Sauser and Stander become first Cape Epic leaders

Swiss and South African duo wins prologue

Image 1 of 22

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander at the finish

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 22

Defending Champions Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 22

Mario Roma and blind partner Adauto Belli during the Prologue

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 22

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser celebrate the prologue win with runners-up Stefan Sahm, Karl Platt, Hannes Genze and Jochen Kaess

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 22

A team of two riders head out onto the course in the early morning light

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 22

Heinrich Wagner (l) a blind entrant and Gerrie Olivier(r) prepare to start the prologue on their tandem

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 22

Tracy Moseley, current world champion downhiller (l) and Anka Martin current SA downhill champion (r) of Team Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 22

Spectators cheer on the field with Table Mountain in the background

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 22

A resident baboon spectates as riders pass by

(Image credit: Greg Beadle / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 22

Shaun Eaglestone

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 22

Riders climb through the forest

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 22

Local fans judged the riders through the technical sections

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 22

The short stage was still tough with some steep climbs

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 22

A team in the prologue

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 22

Riders during the prologue

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 22

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauserof 36One-Songo-Specialized lead Kevin Evans and David George of Team 360 Life

(Image credit: Gary Perkin / Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 22

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm (Team Bulls)

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 22

Don Sissons watches as his partner Gary Sewell bites the dust

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 22

David George and Kevin Evans

(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker / Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 22

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander speed to a prologue victory

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 22

Early morning shadows and light for the first riders

(Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 22

Sam Moss and Johan Slabber ride their tandem during the Cape Epic rologue

(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)

The second prologue in the seven-year history of the Absa Cape Epic set the seeding order for tomorrow's stage 1. When the dust settled, Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander proved the fastest in the team time trial.

1200 racers from 54 countries raced in sunny weather over a fast, 27km circuit in Tokai Forest, part of the Table Mountain National Park.

Men's category

The men's category for the prologue was won by the South African / Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (team 36ONE Songo Specialized) in a time of 1:02.41. They were followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of the Multivan Merida Biking team (1:04.23) with the Bulls team and three-time race winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in third place (1:04.36). The South African 360LIFE team Kevin Evans and David George (1:04.51) and José Hermida and Ralph Näf (1:04.53)(Multivan Merida) were fourth and fifth.

"This course definitely suited us. It's the best stage we've ever had - we're cross country riders," said Stander. "It also suited our bikes. We were riding full suspension 29ers which helped us close time on the flat section.

"Susi (his team mate Christoph Sauser's nickname) was hurting me today and I had to slow him down a few times. Usually I lead at the start, but as soon as we hit the first climb he was leading and did so for about 80 percent of the way."

"We've never been as well-balanced and strong as a team," said Sauser. "To date I suffered through every time trial, but today went really well."

Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking team finished second.

"Jochen is in really good shape. For half of the race, I struggled to stay on the back of his wheels," said Genze of his teammate. "I even had to call him back once or twice. On the second downhill I found my rhythm and could then keep up with him. It was a beautiful, technical route."

Käss added that he had prepared well in winter training on cross country skis in Livigno, Italy. "I'm very happy to be here and am in good shape. It's difficult to estimate how good your shape is until you get here."

Defending champion Karl Platt of the Bulls team enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere on the course. "People were shouting at us - it felt like the Tour de France. The race was excellent with lots of fun singletrack. And of course a podium finish is great. My legs aren't 150 percent yet, but we're happy. We look forward to rest of the race.

"This year is going to be the big 29er year. We developed our bikes last year especially for the Cape Epic and it felt really good on the singletrack," said Platt.

According to Hermida, who will be giving amateur riders a witty summary of the day's events in the dining marquees each evening, "It was a really good day for us. It's been a long time since we trained together, so we had to get our co-ordination together and it seemed to come easy. It was a good race and technical, which we like. It was a great feeling crossing the finish line and to be on the podium. So this year I'm not just here for entertainment, but to race."

Näf noted that Hermida is in really good shape. "He could go faster than me today and it was hard to stay with him. We're very pleased to be in the top five and proud of the other Multivan Merida team that finished in second place. Now we'll enjoy the race."

Women's category

Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (Team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the women's category in a time of 1:20.20, ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 1:26.38. Australian team adidas Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett took honours in third place in 1:26.57.

"The prologue was so much fun. The course was nice and technical and kept us on our toes, with some really nice singletrack, drops, rocks, roots and sand - my partner also rode really well," said Bigham. "Apart from one little crash and problems with a chain, we really had fun. I felt fine power wise and am really looking forward to the next seven days."

Her teammate Karien van Jaarsveld also had fun. "I had a super ride with Sally. It's challenging to ride with an international rider such as Sally, but also a great privilege. She's very experienced and really good on the singletrack."

Hannele Steyn, a seven-time Cape Epic finisher of team Attix5 Ladies is riding with newcomer Leana de Jager this year and finished in 1:30.40. "I've done all the Cape Epics to date and find every year nerve-wrecking. I really enjoyed the vibe today and it was nice to see people on the course - it creates a fantastic atmosphere. This year, I'm not racing and look forward to giving back to the sport. We were riding at Leana's pace and it makes me proud to see people coming up."

For Australia's Niki Fisher of team Swell/Giant, it was good to get the prologue out of the way. "It was hard to ride aggressively as there were too many riders out there. It was a good challenge and one just had to stay patient. Compared to similar events in Australia, the Cape Epic is really huge. It's great fun, and I look forward to knuckling down tomorrow." With her team mate Jenni King, they finished in 1:31.27.

Tracy Moseley (Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief) had a wonderful day, finishing in 1:37.31. "The rest of the week will definitely be tougher. It's nice to finally be here and get going. The atmosphere is awesome - families are having picnics in the forest and we even passed two baboons which, of course, made my day."

For her riding partner Anka Martin, it was amazing. "We had tons of fun and enjoyed the heat. It's nice to get started as it takes those nerves away."

Master's category

The Masters category was won by the Juwi team made up of Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts. Their winning time was 1:12.32. They were followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown (team Robert Daniel) in 1:13.29 with Americans Dooley Thomas and Mike Hogan (team Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter) in 1:16.26.

Seventeen-time World Cup Winner and Olympic medallist Thomas Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower), one of the most prolific winners of cross country events of all time, said the prologue was a nice way to start. He and teammate Urs Gerig finished in 1:17.31. "It was great fun - and not too hard. It gave us time to get a feel for the bike. It's the perfect way to start the race. There was a great atmosphere with all the spectators along the route."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team of Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss won the mixed category in 1:15.46, followed by Erika Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi in 1;20.08. The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) finished in third place (1:20.31).

Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) said, "It was fun. Tokai Forest is so cool. I can ride for hours and hours on this singletrack. It was still hard, but I feel so good. I finished strong and my legs feel great. I'm very happy as it means that my winter training worked. I'm excited for the race."

Bucher said, "First we had to walk uphill and then only the singletrack came. First work and then play! We had a very good start. The prologue is a great idea and makes it possible for many people to be part of it."

Ivonne Kraft (Raedisch Race) is looking forward to the first stage of the race. "Today was great fun. We missed a section and had to go back - we probably lost about 40 seconds. I'm riding with a new partner Peter Vesel, but I don't think that will be a problem. One needs to respect each other. We're all just doing our best, and I think Peter and I will ride well together." They finished in fourth place in 1;24.19.

