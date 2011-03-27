Sauser and Stander become first Cape Epic leaders
Swiss and South African duo wins prologue
The second prologue in the seven-year history of the Absa Cape Epic set the seeding order for tomorrow's stage 1. When the dust settled, Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander proved the fastest in the team time trial.
1200 racers from 54 countries raced in sunny weather over a fast, 27km circuit in Tokai Forest, part of the Table Mountain National Park.
Men's category
The men's category for the prologue was won by the South African / Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (team 36ONE Songo Specialized) in a time of 1:02.41. They were followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of the Multivan Merida Biking team (1:04.23) with the Bulls team and three-time race winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in third place (1:04.36). The South African 360LIFE team Kevin Evans and David George (1:04.51) and José Hermida and Ralph Näf (1:04.53)(Multivan Merida) were fourth and fifth.
"This course definitely suited us. It's the best stage we've ever had - we're cross country riders," said Stander. "It also suited our bikes. We were riding full suspension 29ers which helped us close time on the flat section.
"Susi (his team mate Christoph Sauser's nickname) was hurting me today and I had to slow him down a few times. Usually I lead at the start, but as soon as we hit the first climb he was leading and did so for about 80 percent of the way."
"We've never been as well-balanced and strong as a team," said Sauser. "To date I suffered through every time trial, but today went really well."
Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking team finished second.
"Jochen is in really good shape. For half of the race, I struggled to stay on the back of his wheels," said Genze of his teammate. "I even had to call him back once or twice. On the second downhill I found my rhythm and could then keep up with him. It was a beautiful, technical route."
Käss added that he had prepared well in winter training on cross country skis in Livigno, Italy. "I'm very happy to be here and am in good shape. It's difficult to estimate how good your shape is until you get here."
Defending champion Karl Platt of the Bulls team enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere on the course. "People were shouting at us - it felt like the Tour de France. The race was excellent with lots of fun singletrack. And of course a podium finish is great. My legs aren't 150 percent yet, but we're happy. We look forward to rest of the race.
"This year is going to be the big 29er year. We developed our bikes last year especially for the Cape Epic and it felt really good on the singletrack," said Platt.
According to Hermida, who will be giving amateur riders a witty summary of the day's events in the dining marquees each evening, "It was a really good day for us. It's been a long time since we trained together, so we had to get our co-ordination together and it seemed to come easy. It was a good race and technical, which we like. It was a great feeling crossing the finish line and to be on the podium. So this year I'm not just here for entertainment, but to race."
Näf noted that Hermida is in really good shape. "He could go faster than me today and it was hard to stay with him. We're very pleased to be in the top five and proud of the other Multivan Merida team that finished in second place. Now we'll enjoy the race."
Women's category
Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (Team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the women's category in a time of 1:20.20, ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 1:26.38. Australian team adidas Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett took honours in third place in 1:26.57.
"The prologue was so much fun. The course was nice and technical and kept us on our toes, with some really nice singletrack, drops, rocks, roots and sand - my partner also rode really well," said Bigham. "Apart from one little crash and problems with a chain, we really had fun. I felt fine power wise and am really looking forward to the next seven days."
Her teammate Karien van Jaarsveld also had fun. "I had a super ride with Sally. It's challenging to ride with an international rider such as Sally, but also a great privilege. She's very experienced and really good on the singletrack."
Hannele Steyn, a seven-time Cape Epic finisher of team Attix5 Ladies is riding with newcomer Leana de Jager this year and finished in 1:30.40. "I've done all the Cape Epics to date and find every year nerve-wrecking. I really enjoyed the vibe today and it was nice to see people on the course - it creates a fantastic atmosphere. This year, I'm not racing and look forward to giving back to the sport. We were riding at Leana's pace and it makes me proud to see people coming up."
For Australia's Niki Fisher of team Swell/Giant, it was good to get the prologue out of the way. "It was hard to ride aggressively as there were too many riders out there. It was a good challenge and one just had to stay patient. Compared to similar events in Australia, the Cape Epic is really huge. It's great fun, and I look forward to knuckling down tomorrow." With her team mate Jenni King, they finished in 1:31.27.
Tracy Moseley (Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief) had a wonderful day, finishing in 1:37.31. "The rest of the week will definitely be tougher. It's nice to finally be here and get going. The atmosphere is awesome - families are having picnics in the forest and we even passed two baboons which, of course, made my day."
For her riding partner Anka Martin, it was amazing. "We had tons of fun and enjoyed the heat. It's nice to get started as it takes those nerves away."
Master's category
The Masters category was won by the Juwi team made up of Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts. Their winning time was 1:12.32. They were followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown (team Robert Daniel) in 1:13.29 with Americans Dooley Thomas and Mike Hogan (team Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter) in 1:16.26.
Seventeen-time World Cup Winner and Olympic medallist Thomas Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower), one of the most prolific winners of cross country events of all time, said the prologue was a nice way to start. He and teammate Urs Gerig finished in 1:17.31. "It was great fun - and not too hard. It gave us time to get a feel for the bike. It's the perfect way to start the race. There was a great atmosphere with all the spectators along the route."
Mixed category
The Wheeler - BIXS team of Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss won the mixed category in 1:15.46, followed by Erika Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi in 1;20.08. The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) finished in third place (1:20.31).
Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) said, "It was fun. Tokai Forest is so cool. I can ride for hours and hours on this singletrack. It was still hard, but I feel so good. I finished strong and my legs feel great. I'm very happy as it means that my winter training worked. I'm excited for the race."
Bucher said, "First we had to walk uphill and then only the singletrack came. First work and then play! We had a very good start. The prologue is a great idea and makes it possible for many people to be part of it."
Ivonne Kraft (Raedisch Race) is looking forward to the first stage of the race. "Today was great fun. We missed a section and had to go back - we probably lost about 40 seconds. I'm riding with a new partner Peter Vesel, but I don't think that will be a problem. One needs to respect each other. We're all just doing our best, and I think Peter and I will ride well together." They finished in fourth place in 1;24.19.
Gisela Gartmair of Vau De Germany said, she "couldn't get going. My legs are stiff, so it was one of my worst days. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day. It was still an awesome experience and nice to be here."
