The second prologue in the seven-year history of the Absa Cape Epic set the seeding order for tomorrow's stage 1. When the dust settled, Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander proved the fastest in the team time trial.

1200 racers from 54 countries raced in sunny weather over a fast, 27km circuit in Tokai Forest, part of the Table Mountain National Park.

Men's category

The men's category for the prologue was won by the South African / Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (team 36ONE Songo Specialized) in a time of 1:02.41. They were followed by Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of the Multivan Merida Biking team (1:04.23) with the Bulls team and three-time race winners Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm in third place (1:04.36). The South African 360LIFE team Kevin Evans and David George (1:04.51) and José Hermida and Ralph Näf (1:04.53)(Multivan Merida) were fourth and fifth.

"This course definitely suited us. It's the best stage we've ever had - we're cross country riders," said Stander. "It also suited our bikes. We were riding full suspension 29ers which helped us close time on the flat section.

"Susi (his team mate Christoph Sauser's nickname) was hurting me today and I had to slow him down a few times. Usually I lead at the start, but as soon as we hit the first climb he was leading and did so for about 80 percent of the way."

"We've never been as well-balanced and strong as a team," said Sauser. "To date I suffered through every time trial, but today went really well."

Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss of Multivan Merida Biking team finished second.

"Jochen is in really good shape. For half of the race, I struggled to stay on the back of his wheels," said Genze of his teammate. "I even had to call him back once or twice. On the second downhill I found my rhythm and could then keep up with him. It was a beautiful, technical route."

Käss added that he had prepared well in winter training on cross country skis in Livigno, Italy. "I'm very happy to be here and am in good shape. It's difficult to estimate how good your shape is until you get here."

Defending champion Karl Platt of the Bulls team enjoyed the wonderful atmosphere on the course. "People were shouting at us - it felt like the Tour de France. The race was excellent with lots of fun singletrack. And of course a podium finish is great. My legs aren't 150 percent yet, but we're happy. We look forward to rest of the race.

"This year is going to be the big 29er year. We developed our bikes last year especially for the Cape Epic and it felt really good on the singletrack," said Platt.





According to Hermida, who will be giving amateur riders a witty summary of the day's events in the dining marquees each evening, "It was a really good day for us. It's been a long time since we trained together, so we had to get our co-ordination together and it seemed to come easy. It was a good race and technical, which we like. It was a great feeling crossing the finish line and to be on the podium. So this year I'm not just here for entertainment, but to race."

Näf noted that Hermida is in really good shape. "He could go faster than me today and it was hard to stay with him. We're very pleased to be in the top five and proud of the other Multivan Merida team that finished in second place. Now we'll enjoy the race."

Women's category

Eva Lechner and Nathalie Schneitter (Team Colnago Arreghini Südtirol) won the women's category in a time of 1:20.20, ahead of Sally Bigham and Karien Van Jaarsveld (team USN) in a time of 1:26.38. Australian team adidas Naomi Hansen and Jodie Willett took honours in third place in 1:26.57.

"The prologue was so much fun. The course was nice and technical and kept us on our toes, with some really nice singletrack, drops, rocks, roots and sand - my partner also rode really well," said Bigham. "Apart from one little crash and problems with a chain, we really had fun. I felt fine power wise and am really looking forward to the next seven days."

Her teammate Karien van Jaarsveld also had fun. "I had a super ride with Sally. It's challenging to ride with an international rider such as Sally, but also a great privilege. She's very experienced and really good on the singletrack."

Hannele Steyn, a seven-time Cape Epic finisher of team Attix5 Ladies is riding with newcomer Leana de Jager this year and finished in 1:30.40. "I've done all the Cape Epics to date and find every year nerve-wrecking. I really enjoyed the vibe today and it was nice to see people on the course - it creates a fantastic atmosphere. This year, I'm not racing and look forward to giving back to the sport. We were riding at Leana's pace and it makes me proud to see people coming up."

For Australia's Niki Fisher of team Swell/Giant, it was good to get the prologue out of the way. "It was hard to ride aggressively as there were too many riders out there. It was a good challenge and one just had to stay patient. Compared to similar events in Australia, the Cape Epic is really huge. It's great fun, and I look forward to knuckling down tomorrow." With her team mate Jenni King, they finished in 1:31.27.

Tracy Moseley (Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief) had a wonderful day, finishing in 1:37.31. "The rest of the week will definitely be tougher. It's nice to finally be here and get going. The atmosphere is awesome - families are having picnics in the forest and we even passed two baboons which, of course, made my day."

For her riding partner Anka Martin, it was amazing. "We had tons of fun and enjoyed the heat. It's nice to get started as it takes those nerves away."

Master's category

The Masters category was won by the Juwi team made up of Carsten Bresser and Udo Boelts. Their winning time was 1:12.32. They were followed by Robert Sim and Doug Brown (team Robert Daniel) in 1:13.29 with Americans Dooley Thomas and Mike Hogan (team Singletrack.com/Justin's Nut Butter) in 1:16.26.

