN Business Qhubeka still dominate mixed category

Yolande Speedy and Paul Cordes (MTN Business Qhubeka) finished in first place again today, in a time of 5:19.15 and remain the overall leaders in their category (26:13.09). Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss (Wheeler – BIXS) finished second in 5:27.07 and remain in second place overall (26:45.44). They were followed by Nico Pfitzenmaier and Sally Bigham of the Adidas Big Tree team in third place (5:41.33) and are placed third overall (27:18.41). MTN Business Qhubeka also scored phenomenally well today by placing 20th on the GC, beating many of the top professional riders.

"We had a gap at the beginning of the race and pushed really hard. The long climb up Groenlandberg seemed as if it's going to go on forever, but we rode as hard as we could till the end," Adds Hannele Steyn-Kotze. "We also managed to stretch our lead, which is good. Yesterday helped our legs recover and it was also great to have some cloud cover today."

Her teammate Paul Cordes said, "We had no intention of opening the gap today. We wanted to ride fast and because the race concertinaed a bit, we couldn't always see the others. Esther and Bärti were riding really well today. We enjoyed the technical stuff and the last 15km suited us great. After yesterday's short stage, we're feeling a lot better today."

"I wasn't feeling well and had some health problems last night. Today was really tough as it was a very long stage. My legs were good but I had no energy," Ester Süss of the Wheeler – BIXS team says.

Partner Bärti Bucher said, "Today’s stage was a bit flat for us – I think for about 80km. We really like uphills and downhills, that's why we love mountain biking. It was a lot of work for us to follow the leaders. Fortunately we had no mechanical problems, and will take stage for stage until Sunday when we finish at Lourensford Wine Estate."

Cyclelab ahead of the rest of the masters by more than one and a half hours

Cyclelab's Shan Wilson and Andrew Mclean defended their leaders' jerseys for the fifth time by winning stage 6 in 5:16.28. They remain in the overall lead in the masters (25:55.12) by one hour and 36 minutes. They were followed by Corrie Muller and Robert Sim of the Big Tree Masters - their fourth podium finish in the year’s race (5:22.05). They have moved up one position to third place overall in this category (28:21.32). Adrian Enthoven and Gary Marescia (Cycle Lab Jag Foundation) finished third in 5:38.12 and maintain their second place overall (27:31.23). Pieter van Rooyen and Milan Spolc of Oleander (5:38.25) were fourth and are fifth overall (28:47.29). Geof Blance and Malcolm Mcleod of R & R Sport New Zealand finished fifth in 5:38.58 and have moved to fourth place overall (28:25.13).

"It was a nice course, but very tough with lots of singletrack and also lots of sand – we can't seem to get away from the sand this year," said Says Shan Wilson of Cyclelab. "We decided to be consistent today and arrived at Oak Valley feeling well. My legs are still sore and I'm really looking forward to the finish line now. We're very happy with our overall lead."

"I think the big mountain made everyone nervous," said McLean. "We have a good lead, so there was no pressure and we rode at our own steady pace. We also didn't have any mechanicals, the weather was nice and a lot cooler, but my legs are tired."

Rwanda athlete beats mountain bike icons in Stage 6

Apart from Kevin Evans and Alban Lakata of the MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon team the spotlight was on another MTN rider after today's stage. The 23-year-old Adrian Niyonshuti from Rwamagana (Rwanda), is part of the MTN Energade team who finished in sixth place today - 11:50 behind the Fluckiger brothers and ahead of top athletes like Jose Hermida, Bart Brentjens and Emil Lindgren. This is an incredible achievement considering that the team also had three flats during the stage.

Niyonshuti joined the MTN team in 2009. Prior to this, he competed in the Cape Epic as Team Rwanda (from 2007 to 2008). He started competitive cycling at age 19 and turned a professional rider at 22. His biggest successes include a fifth position at the 2010 MTN Attakwas MTB UltraMarathon, a fourth position at the 2010 MTN Barbeton MTB UltraMarathon, third overall at the Tour of Rwanda in 2009, a bronze medal in 2009 at the African Continental Championships (Under 23 Time Trial) and competing in the Cape Epic since 2007 (with two top 20 overall finishes on the GC). His role model is Lance Armstrong.

Stage 7 – Oak Valley to Oak Valley

Stage 7 will take riders over 99km and 2,160 of climbing. The short sharp hills early on will really burn with five minutes up and 15 seconds down making riders work hard. After the descent past Houwhoek Inn, riders will pass Botriver onto some fast gravel roads through the farmland. On the main obstacle of the day up to Lebanon Highlands Plantation, rocks and loose ground force riders to get off their bikes when it gets steep.

Dassenberg has been renamed The Beeatch because of its sandy surface as well as level of complexity. Not long in kilometers, this climb will take even the experienced participants more than half an hour to master. After crossing over to Houteq, it is singletrack time, heading into Lebanon for some of the most coveted trails in the Cape. More short, steep climbs stand in the way of a final stretch of swooping paths taking riders to their final night on tour.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 4:37:23 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:02:38 3 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 0:02:38 4 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:06:13 5 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:08:54 6 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 0:11:53 7 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 0:14:37 8 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:16:55 9 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 0:22:25 10 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:22:25 11 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 0:23:11 12 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 0:23:14 13 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 0:23:40 14 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:25:46 15 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 0:27:52 16 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 0:33:03 17 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 0:33:06 18 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 0:33:12 19 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 0:39:07 20 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 0:41:07 21 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 0:45:13 22 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 0:46:00 23 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 0:46:01 24 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 0:46:18 25 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 0:46:32 26 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 0:49:53 27 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 0:50:35 28 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 0:51:15 29 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 0:51:49 30 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:55:12 31 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 0:56:15 32 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 0:56:43 33 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 0:56:49 34 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 0:57:48 35 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 1:00:35 36 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 1:01:31 37 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 1:05:34 38 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 1:06:48 39 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 1:08:19 40 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 1:09:45 41 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 1:10:19 42 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 1:12:01 43 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 1:12:44 44 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 1:13:05 45 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 1:13:41 46 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 1:14:59 47 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 1:15:50 48 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 1:15:58 49 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 1:16:30 50 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 1:17:41 51 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 1:18:09 52 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 1:18:41 53 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 1:20:50 54 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 1:22:01 55 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 1:24:28 56 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 1:25:22 57 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 1:26:11 58 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 1:26:38 59 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 1:26:42 60 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 1:26:45 61 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 1:27:03 62 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 1:27:07 63 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 1:27:13 64 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 1:27:48 65 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 1:29:01 66 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 1:29:41 67 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 1:30:21 68 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 1:31:02 69 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 1:32:04 70 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 1:32:30 71 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 1:32:48 72 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 1:32:53 73 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 1:33:56 74 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 1:35:16 75 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 1:35:50 76 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 1:36:02 77 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 1:36:31 78 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 1:36:47 79 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 1:36:56 80 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 1:36:59 81 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 1:37:00 82 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 1:37:17 83 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 1:38:09 84 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 1:38:11 85 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 1:38:17 86 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 1:38:18 87 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 1:38:34 88 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 1:39:05 89 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 1:39:05 90 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 1:39:45 91 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 1:39:58 92 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 1:40:35 93 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 1:40:54 94 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 1:42:39 95 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 1:43:08 96 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 1:43:33 97 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 1:44:07 98 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 1:44:50 99 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:45:49 100 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 1:46:24 101 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 1:47:23 102 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 1:48:30 103 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 1:51:14 104 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 1:53:05 105 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 1:53:36 106 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 1:53:39 107 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 1:55:50 108 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 1:57:32 109 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 1:57:33 110 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 1:57:48 111 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 1:57:53 112 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 1:58:40 113 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 1:58:42 114 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 2:00:04 115 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 2:00:07 116 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 2:00:23 117 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 2:00:56 118 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 2:01:01 119 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 2:02:09 120 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 2:02:59 121 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 2:03:40 122 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 2:03:45 123 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 2:04:11 124 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 2:04:13 125 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 2:05:00 126 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 2:05:16 127 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 2:06:20 128 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 2:06:55 129 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 2:06:56 130 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 2:07:23 131 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 2:07:38 132 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 2:08:04 133 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 2:08:13 134 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 2:08:15 135 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 2:09:50 136 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 2:10:32 137 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 2:10:53 138 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 2:13:19 139 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 2:15:17 140 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 2:15:51 141 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 2:16:40 142 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 2:16:52 143 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 2:18:03 144 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 2:18:22 145 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 2:18:38 146 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 2:20:19 147 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 2:21:23 148 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 2:21:29 149 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 2:21:44 150 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 2:21:58 151 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 2:22:06 152 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 2:22:19 153 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 2:22:32 154 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 2:22:40 155 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 2:22:51 156 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 2:23:22 157 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 2:23:40 158 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 2:23:49 159 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 2:23:50 160 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 2:24:09 161 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 2:24:11 43 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 2:24:58 162 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 2:25:09 163 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 2:25:45 164 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 2:27:09 165 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 2:27:34 166 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 2:28:12 167 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 2:30:42 168 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 2:31:00 169 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 2:31:34 170 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 2:31:46 171 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 2:32:43 172 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 2:33:42 173 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 2:33:43 174 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 2:36:43 175 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 2:37:21 176 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 2:37:29 177 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 2:37:36 178 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 2:37:46 179 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 2:37:58 180 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 2:38:21 181 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 2:38:46 182 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 2:39:12 183 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 2:39:26 184 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 2:39:39 185 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 2:40:02 186 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 2:40:26 187 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 2:40:45 188 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 2:40:57 189 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 2:41:41 190 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 2:41:51 191 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 2:42:31 192 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 2:42:35 193 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 2:44:51 194 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 2:46:05 195 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 2:48:02 196 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 2:49:49 197 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 2:49:55 198 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 2:51:13 199 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 2:51:14 200 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 2:51:21 201 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 2:51:24 202 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 2:51:36 203 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 2:53:10 204 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 2:53:42 205 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 2:55:26 206 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 2:55:58 207 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 2:56:57 208 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 2:58:13 209 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 2:59:10 210 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 3:01:23 211 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 3:01:47 212 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 3:01:48 213 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 3:03:37 214 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 3:04:26 215 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 3:05:25 216 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 3:07:00 217 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 3:07:00 218 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 3:07:38 219 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 3:07:52 220 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 3:08:50 221 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 3:11:24 222 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 3:14:00 223 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 3:14:10 224 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 3:14:18 225 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 3:14:43 226 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 3:15:02 227 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 3:15:13 228 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 3:16:12 229 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 3:17:39 230 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 3:18:26 231 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 3:19:05 232 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 3:19:27 233 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 3:19:39 234 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:19:59 235 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 3:20:24 236 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 3:21:23 237 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 3:21:36 238 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 3:21:48 239 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 3:22:35 240 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 3:23:24 241 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 3:24:08 242 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 3:24:47 243 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 3:25:11 244 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:25:58 245 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 3:28:03 246 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 3:28:18 247 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 3:29:10 248 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 3:29:21 249 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 3:30:45 250 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 3:32:16 251 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 3:33:00 252 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 3:33:24 253 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 3:33:25 254 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 3:33:35 255 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 3:34:07 256 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 3:34:11 257 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 3:35:47 258 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 3:35:56 259 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 3:36:17 260 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 3:38:03 261 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 3:40:08 262 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 3:40:08 263 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 3:41:26 264 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 3:44:18 265 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 3:44:18 266 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 3:47:16 267 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 3:49:52 268 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 3:50:27 269 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 3:50:28 270 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 3:51:55 271 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 3:53:09 272 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 3:53:24 273 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 3:54:02 274 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 3:54:02 275 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 3:56:21 276 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 3:58:17 277 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 3:59:58 278 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 4:00:49 279 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 4:04:07 280 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 4:05:32 281 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 4:06:07 282 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 4:09:06 283 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 4:09:17 284 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 4:09:26 285 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 4:10:39 286 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 4:11:35 287 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 4:12:12 288 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 4:15:42 289 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 4:16:00 290 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 4:16:02 291 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 4:22:10 292 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 4:24:22 293 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 4:25:31 294 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 4:25:41 295 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 4:36:30 296 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 4:42:37