Stage 1 starts and finishes in Saronsberg/Tulbagh and is a shade under 90km with 2050m of climbing, which may sound short but is not to be underestimated. The flat roads out of town leave few clues as to what is to come. Very soon, the short but incredibly steep, rough and loose climbs appear, and on the treacherous descents, volleyball-sized rocks and sand patches pock the little-used dual tracks. While the pros make short work of it, the first 50km may take backmarkers over five hours. The stage's last climb on some rough roads brings riders to the top of one of most precariously difficult downhills in the race - with large rocks, deep ruts and a sheer drop on the left.Results
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|1:02:41
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:01:42
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:01:55
|4
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360LIFE
|0:02:10
|5
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|0:02:12
|6
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|0:02:21
|7
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:02:44
|8
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|0:02:56
|9
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:04:35
|10
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:05:13
|11
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:05:14
|12
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|0:05:31
|13
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|0:05:38
|14
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:05:47
|15
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:06:06
|16
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|0:06:27
|17
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|0:06:32
|18
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|0:06:35
|19
|Roberto Heras (Spa) & Luis Alberto Da Costa (Por) Giant-PACTO-DS
|0:06:59
|20
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|0:07:48
|21
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|0:07:51
|22
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|0:07:53
|23
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|0:08:32
|24
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|0:09:02
|25
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|0:09:12
|26
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized
|0:10:15
|27
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:11:01
|28
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|0:11:19
|29
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:12:11
|30
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:12:41
|31
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|0:12:46
|32
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|0:13:07
|33
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com
|0:13:13
|35
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:14:18
|36
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|0:14:37
|37
|Hugo Prado (Bra) & Robson F. Da Silva (Bra) OCE-treine.net/Infanti/KHS
|0:14:43
|38
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|0:14:43
|39
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|0:15:04
|40
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|0:15:11
|41
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|0:15:15
|42
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|0:15:16
|43
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|0:15:19
|44
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|0:15:25
|45
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|0:15:48
|46
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|0:16:04
|47
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|0:16:04
|48
|Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA
|0:16:06
|49
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|0:16:33
|50
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:17:07
|51
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|0:17:25
|52
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|0:17:26
|53
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|0:17:27
|54
|Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|0:17:30
|55
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|0:17:39
|56
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|0:17:45
|57
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|0:17:45
|58
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|0:18:11
|59
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|0:18:24
|60
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|0:18:28
|61
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|0:18:28
|62
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|0:18:56
|63
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|0:19:02
|64
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|0:19:27
|65
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|0:19:31
|66
|Bennie Lindberg (Ger) & Corsin Caluori (Swi) Tritime
|0:19:42
|67
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|0:20:01
|68
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|0:20:08
|69
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|0:20:15
|70
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|0:20:15
|71
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|0:20:22
|72
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|0:20:40
|73
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|0:20:40
|74
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|0:20:43
|75
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|0:20:45
|76
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta
|0:21:01
|77
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|0:21:25
|78
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|0:21:28
|79
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|0:21:31
|80
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|0:22:00
|81
|David Retief (RSA) & Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines
|0:22:04
|82
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|0:22:05
|83
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|0:22:06
|84
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|0:22:07
|85
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana
|0:22:09
|86
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|0:22:09
|87
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|0:22:17
|88
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|0:22:34
|89
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|0:22:47
|90
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|0:22:55
|91
|Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota
|0:23:07
|92
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|0:23:21
|93
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|0:23:21
|94
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|0:23:33
|95
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|0:23:43
|96
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|0:23:51
|97
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|0:23:55
|98
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:24:01
|99
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|0:24:01
|100
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:24:02
|101
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|0:24:02
|102
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|0:24:05
|103
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|0:24:15
|104
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|0:24:20
|105
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|0:24:27
|106
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|0:24:50
|107
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|0:25:01
|108
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|0:25:05
|109
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|0:25:05
|110
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|0:25:17
|111
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|0:25:27
|112
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|0:25:32
|113
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|0:25:54
|114
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|0:25:54
|115
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|0:25:55
|116
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|0:26:00
|117
|Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP
|0:26:11
|118
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|0:26:14
|119
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|0:26:16
|120
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|0:26:26
|121
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|0:26:46
|122
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|0:26:46
|123
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|0:27:04
|124
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|0:27:08
|125
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|0:27:08
|126
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|0:27:11
|127
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|0:27:16
|128
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|0:27:20
|129
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|0:27:21
|130
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|0:27:38
|131
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|0:27:40
|132
|Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist
|0:27:42
|133
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|0:27:50
|134
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|0:27:53
|135
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|0:27:55
|136
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|0:28:04
|137
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|0:28:15
|138
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|0:28:19
|139
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|0:28:29
|140
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|0:28:33
|141
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|0:28:41
|142
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|0:28:49
|143
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|0:28:56
|144
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Ossur
|0:29:01
|145
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|0:29:08
|146
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|0:29:15
|147
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|0:29:15
|148
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|0:29:21
|149
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|0:29:24
|150
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|0:29:32
|151
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|0:29:35
|152
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|0:29:35
|153
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|0:29:58
|154
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|0:30:18
|155
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|0:30:19
|156
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|0:30:31
|157
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|0:30:32
|158
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|0:30:35
|159
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|0:30:53
|160
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|0:30:56
|161
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|0:31:12
|162
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|0:31:17
|163
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|0:31:24
|164
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|0:31:27
|165
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|0:31:28
|166
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|0:31:29
|167
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|0:31:35
|168
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|0:31:38
|169
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|0:31:44
|170
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|0:31:46
|171
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|0:31:48
|172
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|0:31:52
|173
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|0:31:53
|174
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|0:32:03
|175
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|0:32:13
|176
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|0:32:16
|177
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|0:32:28
|178
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|0:32:37
|179
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|0:32:45
|180