Gisela Gartmair of Vau De Germany said, she "couldn't get going. My legs are stiff, so it was one of my worst days. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day. It was still an awesome experience and nice to be here."

Stage 1 starts and finishes in Saronsberg/Tulbagh and is a shade under 90km with 2050m of climbing, which may sound short but is not to be underestimated. The flat roads out of town leave few clues as to what is to come. Very soon, the short but incredibly steep, rough and loose climbs appear, and on the treacherous descents, volleyball-sized rocks and sand patches pock the little-used dual tracks. While the pros make short work of it, the first 50km may take backmarkers over five hours. The stage's last climb on some rough roads brings riders to the top of one of most precariously difficult downhills in the race - with large rocks, deep ruts and a sheer drop on the left.Results

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36ONE-Songo-Specialized1:02:41
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Jochen Kaess (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking0:01:42
3Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:01:55
4Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360LIFE0:02:10
5Jose Hermida (Spa) & Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 30:02:12
6Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stockli pro0:02:21
7Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 20:02:44
8Marc Bassingthwaigthe (Nam) & Philip Buys (RSA) Garmin adidas 20:02:56
9Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Balthasar Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:04:35
10Bart Brentjens (Ned) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek0:05:13
11Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) & Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza0:05:14
12Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Shan Wilson (RSA) Toyota DCM0:05:31
13Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) & Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek 20:05:38
14Andreas Kugler (Swi) & Markus Kaufmann (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking 20:05:47
15Lukas Flueckiger (Swi) & Mathias Flueckiger (Swi) Trek World Racing0:06:06
16Shaun Lewis (Aus) & Peter Hatton (Aus) Rockstar Racing0:06:27
17Ramon Bianchi (Ita) & Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Fynamix0:06:32
18Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Adrien Niyonshuti (RSA) Garmin adidas0:06:35
19Roberto Heras (Spa) & Luis Alberto Da Costa (Por) Giant-PACTO-DS0:06:59
20Johannes Sickmueller (Ger) & Axel Bult (Ned) Stevens - Vredestein Bike0:07:48
21Paul Cordes (RSA) & Charles Keey (RSA) MTN/Qhubeka0:07:51
22Jason Sager (USA) & Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Jamis0:07:53
23Umberto Corti (Ita) & Fabio Ursi (Ita) CBE Merida0:08:32
24Nicolas Durin (Fra) & Julien Saussac (Fra) Comit? Rhone Alpes0:09:02
25Arnaud Grosjean (Fra) & Steven Garcin (Fra) BH SRSuntour0:09:12
26Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) & Jock Green (RSA) Ghost/Specialized0:10:15
27Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance0:11:01
28Xavier Dafflon (Swi) & Nicolas Luethi (Swi) PRO Cycles Prof - Suisse Romande0:11:19
29Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:12:11
30Bruce Anderson (RSA) & Stuart Anderson (RSA) 19740:12:41
31Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Nico Bell (RSA) Mankele / Bells Cycling0:12:46
32Hans Ivar Festad (Nor) & Tor Atle Fuglerud (Nor) Raufoss & Gj?vik SK0:13:07
33Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) MarathonMTB.com0:13:13
35Mathieu Alba (Reu) & Giovanni Gonthier (Reu) Cyclozone0:14:18
36Cesar Moura (Bra) & Silvio Amorim (Bra) Brasil0:14:37
37Hugo Prado (Bra) & Robson F. Da Silva (Bra) OCE-treine.net/Infanti/KHS0:14:43
38Chuck Gibson (USA) & Gregy Gibson (USA) www.TruckerCo.com0:14:43
39Jean-francois Bossler (Fra) & Pierre-yves Facomprez (Fra) Look - KMC0:15:04
40Jose Luis Arce (Spa) & Blake Harlan (USA) Andalucia Bike Race / Jamis0:15:11
41Michiel Van Aelbroeck (Bel) & Alexis Matthys (Bel) WMTB.be - Overbike0:15:15
42Jean Van Wyk (RSA) & Greg Goodall (RSA) Enjoy Fitness0:15:16
43Paris Basson (RSA) & Roelof Burger (Aus) BOS ice tea0:15:19
44Joao Mendes (RSA) & Ryan Binedell (RSA) GVK Racing0:15:25
45Martin Saenz (Ecu) & Galo Tamayo (Ecu) Continental Nissan Ecuador0:15:48
46Andrew Grobler (RSA) & Rowan Grobler (RSA) Adidas Groblers0:16:04
47Bryce Munro (RSA) & Guylin van den Berg (RSA) SOAR0:16:04
48Ken Van den Bulke (Bel) & Tjeerd Govaert (Ned) Trisport Pharma - SABMA0:16:06
49James Rait (RSA) & Peter Foster (RSA) Fundhouse/Think Bike0:16:33
50Uros Breski (Slo) & Valerio Lutman (Slo) VENKO by DJAK0:17:07
51Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) & Daniel Gremaud (Swi) Movement0:17:25
52Giuseppe Ribolzi (Swi) & Daniele Zucconi (Swi) ASSOS XC0:17:26
53Simon Zahnd (Swi) & Damian Perrin (Swi) Baumat / zaboobikes.com0:17:27
54Sandro Soncin (Swi) & Pascal M?ller (Swi) Hammermann Racing0:17:30
55Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Kell Westfehling (RSA) Electric Spinach0:17:39
56Herman Keuler (RSA) & Jan Scannell (RSA) Attix5/SCAS0:17:45
57Mark Coram (RSA) & Hudson Chevallier (RSA) Davieslab0:17:45
58Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Jandri Ferreira (RSA) VOX Telecom0:18:11
59Greeff Moolman Jnr. (RSA) & Jozua de Kock (RSA) Thule Stellenbosch0:18:24
60Simon Lamond (RSA) & Nic Lamond (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon0:18:28
61Vedran Mohorovicic (Cro) & DJani Simcic (Cro) Ghost Croatia0:18:28
62Ruben Wey (Swi) & J?rg Franke (Swi) bike4life.ch0:18:56
63Brent Russell (RSA) & Andrew Mazewski (GBr) PointBreak0:19:02
64David Leiman (RSA) & Marco Pulvirenti (RSA) Thule-Safindit0:19:27
65Kevin De baets (Bel) & David Osaer (Bel) Beachbikers L0:19:31
66Bennie Lindberg (Ger) & Corsin Caluori (Swi) Tritime0:19:42
67Heinrich Tait (RSA) & Nicom Loubser (RSA) Barista Boys0:20:01
68Jimmy Grade (Bel) & Raf de Bakker (Bel) Connection 30:20:08
69Charl de Villiers (RSA) & Louis De Villiers (RSA) 2XU - Div Brothers0:20:15