Seventeen-time World Cup Winner and Olympic medallist Thomas Frischknecht (Scott-Swisspower), one of the most prolific winners of cross country events of all time, said the prologue was a nice way to start. He and teammate Urs Gerig finished in 1:17.31. "It was great fun - and not too hard. It gave us time to get a feel for the bike. It's the perfect way to start the race. There was a great atmosphere with all the spectators along the route."

Mixed category

The Wheeler - BIXS team of Bärti Bucher and Esther Süss won the mixed category in 1:15.46, followed by Erika Kleinhans and Ariane Lüthi in 1;20.08. The Swiss team of Daniel Annaheim and Renata Bucher (Baumat / zaboobikes.com) finished in third place (1:20.31).

Esther Süss (Wheeler - BIXS) said, "It was fun. Tokai Forest is so cool. I can ride for hours and hours on this singletrack. It was still hard, but I feel so good. I finished strong and my legs feel great. I'm very happy as it means that my winter training worked. I'm excited for the race."

Bucher said, "First we had to walk uphill and then only the singletrack came. First work and then play! We had a very good start. The prologue is a great idea and makes it possible for many people to be part of it."

Ivonne Kraft (Raedisch Race) is looking forward to the first stage of the race. "Today was great fun. We missed a section and had to go back - we probably lost about 40 seconds. I'm riding with a new partner Peter Vesel, but I don't think that will be a problem. One needs to respect each other. We're all just doing our best, and I think Peter and I will ride well together." They finished in fourth place in 1;24.19.

Gisela Gartmair of Vau De Germany said, she "couldn't get going. My legs are stiff, so it was one of my worst days. Hopefully tomorrow is a better day. It was still an awesome experience and nice to be here."

Stage 1 starts and finishes in Saronsberg/Tulbagh and is a shade under 90km with 2050m of climbing, which may sound short but is not to be underestimated. The flat roads out of town leave few clues as to what is to come. Very soon, the short but incredibly steep, rough and loose climbs appear, and on the treacherous descents, volleyball-sized rocks and sand patches pock the little-used dual tracks. While the pros make short work of it, the first 50km may take backmarkers over five hours. The stage's last climb on some rough roads brings riders to the top of one of most precariously difficult downhills in the race - with large rocks, deep ruts and a sheer drop on the left.Results

General classification after prologue

Ladies general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) & Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:20:20 2 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) USN 0:06:18 3 Naomi Hansen (Aus) & Jodie Willett (Aus) Adidas 0:06:37 4 Hanlie Booyens (RSA) & Ischen Stopforth (RSA) ABSA aBreast 0:07:16 5 Selene Yeager (USA) & Cheryl Sornson (USA) CF 0:08:55 6 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) RSAWeb Ladies 0:09:26 7 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 Ladies 0:10:20 8 Niki Fisher (Aus) & Jenni King (Aus) Swell/Giant 0:11:07 9 Cathryn Zeglinski (Can) & Sabina Compassi (Swi) Northlands Medical Clinic 0:13:11 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) ASPEN 0:13:24 11 Katja Cauwenbergh (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2BIKERS ladies 0:15:28 12 Andrea Huser (Swi) & Christine Wyss (Swi) Bl?emlisalp 0:16:03 13 Anka Martin (USA) & Tracy Moseley (GBr) Downhillers for World Bicycle Relief 0:17:11 14 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Nikki Haywood (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:18:05 15 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Linda Davidson (Zim) Adidasmaidens 0:20:45 16 Desiree Loubser (RSA) & Marleen Lourens (RSA) Fairest Cape 0:23:49 17 Dawn Herbert (RSA) & Caren Mills (RSA) Rugged Roses 0:25:03 18 M?lanie Leveau (Fra) & Andrea Marcellini (Bra) Hora do blush 0:25:36 19 Michelle Harris (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 0:27:50 20 Eulogy Du Plessis (RSA) & Naomi Rothmann (RSA) JAG Ladies 'fuelled? by Woolworths 0:31:53