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|0:32:48
|181
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|0:32:48
|182
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|0:32:50
|183
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|0:32:59
|184
|Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's
|0:33:01
|185
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|0:33:02
|186
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|0:33:03
|187
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|0:33:06
|188
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|0:33:10
|189
|Francois Swart (RSA) & St?phan Human (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree
|0:33:24
|190
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|0:33:26
|191
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|0:33:31
|192
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|0:33:33
|193
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|0:33:45
|194
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|0:33:54
|195
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|0:34:11
|196
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|0:34:34
|197
|Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com
|0:34:50
|198
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|0:34:56
|199
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|0:35:06
|200
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|0:35:12
|201
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|0:35:13
|202
|Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian
|0:35:15
|203
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes/AXA
|0:35:25
|204
|Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now
|0:35:28
|205
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|0:35:31
|206
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|0:35:35
|208
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|0:35:42
|209
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|0:35:46
|210
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|0:35:58
|211
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|0:36:17
|212
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|0:36:19
|213
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|0:36:22
|214
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|0:36:28
|215
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|0:36:36
|216
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|0:36:44
|217
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|0:36:44
|218
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|0:36:46
|219
|Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho
|0:36:52
|220
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|0:36:56
|221
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|0:37:04
|222
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|0:37:22
|223
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|0:37:24
|224
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|0:37:34
|225
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|0:37:35
|226
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|0:37:35
|227
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|0:37:36
|228
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|0:37:36
|229
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|0:37:45
|230
|Alfredo Mansur Neto (Bra) & Claudio Mata (Bra) BrazilRiders
|0:37:58
|231
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|0:38:02
|232
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|0:38:23
|233
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|0:38:33
|234
|Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres
|0:38:40
|235
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|0:38:49
|236
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|0:38:52
|237
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|0:39:23
|238
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|0:39:43
|239
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|0:39:44
|240
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|0:39:51
|241
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|0:39:55
|242
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|0:40:06
|243
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Invictus
|0:40:23
|244
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|0:40:25
|245
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|0:40:27
|246
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|0:40:34
|247
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|0:40:38
|248
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|0:40:53
|249
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|0:40:56
|250
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|0:40:58
|251
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|0:40:59
|252
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|0:41:02
|253
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|0:41:03
|254
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|0:41:07
|255
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|0:41:15
|256
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|0:41:24
|257
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|0:41:25
|258
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|0:41:30
|259
|Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties
|0:41:35
|260
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) & filip ambroos (Bel) Bike shop Diest
|0:42:06
|261
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|0:42:19
|262
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|0:42:25
|263
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|0:42:51
|264
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|0:42:55
|265
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|0:42:58
|266
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|0:43:02
|267
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|0:43:03
|268
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|0:43:09
|268
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|270
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|0:43:11
|271
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|0:43:11
|272
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|0:43:12
|273
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|0:44:37
|274
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|0:44:45
|275
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|0:45:04
|276
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|0:45:37
|277
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|0:46:19
|278
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|0:46:28
|279
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release
|0:46:40
|280
|Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing
|0:46:44
|281
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|0:47:20
|282
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|0:47:33
|283
|Francisco Carlos Mendes (Bra) & Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/
|0:47:37
|284
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|0:48:00
|285
|1.1
|0:48:01
|286
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII
|0:48:21
|287
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|0:48:26
|288
|Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men
|0:48:41
|289
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|0:48:50
|290
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|0:49:05
|291
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|0:49:43
|292
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|0:49:48
|293
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|0:50:14
|294
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|0:50:16
|295
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|0:50:27
|296
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|0:50:47
|297
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|0:51:10
|298
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|0:51:50
|299
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|0:52:06
|300
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|0:52:07
|301
|Manie Visser (RSA) & Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans
|0:53:08
|302
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|0:54:38
|303
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|0:55:40
|304
|Celio Rodrigues (Bra) & Luiz Gatti (Bra) Alvorada GC Brazil
|0:56:20
|305
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Graham Cooper (RSA) WTF
|0:57:22
|306
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|0:57:27
|307
|Mark Cotterrell (RSA) & Richard Kolbe (RSA) MAC'ers
|0:58:24
|308
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS
|0:59:34
|309
|Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA
|0:59:43
|310
|Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy
|1:01:30
|311
|Alvaro Castro (Bra) & Fabio Augusto Kich Gontijo (Bra) Alvorada
|1:01:59
|312
|Ohad Koren (Isr) & Dudi Ferbel (Isr) 500watt
|1:07:50
|313
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|1:08:28
|314
|Edrick Terblanche (RSA) & Kokkie Terblanche (RSA) Robertson Winery
|1:09:16
|315
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Two Lads
|1:10:13
|316
|Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards
|1:10:48
|317
|Gianpietro Marion (Ger) & Peter Minicka (Ger) Juventus
|1:19:26
|318
|Stanley Sansom (RSA) & Darryl Claassen (RSA) Living Free/Konica Minolta bizhub
|1:34:40
|319
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|2:19:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:20:20
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|0:06:18
|3
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:06:37
|4
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:07:16
|5
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|0:08:55
|6
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|0:09:26
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|0:10:20
|8
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|0:11:07
|9
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|0:13:11
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:13:24
|11
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|0:15:28
|12
|Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp
|0:16:03
|13
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|0:17:11
|14
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:18:05
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|0:20:45
|16
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|0:23:49
|17
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|0:25:03
|18
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|0:25:36
|19
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|0:27:50
|20
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|0:31:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|1:15:46
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:04:22
|3
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|0:04:45
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|0:08:33
|5
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|0:08:47
|6
|Yolande De Villiers (RSA) & Johan Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab/KTM
|0:09:20
|7
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|0:10:16
|8
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|0:11:30
|9
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|0:11:33
|10
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|0:14:06
|11
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|0:14:33
|12
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|0:14:40
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards
|0:16:41
|14
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|0:19:21
|15
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|0:19:28
|16
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|0:20:07
|17
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|0:23:14
|18
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|0:24:04
|19
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|0:24:05
|20
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|0:24:05
|21
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|0:24:20
|22
|Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany
|0:24:23
|23
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|0:25:00
|24
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|0:25:16
|25
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar
|0:25:18
|26
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|0:25:29
|27
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|0:26:47