Men individual finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 5:12:47 2 Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 0:16:32 3 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 0:32:35 4 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 0:32:35 5 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 0:47:13 6 Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 1:02:39 7 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 1:16:18 8 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 1:17:12 9 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 1:17:20 10 James Powers (Oma) Hades 1:17:21 11 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 1:17:40 12 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 1:28:10 13 Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables 1:31:37 14 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 1:33:05 15 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 1:35:23 16 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 1:35:23 17 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 1:45:00 18 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 1:47:57 19 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 1:48:58 20 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 1:52:38 21 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 1:53:38 22 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 2:01:57 23 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 2:04:01 24 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 2:06:00 25 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 2:06:00 26 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 2:07:06 27 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 2:07:11 28 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 2:10:24 29 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 2:13:24 30 Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 2:16:16 31 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 2:17:56 32 Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution 2:24:56 33 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 2:25:03 34 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 2:29:24 35 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 2:29:38 36 Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 2:40:01 37 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 2:40:22 38 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 2:44:22 39 Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 2:45:24 40 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 2:50:53 41 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 2:59:20 42 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 2:59:29 43 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 3:01:44 44 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 3:01:57 45 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale 3:02:33 46 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 3:07:46 47 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 3:08:09 48 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 3:17:37 49 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 3:32:26 50 Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 3:36:03 51 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 3:50:54

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 5:41:42 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:14:01 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 0:47:40 4 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 0:49:23 5 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 0:56:49 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 1:03:46 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:13:46 8 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 1:24:02 9 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 1:43:56 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 2:08:37 11 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 2:34:25 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 2:41:52

Women individual finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 6:33:40 2 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 2:11:06

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 5:19:15 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:07:52 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 0:22:17 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 0:45:19 5 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 0:49:35 6 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 0:52:00 7 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 0:57:21 8 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 1:05:16 9 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 1:07:13 10 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 1:10:49 11 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 1:25:39 12 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 1:26:08 13 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 1:36:08 14 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 1:46:32 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 1:47:11 16 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 1:50:11 17 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 1:52:59 18 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 1:53:10 19 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 1:55:57 20 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 1:56:25 21 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 2:02:25 22 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 2:02:55 23 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 2:05:05 24 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 2:05:12 25 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 2:08:24 26 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 2:13:03 27 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 2:14:46 28 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 2:21:19 29 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 2:37:16 30 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 2:38:30 31 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 2:39:22 32 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 2:41:04 33 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 2:46:26 34 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 2:47:24 35 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 2:48:00 36 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 2:50:13 37 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 2:54:36 38 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 2:55:04 39 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 3:11:36 40 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 3:12:39 41 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 3:13:10 42 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 3:16:45 43 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 3:20:46 44 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 3:22:19 45 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 3:27:41 46 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 3:32:21 47 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 3:33:43 48 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 3:35:53 49 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 3:43:20

Mixed individual finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 6:00:00 2 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 0:15:38 3 Christiaan Beyers (Sar) Beyers 0:21:32 4 Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 0:35:30 5 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 1:11:52 6 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 1:47:22 7 Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 2:13:29 8 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 2:21:01 9 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 2:27:48 10 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 2:31:00 11 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 2:45:18

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 5:16:28 2 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 0:05:37 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 0:21:44 4 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 0:21:57 5 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 0:22:30 6 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 0:24:15 7 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 0:24:18 8 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 0:29:27 9 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 0:36:30 10 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 0:39:15 11 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 0:39:26 12 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 0:40:58 13 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 0:47:00 14 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 0:47:41 15 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 0:48:25 16 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 0:55:05 17 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 0:55:21 18 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 0:55:47 19 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 0:59:31 20 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 1:01:59 21 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 1:02:22 22 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 1:03:50 23 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 1:06:16 24 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 1:09:26 25 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 1:12:33 26 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 1:13:44 27 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 1:14:34 28 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 1:15:22 29 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 1:22:06 30 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 1:26:10 31 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 1:26:29 32 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 1:27:35 33 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 1:27:45 34 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 1:32:52 35 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 1:32:57 36 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 1:36:30 37 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 1:37:02 38 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 1:38:30 39 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 1:38:58 40 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 1:43:09 41 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 1:43:42 42 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 1:44:58 44 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 1:46:40 45 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 1:47:52 46 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 1:49:48 47 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 1:50:21 48 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 1:51:02 49 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:53:04 50 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 1:53:33 51 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 1:54:48 52 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 1:58:22 53 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 2:01:01 54 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 2:03:28 55 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 2:03:53 56 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 2:04:11 57 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 2:05:54 58 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 2:12:15 59 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 2:15:24 60 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 2:15:29 61 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 2:16:20 62 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 2:16:41 63 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 2:18:16 64 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 2:23:03 65 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 2:26:25 66 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 2:31:16 67 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 2:31:50 68 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 2:35:43 69 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 2:38:39 70 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 2:39:31 71 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 2:39:35 72 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 2:45:51 73 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 2:49:11 74 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 2:55:53 75 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 2:57:27 76 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 2:58:40 77 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 3:05:22 78 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 3:05:22 79 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 3:06:46 80 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 3:07:11 81 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 3:11:25 82 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 3:11:29 83 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 3:14:25 84 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 3:14:34 85 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 3:22:58 86 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 3:25:52 87 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 3:27:43 88 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 3:28:27 89 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 3:29:45 90 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 3:30:48 91 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 3:40:56 92 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 3:42:27 93 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 3:54:23 94 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 4:07:00 95 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 5:16:22

