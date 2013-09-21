Image 1 of 2 Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) salutes another hill-top victory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Corset (Pensar SPM) climbs into the race lead (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) yet again proved to be the king of the mountain by claiming another Subaru National Road Series (NRS) hilltop victory, this time in Canberra at the National Capital Tour on Saturday.

Earle, the current NRS standing leader ahead of teammate Jack Haig, took line honours in the 120 kilometre road stage to Honeysuckle camping ground in solo fashion, breaking away inside the final five kilometres.

"I'm off to Europe next year [with Team Sky], so not quite heading off yet but it's a great way to begin to finish off the year," said Earle. "It's going to be my last year with this team and these guys so I'm really keen to finish on a high."

Earle crossed the line 30 seconds ahead of Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), with Jai Crawford (Huon-Genesys) a further 57 seconds back.

The gruelling ten kilometre ascent saw Earle and Crawford, who was part of the day's only breakaway, ride away together before they eventually split with Haig riding away from the remnants of the peloton to catch Crawford and to slot into second.

"Jack [Haig] just led me out into the climb after AJ [Anthony Giacoppo] and Sam [Davis] busted it on the front of the peloton for 40 or 50 kilometres that was pretty impressive.

"I rode across to the break and Jai [Crawford] took me up the road as much as he could before I went solid from there to get the win," Earle said.

Earle now leads the Tour by one minute and 15 seconds to Haig, while Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) sits in third place, one minute and 32 seconds back.

"We want to win this tour, so to go one, two and three in the stage today is great. Hopefully if we can back it up tomorrow we can win the tour. That will be a great confidence boost for everyone and good preparation for the Tour of Tasmania next weekend," Earle concluded.

The day began with a regular aggressive start as the peloton made its way out of Canberra and headed for the hills.

The action came when Budget Forklifts initiated a small breakaway group of five riders and took their chances on one of the early king of the mountain sections, and quickly gained a minute second advantage.

Jack Anderson, Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts), Crawford, Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) and Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain/Health) worked well together before Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) bridged the gap solo.

After 40km a chase group of six riders also joined the leaders, including two additional Budget riders, Alex Clements (Huon-Genesys), Miles Scotson (Euride Racing), Nick Woods and Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder).

A crash in the group left Anderson, Juel, Kauffman, Windsor, Bayly, Crawford and Cooper to fight it out, the group gaining over two and a half minutes on the field and looking threatening

With ten kilometres remaining, however, the peloton were within striking distance, allowing Earle, Haig, Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos), Jordan Davis (St George Skoda), to reach the breakaway

"[Our plan today] was just to make it hard basically," explained Anderson. "We all know Earle is a classy rider and probably one of the best hill climbers in Australia, Asia, possibly the world, so we had to try something different and put the pressure on early.

"That was the whole idea behind the tactics today. The team were unbelievable today," Anderson said.

Huon-Genesys now hold first, second and fourth on the overall classification with a road stage and a criterium still to be raced on the final day. Earle holds a one point lead in the sprint classification whilst Anderson has a two point buffer over Earle to wear the KOM jersey.

Jack Haig's two minute lead in the young rider classification is looking unassailable whilst his Huon-Genesys team have a strong five minute buffer over Budget Forklifts in the team classification.

Corset out climbs Garfoot

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) has taken out stage two in the National Capital Tour in Canberra with a dominating solo effort. After taking out the win on the hill-top finish Corset also moves into the overall lead in the Subaru National Road Series as she attempts to defend her 2012 crown.

"It means a lot to me to win this stage," said Corset. "I haven't been able to show my climbing abilities a lot during the year so I'm just happy to give it everything on the climb and get the win."

Corset attacked the whittled down peloton inside the final six kilometres with current NRS leader Katrin Garfoot doggedly holding her wheel. Corset continued to turn the screws with Garfoot eventually dropping off in the final five kilometres.

From there Corset soloed to the line 42 seconds in front of Garfoot with Rebecca Locke (Liv/Giant) rounding out the podium, a further two minutes and nine seconds down.