70Herbert Korblet (Ned) & Gert Korblet (Ned) Sportvoedingwebshop.com0:20:15
71Neill Marsilio (RSA) & Matt Osborne (RSA) Bemer South Africa0:20:22
72Shaun Michael Ellis (RSA) & Merlyn Jackson (RSA) Cadence Capital0:20:40
73David Zimmermann (Swi) & Mike Fridelance (Swi) Jura Swiss0:20:40
74Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) REPARIL0:20:43
75Rob Gilmour (RSA) & Mark Slingsby (RSA) RSAWEB SwiftCarbon 20:20:45
76Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Luis Octavio Costa (Bra) Rasta0:21:01
77John Spapens (Ned) & Marco Van Den Helm (Ned) BraBikers0:21:25
78Pedro Lourenco (Por) & Andre Pinto (Por) Aventura Gislotica/Sysmo/Rocky mnt0:21:28
79Willem Van Heerdt (Ned) & Jonathan Wallace (Ned) Campana 30:21:31
80Jannas Du plessis (RSA) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Mr. Metal0:22:00
81David Retief (RSA) & Pierre Winshaw (RSA) Retief Wines0:22:04
82Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa0:22:05
83Mark Everdij (RSA) & Jason Deane (RSA) Living the Dream0:22:06
84Dreyer Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Ryan Hodierne (RSA) Ride Magazine0:22:07
85Sven Riedesel (Ger) & Werner Portugall (Ger) Adidas Campana0:22:09
86Christo Groenewald (RSA) & Lawrence Lindeque (RSA) Burn jOules0:22:09
87Gunther Bauer (Aut) & Michael Weiss (Aut) Austria Wachau0:22:17
88Gareth Rees (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Parks Cycling Club0:22:34
89Johan Venter (RSA) & Fanie Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie Venter0:22:47
90Simon Finch (Aus) & Nicholas Finch (GBr) Australian Mountain Bike Magazine0:22:55
91Josias Barbosa (Bra) & Thiago Menezes Fernandes (Bra) Palito e Pelota0:23:07
92Dmitriy Surovtsev (Rus) & Vitaliy Skorobogatov (Rus) redBike - russian express0:23:21
93Willem Coetzee (RSA) & Malan Wykerd (RSA) Team Distance 4 Difference0:23:21
94Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) & Benjamin Howard (RSA) Supersport0:23:33
95Dirk Nel (RSA) & Cedric Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Neotrend Property Developers0:23:43
96Urs Walder (Swi) & Mario Pfister (Swi) Swiss Cowboys0:23:51
97Miguel Goncalves (Por) & Alexandre Gonzalves (Por) Barcelos - Portugal0:23:55
98Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) & Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf Trek Pro Racing0:24:01
99Pieter Venter (RSA) & Dewald Scholtz (RSA) Pure Hope0:24:01
100Cobus Hendriksz (RSA) & Carel Le Roux (RSA) Vela VKE0:24:02
101Johann Le Roux (RSA) & Willie Roux (RSA) Die Bosvarke0:24:02
102Zbigniew Mossoczy (Pol) & Jakub Sikorski (Pol) Sikorski bikeBoard Team0:24:05
103Darryl Grobbelaar (RSA) & David Ellis (RSA) ETS0:24:15
104Tom Janas (Ger) & Axel Mueller (Ger) Sportograf.com men0:24:20
105Darol Howes (RSA) & Bruce Hughes (RSA) Diabetesadventure.com0:24:27
106Alberto Santiago (USA) & Marcos Rosado (USA) A Victoria MTB Puerto Rico0:24:50
107Wilhelm De Beer (RSA) & Stephen Butler (NZl) PSC Consulting - Buycycle0:25:01
108Danny Bens (Ned) & Erno Van Dongen (Ned) Ernobubensi0:25:05
109Ico Schutte (RSA) & Jaco Ferreira (RSA) Old Fashioned Fish and Chips0:25:05
110Christiaan Nel (RSA) & Karl Kielblock (RSA) Two Adders0:25:17
111Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Lourenco Bizarria (Bra) Abrame0:25:27
112Werner Joubert (RSA) & John Swanepoel (RSA) Kibwe Kids0:25:32
113Jordi Collell (Spa) & Josep Serra (Spa) CC Pedal Ter-Fanatik Sports0:25:54
114joery vanderhulst (Bel) & Johan Frooninckx (Bel) Connections MTB 20:25:54
115Gunter Selleslagh (Bel) & Tom Op de Beeck (Bel) Roadracers0:25:55
116Almero Barnard (RSA) & Denver Knoetzen (RSA) Newco Tech Racing0:26:00
117Myles Tyler (RSA) & Dean Black (RSA) Cyclelab VIP0:26:11
118Arnaud De Commarmond (Mri) & Christophe Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Beach Riders0:26:14
119Kobus Venter (RSA) & Jaco Kamfer (RSA) Absa Capital0:26:16
120Tim Koek (Ned) & Martin Rijswijk (Ned) Bike Action Alkmaar0:26:26
121Francois Finlay (RSA) & Mark Pienaar (RSA) Big Ring Action0:26:46
122Lucas Stevens (Ned) & Emiel Stevens (Ned) StevenS0:26:46
123Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) ABSA 10ACITY0:27:04
124Fabian Van Altena (Ned) & Wouter Lazet (Ned) Fiets.nl0:27:08
125Nico Botha (RSA) & Francios Du Toit (RSA) Smack Down0:27:08
126Dave Linder (RSA) & Scott Fraser (RSA) The Bicycle Company0:27:11
127Orion Riggs (Aus) & Richard Enthoven (Aus) Cycle Nation0:27:16
128Noel Droomer (RSA) & Louis Ferreira (RSA) Droomers0:27:20
129Duncan Vos (RSA) & Patrick Cruywagen (RSA) Toyota PD 440:27:21
130Jaco Erasmus (RSA) & Emiel Van Vuuren (RSA) Wasabi0:27:38
131Renaud Schindelholz (Swi) & Rafael Ruiz del portal (Swi) Swiss Hornets0:27:40
132Chris Anderson (RSA) & Nico Van Zyl (RSA) Iron Fist0:27:42
133Gustavo Garcia (RSA) & Andrew Westaway (RSA) Swazi gold0:27:50
134Andy Walton (RSA) & Kevin Taljaard (RSA) The Coots0:27:53
135Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) & Koos Van Rooyen (RSA) Aircrew0:27:55
136Asaf Sametz (Isr) & Raz Shapira (Isr) City CYcling Club- CCC0:28:04
137Rafael Sheffer (Isr) & Tal Shagan (Isr) ccc-30:28:15
138Mattheus Lotter (RSA) & Gerhard Huiskens (RSA) TJOPPERS0:28:19
139Izak Du Plessis (RSA) & Theo Coetzee (RSA) Overberg Water Gladiators0:28:29
140Marco Bloem (Ned) & Jeroen Verbocht (Ned) Leertouwer.nl0:28:33
141Cedric Carreira (Fra) & Regis Lala (Fra) Rotorfrance.com0:28:41
142Greg Keers (GBr) & Conan Gibney (GBr) Ful-On Tri0:28:49
143David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 SECURITY0:28:56
144Alex Kruger (RSA) & Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) Ossur0:29:01
145Lander Torfs (Bel) & Bart Houben (Bel) Connections MTB0:29:08
146Christopher Maughan (RSA) & Matthew Miller (RSA) GVK Siya Zama0:29:15
147Sirk Loots (RSA) & Maarten Van Dalsen (GBr) Yo-Yo0:29:15
148Jean Christophe Vassor (Reu) & Ludovic Vassor (Reu) VASSOR 9740:29:21
149Danie Viljoen (RSA) & George De Kock (RSA) Delecta and Graaff-Fruit0:29:24
150Gilberto Ambrogi (Bra) & Vinicius Silva (Bra) GibaVini0:29:32
151Tommie Van de Velde (Bel) & Yann Vandemeulebroecke (Bel) Ghent Speed Kings0:29:35