Masters individual finishers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) Project Rwanda 5:38:54 2 Chad Forrest (Chn) Peking Men 0:05:49 3 Luigi Lutterotti (Ita) Riva Del Garda 0:31:45 4 Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota 0:46:37 5 Russell De Jager (RSA) Powercote Masters 0:56:34 6 Robert van Staden (RSA) Afripex Albertos Racing 0:59:18 7 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Kakiebos Masters 1:02:17 8 Shane Peters (RSA) The Force 1:03:07 9 Anthony Priday (RSA) The Deckle Edge 1:26:30 10 Robert Scott (RSA) Discovery 1:30:46 11 Malcolm Searle (RSA) Wine Ou's 1:45:31 12 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) Bez and Alewyn 1:49:55 13 Erno van Dongen (Ned) Edo MTBiker 1:50:09 14 Anders Klavberg (Swe) cykelmagneten.se 1:57:49 15 Luc Janssens (Bel) Last Minute Action 2:02:01 16 Steve Heywood (RSA) Crank Bullets 2:26:21 17 John Neave (RSA) Brimstone 2:27:45 18 Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife - Fast and Featherless 2:34:39 19 Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) TIB Hollard 2 2:36:01 20 Jaco Anderson (Qat) Jowetts - Andy Square 2:46:47 21 Paul Mckane (RSA) Oh boy, here we go 2:55:31 22 Greg Mook (GBr) PedaL Inc. 3:03:35