|28
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|0:27:20
|29
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|0:28:14
|30
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|0:28:29
|31
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|0:29:00
|32
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|0:29:31
|33
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|0:29:32
|34
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|0:30:27
|35
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|0:30:52
|36
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|0:31:00
|37
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|0:31:24
|38
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|0:31:57
|39
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|0:32:45
|40
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|0:34:28
|41
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|0:35:07
|42
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|0:35:10
|43
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|0:36:22
|44
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|0:36:55
|45
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|0:37:24
|46
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|0:37:25
|47
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|0:37:28
|48
|David Moseley (RSA) & Robyn Ellis (RSA) Sport24 Thumper Jumpers
|0:38:23
|49
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|0:39:32
|50
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|0:39:55
|51
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|0:40:09
|52
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|0:40:12
|53
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|0:41:13
|54
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|0:41:41
|55
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|0:42:46
|56
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|0:43:24
|57
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|0:43:56
|58
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|0:44:05
|59
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|0:44:35
|60
|Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
|0:45:59
|61
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers
|0:49:55
|62
|Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico
|0:58:14
|63
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|1:04:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|1:12:32
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:00:57
|3
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|0:03:54
|4
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|0:04:22
|5
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|0:04:34
|6
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|0:04:58
|7
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|0:05:54
|8
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|0:07:32
|9
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|0:07:33
|10
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|0:07:54
|11
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:08:43
|12
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|0:09:36
|13
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|0:09:44
|14
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|0:10:24
|15
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|0:10:30
|16
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|0:10:41
|17
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|0:10:50
|18
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|0:10:55
|19
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|0:11:21
|20
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|0:11:43
|21
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:11:49
|22
|Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions
|0:12:07
|23
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|0:12:17
|24
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|0:12:26
|25
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|0:12:32
|26
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|0:12:35
|27
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:13:06
|28
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|0:13:12
|29
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|0:13:16
|30
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|0:13:33
|31
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|0:13:47
|32
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:14:00
|33
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|0:14:05
|34
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|0:14:11
|35
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Tim Ziehl (RSA) Human.Kind
|0:14:28
|36
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|0:14:43
|37
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|0:14:53
|38
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|0:15:16
|39
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|0:15:19
|40
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|0:15:21
|41
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|0:15:56
|42
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|0:16:06
|43
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|0:16:22
|44
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|0:16:35
|45
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|0:17:03
|46
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|0:17:19
|47
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:17:38
|48
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|0:17:42
|49
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|0:17:55
|50
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|0:18:26
|51
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|0:18:43
|52
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|0:19:08
|53
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|0:19:16
|54
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|0:19:26
|55
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|0:19:27
|56
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|0:19:33
|57
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|0:19:37
|58
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|0:19:38
|59
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|0:19:45
|60
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|0:19:56
|61
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|0:20:15
|62
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|0:20:15
|63
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|0:20:20
|64
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|0:20:22
|65
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom
|0:20:25
|66
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|0:20:54
|67
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|0:21:04
|68
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:21:23
|69
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|0:21:42
|70
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|0:21:56
|71
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|0:22:06
|72
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|0:22:13
|73
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|0:22:20
|74
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|0:22:24
|75
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|0:22:30
|76
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|0:22:53
|77
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|0:23:01
|78
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|0:23:17
|79
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|0:23:31
|80
|Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane
|0:23:40
|81
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:23:45
|82
|Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL
|0:23:52
|83
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|0:23:57
|84
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|0:24:24
|85
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|0:24:27
|86
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|0:24:47
|87
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|0:24:50
|88
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|0:24:58
|89
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|0:25:00
|90
|Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys
|0:25:01
|91
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|0:26:26
|92
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|0:26:30
|93
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|0:26:39
|94
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|0:26:43
|95
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|0:26:43
|96
|Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik
|0:26:44
|97
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|0:26:54
|98
|Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats
|0:26:55
|99
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|0:27:01
|100
|Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin
|0:27:16
|101
|Danny Landschoot (Bel) & Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers XL
|0:27:23
|102
|Frank Van Asperen Congo & Marcel Venter (RSA) Primus
|0:27:25
|103
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|0:27:27
|104
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|0:27:32
|105
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|0:27:32
|106
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|0:27:35
|107
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|0:27:57
|108
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|0:28:05
|109
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|0:28:07
|110
|Dana Botha (RSA) & Shaun Eaglestone (RSA) BancABC
|0:28:10
|111
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|0:28:12
|112
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|0:28:18
|113
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|0:28:38
|114
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|0:28:47
|115
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|0:28:57
|116
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|0:29:11
|117
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|0:29:36
|118
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|0:29:44
|119
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|0:29:52
|120
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|0:29:53
|121
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|0:29:59
|122
|Leigh Lisk (GBr) & Craig MCBain (RSA) Rat & Parrot
|0:30:03
|123
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|0:30:16
|124
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|0:30:22
|125
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|0:30:56
|126
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|0:31:18
|127
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|0:31:20
|128
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|0:31:49
|129
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|0:32:09
|130
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|0:32:25
|131
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|0:32:26
|132
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|0:32:33
|133
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|0:32:33
|134
|Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance
|0:32:58
|135
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|0:33:14
|136
|Anton Du Toit (RSA) & Gawie Spies (RSA) Revolution
|0:33:16
|137
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|0:33:29
|138
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|0:33:38
|139
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|0:33:44
|140
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|0:33:53
|141
|William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies
|0:34:14
|142
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|0:34:31
|143
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|0:35:14
|144
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|0:35:20
|145
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|0:35:25
|146
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|0:35:35
|147
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|0:35:44
|148
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|0:35:45
|149
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|0:35:46
|150
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|0:36:09
|151
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|0:36:09
|152
|Clifford Rigsbee (USA) & Carl Brooks (USA) Hawaiian Tradewinds
|0:36:28
|153