152Songo Fipaza (RSA) & Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) Songo0:29:35
153Max Pelser (RSA) & De Villiers Groenewald (RSA) Epic Masochists0:29:58
154Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Mark Oliver (RSA) South Perth Rouleurs/Wembly Cycles0:30:18
155Frederick Phillips (Ber) & Paul Slabber (RSA) Flying Dutchmen0:30:19
156Minter Barnard (Aus) & Hannes Van Eeden (RSA) Super Kroes0:30:31
157Gary Sherriff (GBr) & Duane Vock (GBr) Continental Tyres LSA0:30:32
158Tony Van Marken (RSA) & Christopher Chorley (RSA) Pragma Vox Telecom0:30:35
159Leon Kohne (RSA) & Jonathan Cave (RSA) Highway Bakkie Hire0:30:53
160Marc Copeland (RSA) & Paul Close (RSA) Investec0:30:56
161Jacques Du Sautoy (RSA) & Cole Stanton (RSA) Milton vs Granton0:31:12
162Urs Pietsch (Ger) & Christian Scheiwe (Ger) Felt Oetzal X-Bionic0:31:17
163David Griffiths (GBr) & Mark Griffiths (GBr) Mountain Ninjas0:31:24
164Nicholas Renecle (RSA) & Hennie Botha (RSA) Stortech0:31:27
165Hardus Blignaut (RSA) & Dirk Erasmus (RSA) Kakiebos0:31:28
166Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Panjo Van de Sande (RSA) 2 Pints Plz0:31:29
167John Mohaud (RSA) & Brett Hess (RSA) JACKAL0:31:35
168Freddie Bakkes (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Tru-Cape Legait0:31:38
169Jared Gottschalk (RSA) & Bruce Darne (RSA) Auction Alliance0:31:44
170Radek Tuma (Cze) & Pavel Brabec (Cze) Sensor CZ - TJ Rumburk0:31:46
171Garth Briggs (RSA) & Pieter Van Der Merwe (RSA) ABSA Private Bank0:31:48
172Lammert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Jacobus Joubert (RSA) Rosette0:31:52
173Mathew Browne (RSA) & Francois Louw (RSA) Proactive Fitness0:31:53
174Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) & Barend Daniel Pienaar (RSA) Bearing Man Group0:32:03
175Brett Pollock (RSA) & Andrew Barnes (RSA) Polyflex020:32:13
176Gerhard van der merwe (RSA) & Mario Strydom (RSA) GRW20:32:16
177Kevin Mc Pherson (RSA) & Wolfgang Von Loeper (RSA) Wedderwill0:32:28
178Stamatis Kapsimalis (RSA) & Christos Paterimos (RSA) John Dorys0:32:37
179Andrew Britz (GBr) & Zane Smith (GBr) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 10:32:45
180Philip Steyn (Nam) & Pierre van Rensburg (Nam) Black Mambas0:32:48
181David Egli (Swi) & Christoph N?tzi (Swi) Baspo0:32:48
182Nuno Filipe Machado (Por) & Diogo Casado Vieira (Por) Bike Magazine - Move Free0:32:50
183Yves Claeys (Bel) & Christophe De Clercq (Bel) Beachbikers M0:32:59
184Johann Gerber (RSA) & Wesley Lentz (RSA) GT Bumble Bee's0:33:01
185Sander Hartog (Ned) & Michel Robert (Ned) Van Diepen Van der Kroef0:33:02
186Russell Crowder (GBr) & Robin Ovenden (GBr) 5339.co.uk0:33:03
187Barry Van Blerk (RSA) & Clark Gardner (RSA) Watch out Bulls0:33:06
188Matthias Boufessile (Bel) & Mohammed Boufessile (Bel) Boufessile0:33:10
189Francois Swart (RSA) & St?phan Human (RSA) Ecotech Converge Bigtree0:33:24
190Jordi Garcia (Spa) & Joan Garcia Batlle (Spa) Initzia Renovables0:33:26
191Dirkie Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Francois Coetzer (RSA) Senkal Allen0:33:31
192Julian Bryant (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Megapro0:33:33
193Jason Bailey (RSA) & Ben Mathewson (RSA) Choice0:33:45
194Alwyn De Kock (RSA) & Andr? Jordaan (RSA) Pragma 20:33:54
195Richard Mann (GBr) & Robin Card (UAE) Aecom0:34:11
196Azukile Simayile (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Songo-20:34:34
197Sintu Vives (And) & Alex Rebes (Spa) sintuvives.com0:34:50
198Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends0:34:56
199Phillip Stuart-Hill (RSA) & Laurence Stuart-Hill (RSA) The Hills0:35:06
200Gary James (RSA) & Anton De Waal (RSA) B-E-N0:35:12
201Richard Fair (Moz) & Timothy Fair (RSA) Carpe Diem0:35:13
202Craig McKune (RSA) & Justin Persson (RSA) Mail&Guardian0:35:15
203Jorma Mueller (USA) & John Loehner (USA) Stan's NoTubes/AXA0:35:25
204Luke Ferris (Can) & Adam Ferris (Can) Serenity Now0:35:28
205Selwin Young (RSA) & Pieter Le Roux (RSA) AFRI-CAN0:35:31
206Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Adrian Smit (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers by Transition Risk0:35:35
208Nelson Snyder (USA) & Brien Crothers (USA) Cyclepath Racing0:35:42
209Hendrik Steyn Prinsloo (RSA) & Bruce Mcqueen (RSA) Umsenga0:35:46
210Gert Leenstra (RSA) & HP Muller (RSA) Wrap-IT Zululand0:35:58
211Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Cor Kraamwinkel (RSA) TwoCon0:36:17
212Peter De Schipper (Ned) & Jeroen Swildens (Ned) Hellas Triathlon0:36:19
213Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Spartans0:36:22
214Matthew Michael Heyns (RSA) & Hj Nel (RSA) No Sweat0:36:28
215Jaco Du Plessis (RSA) & Louis Groenewald (RSA) JIP 4 Kleine Kuikens0:36:36
216Walter Rauch (RSA) & Roman Petr (Svk) JD0:36:44
217Matthaeus Meier (Swi) & Christoph Egger (Swi) MC Swiss0:36:44
218Corn? Klem (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Qubeka0:36:46
219Rodrigo Vasconcellos (Bra) & Gus Albuquerque (Bra) Mangho0:36:52
220Gavin Richardson (RSA) & Darryl Fox (RSA) Fit Sports Lab0:36:56
221Lionel Chantren (RSA) & Fran?ois de Crawhez (Bel) General Sherman0:37:04
222Greig Jansen (Eth) & Andy Higginbotham (RSA) Twakkie and Corne'0:37:22
223Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Ashwin0:37:24
224Brendan Williams (RSA) & Gavin Williams (RSA) Terason Tigers0:37:34
225Thembisile Mtintsilana (RSA) & Masixole Matini (RSA) VisionK0:37:35
226Bertie van Zyl (RSA) & Anton Lume (RSA) JAG ZZ20:37:35
227Matthew Parkes (GBr) & Robert Baxter (GBr) Alpenforce0:37:36
228Werner Botha (RSA) & Pieter Theron (RSA) Saronsberg0:37:36
229Johannes Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Van Zyl (RSA) Hex Diagnostics0:37:45
230Alfredo Mansur Neto (Bra) & Claudio Mata (Bra) BrazilRiders0:37:58
231Gert van der Walt (RSA) & Johan Maartens (RSA) MyRoof.co.za Doctors for Life0:38:02
232Anthony Jankovich-Besan (RSA) & Herman van der Werf (RSA) Arniston Guzzlers0:38:23
233Coen De Kock (RSA) & Clayton Hindle (RSA) Dimsiss Assist0:38:33
234Humberto Cardoso (RSA) & Mauritz Walters (RSA) Wimpy Ceres0:38:40
235Sean Dupont (RSA) & Wayne Champion (RSA) Spring Forest Eco-Wash0:38:49
236Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Geeronimo0:38:52
237Niel Muller (RSA) & Marius Van Zyl (RSA) Scared Shiftless0:39:23
238Peter Kneeshaw (GBr) & Robin Larcombe (GBr) Banchory Cycles0:39:43
239Gavin Ritchie (RSA) & Paul Goodsell (RSA) Easy Riders0:39:44
240Werner Gerntholtz (Can) & Jake Crowther (RSA) The Outeniqua Rockies0:39:51
241Wynand Du Toit (RSA) & Louis Abram De Wilde (RSA) Overberg Water0:39:55
242Luca Zat (Ita) & Sandro Marcorin (Ita) BPT Racing0:40:06
243Sean Hanekom (RSA) & Craig McHendrie (RSA) Invictus0:40:23
244Victor Mcloughlin (RSA) & David Hudson (RSA) The Dirty Beezers0:40:25
245Lourens Van der Westhuizen (RSA) & Rowan Marais (RSA) Sinethemba0:40:27
246Robert Ambler-smith (RSA) & Garreth Montano (RSA) Specialized Forces0:40:34
247Craig Moyes (RSA) & Gerhard Bester (RSA) Fat Fish0:40:38
248Thomas Borst (Ger) & Dominik Borst (Ger) is des gefahrn0:40:53
249Craig Sterling (RSA) & Jan Du Toit (RSA) Biogen ? Guts2glory0:40:56
250George Taljaard (RSA) & Kobus Nell (RSA) 4EVER4WARD0:40:58
251Anton Bekker (RSA) & Frans De Beer (RSA) LCS Property Finance0:40:59
252Sean Wibberley (RSA) & Chris Dando (RSA) Judges Benevolent Fund0:41:02
253Adrian Garvey (RSA) & Brian Osborne (RSA) Toyota Tuff Butt's0:41:03
254Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Con Blom (RSA) ZaPOP0:41:07
255Simon Turner (RSA) & Andy Wright (RSA) Ride For Recovery0:41:15
256Ockert Oosthuizen (RSA) & Francois Nel (RSA) Thule Clearwater and Cycles Online0:41:24
257Willem Jacobus Jacobs (RSA) & Roger Kear (RSA) On Top0:41:25
258John Woodrow (GBr) & David Tibbs (GBr) Nae Brakes Nae Brains0:41:30
259Danie Van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Bryce Wickham (RSA) Founties Mounties0:41:35
260Daniel Evrard (Bel) & filip ambroos (Bel) Bike shop Diest0:42:06
261Stamatis Balidis (RSA) & Denzil Nightingale (RSA) Working Class0:42:19
262Russell Mawson (GBr) & Simon Neuhoff (GBr) Kiss My Granny Ring0:42:25
263Benoit de Backer (Bel) & Vincent Baert (Bel) Dickies Xtreme0:42:51
264Rudi Pieterse (RSA) & Willem Du Toit (RSA) RUFCO0:42:55
265Nico Smit (RSA) & Stefan du Toit (RSA) Shaft Old Boys0:42:58
266Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent a Car0:43:02
267Jannie Louw (RSA) & Stian Dreyer (RSA) Super Subs0:43:03
268Antonie De Klerk (RSA) & Con Viljoen (RSA) Impact Adventure0:43:09
268Johan Jacobs (RSA) & Eric Starke (RSA) Lucky Valley Douglas
270Werner Pienaar (RSA) & Niel Gerryts (RSA) Late-comers0:43:11
271Andr? Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital CYCO0:43:11
272Willie Mouton (RSA) & Clive Silva (RSA) Absa Dynamics0:43:12
273Merryck Griffiths (RSA) & Ryan Paterson (RSA) Maitland0:44:37
274Ferdi Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Dippenaar (RSA) Mega sore ass0:44:45
275Frederic Nicolin (Mri) & Lawrence Wong (Mri) S-Works Mauritius0:45:04
276Dirk Lourens (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) eXXaro-eXXplore0:45:37
277Jean De Jager (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) CAT0:46:19
278Werner Du Toit (RSA) & John-William Awbrey (RSA) Mountain Bike Assassin's0:46:28
279Paul Candelaria (RSA) & Sean Dobson (RSA) Quick Release0:46:40
280Gary Gorton (RSA) & Jake Opie (RSA) Phat Racing0:46:44
281Emile Rossouw (RSA) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) DR JS Rossouw Medical Practice0:47:20
282Stuart Hamilton (GBr) & Graeme Hamilton (RSA) Cyclesphere/Squirt Lube/Propsat 20:47:33
283Francisco Carlos Mendes (Bra) & Andre Mendes (Bra) Papal?guas Do Cerrado/DF/0:47:37
284Steven Torrington (RSA) & Trevor Rolfe (RSA) Urban Warriors0:48:00
2851.10:48:01
286Henco Rademeyer (RSA) & De Villiers Viljoen (RSA) Karoo VIII0:48:21
287Francisco Nestor teixeira filho (Bra) & nilo chaves maia (Bra) Brazil Zona Alvo0:48:26
288Heinrich Putter (GBr) & Jean Botes (RSA) Merriman Men0:48:41
289Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Garth Flanders (RSA) Merida 3 - The Slow One0:48:50
290Carl Crous (RSA) & Hennie Storm (RSA) C&C Crushers0:49:05
291John Low (RSA) & Norman Van Rooyen (RSA) Spitting Llamas0:49:43
292Michael Nell Wiid (RSA) & Jo Lambinon (RSA) Safe Eggs0:49:48
293Hannes Nel (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Absa Kalahari0:50:14
294Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) & Marc Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive0:50:16
295Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi0:50:27
296Graham Beyers (RSA) & Mark Pringle (RSA) Easylife Kitchens0:50:47
297Willie Esterhuizen (RSA) & Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) Sticks & Stones0:51:10
298Gerhardt Johannes Breytenbach (RSA) & Gerrit Pieterse (RSA) cranknuts0:51:50
299Patrick Thomas (RSA) & michael funke (RSA) Fatty and Chunky0:52:06
300Gerrie Olivier (RSA) & Heinrich (Hein) Wagner (RSA) Pragma0:52:07
301Manie Visser (RSA) & Renier Kriel (RSA) Overberg Water Titans0:53:08
302Mike van Niekerk (RSA) & Ruan Retief (RSA) Kona Big Tree Foundation0:54:38
303Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking0:55:40
304Celio Rodrigues (Bra) & Luiz Gatti (Bra) Alvorada GC Brazil0:56:20
305Clinton Halsey (RSA) & Graham Cooper (RSA) WTF0:57:22
306Greg James (RSA) & Gerhardi Odendaal (RSA) JAG Riders0:57:27
307Mark Cotterrell (RSA) & Richard Kolbe (RSA) MAC'ers0:58:24
308Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Dylan Victor (RSA) JAGADIDAS0:59:34
309Barry Van't Slot (RSA) & Chris Cronje (RSA) IHAHA0:59:43
310Stefan Ulland (RSA) & Ashley Cook (RSA) Grumpy1:01:30
311Alvaro Castro (Bra) & Fabio Augusto Kich Gontijo (Bra) Alvorada1:01:59
312Ohad Koren (Isr) & Dudi Ferbel (Isr) 500watt1:07:50
313Jacques Claassen (RSA) & Chris Viljoen (RSA) Mountain Schmountain1:08:28
314Edrick Terblanche (RSA) & Kokkie Terblanche (RSA) Robertson Winery1:09:16
315Rod Findlay (GBr) & Russell Findlay (GBr) Two Lads1:10:13
316Loot Steyn (RSA) & Maartin Van Rensburg (RSA) wizards1:10:48
317Gianpietro Marion (Ger) & Peter Minicka (Ger) Juventus1:19:26
318Stanley Sansom (RSA) & Darryl Claassen (RSA) Living Free/Konica Minolta bizhub1:34:40
319Brenden Burke (RSA) & Johan De beer (RSA) Die Blou Trein2:19:11