Men general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) and Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 1 22:50:41 2 Christoph Sauser (Swi) and Burry Stander (RSA) Songo-Specialized by DCM 0:06:56 3 Kevin Evans (RSA) and Alban Lakata (Aut) MTN Qhubeka Topeak Ergon 0:10:00 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) and Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek world racing 0:23:32 5 Hannes Genze (Ger) and Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida 1 0:35:15 6 Silvio Bundi (Swi) and Thomas Zahnd (Swi) DCM1 0:41:51 7 Bart Brentjens (Ned) and Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens 0:46:14 8 Jose Hermida (Spa) and Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida 2 1:00:07 9 David George (RSA) and Massimo Debertolis (Ita) Sanfindit.co.za / Full Dynamix 1:07:02 10 Brandon Stewart (RSA) and Max Knox (RSA) DCM2 1:12:22 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) and Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:40:50 12 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) and Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2 1:41:21 13 Emil Lindgren (Swe) and Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Off Road 1:56:31 14 Francois Theron (RSA) and Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin Adidas 2 1:58:10 15 Carsten Bresser (Ger) and Udo Boelts (Ger) Juwi-Cube/Rocky Mountain 2:01:47 16 Mannie Heymans (Nam) and Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) Garmin Adidas 1 2:02:43 17 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) and Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys 2:26:26 18 Marcel Zamora Perez (Spa) and Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Mulebar 3:06:34 19 John van de Wouw (Ned) and Bas Dooren van (Ned) Shimano Merida team 3:23:58 20 Charles Keey (RSA) and Stuart Marais (RSA) Blend Properties 3:28:22 21 Jose Raul Hernandez Silva (Spa) and Ismael Ventura (Spa) Doctore. Bike 3:53:05 22 Sven Gerber (Ger) and Arndt Meschke (Ger) www.vogtland-bike.de 3:55:37 23 Jaco Venter (RSA) and Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Energade 3:55:40 24 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) and Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Scott OFFROAD starbike.com 4:00:22 25 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) and Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 4:11:11 26 Nic Lamond (RSA) and Simon Lamond (RSA) RSAWeb 1 4:19:33 27 Bruce Anderson (RSA) and Stuart Anderson (RSA) Twin-BionicFund.com 4:29:16 28 Radek Zelenka (Cze) and Stanislav Derfl (Cze) Specialized CZ 4:46:52 29 Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) and Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE 4:48:03 30 Hugo Prado (Bra) and Uira Ribeiro (Bra) OCE- treine.net Brasil 4:55:28 31 Jean-francois Gaffiot (Reu) and Mathieu Alba (Reu) Cyclozone 1 4:59:11 32 Simon Zahnd (Swi) and Daniel Annaheim (Swi) Baumat 5:04:29 33 Andrew Ross-innes (RSA) and Mark Nel (RSA) Fundamental 5:15:06 34 Uros Breski (Slo) and Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK 5:15:54 35 Oliver Munnik (RSA) and Erik Kleinhans (RSA) Mr Price GT 5:17:03 36 Jose Luis Arce (Spa) and Antonio del Pino (Spa) BIKE magazine 5:18:16 37 Peter Turnbull (GBr) and George Rose (GBr) Mulebar - Summer Pudding 5:19:40 38 Wayne Collin (RSA) and Shane Thomson (RSA) Safindit.co.za 2 5:33:33 39 Leonardo Santos (Bra) and Cesar Moura (Bra) Rasta 5:39:16 40 Riaan Boshoff (RSA) and Bunyan Booyens Loubser (RSA) Merlin Group 5:46:18 41 Thomas Oberli (Swi) and Marco Lang (Swi) bike2help.ch 5:47:29 42 Michael Scheuer (Den) and Jesper Kamstrup (Den) Ride4Fun 6:18:28 43 Jordi Sanmartin Rodriguez (Spa) and Josep Tarres (Spa) Encigalats 6:18:46 44 Daniel Espinosa (Ecu) and Martin Saenz (Ecu) CIKLA-SPECIALIZED 6:19:16 45 Franso Steyn (RSA) and Andre Kotze (RSA) First Ascent 6:19:55 46 Jan Scannell (RSA) and Marthinus Esmeyer (RSA) Attix5/SCAS 6:24:20 47 Raoul De Jongh (RSA) and Brett Chilcott (RSA) Fairbairn Private Bank 6:33:39 48 Wayne Jelliman (RSA) and Jeremy Hulsen (RSA) ETS Lighties 7:03:32 49 Mark Yetman (GBr) and James Lea-cox (GBr) Cross Contour 7:28:28 50 Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) and Johann Christoff Smit (RSA) Distance 4 Difference 7:31:51 51 Marcel Deacon (RSA) and Jason Eldridge (RSA) Susan Deacon Properties 7:35:20 52 Jan Begemann (RSA) and Stefan Danowski (Ger) Maxxis-Slime 7:36:11 53 Iniel Hattingh (RSA) and Jan-hendrik Stander (RSA) Off-Piste 7:37:08 54 Melt Loubser (RSA) and Dylan Victor (RSA) SuperSport 1 7:37:16 55 Patrick Mosler (USA) and Bill Crank (USA) Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery 7:37:44 56 Geir Ottar Kvernstuen (Nor) and Vegard Triseth (Nor) Telemark 7:39:21 57 Jens Brodbeck (RSA) and Jeroen Swart (RSA) Ens 1 7:40:10 58 George Du Toit (RSA) and Neil Geldenhuys (RSA) Control 4 7:40:39 59 Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) and Josias Barbosa (Bra) Thiago Fernandes Menezes 7:45:04 60 Adrian Scott (GBr) and Gavin Rumbles (GBr) Rollin thunder 7:46:42 61 Michel Bujold (Can) and David Grenier (Can) Sarto Gagné Sports 7:52:53 62 Johan Wentzel (RSA) and Christiaan De Vries (RSA) Reparil Emvit 7:58:45 63 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) and Koos Klopper (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 8:05:29 64 Simon Finch (Aus) and Gary Pearce (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike 8:07:18 65 Marc Roggen (Bel) and Paul Andries (Bel) Flandria Bicycle Team 8:09:17 66 Callan Sexton (RSA) and Mark Langman (RSA) Virgin Active 8:14:04 67 Nicholas Mulder (RSA) and Clinton Mackintosh (RSA) Cyanosis Adventure Racing 8:17:20 68 Willem Potgieter (RSA) and Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Rotary Rats 8:18:39 69 Bruno Reis (Bra) and Rogerio Chaves Pires (Bra) Mountain Bike BH 8:22:01 70 Lucas Carné (Spa) and Alex Puigbo (Spa) Privalia 2 8:22:46 71 Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) and David Ellis (RSA) ETS Racing 1 8:23:45 72 Martin Wesemann (RSA) and Marco Glastra (RSA) CycleOps / House of Performance 8:24:23 73 Felipe Miranda (Bra) and Vinícius Santos Cruz (Bra) Ultra Epics 8:24:34 74 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) and Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Adidas Bemer 8:26:57 75 Pius Stucki (Swi) and Robert Borgmann (Swi) RADNROLL Bike Team 8:29:14 76 Pieter Calitz (RSA) and Riaan La Cock (RSA) Chopper & The Coach 8:31:14 77 Marti Anglas (Spa) and Joan Majo (Spa) CC Arenys de Munt 8:32:14 78 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) and Ivo Rubinic (Cro) Fracasso 8:38:41 79 Pedro Lourenco (Por) and Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Bicicar/Sysmo 8:40:12 80 Serafino Tavoletti (Ita) and Luigi Luzi (Ita) Inergia Castelrosino 8:42:07 81 Retief Joubert (RSA) and Coenrad Ehlers (RSA) Renewable and Sustainable Energy 8:42:34 82 Michael Lella (Ger) and Stefan Koller (Ger) Craft and friends/ BLACKMASTERS 8:55:50 83 Frikkie Hartog (RSA) and Johan van Niekerk (RSA) Anderson - Star South 9:00:26 84 Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) and Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) Abrame Brasil 9:00:51 85 Brent Russell (RSA) and Andrew Mazewski (GBr) Marks Bicycle workshop 9:02:51 86 Gunther Van Den Hende (Bel) and Guy De Vleeschouwer (Bel) Wynergy 1 9:03:26 87 Etienne Joubert (RSA) and Dirk Fyfe (RSA) Afripex Tygirs Two 9:09:20 88 Sérgio Santos (Por) and António Jourdan (Por) KTM-Benebike 9:14:17 89 Andrew Mcpherson (RSA) and Greg Gallagher (RSA) Omsfin Absa Capital 9:19:49 90 Hein De Villiers (RSA) and Leonardo Van Onselen (RSA) Chameleon 9:21:34 91 Richard Mauchle (RSA) and Andre Pienaar (RSA) Tyreless 9:27:44 92 Eugene Long (RSA) and Zane Sonnekus (RSA) Rotary Razor Blades 9:32:46 93 Mark Shinn (Bel) and Didier De Noyette (Bel) Shinn-Carraro 9:35:20 94 Greg Squires (RSA) and Warren Squires (HKg) Squires 9:37:03 95 Mauro Carné Carcas (Spa) and Santiago Prat Ballobar (Spa) privalia.com 9:37:13 96 Dale Mclean (RSA) and Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) Yeehaa 9:38:48 97 David Retief (RSA) and Jazz Kuschke (RSA) Retief Wines 9:39:43 98 Rory Mapstone (RSA) and David Harding (RSA) Gravity Sux 9:41:28 99 Laurent Sillon (Spa) and Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) La Santa/ Saxo Bank 9:46:07 100 Jacques Rossouw (RSA) and Leonard Swart (RSA) Unathi.Info 9:51:51 101 Zoon Cronje (RSA) and Roland Booker (RSA) ZC Marketing Consulting 9:53:16 102 Ian Mackie (RSA) and Digby Ryder (RSA) Metropolitan Cover2go 9:56:31 103 John Thomson (RSA) and David Labuschagne (RSA) Toyota Mates 10:08:48 104 Raanan Eytan (Isr) and Or Tzook (Isr) R&O Israel 10:17:27 105 Frank Gerritse (Ned) and Richard Spierings (Ned) Fitsactive - Matchingpool 10:21:36 106 Trever Bushnell (USA) and Sean Kristafor (RSA) K-Way 10:22:50 107 Chris Cronje (RSA) and Ronnie Scheepers (RSA) Planet Shakers 10:26:41 108 Martin Epstein (RSA) and Pieter Carstens (RSA) Blend 10:29:35 109 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) and Bennie pretorius (RSA) Huguenote Cycles 10:30:02 110 Ignacio Sopesens (Spa) and Jordi Pla (Spa) privalia.com 3 10:31:39 111 John Spapens (Ned) and Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers 10:38:48 112 Steve Carroll (RSA) and Ian Carroll (GBr) Carroll Boys 10:39:48 113 Jason Potter (Ken) and Neville Cragg (RSA) Fundamental Software 10:43:04 114 Martijn Alberink (Ned) and Sven Lotze (Ger) RSV Aachen 10:46:36 115 Mike Arthur (RSA) and Nicholas Arthur (RSA) Island Tribe 10:49:44 116 Hilton Guy (RSA) and Stan Goetsch (RSA) BIOGEN 10:50:51 117 Neil Bradford (RSA) and Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 10:51:39 118 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) and Andrew White (RSA) Wolf Brothers 10:54:26 119 Jan Van Hal (Ned) and Huub Maas (Ned) Philips Roosendaal 10:57:40 120 Rhett Barker (RSA) and Michael Flood (RSA) Lets do it 11:07:59 121 Carel Bosman (RSA) and Craig Carter (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2 11:14:41 122 Rob Gilmour (RSA) and Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB 2 11:15:20 123 Jed Hewson (RSA) and Wynand Schutte (RSA) 1Stream 11:21:08 124 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) and Dave Heads (NZl) Singapore 11:29:19 125 Wayde Kennedy (RSA) and Guy Jennings (RSA) APULA COGUPS 11:30:00 126 Paul Potter (RSA) and Bruce Hughes (RSA) Downhill Junkies 3 11:30:11 127 Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) and Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dory's 11:31:33 128 Sérgio Luis (Por) and Paulo Martins (Por) Trilhos da Maria/Sondagens Batalha 11:34:14 129 Andrew Butters (RSA) and Arne Purves (RSA) Blitzstadig 11:34:29 130 Kris Vande Velde (Bel) and Lieven Schroyen (Bel) Wynergy 2 11:37:48 131 Josep Colomina Lopez (Spa) and Marc Muñoz Pina (Spa) One To One 11:40:09 132 Shawn Kirschner (RSA) and Evert Meintjes (RSA) New Balance 11:41:02 133 Graham Mccollum (RSA) and Jakub Sadzik (RSA) Vrede-hoekers 11:43:26 134 Morne Bester (RSA) and Thomas Naude (RSA) Hermanus Kitchen Bar 11:45:05 135 Paul Shearer (RSA) and Stephen Smit (RSA) Lost Souls 11:45:13 136 Stefan Zelle (Ger) and Flemming Neumann (Ger) FleSte 11:47:47 137 Jeremy Thomson (RSA) and Michael Mol (RSA) Titans 11:59:14 138 Andre Boshoff (RSA) and Jacques Van Zyl (RSA) Merlin 12:01:48 139 Joan De Moya (Spa) and Carlos Bassa (Spa) Doctore Bike 2 12:05:24 140 Eric Grotefeld (GBr) and Beat Staeuble (Swi) Backyard MTB 12:06:36 141 Daniel Oberli (Swi) and Armin Frei-Vitali (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 1 12:10:16 142 Ismail Mammon (RSA) and Tim Dixon (RSA) BSR Racing 12:11:30 143 Cecil Munch (RSA) and Ross Hobbs (RSA) Newbridge 12:18:45 144 Eric Nesbitt (Ken) and Daniel Szlapak (Ken) Very Proudly Kenyan 12:25:13 145 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) and Kobus Venter (RSA) Absa Capital 12:25:26 146 Ross Hocknell (GBr) and Richard Bartholomew (RSA) Ox & the Silver Fox 12:30:06 147 Kim Phillips (RSA) and Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) Phill'sx2 12:35:07 148 Michiel De Vries (Ned) and Raymond Lammerts Van Bueren (Ned) TEMD 12:37:27 149 Leigh Durham (RSA) and George Fisher (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 13:00:31 150 Nicholas Jackson (RSA) and Greg Davis (RSA) Fush Bukkers 13:01:31 151 Gary Kruger (RSA) and Grant Kruger (RSA) GK sq2 13:01:44 152 Bredell Roux (RSA) and Louis Pienaar (RSA) Air Crew 13:04:18 153 Mark Oliver (RSA) and Stephen Beukes (RSA) NatConCorp MTB 13:10:07 154 Werner Du Preez (RSA) and Fanie Venter (RSA) Carbon & Cast-iron 13:10:49 155 Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) and Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Die Hard 13:13:02 156 Pierre Loubser (RSA) and Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders 13:21:03 157 Oliver Schouppe (Bel) and Flip Mathys (Bel) Cameleon Bike 13:21:04 158 Johan Malherbe (RSA) and Natie Ferreira (RSA) Juno 13:21:14 159 Ruan Lamprecht (RSA) and Ivan Marais (RSA) Overberg Water Vikings 13:24:58 160 Patrik Van Stappen (Bel) and Peter Hendrickx (Bel) Vbsgoescapeepic 13:27:23 161 Andries Aucamp (RSA) and André Immelman (RSA) Boland Pulp 13:29:00 162 Hannes Grey (RSA) and Lester Grovers (RSA) GlobeTOM 13:30:29 163 Gustavo Garcia (RSA) and Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi Gold 13:43:58 164 Collin Stroberg (RSA) and Tyron Bird (RSA) Gone in 60 seconds 13:44:21 165 Nino Cokan (Slo) and Emil Makan (Slo) BANKA CELJE-UNIOR TEAM SLOVENIA 13:48:43 166 Derek Robert Redfern (RSA) and Scott Danoher (RSA) Mighty Mice 13:50:19 167 David De Lima (RSA) and Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security 13:54:01 168 Craig A Bothma (RSA) and Roux Coetzee (RSA) Nandos 1 13:56:01 169 Fritz Pienaar (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Walt (RSA) FPC / Advendurance 14:03:28 170 Richard Tasker (RSA) and Jeremy Shaw (RSA) RSAWeb 3 14:03:45 171 Almero Barnard (RSA) and Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Crystal Cool 14:04:39 172 Kavan Seggie (GBr) and Paris Basson (NZl) MIO GPS 14:12:01 173 Alex Kruger (RSA) and Mike Powell (RSA) Granny Gear 14:21:50 174 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) and Leon Jamneck (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators 14:26:57 175 Michael Groger (UAE) and Neil Petersen (RSA) Dubai Shamaal 14:31:53 176 Craig Lillie (RSA) and Ben Mathewson (RSA) Orbis Arthro Choice 14:36:26 177 Rob Rogan (RSA) and Geoffrey Lee (RSA) ABSA Wildlands 14:36:27 178 Rafael Niro Alves (Bra) and Filipe Xavier (Bra) Brazil Re-cycling 14:37:45 179 Riaan Pieterse (RSA) and Andre Rossouw (RSA) EOH Highveld 14:40:32 180 Jean De Jager (RSA) and Danie Viljoen (RSA) Giant and the GT 14:41:44 181 Craig Jones (RSA) and Clynt Lund (RSA) Ride 4 Redcap 2 14:43:29 182 Douw Du Preez (RSA) and Douw Jakobus Du Preez (RSA) DJ's 14:47:19 183 Gavin Richardson (RSA) and Glen Colby (RSA) Fit Sports Lab 14:48:27 184 Garth Shaw (RSA) and Vincent Shaw (Nam) Generations Aside 14:56:07 185 Izak Du Plessis (RSA) and Christiaan le Roux (RSA) Moore Stephens 14:57:53 186 Steve Davey (RSA) and Robert Hayes (RSA) I'll try anything twice 15:07:48 187 Harold Meyer (RSA) and Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Seated and Cleated 15:07:59 188 Dane Walsh (RSA) and Russell Crowder (GBr) Burger Kings 15:11:15 189 Lloyd Barker (RSA) and Brad Barker (RSA) Barking Mad 15:13:23 190 David Huertas (Spa) and Eduard Eraso (Spa) CADAQUES 15:15:55 191 Andre Piva (Bra) and Ulisses Valarelli (Bra) Bikenamidia.com 15:16:22 192 Markus Stephani (Ger) and Mathias Wild (Ger) TriTopRacing Team 15:17:56 193 David Arthur (GBr) and Ben Spurrier (GBr) Mule Bar / Bikemagic.com 15:18:23 194 Stephen Van Schoor (RSA) and Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Brothers Vanscho 15:30:16 195 Sintu Vives (And) and Alex Rebes (Spa) STPiri 15:35:12 196 Mario Sauder (Moz) and Holm Hofmann (Ger) Leipzig 15:35:27 197 Gerrit Faling (RSA) and Franz Frank (RSA) G-3F 15:35:54 198 Michael Bissett (RSA) and Darol Howes (RSA) 51 Days 15:39:13 199 Songo Fipaza (RSA) and Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo 15:53:42 200 Daniel Jesus (Por) and Nuno Venâncio (Por) Guia F.C. - Albufeira 16:00:32 201 Rory Talbot (RSA) and Graham Ransom (RSA) Sunglass Hut 16:06:17 202 Francois Nel (RSA) and Willem Du Plooy (RSA) Thule Centurion 16:07:13 203 Barend Du Plessis (RSA) and Jacques Adriaan Leach (RSA) Dup's Cycles 16:13:48 204 David Macready (RSA) and Jason Lind (RSA) Olympic Cycles 16:15:42 205 Simon Hough (RSA) and Etienne Du Plessis (RSA) Afripex Tygirs One 16:20:58 206 Leon Raateland (Ned) and Frits Van Lieshout (Ned) Dasia International 16:29:11 207 Paul Trumpelmann (GBr) and Malcolm Thornton (GBr) UK-Japies 16:32:02 208 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) and Johnny Marais (RSA) Jackals 16:35:49 209 Jacques Swart (RSA) and Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) The Incredibles 16:37:31 210 Mike Morris (RSA) and Terry Uys (RSA) The Hot Helmuts 16:40:23 211 Mike Venables (RSA) and Ian Cloete (RSA) Dirty 16:41:19 212 Peter Challis (RSA) and Craig Leathwhite (RSA) The MD's 16:42:08 213 Dewald Van Eyk (RSA) and Martin Jansen van Rensburg (RSA) Klinicare Octane 16:58:15 214 Benoit Bernard (Reu) and Olivier Vernaton (Reu) Cyclozone 2 17:01:48 215 Stephen Strydom (RSA) and Chris Eden (RSA) Drongos 17:05:00 216 Darryl Irvine (RSA) and Justin Hornsby (RSA) 4 Wheels, a Worm and a Horndog 17:07:44 217 Alfredo Montenegro (Bra) and Carlos Lopes (Bra) Brasil Ceará 17:14:10 218 Andrew Pape (RSA) and Hendrik Barnard (RSA) Soapbox 17:15:10 219 Joaquin Valverde (Spa) and Andrew Steytler (RSA) Men of Thirst 17:18:50 220 Spencer Johnson (RSA) and Derek Sutton (RSA) Lona 17:20:22 221 Dewald Scholtz (RSA) and Pieter Venter (RSA) Merlin SA 17:22:07 222 Paul Field (RSA) and Clinton Ellis (RSA) Leap of Faith (LOF) 17:22:21 223 Willem Roos (RSA) and Braam Van Heerden (RSA) Outsurance 17:23:53 224 Shaun Adam (RSA) and Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore 17:26:49 225 Andrew Bradford (RSA) and Theo Ferreira (RSA) Hello World 17:36:35 226 Riaan Maree (RSA) and Paul Maree (RSA) 2 Brothers 17:37:08 227 Willem Groenewald (RSA) and Jaco Oosthuizen (RSA) Momentum Multiply 17:41:04 228 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) and Victor Nunes (RSA) Amigos 17:42:39 229 Rodney Mckechnie (RSA) and Anthony Lai Lam (RSA) Complete IT Services 17:46:49 230 Kabous Marra (RSA) and Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde 17:50:50 231 Richard De Boer (Ned) and Colin Meerveld (Ned) FV 17:51:19 232 Willie Mouton (RSA) and David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 17:55:33 233 Graeme Lappin (RSA) and Scott Hindmarch (RSA) Burned Out Bankers 18:01:17 234 Selwin Young (RSA) and Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN 18:03:15 235 Christiaan Nel (RSA) and Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big or Go Home 18:10:44 236 Cedric Peens (RSA) and Aidan Brown (RSA) ALFA/ VOLCAN 18:12:58 237 Niall Evans (RSA) and Trevor Hough (RSA) Cellect Cellular 18:13:23 238 Grant Page (RSA) and Sean Botha (RSA) Epic Roadstars 18:13:27 239 Stefan Zimmermann (Ger) and Florian Klaucke (RSA) www.bike-tv.cc - Marinbikes 18:14:27 240 Kurt Stemmert (RSA) and Craig Du Plessis (RSA) Absa Capital 2 18:20:02 241 Craig Cloete (RSA) and Michael Williams (RSA) Black Pheonix 18:20:37 242 Mark Loftus (RSA) and Clayton Prins (RSA) Sport Unlimited 18:23:09 243 Waleed Baker (RSA) and Ahmed Zaid Mahomed (RSA) Pitstop 18:31:15 244 Koen Vanhemelryck (Bel) and Björn Vanden Abeele (Bel) MTB Combell 18:39:46 245 Johan Nell (GBr) and Sarel Hiemstra (GBr) BatCat 18:46:16 246 Jean De Villiers (Aus) and Nicolaas Jacobus Smit (RSA) The P-Platers 18:48:42 247 Nelson Broden (RSA) and Dean Griffin (RSA) Pragma Fat2Fit 18:53:07 248 Gerrie Olivier (RSA) and Antonio Azevedo (RSA) Pragma 18:53:32 249 Henco Rademeyer (RSA) and De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VII 18:56:27 250 Hein Scheffler (RSA) and Bernard Feinauer (RSA) Metropolitan Mountain Goats 18:59:28 251 Anton Bekker (RSA) and Frans De Beer (RSA) LA SPORT / TJM 18:59:35 252 David Buckham (RSA) and Beyers Rossouw (RSA) Monocle Solutions 19:01:09 253 Carl Crous (RSA) and Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers 19:01:19 254 John Sparks (RSA) and Anton Sparks (RSA) Brothers in Arms 19:02:47 255 Hardus Blignaut (RSA) and Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos 19:05:03 256 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) and Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 19:17:34 257 Andre Eksteen (RSA) and Derrick Baard (RSA) Earthworld 19:19:54 258 Matthew Sim (RSA) and Thomas Holden (Tan) Far & Away 19:31:23 259 Constantino Kontopirakis (RSA) and Paul Teubes (RSA) Konti Steel 19:31:55 260 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) and Trevor Graham (RSA) AVIS rent a car 19:52:55 261 Giles Clinton (RSA) and Jeremy Heathcote (RSA) Herbal Life 19:55:58 262 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) and Christiaan Schutte (RSA) Reparil/JAG Lab-rats 20:06:30 263 Arnold Steyn (RSA) and Gottlieb Christiaan Venter (RSA) Thuso Tigers 20:07:28 264 Graham Girdwood (RSA) and Karl Werner Luderitz (RSA) Common Room 20:21:23 265 Izak Bezuidenhout (RSA) and Attie Visser (RSA) Nutcracker Poursuivants 20:23:02 266 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) and Dennis Nathrass (RSA) NXGEN 20:49:24 267 Louis Du Toit (RSA) and Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit 20:50:46 268 Bruce Diesel (RSA) and Shaun Bartlett (RSA) Toyota 4 21:07:14 269 Emerson Lima (Bra) and Luiz Teixeira (Bra) TR3 Brasil 21:07:28 270 Roger Hughes (RSA) and Frank Truter (RSA) Melkbos Maniacs 21:08:18 271 Gavin Brown (Can) and Michael Golinski (Can) Off Road Toad 21:12:13 272 Ryan Paterson (RSA) and Darren Ebbs (RSA) Firewalker 21:12:31 273 Nicholas Stuber (RSA) and Ferdi Postma (RSA) 2 ABSAlute Strangers 21:14:53 274 Michael Stofberg (RSA) and Timothy Schaerer (RSA) 2 Adventurers 21:21:47 275 Adrian Vardy (RSA) and Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Are We There Yet 21:24:06 276 Liam Kelly (RSA) and Stephan Coetsee (RSA) WGT International/Unfinished Business 21:39:35 277 Simon Turner (RSA) and Phil Dooley (RSA) Ride For Recovery 21:40:29 278 Fanie Coetzee (RSA) and Francois Schoeman (RSA) Causus Rhombeatus 21:41:16 279 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) and Chester Williams (RSA) Absa Ebony and Ivory 21:45:12 280 Paul Brink (RSA) and Leon Van Niekerk (RSA) Pac-Men 21:51:24 281 Mike Andrew (RSA) and Mark Fish (RSA) Absa Laduuma 21:54:52 282 Craig Barratt (RSA) and Ian Wilson (RSA) Stretch Squared 21:59:04 283 Sean Brimacombe (RSA) and James Crawford (RSA) Build It 22:01:49 284 Ben Olivier (RSA) and Ben Olivier (RSA) Ben en Ben 22:09:16 285 Andrew Clayton (GBr) and Greig Jansen (Eth) Pedal Studio Power 22:10:55 286 Adrian Smit (RSA) and Abraham Daniel Smit (RSA) Skyscape 22:15:27 287 Ollie Stratford (RSA) and Errol Bakker (RSA) Epic Plodders 22:15:56 288 Cesar Ranieri (Bra) and Fabio Miyake (Bra) KiaOra Epic Team 22:29:02 289 David Andre (RSA) and John-paul Andre (RSA) Andre 22:33:43 290 Paulo Tomaz (RSA) and James Morland (RSA) Terranova Developments 22:45:43 291 Jody Baumgarten (RSA) and Brett Glen (RSA) Chaff and Grunt 22:45:59 292 Thys Dullaart (RSA) and Kim Ludbrook (RSA) The Times Hardtailers 22:48:51 293 Carlo Gonzaga (RSA) and Jay Currie (RSA) Scooters Pizza 22:59:44 294 Fietie Rocher (RSA) and Sebastian Whelan (RSA) RocWhel 22:59:54 295 Paulo Pontes (Ang) and Celso Pavao (Bra) Baobab 23:10:22 296 Greg James (RSA) and Ian Mcmurchie (RSA) JAG Riders 23:22:12 297 Hennie Venter (RSA) and Dieter Rothman (RSA) FastenFurious 23:45:28