"I haven't really had the opportunity to race against Kat this year, and especially on the climbs, so I just wanted to prove that I was the better climber.

"I knew that she'd be glued to my wheel and follow everything so I just did my thing and kept attacking and she finally popped," continued Corset.

Three of the strongest women in the race in Corset, Garfoot and Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) formed a three woman breakaway at the 75 kilometre mark and gained a maximum lead of one minute before they were reeled in with 20km to race.

The reduced group remained together on the undulations heading to Tharwa before Corset rode away on the final ascent of the day.

"I tried to stay on her wheel to the end, but she got me on the final climb," Garfoot said. "She's just a stronger rider on the hills at the moment.

"On the steep sections I knew Ruth would attack, I tried to hang onto her wheel but she rode me off every time she attacked. I tried to come back at the end but I just didn't have it," Garfoot said.

Corset leads the tour by 42 seconds to Garfoot with Locke more than two minutes back with two stages remaining.

The women's and men's tours continue tomorrow with a double stage day including a road race around the parliamentary triangle before a criterium at Parliament House concludes the event.



Men - Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3:06:42 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:30 3 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:57 4 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:01:04 5 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:01:35 6 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:01:40 7 Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe 0:01:52 8 Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:02:04 9 Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3 10 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill 0:02:08 11 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 12 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:02:10 13 Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:02:29 14 Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:33 15 Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:02:38 16 Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:02:41 17 Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:03:01 18 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 19 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 0:03:07 20 James Szollosi (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:03:10 21 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:03:43 22 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 23 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 25 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts 26 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 27 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:03:47 28 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 29 Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 30 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:04:31 31 Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team 0:04:55 32 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:05:00 33 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 34 Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:05:56 35 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 0:06:40 37 Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:06:49 38 Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:07:08 39 Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 0:07:44 40 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:07:55 41 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:08:11 42 Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:08:59 43 Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:09:16 44 Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder 0:09:17 45 Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:09:49 46 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:09:56 47 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 48 Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 49 Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:09:59 50 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:10:59 51 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 52 Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:11:44 53 Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 0:12:02 54 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:12:36 55 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 56 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3 57 Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing 58 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 59 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3 60 William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 61 Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager 62 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 63 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 64 Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:13:11 65 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 66 Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:13:43 67 Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe 0:16:40 68 Alex Ball (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:16:55 69 David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare 70 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 71 Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 72 Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3 73 Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 74 Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 75 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 76 Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:17:00 77 James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 0:17:09 78 Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing 0:17:22 79 Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:18:16 80 Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:19:26 81 Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:19:57 82 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 83 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 0:19:59 84 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 85 Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 86 Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 87 Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 88 Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:22:06 89 Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:22:45 90 Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:27:01 91 Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:27:24 92 Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:27:37 93 Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 94 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:27:44 95 Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club 96 James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 97 Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 98 Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 99 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 100 Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 101 Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 102 Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 103 Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 104 Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 105 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 106 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 107 Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:29:46 108 Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing 109 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder 110 Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:31:31 111 David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:32:23 112 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:33:06 113 Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:33:37 114 Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 115 Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 116 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 117 Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 118 Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 0:34:06 119 Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:36:15 120 Laurent Groom (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:40:04 121 Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:40:19 122 Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 123 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 124 Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 125 Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 126 Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:40:47 127 Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:42:13 128 Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:42:58 129 Adam Allen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 130 Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 131 Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:46:27 132 Ryan Macanally (Qld) Euride Racing 0:55:53 133 Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe 134 Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:57:08 135 Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 136 Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 1:00:57 137 Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1:08:34 DNF Joshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts DNF Miles Scotson (SA) Euride Racing DNF Samuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team DNF Matt King (Qld) Vie13 Kustom Appare DNF Etienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare DNF Saxon Irvine (NSW) Good Brother Cafe DNS Julian Hamill (NSW) GPM Data#3 DNS Allan Sieper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - Yarramundi Reach Carpark # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3 2 3 Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3 1

Sprint 2 - Cotter Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 3 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

Sprint 3 - Gibralter Creek (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 pts 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 3 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 4 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 1

King of the Mountains - KOM 1 - Dairy Farmers Hill (Cat 5) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 pts 2 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 1

KOM 2 - Mt MacDonald (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 5 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 3 3 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2