Ladies
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:20:20
2Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN0:06:18
3Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas0:06:37
4Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast0:07:16
5Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF0:08:55
6Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies0:09:26
7Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies0:10:20
8Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant0:11:07
9Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic0:13:11
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:13:24
11Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies0:15:28
12Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp0:16:03
13Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief0:17:11
14Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing0:18:05
15Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens0:20:45
16Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape0:23:49
17Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses0:25:03
18M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush0:25:36
19Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas0:27:50
20Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths0:31:53

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS1:15:46
2Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge0:04:22
3Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com0:04:45
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race0:08:33
5Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild0:08:47
6Yolande De Villiers (RSA) & Johan Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab/KTM0:09:20
7Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed0:10:16
8Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro0:11:30
9Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel0:11:33
10Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge0:14:06
11Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport0:14:33
12Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech0:14:40
13Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards0:16:41
14Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel0:19:21
15Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone0:19:28
16Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing0:20:07
17Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat0:23:14
18Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin0:24:04
19Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation0:24:05
20Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's0:24:05
21Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz0:24:20
22Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany0:24:23
23Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH0:25:00
24Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked0:25:16
25Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar0:25:18
26Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active0:25:29
27Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark0:26:47
28Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah0:27:20
29Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils0:28:14
30Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck0:28:29
31Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing0:29:00
32Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail0:29:31
33Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one0:29:32
34Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree0:30:27
35Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan0:30:52
36Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd0:31:00
37Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips0:31:24
38Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley?0:31:57
39Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers0:32:45
40David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion0:34:28
41Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU0:35:07
42Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia0:35:10
43Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer0:36:22
44Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis0:36:55
45Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS0:37:24
46Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 1110:37:25
47Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira0:37:28
48David Moseley (RSA) & Robyn Ellis (RSA) Sport24 Thumper Jumpers0:38:23
49Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling0:39:32
50Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed0:39:55
51Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur0:40:09
52Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders0:40:12
53Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem0:41:13
54Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera0:41:41
55Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 30:42:46
56Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets0:43:24
57Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine0:43:56
58Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA0:44:05
59Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge0:44:35
60Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong0:45:59
61Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers0:49:55
62Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico0:58:14
63Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude1:04:11