Mixed classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Berti Bucher (Swi) & Esther Suss (Swi) Wheeler - BiXS 1:15:46 2 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane L?thi (RSA) Contego/Giant/Sludge 0:04:22 3 Daniel Annaheim (Swi) & Renata Bucher (Swi) Baumat/zaboobikes.com 0:04:45 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Peter Vesel (Slo) Raedisch Race 0:08:33 5 Kerstin Brachtendorf (Ita) & Klaus Steinkeller (Aut) FIAT Rotwild 0:08:47 6 Yolande De Villiers (RSA) & Johan Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab/KTM 0:09:20 7 Jane Seggie (RSA) & Henning Van Wyk (RSA) Meridasa-Mixed 0:10:16 8 Carel Bosman (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub Peptopro 0:11:30 9 Gal Tsachor (Isr) & Idit Shub (Isr) CCC Trek israel 0:11:33 10 Inne Gantois (Bel) & Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) BAiK - Peak Performance Brugge 0:14:06 11 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) PeptoSport 0:14:33 12 Craig Beech (RSA) & Liz Ward (RSA) Life is still a beech 0:14:40 13 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Christelle Van Niekerk (Aus) Big Fat Bastards 0:16:41 14 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 0:19:21 15 Andrea Meier (Ger) & Sven Meier (Ger) soq.de - Speedzone 0:19:28 16 Beat Schaffner (Swi) & Christine Schaffner (Swi) Thoemus Racing 0:20:07 17 Verena Noller (RSA) & Guido Holz (Ger) Sportograf Rehidrat 0:23:14 18 Christiane Brenzel (RSA) & Andre Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 0:24:04 19 Danie Louw (RSA) & Jozanne Louw (RSA) LouwGear RE Foundation 0:24:05 20 Wessel Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Petruschka Constancon (RSA) JAG's Incredible's 0:24:05 21 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 0:24:20 22 Andr? Hauschke (Ger) & Gisela Gartmair (Ger) Vau De Germany 0:24:23 23 Raquel Gontijo (Bra) & helder carvalho (Por) Mountain Bike BH 0:25:00 24 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 0:25:16 25 Riaan Maree (RSA) & Miriam Stronkhorst (RSA) Tasol Solar 0:25:18 26 Katerina Slegrova (RSA) & Antonie Basson (RSA) Virgin Active 0:25:29 27 Jan-hendrik Hofmeyr (RSA) & Elsabe Hofmeyr (RSA) Generaal Bosvark 0:26:47 28 Carmen Muller (RSA) & Martin Hendriksen (RSA) Petal Powah 0:27:20 29 Calvyn Ferreira (RSA) & Sandra Ferreira (RSA) SJW Civils 0:28:14 30 Gillian Marnewick (RSA) & Rowland Visser (RSA) Faster than Chuck 0:28:29 31 Megan Simpson (RSA) & Carl Esterhuysen (RSA) Rubel Racing 0:29:00 32 Denise Shakeshaft (Ger) & Hugh Shakeshaft (Ger) Lambs Tail 0:29:31 33 Regula Batt (Swi) & Andreas Lenz (Swi) two for one 0:29:32 34 Colleen Jacobs (RSA) & Michael Jacobs (RSA) Lucky Valley Big Tree 0:30:27 35 Belinda Marais (RSA) & William Marais (RSA) SunScan 0:30:52 36 Rodney Stroud (GBr) & Kirsten Kingma (RSA) Clent Hills / Softek Ltd 0:31:00 37 Yvette Roberts (RSA) & Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) Fish & Chips 0:31:24 38 Toni Van Heerden (Aus) & Henry Van Heerden (Aus) Where's Marley? 0:31:57 39 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Catherine Labuschagne (RSA) Absalute Mud Movers 0:32:45 40 David Labuschagne (RSA) & Petro Labuschagne (RSA) Cycle Lab Centurion 0:34:28 41 Nicolette Wulfsohn (RSA) & Brett Simpson (RSA) TTFU 0:35:07 42 Claudia Tollendal (Bra) & Michel Fernandez (Cub) claudia 0:35:10 43 Caroline Meads (NZl) & Eric A De Boor (Swi) Fischer 0:36:22 44 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Anton Buter (GBr) Island Tribe Chick & Haggis 0:36:55 45 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) BUSHPIGS 0:37:24 46 Max Richner (Swi) & Birgit Richner (Swi) Methusalem 111 0:37:25 47 Irina Kukueva (Rus) & Valery Evgrafov (Rus) Valira 0:37:28 48 David Moseley (RSA) & Robyn Ellis (RSA) Sport24 Thumper Jumpers 0:38:23 49 Iris Kraemer (Ger) & Georg Schellhaas (Ger) Univega Pro Cycling 0:39:32 50 Nicky Webb (RSA) & Cecil Munch (RSA) Newbridge Mixed 0:39:55 51 Emma Clyde (RSA) & David Snyders (RSA) Blur 0:40:09 52 Jessica Knight (RSA) & John Knight (RSA) Knight Riders 0:40:12 53 Ian Martin (RSA) & Sam Moss (RSA) MAD Coach One Tandem 0:41:13 54 Kevin Skillicorn (RSA) & Bridgette Dresner (RSA) Chimaera 0:41:41 55 Leentie Mouton (RSA) & Dawie Griesel (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3 0:42:46 56 Annie Labuscagne (RSA) & Ross Douglas (RSA) As good as it gets 0:43:24 57 Dorothea K?ppe (Swi) & Patrick K?ppe (Swi) Alpine Sunshine 0:43:56 58 Ferdi Postma (RSA) & Melissa Steyn (RSA) Intertrans Oil SA 0:44:05 59 Harry Scheepers (RSA) & Doret Van Wyk (RSA) Twenty Ten Revenge 0:44:35 60 Lori Halwa (Can) & Mark Halwa (Can) Always Right & Always Wrong 0:45:59 61 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Thea-Mari van der Sandt (RSA) Absa Trailblazers 0:49:55 62 Sandra Maron (Mex) & Luis Pena (Mex) Sport Center Mexico 0:58:14 63 Idielle Walters (RSA) & Stewie Walters (RSA) Altitude 1:04:11