Men individual finishers general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cornelius Mathinus Muller (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 27:29:47 2 Jobke van Hout (Ned) Terratorium-Cycle Trend 1:07:32 3 Warren Robertson (RSA) The Sleeveless Wizards 1:42:29 4 Martin Dreyer (RSA) USN 2:26:50 5 Onno Houwer (Ned) Hels@Bike 3:50:44 6 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 4:15:46 7 Nick Coley (GBr) Mule Bar Strudel 5:55:26 8 Steve van der Merwe (RSA) Dirt Riders 6:36:10 9 Jaco Swanepoel (RSA) TommyTall 6:52:32 10 Gregg Petersen (UAE) Deddi 7:28:10 11 Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) GT Expirience Adventure Team 8:14:47 12 Hp Muller (RSA) Private Client Holdings 9:21:58 13 Giuseppe Lorusso (RSA) Super-Sohnics 9:25:31 14 Gerrit Du Preez (RSA) AdoAir 10:06:44 15 Nicholas Finch (GBr) Bicycling SA 10:16:03 16 Louis Dupper (RSA) Untouchables 10:39:13 17 Harry Beute (Bra) BikeLife Roden 11:08:56 18 James Powers (Oma) Hades 11:12:09 19 Hennie Schoeman (RSA) Amaglugers 11:15:09 20 Dirk Hörnig (Ger) Rodale 11:16:28 21 Thor Hansen (RSA) Thule Tornadoes 11:17:02 22 Alexander Klose (Ger) Abbruch 11:19:24 23 Frans van de Stroet (Ned) Nunc aut nunquam 11:41:47 24 Andrew Marsh (RSA) Hansgrohe 11:43:28 25 Michael Prinsloo (RSA) Bruce Reyneke Cycles 11:45:21 26 Ryan Loots (GBr) VC Revolution 11:45:44 27 Gary Stevens (RSA) Only Fools and Horses 11:56:20 28 Coenie Thomas (RSA) Kiwi Dirtbugs 12:00:13 29 Mark Everdij (RSA) JAG IT UP 12:35:26 30 Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) HKGK 12:41:59 31 Patrice Gautier (RSA) Transito Tigers 12:47:30 32 Otto Blanckenberg (RSA) Konti Steel 12:49:24 33 Etienne Roux (RSA) Easy 12:54:59 34 Christian Lampe (Ger) MountainBIKE Magazin 13:43:30 35 Sean Egner (RSA) Zig Zag Zapping Torpedos 13:51:00 36 Steen Hinnum (Den) Hinnum Brothers 13:54:38 37 Jason Brits (RSA) Pick n Pay Race for Change 13:57:10 38 Ralton Roebert (RSA) The Bolt & The Nut...ter 14:23:53 39 Jacques Viljoen (RSA) Long Riders 14:35:59 40 Jacques van Dyk (RSA) JJ 14:42:06 41 Matthew Parkes (GBr) Alpenforce 14:44:38 42 Eduardo Jurevics Marcolino (Bra) Brazil 6X - ECOFIT 14:52:44 43 Stefan Hattingh (RSA) NMMU 14:53:35 44 Niels van Kampenhout (Ned) Epic Flatlanders 14:56:39 45 Chris Hyman (RSA) 1234 15:13:54 46 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) ilovemycity.co.za 15:20:35 47 Dries Kruger (RSA) Kirk Killissi 15:25:56 48 Pierre Billet (Bel) JP Ticket Express 15:38:26 49 Damon De Boor (RSA) Fly Boy 16:15:43 50 Kabous Coetzee (RSA) H8TAR 16:43:12 51 Paul Euvrard (RSA) ABSAlute KMG 20:06:04