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carsten Bresser (Ger) & Udo Boelts (Ger) juwi1:12:32
2Robert Sim (RSA) & Doug Brown (RSA) Robert Daniel0:00:57
3Thomas Dooley (USA) & Mike Hogan (USA) Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter0:03:54
4Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Gerrie Beukes (RSA) Nandos0:04:22
5Gary Marescia (RSA) & Bruce Diesel (RSA) Toyota/Cyclelab0:04:34
6Thomas Frischknecht (Swi) & Urs Gerig (Swi) Scott-Swisspower equiped by ODLO0:04:58
7Alec Petro (USA) & Kevin Hines (USA) Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle/Big Tree0:05:54
8David Roqueta (Spa) & Fran Lopez Costoya (Spa) buff thermocool0:07:32
9Wim Tollenaere (Bel) & Franky Taelman (Bel) De Fietser - Ridley0:07:33
10Shane Thomson (RSA) & Wayne Collin (RSA) Safindit.co.za0:07:54
11Markus Pielenz (Ger) & Christoph Pielenz (Ger) Adidas Medsport0:08:43
12Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 20:09:36
13Ollie Klein (Aus) & Andrew Field (Aus) scaerdyk@t racing0:09:44
14Paul Furbank (RSA) & Andrew Mclean (RSA) Cycle Lab Toyota0:10:24
15Brett Burton (NZl) & David Stachon (Can) Olympic Cycles0:10:30
16Michael Opper (Ger) & Ralf Kropp (Ger) Rohloff Endorfin BSN0:10:41
17David Walsh (RSA) & Dirk Maarsingh (RSA) ABSA Outspokin'0:10:50
18Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Daniel Chane Foc (Reu) Cyclozone 20:10:55
19Steve Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Nicolas Gaudard (RSA) RAW0:11:21
20Nicholas Miller (Ken) & Peter Viljoen (Ken) North Kenya0:11:43
21Raul Navarro (Ven) & Ernesto Navarro (Ven) Irdesir Venezuela0:11:49
22Koos Klopper (RSA) & Danie Marais (RSA) Cycle Lab ETA Solutions0:12:07
23Marius Nel (RSA) & Guy Pike (RSA) Diakin GU 20:12:17
24Colin Van Zyl (RSA) & Michael Petersen (RSA) RBS-Works0:12:26
25Philip Faure (RSA) & Colin Anderson (RSA) Wilde II0:12:32
26Rob Hamlyn (RSA) & Kim Phillips (RSA) 29ers0:12:35
27Michael Charlewood (RSA) & Graham Taylor (RSA) Coega0:13:06
28Michel B?gli (Bra) & Eduardo Soares (Bra) Epic Brasil0:13:12
29Liam Somers (Mri) & Christophe Gerard (Mri) Mauritius Old Stars0:13:16
30Andrew Murray (RSA) & Dan Owens (RSA) RG Group-Robsteel-Goldenmarc0:13:33
31Trevor Seinen (RSA) & Lawrence Van Lingen (RSA) Virgin Active Health Clubs0:13:47
32Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo STS Dunkeld Cycles0:14:00
33Morgan Zbinden (Swi) & Denis Glardon (Swi) Rochat Cycles, Aubonne0:14:05
34Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Dave Buckingham (RSA) Mr Price Tops@Spar0:14:11
35Deon Kruger (RSA) & Tim Ziehl (RSA) Human.Kind0:14:28
36Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson Addidas0:14:43
37Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Francois Malherbe (RSA) Doringdraad0:14:53
38Christian Orlowski (Ger) & Gerd Sowa (Ger) Focus Cape Epic0:15:16
39Wolfgang Renner (Ger) & Reimund Dietzen (Spa) Centurion0:15:19
40Roy Mcgladdery (RSA) & Gert Muller (RSA) Underwater farmers0:15:21
41Ralf Gaedicke (Ger) & Michael Otto (Ger) Die Schlammpeitschen0:15:56
42Landon la Grange (RSA) & Richard Lurie (RSA) N-Level0:16:06
43Oran Uzrad (Isr) & Amos Gery (Isr) c.c.c.10:16:22
44Robert Watts (RSA) & Shane Schreiber (RSA) 2 Snakes Racing0:16:35
45Pep Terradellas (Spa) & Jaume Palau (Spa) Fitness VIC -RCB Specialized0:17:03
46Graham Taylor (RSA) & Gary Taylor (RSA) GT X 20:17:19
47Rory Mapstone (RSA) & Craig De Wet (RSA) Gravity Sux0:17:38
48Pierre Loubser (RSA) & Joel Stransky (RSA) Absa Ghost Riders0:17:42
49Richard Muller (RSA) & Pieter Breytenbach (RSA) NMMU Saasveld0:17:55
50Laurent Sillon (Spa) & Christophe Desimpeleare (Den) club la santa0:18:26
51Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) CYCLOZONE 30:18:43
52Grant Benn (RSA) & Hylton Adie (RSA) NCC MTB0:19:08
53Graeme Brien (RSA) & Douw Steyn (RSA) RBS Vets0:19:16
54Clinton Bunch (RSA) & Scott Thorburn (RSA) Psycho Gump0:19:26
55Malcolm Charles (RSA) & Alan Dawson (RSA) Wilde0:19:27
56Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre0:19:33
57Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) MTBC Wehrheim0:19:37
58Robert Thooft (GBr) & Michael Gardner (GBr) Midlife Crises0:19:38
59Frank Beelen (Ned) & Roger Stienen (Ned) BEST0:19:45
60Ivar Tollefsen (Nor) & Trond Hilde (Nor) Gutta Boyz0:19:56
61John Thomson (RSA) & Duncan Bowman (RSA) Toyota Mates0:20:15
62Jaap Van Dijk (Ned) & Dale Mclean (RSA) YOLO0:20:15
63Alain Schroeven (Bel) & Erwin Renders (Bel) ODTeam0:20:20
64Bob Malfliet (Bel) & Eddy Feliers (Bel) 2Xtreme Masters 20:20:22
65Rob Mcintosh (RSA) & Tim James (RSA) Vodacom0:20:25
66Marcel Joubert (RSA) & Noel Wright (RSA) Aca Joe0:20:54
67Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates0:21:04
68John Gale (RSA) & George Evans (RSA) Fat Bob0:21:23
69Ian Wilson (Can) & Gary Young (Can) Trail dogs0:21:42
70Matthew Carter (RSA) & Rob Wright (RSA) Redwood0:21:56
71Cedric Jakobsen (RSA) & Johan Engelbrecht (RSA) WE Bike0:22:06
72Greg Hardham (RSA) & John Soper (RSA) Spacing Guild0:22:13
73Carl Van Maanen (RSA) & Roger Rusch (RSA) Nunc aut nunquam0:22:20
74Andrew Brooking (RSA) & Avram Levy (RSA) Java Plodders0:22:24
75Koen Thijssen (Bel) & Jo Stragier (Bel) TTHZ Cycling0:22:30
76Wentzel Van der Merwe (RSA) & Fanie Roux (RSA) GRW Engineering0:22:53
77Thijs Toonen (Ned) & Erwin Aarts (Ned) schaijk0:23:01
78Henry Fagan (RSA) & Mike Vomund (USA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:23:17
79Giusep Alig (Swi) & Hubert Fl?eler (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns0:23:31
80Lieven Bauwens (Bel) & Jan De Smet (Bel) E-Crane0:23:40
81Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN0:23:45
82Thomas Tanner (Swi) & Charly Meier (Swi) TaMei - BL0:23:52
83Mark Kleynhans (RSA) & Vaughan Archer (RSA) Northwold Drive Vets0:23:57
84Markus Lang (Swi) & Daniel Rindlisbacher (Swi) Lost 2 ?0:24:24
85Nicola Ceccon (Ita) & Francesco Marin (Ita) 2 out of 20:24:27
86Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Gerrie Steyn (RSA) Energas0:24:47
87Chris MacIntyre (Bot) & Richmond Macintyre (RSA) MacIntyre0:24:50
88Pieter Swart (RSA) & Nick Van Zyl (RSA) Intersped0:24:58
89Christian Spang (Ger) & Rainer W?rtele (Ger) Corratec0:25:00
90Don Sissons (Can) & Gary Sewell (Can) Syngenta Prairie Boys0:25:01
91carlos alberto Luz (Bra) & Pedro Morganti (Bra) Race Ravena0:26:26
92Jaen Van Aardt (RSA) & Gustav Slabber (RSA) Datnis King William's Town0:26:30
93Johan Walraven (Ned) & Geert Swinkels (Ned) Medic First Aid (r) Europe0:26:39
94Michael Byron (RSA) & Gavin Tipper (RSA) Carbon Copy0:26:43
95Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Hermanus Engelbrecht (RSA) Vela VKE Masters0:26:43
96Kjartan Aas (Nor) & Odd Werner Hansen (Nor) Masters-Gjovik0:26:44
97Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Hilton Foster (RSA) Afri-Buzz0:26:54
98Doug Descheneaux (USA) & Barry Davitt (KSA) Desert Rats0:26:55
99Gavin Watchurst (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Nutty 20:27:01
100Graeme Rate (RSA) & Gary Ing (RSA) Prime Admin0:27:16
101Danny Landschoot (Bel) & Erik Baeteman (Bel) Beachbikers XL0:27:23
102Frank Van Asperen Congo & Marcel Venter (RSA) Primus0:27:25