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|0:36:40
|154
|Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude
|0:36:52
|155
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|0:37:02
|156
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|0:37:32
|157
|Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse
|0:37:33
|158
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel
|0:37:51
|159
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|0:37:52
|160
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|0:37:53
|161
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|0:38:23
|162
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|0:38:25
|163
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|0:38:31
|164
|Mauricio Santos (Ecu) & natalio urvina (Ecu) Master Ecuador
|0:38:58
|165
|Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change
|0:39:27
|166
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|0:39:30
|167
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|0:39:37
|168
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain
|0:39:49
|169
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Ian Campbell (Moz) Mamba Hoppers
|0:40:11
|170
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|0:40:17
|171
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|0:40:22
|172
|Rogerio Gomes (Bra) & Gerson Doll (Bra) Umbabarauma Bikers
|0:40:37
|173
|Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof
|0:41:09
|174
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|0:41:36
|175
|Johan Opperman (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Johan and Bert
|0:42:53
|176
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|0:44:12
|177
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|0:44:27
|178
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|0:45:05
|179
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|0:45:08
|180
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|0:46:35
|181
|Dieter Rothman (RSA) & Hennie Venter (RSA) FastenFurious
|0:47:03
|182
|Robin Bairstow (Zam) & Zhann Meyer (RSA) Standard Chartered
|0:48:30
|183
|Anders Molitano (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) AndNic
|0:48:35
|184
|Mike Andrew (RSA) & David Campbell (RSA) Absa Capital Xerox West Rand
|0:49:07
|185
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|0:49:12
|186
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|0:49:44
|187
|John Flanigan (USA) & Ahmed Stowers (USA) Painted Turtles
|0:50:35
|188
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|0:51:21
|189
|Paulo Brand?o (Bra) & Antonio Villar (USA) Pelaggio Brasil
|0:52:26
|190
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|0:53:26
|191
|Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Junior (Bra) Ciclistas da Terra
|0:54:19
|192
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|0:55:00
|193
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|0:55:44
|194
|Gijsbert Valstar (Ned) & Karin Kuijper (Ned) Macnolia Holland
|0:56:03
|195
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|1:00:08
|196
|Jacques Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Mountjoy (RSA) Mad Truckers
|1:01:10
|197
|Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers
|1:03:29
|198
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|1:48:21
|199
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|1:48:21
General classification after prologue
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized
|1:02:41
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:01:42
|3
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:01:55
|4
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360LIFE
|0:02:10
|5
|Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 3
|0:02:12
|6
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro
|0:02:21
|7
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 2
|0:02:44
|8
|Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 2
|0:02:56
|9
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:04:35
|10
|Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek
|0:05:13
|11
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza
|0:05:14
|12
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM
|0:05:31
|13
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 2
|0:05:38
|14
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 2
|0:05:47
|15
|Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:06:06
|16
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing
|0:06:27
|17
|Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix
|0:06:32
|18
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas
|0:06:35
|19
|Roberto Heras (Spa) & Luis Alberto Da Costa (Por) Giant-PACTO-DS
|0:06:59
|20
|Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike
|0:07:48
|21
|Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka
|0:07:51
|22
|Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis
|0:07:53
|23
|Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida
|0:08:32
|24
|Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes
|0:09:02
|25
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour
|0:09:12
|26
|Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized
|0:10:15
|27
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|0:11:01
|28
|Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande
|0:11:19
|29
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:12:11
|30
|Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 1974
|0:12:41
|31
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling
|0:12:46
|32
|Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK
|0:13:07
|33
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com
|0:13:13
|35
|Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone
|0:14:18
|36
|Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil
|0:14:37
|37
|Hugo Prado (Bra) & Robson F. Da Silva (Bra) OCE-treine.net/Infanti/KHS
|0:14:43
|38
|Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com
|0:14:43
|39
|Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC
|0:15:04
|40
|Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis
|0:15:11
|41
|Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike
|0:15:15
|42
|Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness
|0:15:16
|43
|Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea
|0:15:19
|44
|Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing
|0:15:25
|45
|Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador
|0:15:48
|46
|Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers
|0:16:04
|47
|Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR
|0:16:04
|48
|Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA
|0:16:06
|49
|James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike
|0:16:33
|50
|Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK
|0:17:07
|51
|Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement
|0:17:25
|52
|Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC
|0:17:26
|53
|Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com
|0:17:27
|54
|Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|0:17:30
|55
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach
|0:17:39
|56
|Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS
|0:17:45
|57
|Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab
|0:17:45
|58
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom
|0:18:11
|59
|Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch
|0:18:24
|60
|Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon
|0:18:28
|61
|Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia
|0:18:28
|62
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch
|0:18:56
|63
|Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak
|0:19:02
|64
|David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit
|0:19:27
|65
|Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L
|0:19:31
|66
|Bennie Lindberg (Ger) & Corsin Caluori (Swi) Tritime
|0:19:42
|67
|Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys
|0:20:01
|68
|Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 3
|0:20:08
|69
|Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers
|0:20:15
|70
|Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com
|0:20:15
|71
|Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa
|0:20:22
|72
|Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital
|0:20:40
|73
|David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss
|0:20:40
|74
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL
|0:20:43
|75
|Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 2
|0:20:45
|76
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta
|0:21:01
|77
|John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers
|0:21:25
|78
|Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt
|0:21:28
|79
|Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 3
|0:21:31
|80
|Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal
|0:22:00
|81
|David Retief (RSA) & Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines
|0:22:04
|82
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|0:22:05
|83
|Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream
|0:22:06
|84
|Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine
|0:22:07
|85
|Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana
|0:22:09
|86
|Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules
|0:22:09
|87
|Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau
|0:22:17
|88
|Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club
|0:22:34
|89
|Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter
|0:22:47
|90
|Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine
|0:22:55
|91
|Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota
|0:23:07
|92
|Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express
|0:23:21
|93
|Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference
|0:23:21
|94
|Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport
|0:23:33
|95
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers
|0:23:43
|96
|Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys
|0:23:51
|97
|Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal
|0:23:55
|98
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing
|0:24:01
|99
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope
|0:24:01
|100
|Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE
|0:24:02
|101
|Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke
|0:24:02
|102
|Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team
|0:24:05
|103
|Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS
|0:24:15
|104
|Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men
|0:24:20
|105
|Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com
|0:24:27
|106
|Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico
|0:24:50
|107
|Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle
|0:25:01
|108
|Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi
|0:25:05
|109
|Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips
|0:25:05
|110
|Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders
|0:25:17
|111
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame
|0:25:27
|112
|Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids
|0:25:32
|113
|Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports
|0:25:54
|114
|joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 2
|0:25:54
|115
|Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers
|0:25:55
|116
|Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing
|0:26:00
|117
|Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP
|0:26:11
|118
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders
|0:26:14
|119
|Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital
|0:26:16
|120
|Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar
|0:26:26
|121
|Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action
|0:26:46
|122
|Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS
|0:26:46
|123
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY
|0:27:04
|124
|Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl
|0:27:08
|125
|Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down
|0:27:08
|126
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company
|0:27:11
|127
|Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation
|0:27:16
|128
|Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers
|0:27:20
|129
|Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 44
|0:27:21
|130
|Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi
|0:27:38
|131
|Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets
|0:27:40
|132
|Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist
|0:27:42
|133
|Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold
|0:27:50
|134
|Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots
|0:27:53
|135
|Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew
|0:27:55
|136
|Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC
|0:28:04
|137
|Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-3
|0:28:15
|138
|Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS
|0:28:19
|139
|Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators
|0:28:29
|140
|Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl
|0:28:33
|141
|Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com
|0:28:41
|142
|Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri
|0:28:49
|143
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY
|0:28:56
|144
|Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Ossur
|0:29:01
|145
|Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB
|0:29:08
|146
|Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama
|0:29:15
|147
|Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo
|0:29:15
|148
|Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 974
|0:29:21
|149
|Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit
|0:29:24
|150
|Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini
|0:29:32
|151
|Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings
|0:29:35
|152
|Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo
|0:29:35
|153
|Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists
|0:29:58
|154
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles
|0:30:18
|155
|Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen
|0:30:19
|156
|Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes
|0:30:31
|157
|Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA
|0:30:32
|158
|Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom
|0:30:35
|159
|Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire
|0:30:53
|160
|Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec
|0:30:56
|161
|Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton
|0:31:12
|162
|Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic
|0:31:17
|163
|David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas
|0:31:24
|164
|Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech
|0:31:27
|165
|Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos
|0:31:28
|166
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz
|0:31:29
|167
|John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL
|0:31:35
|168
|Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait
|0:31:38
|169
|Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance
|0:31:44
|170
|Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk
|0:31:46
|171
|Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank
|0:31:48
|172
|Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette
|0:31:52
|173
|Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness
|0:31:53
|174
|Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group
|0:32:03
|175
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex02
|0:32:13
|176
|Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW2
|0:32:16
|177
|Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill
|0:32:28
|178
|Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys
|0:32:37
|179
|Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 1
|0:32:45
|180
|Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas
|0:32:48
|181
|David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo
|0:32:48
|182
|Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free
|0:32:50
|183
|Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M
|0:32:59
|184
|Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's
|0:33:01
|185
|Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef
|0:33:02
|186
|Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk
|0:33:03
|187
|Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls
|0:33:06
|188
|Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile
|0:33:10
|189
|Francois Swart (RSA) & St?phan Human (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree
|0:33:24
|190
|Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables
|0:33:26
|191
|Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen
|0:33:31
|192
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro
|0:33:33
|193
|Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice
|0:33:45
|194
|Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 2
|0:33:54
|195
|Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom
|0:34:11
|196
|Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-2
|0:34:34
|197
|Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com
|0:34:50
|198
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|0:34:56
|199
|Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills
|0:35:06
|200
|Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N
|0:35:12
|201
|Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem
|0:35:13
|202
|Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian
|0:35:15
|203
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes/AXA
|0:35:25
|204
|Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now
|0:35:28
|205
|Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN
|0:35:31
|206
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk
|0:35:35
|208
|Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing
|0:35:42
|209
|Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga
|0:35:46
|210
|Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand
|0:35:58
|211
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon
|0:36:17
|212
|Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon
|0:36:19
|213
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans
|0:36:22
|214
|Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat
|0:36:28
|215
|Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens
|0:36:36
|216
|Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD
|0:36:44
|217
|Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss
|0:36:44
|218
|Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka
|0:36:46
|219
|Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho
|0:36:52
|220
|Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab
|0:36:56
|221
|Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman
|0:37:04
|222
|Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'
|0:37:22
|223
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin
|0:37:24
|224
|Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers
|0:37:34
|225
|Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK
|0:37:35
|226
|Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ2
|0:37:35
|227
|Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce
|0:37:36
|228
|Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg
|0:37:36
|229
|Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics
|0:37:45
|230
|Alfredo Mansur Neto (Bra) & Claudio Mata (Bra) BrazilRiders
|0:37:58
|231
|Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life
|0:38:02
|232
|Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers
|0:38:23
|233
|Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist
|0:38:33
|234
|Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres
|0:38:40
|235
|Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash
|0:38:49
|236
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo
|0:38:52
|237
|Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless
|0:39:23
|238
|Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles
|0:39:43
|239
|Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders
|0:39:44
|240
|Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies
|0:39:51
|241
|Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water
|0:39:55
|242
|Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing
|0:40:06
|243
|Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Invictus
|0:40:23
|244
|Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers
|0:40:25
|245
|Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba
|0:40:27
|246
|Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces
|0:40:34
|247
|Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish
|0:40:38
|248
|Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn
|0:40:53
|249
|Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory
|0:40:56
|250
|George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD
|0:40:58
|251
|Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance
|0:40:59
|252
|Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund
|0:41:02
|253
|Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's
|0:41:03
|254
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP
|0:41:07
|255
|Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery
|0:41:15
|256
|Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online
|0:41:24
|257
|Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top
|0:41:25
|258
|John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains
|0:41:30
|259
|Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties
|0:41:35
|260
|Daniel Evrard (Bel) & filip ambroos (Bel) Bike shop Diest
|0:42:06
|261
|Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class
|0:42:19
|262
|Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring
|0:42:25
|263
|Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme
|0:42:51
|264
|Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO
|0:42:55
|265
|Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys
|0:42:58
|266
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car
|0:43:02
|267
|Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs
|0:43:03
|268
|Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure
|0:43:09
|268
|Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
|270
|Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers
|0:43:11
|271
|Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO
|0:43:11
|272
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics
|0:43:12
|273
|Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland
|0:44:37
|274
|Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass
|0:44:45
|275
|Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius
|0:45:04
|276
|Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore
|0:45:37
|277
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT
|0:46:19
|278
|Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's
|0:46:28
|279
|Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release
|0:46:40
|280
|Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing
|0:46:44
|281
|Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice
|0:47:20
|282
|Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 2
|0:47:33
|283
|Francisco Carlos Mendes (Bra) & Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/
|0:47:37
|284
|Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors
|0:48:00
|285
|1.1
|0:48:01
|286
|Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII
|0:48:21
|287
|Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo
|0:48:26
|288
|Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men
|0:48:41
|289
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One
|0:48:50
|290
|Carl Crous (RSA) & Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers
|0:49:05
|291
|John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas
|0:49:43
|292
|Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs
|0:49:48
|293
|Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari
|0:50:14
|294
|Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|0:50:16
|295
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|0:50:27
|296
|Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens
|0:50:47
|297
|Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones
|0:51:10
|298
|Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts
|0:51:50
|299
|Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky
|0:52:06
|300
|Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma
|0:52:07
|301
|Manie Visser (RSA) & Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans
|0:53:08
|302
|Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation
|0:54:38
|303
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking
|0:55:40
|304
|Celio Rodrigues (Bra) & Luiz Gatti (Bra) Alvorada GC Brazil
|0:56:20
|305
|Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Graham Cooper (RSA) WTF
|0:57:22
|306
|Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders
|0:57:27
|307
|Mark Cotterrell (RSA) & Richard Kolbe (RSA) MAC'ers