Women general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Noergaard (Den) and Anna-sofie Noergaard (Den) Rothaus-CUBE 28:37:35 2 Hannele Steyn-kotze (RSA) and Ivonne Kraft (Ger) Sludge ladies 0:23:11 3 Giuliana Vitali (Swi) and Tamara Horn (Swi) bike2help.ch - Big Tree 2:50:03 4 Sanet Smal (RSA) and Laetitia Botha (RSA) Ghost BBT 4:50:32 5 Julia Skea (RSA) and Carla Rowley (RSA) RBS BIOGEN 3:31:34 6 Leanne Brown-waterson (RSA) and Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) KWay Ladies 5:48:31 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) and Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 8:40:40 8 Catherine Townshend (RSA) and Karyn Southgate (RSA) D4W-Specialized 7:30:00 9 Nicky Booyens (RSA) and Jeannette Walder (RSA) Linden Cycles Ladies 8:31:20 10 Elzaan Visser (RSA) and Theresa Horn (RSA) Oak Valley Wines 12:36:43 11 Petro Labuschagne (RSA) and Ezanda Grobler (RSA) Cycle Lab PTA Ladies 13:31:24 12 Laura Herd (RSA) and Catherine Van Lienden (RSA) Giant Mistake 14:14:24

Women individual finshers general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Naomi Hansen (Aus) Outer Edge/ Amy Gillet Foundation 1 32:41:19 2 Adele Tait (RSA) Ride mag Speed Queens 14:10:30

Mixed general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yolande Speedy (RSA) and Paul Cordes (RSA) MTN Business Qhubeka 26:13:09 2 Bärti Bucher (Swi) and Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 0:32:35 3 Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) and Sally Bigham (GBr) Adidas-Big Tree 1:05:32 4 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) and Peter Vesel (Slo) UNI-FBI Canyon-Orbea 3:00:45 5 Markus Pielenz (Ger) and Sandra Sumerauer (Ger) Adidas Medsport 4:40:15 6 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) and Valério Ferreira (Por) BTT Loulé / Loulé Concelho 4:49:36 7 Lisa Pleyer (Aut) and Stefan Stadler (Aut) KTM Mixed 5:13:48 8 Janneke Leask (RSA) and Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Pragma Mixed 5:41:45 9 Jonathan Ralph (RSA) and Theresa Ralph (RSA) Lynx 6:36:42 10 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) and Henrik Søefeldt (Den) ROTWILD Denmark 6:51:08 11 Elmien Stander (RSA) and Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 7:50:53 12 Anton Smal (RSA) and mene olivier (RSA) Cycle House Commencal 8:13:23 13 Julia Henry (GBr) and Justin Wilson (GBr) Emoyeni 8:47:18 14 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) and Martin Buck (RSA) Adidas Mixed 8:57:52 15 Anton Lebutsch (Aut) and Barbara Lebutsch (Aut) Sports Experts 8:58:22 16 Andrea Meier (Ger) and Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de 9:16:39 17 Dan Thauvette (Can) and Caroline Pinard (Can) Corazon 9:40:28 18 Carl Mare (RSA) and Adele Drake (RSA) Veni vidi vici 10:08:28 19 Erica Green (RSA) and Andrew Paterson (RSA) ABSA Cape Stormers 10:13:45 20 Bruce Talbot (RSA) and Tersia Talbot (RSA) Talbot Mix 11:09:29 21 Janet Lightley (RSA) and Detlef Meinert (RSA) Miracle Kidz 11:20:15 22 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) and Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley 11:28:53 23 Craig Beech (RSA) and Liz Ward (RSA) Life is a Beech 11:35:13 24 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) and Staf Wuyts (Bel) Bike Shop Diest Mixed 11:43:33 25 Zane De Decker (RSA) and Kasha Dickie (RSA) ZaKatak 12:19:22 26 Eric Marshall (RSA) and Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) IDUBE NMC 12:19:28 27 Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) and Jaco Nieman (RSA) MixedMadness 12:33:19 28 Yvette Roberts (RSA) and Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Pro Print 13:05:05 29 Di Thomas (RSA) and Ricky Thomas (RSA) Day Trippers 13:36:05 30 Lieven Straetmans (Bel) and Doris Ermens (Bel) Sheep Trick 13:45:54 31 Wally Fernandes (RSA) and Trudi Fernades (RSA) 3 Green Dots 13:49:22 32 Michelle Harris (RSA) and Shaun Jericevich (RSA) The Butcher & The Goldfish 14:11:29 33 Anja De Decker (Bel) and Gert De Geeter (Bel) Cameleon Factory Racing 14:18:03 34 Lyn Simon (USA) and Eric Dunn (USA) ACIRFA 14:22:43 35 Andrew Kirby (RSA) and Cindi Kirby (RSA) Toyota Duo 14:40:58 36 Jessica Knight (RSA) and John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 15:21:03 37 Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) and Petro Mostert (RSA) Cape Town 15:57:18 38 Simon Hamilton (Aus) and Katrina Hamilton (Aus) Upstream 16:04:52 39 Joyce Benade (RSA) and Corne Lategan (Aus) Kwambo Dirt Trackers 16:06:02 40 Mart Buying (Ned) and Laura Seinstra (Ned) Lucky Too 17:35:27 41 Roman Petr (Svk) and Katarina Cervikova (Svk) Orange Arrows 17:41:10 42 Theresia Baumker (GBr) and Werner Baumker (GBr) Charl '77 18:06:56 43 Flavia Dall Acqua (Bra) and Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) Brazil Spirit 18:13:53 44 Daleen Van Staden (RSA) and Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) CAUTION 18:16:42 45 Ronel Ferreira (RSA) and Rob Mcintosh (RSA) Progressive Wealth 18:36:51 46 Dorothea Köppe (Swi) and Patrick Köppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 18:53:09 47 Andrew Walsh (RSA) and Sarah Heslop (RSA) Freedom 19:10:47 48 Michelle Garden (RSA) and Neal Mandy (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 2 19:13:00 49 Matthew Laight (HKg) and Nerissa Tong (HKg) Challen 19:43:16

Mixed individual finishers general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hennie Kriek (RSA) Mankele/Karsten Cycles 30:47:37 2 Christiaan Beyers (Sar) Beyers 2:13:30 3 Andre Feldmann (Ger) Less Conversation, More Action 4:34:49 4 Aly Ramsay (Aus) Edge/ Amy Gillet 2 4:39:29 5 Michael Bernhart (Ger) Sportograf 5:11:13 6 Laurike van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas Mixed 8:43:55 7 Mandy Nel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance Mixed 10:46:07 8 Gawie Spies (RSA) Masgcor 13:10:33 9 Marlize Moolman (RSA) LA Sport/TJM Mixed 13:29:40 10 Caren Henschel (RSA) MikoMax 14:25:28 11 Tanya van der Merwe (RSA) Absa Tuff and Tumble 14:36:07