103Marc Fauconnier (Bel) & Jan Boelaerts (Bel) Goeie Hoop0:27:27
104Christian Pluess (Swi) & Guenther Lieck (Swi) Gigabiker0:27:32
105Waleed Baker (RSA) & Dawood Osman (RSA) pitstop0:27:32
106Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Craig Irvine (RSA) PowerPlay0:27:35
107Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Dirk Fyfe (RSA) FASTLIFT / TESA Security Fencing0:27:57
108Craig Knott (RSA) & Miles Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Powerade0:28:05
109David Durandt (RSA) & Wayne Booysen (RSA) Gidday0:28:07
110Dana Botha (RSA) & Shaun Eaglestone (RSA) BancABC0:28:10
111Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Versluys-Evenza/S-Bikes0:28:12
112Daniel Smit (RSA) & Kobie Pruis (RSA) Toyota0:28:18
113Clive Banks (GBr) & Peter Hutson (GBr) The Crankies0:28:38
114Chris Vercammen (Bel) & Naas Kruger (RSA) Mopani0:28:47
115Phil Smith (GBr) & Richard Edwards (RSA) Tranmere 4 Southampton 30:28:57
116Mario Firmani (RSA) & Andrew Paterson (RSA) Mondipak0:29:11
117Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) ENS 20:29:36
118George P Janos (Can) & George Janos (RSA) IDUBE0:29:44
119Marius Sullwald (RSA) & Schalk De Villiers (RSA) Coastal Labels0:29:52
120Andries Duminy (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) Suid Kaap0:29:53
121Etienne Roux (RSA) & Fanus Vorster (RSA) Easy0:29:59
122Leigh Lisk (GBr) & Craig MCBain (RSA) Rat & Parrot0:30:03
123Chad Williams (RSA) & Eric Wiebols (RSA) Visible Projects0:30:16
124Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygirs0:30:22
125Jurie Botha (RSA) & Pieter Jordaan (RSA) Hairylegs0:30:56
126Cornel Korff (RSA) & Wikus Du Plessis (RSA) 2 Blues0:31:18
127Niall Evans (RSA) & Christopher Purcell (RSA) zhivage0:31:20
128Willie Van Der Vyver (RSA) & Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) Miele Euro0:31:49
129Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Evaldo Pereira dos Santos (Bra) Mountaineers - OCE treine.net Brazil0:32:09
130Paul Meinking (RSA) & Liam MacKenzie (RSA) Daikin Gu Vets0:32:25
131Lood Rabie (RSA) & Chris Rabie (RSA) Lyngrove0:32:26
132Martin Buck (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) F&%ing old bast&^s (FOB)0:32:33
133Tim Hubert (GBr) & Ian Cabot (GBr) Casearean Cycling Club Jersey0:32:33
134Jan Oomen (Ned) & Frank Knevels (Ned) First & second chance0:32:58
135Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) SAC Trucks0:33:14
136Anton Du Toit (RSA) & Gawie Spies (RSA) Revolution0:33:16
137Johan Slabber (RSA) & Ludwig Terblanche (RSA) Barnard Jacob Mellet0:33:29
138Adrian Vardy (RSA) & Kyle O' Haher (RSA) Double Scoop0:33:38
139Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Steven Schoeman (RSA) Full Cycle0:33:44
140Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Jacques Vermeulen (RSA) Coca-Cola0:33:53
141William Prentice (USA) & Simon Borain (USA) Topies0:34:14
142Cedric Peens (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) C and M0:34:31
143Wayne Bartlett (RSA) & Glen Hopton (RSA) 1-Ton0:35:14
144Louis Loubser (RSA) & Morney O'connor (RSA) Fair Cape Dairies0:35:20
145Jason Potter (Ken) & Alex Tibwitta (Ken) Big Nuts0:35:25
146Axel Schienbein (Ger) & Wolfgang Schenck (Ger) Campana Masters0:35:35
147Andre Hugo (RSA) & Adrian Hobbs (RSA) The Uncleatables0:35:44
148Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Johann Botha (Aus) Dubai Pirates0:35:45
149Andy Ording (USA) & Todd Winget (USA) Hoosier Old Boys0:35:46
150Brett Atkins (RSA) & Mark Atkins (RSA) Birdlife Fast and Featherless0:36:09
151Johan Pentz (RSA) & Gert Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) Watoto0:36:09
152Clifford Rigsbee (USA) & Carl Brooks (USA) Hawaiian Tradewinds0:36:28
153Andrew Brooker (Zim) & Paul Collins (Zim) Mampara0:36:40
154Claude Have (Lux) & Charles Hutmacher (Lux) Charles & Claude0:36:52
155Doug Reed (RSA) & Colin Muller (RSA) Gforce0:37:02
156Tom Struyven (Bel) & Hans Mouton (Bel) Windhoos Oud-Heverlee0:37:32
157Frederic Ramon (Fra) & Jean-Bernard Devolder (Fra) AFTIM Le Matisse0:37:33
158Mellis Walker (RSA) & Pieter Kunz (RSA) eXXaro - eXXcel0:37:51
159Andrew Steytler (RSA) & Wayne Baker (RSA) Men of Thirst0:37:52
160Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Mark Lambrechts (RSA) Duggaboys0:37:53
161Paul Godman (Can) & Bruce Cockburn (RSA) Gnarly0:38:23
162Joerg-peter Wagner (Ger) & Egbert Ramge (Ger) Toa's Bike0:38:25
163Andy Hodgson (GBr) & Stephen Salt (GBr) World Famous Team Salty Balls0:38:31
164Mauricio Santos (Ecu) & natalio urvina (Ecu) Master Ecuador0:38:58
165Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) & Heine Matthee (RSA) PnP Race4change0:39:27
166Reinhold Stander (RSA) & M J Vermeulen (RSA) Zeekoegat Sluipers0:39:30
167Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Meyer Jordaan (RSA) Glasfit0:39:37
168Wim de Klerk (RSA) & Willem Van Niekerk (RSA) XXbrain0:39:49
169Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Ian Campbell (Moz) Mamba Hoppers0:40:11
170Lake Arapakis (Oma) & David Beniston (Oma) Muscateers0:40:17
171Ian Moss (RSA) & Derek Pieterse (RSA) ABSA Ruwacon0:40:22
172Rogerio Gomes (Bra) & Gerson Doll (Bra) Umbabarauma Bikers0:40:37
173Hannes Davel (RSA) & Gert Marincowitz (RSA) magoebaskloof0:41:09
174Grant Hendriks (RSA) & Evan Jones (RSA) The Outliers0:41:36
175Johan Opperman (RSA) & Marthinus Van der Walt (RSA) Johan and Bert0:42:53
176Ralton Roebert (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Bolt & Nutter0:44:12
177Paul Brink (RSA) & Erik Knoetze (RSA) Morgenstermanne0:44:27
178Sander Silvis (RSA) & Frits Eloff (RSA) Mythbusters0:45:05
179Freddy Beukes (RSA) & Hilmar Von Mansberg (RSA) The Carrots0:45:08
180Zach De Beer (GBr) & Mike Wijnberg (GBr) The Bullets0:46:35
181Dieter Rothman (RSA) & Hennie Venter (RSA) FastenFurious0:47:03
182Robin Bairstow (Zam) & Zhann Meyer (RSA) Standard Chartered0:48:30
183Anders Molitano (RSA) & Nicholas Lees (RSA) AndNic0:48:35
184Mike Andrew (RSA) & David Campbell (RSA) Absa Capital Xerox West Rand0:49:07
185Ricus Nel (RSA) & Mario Greyling (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 20:49:12
186Daniel Pienaar (RSA) & Bennie Pienaar (RSA) Ducks MTB Team0:49:44
187John Flanigan (USA) & Ahmed Stowers (USA) Painted Turtles0:50:35
188Neville Murray (RSA) & Hambly Quantrill (RSA) The Bio Boys0:51:21
189Paulo Brand?o (Bra) & Antonio Villar (USA) Pelaggio Brasil0:52:26
190Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Double Doubell0:53:26
191Ricardo Garcia (Bra) & Marcelo Junior (Bra) Ciclistas da Terra0:54:19
192Christo Diedericks (RSA) & Wouter Steenkamp (RSA) Swak en Vermink0:55:00
193Rob Sedgwick (GBr) & Lee Alexander (GBr) Adrenalinmonkey0:55:44
194Gijsbert Valstar (Ned) & Karin Kuijper (Ned) Macnolia Holland0:56:03
195Angus Taylor (RSA) & David Cohen (Can) Fck Cancer1:00:08
196Jacques Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Mountjoy (RSA) Mad Truckers1:01:10
197Rudi Kleynhans (RSA) & Theunis Smal (RSA) Dehidrated Chain Breakers1:03:29
198Glen Grundy (RSA) & piet du toit (RSA) BMG Bombers1:48:21
199Jack Hyde (Swi) & Mervine Petzer (RSA) Biltong and Sprungli1:48:21