|0:58:24
|308
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS
|0:59:34
|309
|Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA
|0:59:43
|310
|Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy
|1:01:30
|311
|Alvaro Castro (Bra) & Fabio Augusto Kich Gontijo (Bra) Alvorada
|1:01:59
|312
|Ohad Koren (Isr) & Dudi Ferbel (Isr) 500watt
|1:07:50
|313
|Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain
|1:08:28
|314
|Edrick Terblanche (RSA) & Kokkie Terblanche (RSA) Robertson Winery
|1:09:16
|315
|Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Two Lads
|1:10:13
|316
|Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards
|1:10:48
|317
|Gianpietro Marion (Ger) & Peter Minicka (Ger) Juventus
|1:19:26
|318
|Stanley Sansom (RSA) & Darryl Claassen (RSA) Living Free/Konica Minolta bizhub
|1:34:40
|319
|Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein
|2:19:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:20:20
|2
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN
|0:06:18
|3
|Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas
|0:06:37
|4
|Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast
|0:07:16
|5
|Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF
|0:08:55
|6
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies
|0:09:26
|7
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies
|0:10:20
|8
|Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant
|0:11:07
|9
|Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic
|0:13:11
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:13:24
|11
|Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies
|0:15:28
|12
|Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp
|0:16:03
|13
|Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief
|0:17:11
|14
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:18:05
|15
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens
|0:20:45
|16
|Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape
|0:23:49
|17
|Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses
|0:25:03
|18
|M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush
|0:25:36
|19
|Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|0:27:50
|20
|Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths
|0:31:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS
|1:15:46
|2
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge
|0:04:22
|3
|Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com
|0:04:45
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race
|0:08:33
|5
|Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild
|0:08:47
|6
|Yolande De Villiers (RSA) & Johan Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab/KTM
|0:09:20
|7
|Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed
|0:10:16
|8
|Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro
|0:11:30
|9
|Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel
|0:11:33
|10
|Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge
|0:14:06
|11
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport
|0:14:33
|12
|Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech
|0:14:40
|13
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards
|0:16:41
|14
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|0:19:21
|15
|Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone
|0:19:28
|16
|Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing
|0:20:07
|17
|Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat
|0:23:14
|18
|Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|0:24:04
|19
|Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation
|0:24:05
|20
|Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's
|0:24:05
|21
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|0:24:20
|22
|Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany
|0:24:23
|23
|Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH
|0:25:00
|24
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|0:25:16
|25
|Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar
|0:25:18
|26
|Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active
|0:25:29
|27
|Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark
|0:26:47
|28
|Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah
|0:27:20
|29
|Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils
|0:28:14
|30
|Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck
|0:28:29
|31
|Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing
|0:29:00
|32
|Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail
|0:29:31
|33
|Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one
|0:29:32
|34
|Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree
|0:30:27
|35
|Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan
|0:30:52
|36
|Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd
|0:31:00
|37
|Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips
|0:31:24
|38
|Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?
|0:31:57
|39
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers
|0:32:45
|40
|David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion
|0:34:28
|41
|Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU
|0:35:07
|42
|Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia
|0:35:10
|43
|Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer
|0:36:22
|44
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis
|0:36:55
|45
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS
|0:37:24
|46
|Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111
|0:37:25
|47
|Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira
|0:37:28
|48
|David Moseley (RSA) & Robyn Ellis (RSA) Sport24 Thumper Jumpers
|0:38:23
|49
|Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling
|0:39:32
|50
|Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed
|0:39:55
|51
|Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur
|0:40:09
|52
|Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders
|0:40:12
|53
|Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem
|0:41:13
|54
|Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera
|0:41:41
|55
|Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3
|0:42:46
|56
|Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets
|0:43:24
|57
|Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine
|0:43:56
|58
|Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA
|0:44:05
|59
|Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge
|0:44:35
|60
|Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong
|0:45:59
|61
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers
|0:49:55
|62
|Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico
|0:58:14
|63
|Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude
|1:04:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi
|1:12:32
|2
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel
|0:00:57
|3
|Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter
|0:03:54
|4
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos
|0:04:22
|5
|Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab
|0:04:34
|6
|Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO
|0:04:58
|7
|Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree
|0:05:54
|8
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool
|0:07:32
|9
|Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley
|0:07:33
|10
|Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za
|0:07:54
|11
|Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport
|0:08:43
|12
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 2
|0:09:36
|13
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing
|0:09:44
|14
|Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota
|0:10:24
|15
|Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles
|0:10:30
|16
|Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN
|0:10:41
|17
|David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'
|0:10:50
|18
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 2
|0:10:55
|19
|Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW
|0:11:21
|20
|Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya
|0:11:43
|21
|Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela
|0:11:49
|22
|Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions
|0:12:07
|23
|Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 2
|0:12:17
|24
|Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works
|0:12:26
|25
|Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II
|0:12:32
|26
|Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers
|0:12:35
|27
|Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega
|0:13:06
|28
|Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil
|0:13:12
|29
|Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars
|0:13:16
|30
|Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc
|0:13:33
|31
|Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs
|0:13:47
|32
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles
|0:14:00
|33
|Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne
|0:14:05
|34
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar
|0:14:11
|35
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Tim Ziehl (RSA) Human.Kind
|0:14:28
|36
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas
|0:14:43
|37
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad
|0:14:53
|38
|Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic
|0:15:16
|39
|Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion
|0:15:19
|40
|Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers
|0:15:21
|41
|Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen
|0:15:56
|42
|Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level
|0:16:06
|43
|Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.1
|0:16:22
|44
|Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing
|0:16:35
|45
|Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized
|0:17:03
|46
|Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 2
|0:17:19
|47
|Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:17:38
|48
|Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders
|0:17:42
|49
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld
|0:17:55
|50
|Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa
|0:18:26
|51
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 3
|0:18:43
|52
|Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB
|0:19:08
|53
|Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets
|0:19:16
|54
|Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump
|0:19:26
|55
|Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde
|0:19:27
|56
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|0:19:33
|57
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim
|0:19:37
|58
|Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises
|0:19:38
|59
|Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST
|0:19:45
|60
|Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz
|0:19:56
|61
|John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates
|0:20:15
|62
|Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO
|0:20:15
|63
|Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam
|0:20:20
|64
|Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 2
|0:20:22
|65
|Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom
|0:20:25
|66
|Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe
|0:20:54
|67
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|0:21:04
|68
|John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob
|0:21:23
|69
|Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs
|0:21:42
|70
|Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood
|0:21:56
|71
|Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike
|0:22:06
|72
|Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild
|0:22:13
|73
|Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam
|0:22:20
|74
|Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders
|0:22:24
|75
|Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling
|0:22:30
|76
|Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering
|0:22:53
|77
|Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk
|0:23:01
|78
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|0:23:17
|79
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|0:23:31
|80
|Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane
|0:23:40
|81
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN
|0:23:45
|82
|Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL
|0:23:52
|83
|Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets
|0:23:57
|84
|Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?