Masters general classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shan Wilson (RSA) and Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cyclelab 25:55:12 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) and Gary Marescia (RSA) Cycle Lab Jag Foundation 1:36:11 3 Corrie Muller (RSA) and Robert Sim (RSA) Big Tree Masters 2:26:20 4 Geof Blance (NZl) and Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R & R Sport New Zealand 2:30:01 5 Pieter Van Rooyen (USA) and Milan Špolc (Cze) Oleander 2:52:17 6 Riccardo Stermin (RSA) and Guy Pike (RSA) DAIKIN/GU 3:02:49 7 Greg Anderson (RSA) and Paul Furbank (RSA) Fast and Furious 3:09:51 8 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) and Ronny Roelandt (Bel) 2xtremeMasters 3:21:05 9 Axel Ruecker (Ger) and Frank Wittmann (Ger) IsarRider 3:38:16 10 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) and Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles 3:45:16 11 Daniel Aliperti (Bra) and Michel Bögli (Bra) Epic Brazil 3:55:15 12 Ernesto Navarro (Ven) and Raul Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela 4:40:38 13 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) and Jacques Bedeker (RSA) Big Fat Bastards 4:41:09 14 Shane Thrower (NZl) and Shane Fairmaid (NZl) Attitude Matters 5:16:46 15 Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) and Patrick Molenaars (Ned) Kaptein 5:22:52 16 Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) and Gert Muller (RSA) ETS 2 5:30:54 17 Sven Riedesel (Ger) and Axel Schienbein (Ger) Adidas Campana 5:42:43 18 Peter Liddiard (RSA) and Robin Olbrich (RSA) ABSA Specialized 6:08:56 19 Michael Charlewood (RSA) and Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega 6:14:54 20 Verne Alain (Fra) and Thierry Gauthier (Fra) Passe Partout 6:36:45 21 Henry Fagan (RSA) and Anthony Walker (RSA) Henry Fagan and Partners 6:39:28 22 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Graham Daniel (RSA) Mr Price Ride 4 Red Cap 6:39:29 23 Henning Blaauw (RSA) and Pea Blaauw (RSA) Gemini 6:43:57 24 Mike Nixon (RSA) and William Simpson (RSA) Adidas William Simpson 6:44:02 25 Rodney Stroud (GBr) and Carlo Argentieri (Ita) Gardaonbike 7:06:54 26 Raz Shapira (Isr) and Dror Tal (Isr) City Cycling Club 7:16:11 27 Donald Christy (RSA) and Ian Seggie (RSA) Amy Biehl Reeds 7:27:11 28 Neil Frazer (RSA) and Mark Thjis (RSA) Cyclelab Invincible Vets 7:30:03 29 Peter Stopforth (RSA) and Bernie Stopforth (RSA) Marsilio Projects Masters 7:48:12 30 Pieter Van Rooyen (RSA) and Blaine Robson (RSA) Smile and Dial 7:55:48 31 Anton Maybery (RSA) and John Tenderini (RSA) Splashout 8:01:17 32 Dr. Michael Tessmer (Ger) and Matthias Klug (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim 8:13:27 33 John Gale (RSA) and George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob 8:14:15 34 Frédéric Savre (Fra) and Axel Szameitat (Ger) Tamarins Boys 8:45:59 35 Hamish Keith (Tha) and Jon Malnick (Tha) Thailand 8:56:54 36 Andrew Bond (Tha) and Wolfgang Sittig (RSA) Cycling Asia - 1stopthailand.com 9:03:23 37 Cd Du Toit (RSA) and Wynand Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Warriors 9:09:21 38 Phillip Marland (GBr) and Antony Ireland (GBr) ACU 9:20:06 39 Kurt Von Buddenbrock (RSA) and Mark Maiden (RSA) High 5 9:21:11 40 Andreas Bader (Ger) and Guido Flauaus (Ger) Objective Partner | Radhaus Darmstadt 9:36:21 41 Dirk Van Hoof (Bel) and Luc Daems (Bel) Belgian Flying Kangaroos 9:37:19 42 Grant Clack (RSA) and Sean Thistleton (RSA) United Exports 9:39:03 43 Scot Buell (USA) and Tim Baumbach (Can) Angola PMS 9:41:15 44 Andrew Kenny (RSA) and Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 10:09:14 45 Francois Van Der Leek (RSA) and Marinus Bekker (RSA) Superlite 10:16:29 46 Neil Neethling (RSA) and Jacques Du Toit (RSA) Overberg Water Spartans 10:18:26 47 Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) and Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) Two and a Half Men 10:34:14 48 Deon Wilkins (RSA) and Gert Wilkins (RSA) ATC Multisport 10:39:28 49 Pieter Lategan (RSA) and Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks 11:01:56 50 Seamus Oneill (Bot) and Angus Boxshall-smith (Bot) SATIB Africa Botswana 11:36:07 51 Wayne Booysen (RSA) and Wayne Arthur McDuling (RSA) Wayne Squared 11:51:33 52 Pieter Swart (RSA) and Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped 12:02:38 53 Gavin Robinson (RSA) and Henry Angove (RSA) Tuff Nuts 12:23:11 54 Rob Hamlyn (RSA) and Charles Stander (RSA) KZN Masters 12:23:39 55 Neil Derksen (RSA) and Schalk Burger (RSA) Stellenbosch Boys 12:39:42 56 Mike Sherman (RSA) and Peter Simon (RSA) Secret Seven 12:44:34 57 Andre Van Der Merwe (Zim) and Paul Van Der Merwe (RSA) DE'JAVU 12:48:05 58 Martin Hendriksen (RSA) and Ian Evans (GBr) Driven 13:00:15 59 Daniel Evrard (Bel) and Rudy Jonckers (Bel) Bike Shop Diest 1 13:13:00 60 Koos Basson (RSA) and Stephan Grobler (RSA) SAP 13:23:21 61 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) and Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Half a Loaf 13:34:14 62 Dave Aitken (RSA) and Gert Van Zyl (RSA) Meerkat 13:41:51 63 Mark Lawn (GBr) and Dave Featherstone (GBr) Ama Jongosi 87 14:07:21 64 Chris Rabie (RSA) and Lood Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove 14:17:54 65 Clive Silva (RSA) and Philip Bekker (RSA) Great Balls of Fire 14:42:14 66 Felice Santarelli (Ita) and Domenico Luciani (Ita) Inergia 14:50:46 67 Leslie Ayliffe (RSA) and James Little (RSA) Arbour n Dairy 14:57:53 68 Henry Hayes (RSA) and John Hayes (RSA) Hayes - 3 14:58:34 69 Iain Macaulay (RSA) and Jacques Kleynhans (RSA) DemaPlasTech 15:19:04 70 Daryl Wilson (RSA) and Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola 15:34:11 71 Otta Matousek (Cze) and Jan Gabris (Cze) ITchallenge 15:44:22 72 Kris Van Heerden (RSA) and Danie van der Merwe (RSA) Superdisse 16:01:30 73 Koos Pretorius (RSA) and Timo Le Roux (RSA) ENS 16:03:43 74 William Rodewijk (RSA) and Frikkie Nel (RSA) Fit 16:04:39 75 Petie Viljoen (RSA) and Fred Van Zyl (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 16:19:10 76 Jack Stroucken (RSA) and Philip Hourquebie (RSA) Absamogoricals 16:30:15 77 David Muñoz (Spa) and Jose Medranda (Spa) Enanitos 16:36:19 78 Philip Viljoen (RSA) and Ben De Lange (RSA) PVE 16:43:56 79 Doug Descheneaux (SAr) and John Polglase (SAr) Ghetto 17:09:17 80 Erik Schipper (RSA) and Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) Van Gaalen Kaas 17:23:41 81 Rodney Scholten (Swi) and Martin Barrett (Swi) Zuri Massive 17:37:21 82 Andrew Harrison (Can) and Duncan Harrison (RSA) Fubar Fakirs 18:03:49 83 Doug Reed (RSA) and Mike Glover (RSA) Red Cherry Adventures 18:08:12 84 Kay Rusterholz (Swi) and Alfons Friedrich (Swi) Old Swiss Velo Pumpers 18:28:12 85 James King (RSA) and Wayne Girdlestone (RSA) EHK Architects 18:29:33 86 Andre Botha (RSA) and Andre Van Heerden (RSA) Andre/Andre 18:33:32 87 Quim Falgueras (Spa) and Jordi Oliva (Spa) emagister.com 18:39:16 88 Andre Retief (RSA) and Martyn Mulder (RSA) MWeb Unlimited 18:46:48 89 Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) and Gerard Meyer (RSA) Hunk of Burning Love 19:22:56 90 Jaroslav Novak (RSA) and Wiebo Van der meulen (RSA) Fluorovizion 19:24:55 91 Etienne Le Roux (RSA) and Nicolas Bugelli (Fra) Overberg Water-Titans 19:34:26 92 Daniel Vancaldenhoven (Bel) and Eddy Feliers (Bel) Tervuur Bikers 19:59:21 93 Antonio Villar (USA) and Paulo Brandão (Bra) Pellagio Brasil 20:29:29 94 Ulendo Roode (RSA) and Jacques Marcel Coetzer (RSA) IDC/Blend Property 21:49:59