|0:24:24
|85
|Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 2
|0:24:27
|86
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas
|0:24:47
|87
|Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre
|0:24:50
|88
|Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped
|0:24:58
|89
|Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec
|0:25:00
|90
|Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys
|0:25:01
|91
|carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena
|0:26:26
|92
|Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town
|0:26:30
|93
|Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe
|0:26:39
|94
|Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy
|0:26:43
|95
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters
|0:26:43
|96
|Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik
|0:26:44
|97
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz
|0:26:54
|98
|Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats
|0:26:55
|99
|Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 2
|0:27:01
|100
|Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin
|0:27:16
|101
|Danny Landschoot (Bel) & Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers XL
|0:27:23
|102
|Frank Van Asperen Congo & Marcel Venter (RSA) Primus
|0:27:25
|103
|Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop
|0:27:27
|104
|Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker
|0:27:32
|105
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop
|0:27:32
|106
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay
|0:27:35
|107
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing
|0:27:57
|108
|Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade
|0:28:05
|109
|David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday
|0:28:07
|110
|Dana Botha (RSA) & Shaun Eaglestone (RSA) BancABC
|0:28:10
|111
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes
|0:28:12
|112
|Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota
|0:28:18
|113
|Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies
|0:28:38
|114
|Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani
|0:28:47
|115
|Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 3
|0:28:57
|116
|Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak
|0:29:11
|117
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 2
|0:29:36
|118
|George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE
|0:29:44
|119
|Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels
|0:29:52
|120
|Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap
|0:29:53
|121
|Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy
|0:29:59
|122
|Leigh Lisk (GBr) & Craig MCBain (RSA) Rat & Parrot
|0:30:03
|123
|Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects
|0:30:16
|124
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs
|0:30:22
|125
|Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs
|0:30:56
|126
|Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues
|0:31:18
|127
|Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage
|0:31:20
|128
|Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro
|0:31:49
|129
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil
|0:32:09
|130
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets
|0:32:25
|131
|Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove
|0:32:26
|132
|Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)
|0:32:33
|133
|Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey
|0:32:33
|134
|Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance
|0:32:58
|135
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks
|0:33:14
|136
|Anton Du Toit (RSA) & Gawie Spies (RSA) Revolution
|0:33:16
|137
|Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet
|0:33:29
|138
|Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop
|0:33:38
|139
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle
|0:33:44
|140
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola
|0:33:53
|141
|William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies
|0:34:14
|142
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M
|0:34:31
|143
|Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton
|0:35:14
|144
|Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies
|0:35:20
|145
|Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts
|0:35:25
|146
|Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters
|0:35:35
|147
|Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables
|0:35:44
|148
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates
|0:35:45
|149
|Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys
|0:35:46
|150
|Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless
|0:36:09
|151
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto
|0:36:09
|152
|Clifford Rigsbee (USA) & Carl Brooks (USA) Hawaiian Tradewinds
|0:36:28
|153
|Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara
|0:36:40
|154
|Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude
|0:36:52
|155
|Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce
|0:37:02
|156
|Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee
|0:37:32
|157
|Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse
|0:37:33
|158
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel
|0:37:51
|159
|Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst
|0:37:52
|160
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys
|0:37:53
|161
|Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly
|0:38:23
|162
|Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike
|0:38:25
|163
|Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls
|0:38:31
|164
|Mauricio Santos (Ecu) & natalio urvina (Ecu) Master Ecuador
|0:38:58
|165
|Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change
|0:39:27
|166
|Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers
|0:39:30
|167
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit
|0:39:37
|168
|Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain
|0:39:49
|169
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Ian Campbell (Moz) Mamba Hoppers
|0:40:11
|170
|Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers
|0:40:17
|171
|Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon
|0:40:22
|172
|Rogerio Gomes (Bra) & Gerson Doll (Bra) Umbabarauma Bikers
|0:40:37
|173
|Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof
|0:41:09
|174
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers
|0:41:36
|175
|Johan Opperman (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Johan and Bert
|0:42:53
|176
|Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter
|0:44:12
|177
|Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne
|0:44:27
|178
|Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters
|0:45:05
|179
|Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots
|0:45:08
|180
|Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets
|0:46:35
|181
|Dieter Rothman (RSA) & Hennie Venter (RSA) FastenFurious
|0:47:03
|182
|Robin Bairstow (Zam) & Zhann Meyer (RSA) Standard Chartered
|0:48:30
|183
|Anders Molitano (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) AndNic
|0:48:35
|184
|Mike Andrew (RSA) & David Campbell (RSA) Absa Capital Xerox West Rand
|0:49:07
|185
|Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 2
|0:49:12
|186
|Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team
|0:49:44
|187
|John Flanigan (USA) & Ahmed Stowers (USA) Painted Turtles
|0:50:35
|188
|Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys
|0:51:21
|189
|Paulo Brand?o (Bra) & Antonio Villar (USA) Pelaggio Brasil
|0:52:26
|190
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell
|0:53:26
|191
|Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Junior (Bra) Ciclistas da Terra
|0:54:19
|192
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink
|0:55:00
|193
|Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey
|0:55:44
|194
|Gijsbert Valstar (Ned) & Karin Kuijper (Ned) Macnolia Holland
|0:56:03
|195
|Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer
|1:00:08
|196
|Jacques Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Mountjoy (RSA) Mad Truckers
|1:01:10
|197
|Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers
|1:03:29
|198
|Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers
|1:48:21
|199
|Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli
|1:48:21