KOM 3 - Three Sisters (Cat 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 3 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

KOM 4 - Pearce's Creek (Cat 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2 3 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1

KOM 5 - Gibralter Creek (Cat 2) - stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 pts 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 3 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 4 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 9:21:33 2 Budget Forklifts 0:05:28 3 Pro Team Downunder 0:06:48 4 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:08:44 5 St George Skoda HP Team 0:08:51 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:45 7 Rydges Capital Hill 0:14:21 8 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:15:52 9 Good Brother Cafe 0:19:07 10 Target Trek Racing Team 0:19:51 11 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:22:08 12 Suzuki Bontrager 0:23:43 13 Euride Racing 0:23:51 14 GPM Data#3 0:25:49 15 Vie13 Kustom Apparel 0:37:37 16 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:48:12 17 Canberra Cycling Club 0:51:14 18 Tiffen Cycling Team 0:52:22 19 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:55:48 20 Parramatta Race Team 0:57:18 21 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:57:25 22 Illawarra Cycle Club 1:00:12

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3:28:12 2 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:01:15 3 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:01:32 4 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:02:00 5 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:02:20 6 Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:02:38 7 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts 0:03:00 8 Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:03:06 9 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:03:13 10 Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe 0:03:19 11 Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:03:21 12 Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:03:26 13 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:03:30 14 Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:03:59 15 Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:04:06 16 Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts 0:04:27 17 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:04:38 18 Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:04:46 19 Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:04:47 20 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:04:50 21 James Szollosi (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:05:05 22 Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill 0:05:17 23 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:05:29 24 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:06:04 25 Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:06:18 26 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:06:50 27 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:06:52 28 Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:06:55 29 Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team 0:06:56 30 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:07:05 31 Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:08:13 32 Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:08:17 33 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:08:20 34 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:08:32 35 Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:08:38 36 Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts 0:09:02 37 Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts 0:09:30 38 Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 39 Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:09:47 40 Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:09:55 41 Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:07 42 Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 0:10:14 43 Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:10:30 44 Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:11:27 45 Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder 0:12:01 46 Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:12:45 47 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:12:58 48 Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:12:59 49 Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:13:22 50 Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:13:30 51 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:13:37 52 Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts 0:13:38 53 Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing 0:14:17 54 Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:14:22 55 Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:14:26 56 Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 57 Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:14:42 58 Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager 0:15:08 59 Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:15:10 60 Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:15:29 61 Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:15:52 62 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:15:58 63 Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:16:00 64 Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:16:15 65 William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 66 Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3 0:17:27 67 Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:19:16 68 Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:19:31 69 Alex Ball (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:19:44 70 Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:19:52 71 Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe 0:19:59 72 Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing 0:20:01 73 David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:20:34 74 James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe 0:20:35 75 John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:20:40 76 Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:20:53 77 Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing 0:21:31 78 Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:21:48 79 Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:21:52 80 Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:22:02 81 Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 0:22:04 82 Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:22:56 83 Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:23:04 84 Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:23:16 85 Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:23:42 86 Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 87 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:23:53 88 Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:25:07 89 Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:26:13 90 Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:29:14 91 Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:29:57 92 Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:29:59 93 Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:30:22 94 Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:30:23 95 Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:30:27 96 Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:30:33 97 Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club 0:30:36 98 Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 99 James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:30:45 100 Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:30:48 101 Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:31:04 102 Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:31:19 103 Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:31:36 104 Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:31:47 105 Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:32:28 106 Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team 0:32:38 107 Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder 0:33:01 108 Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:33:08 109 Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing 0:34:06 110 Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:35:53 111 Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:36:18 112 Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:36:41 113 David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:36:46 114 Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 0:37:11 115 Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:37:18 116 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:37:35 117 Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:38:29 118 William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team 0:38:40 119 Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:42:23 120 Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:42:37 121 Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare 0:43:17 122 Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:43:21 123 Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 0:44:16 124 Laurent Groom (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club 0:44:24 125 Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 0:45:45 126 Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:46:02 127 Adam Allen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:46:22 128 Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:46:35 129 Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club 0:47:20 130 Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 0:49:11 131 Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:51:08 132 Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe 0:56:30 133 Ryan Macanally (Qld) Euride Racing 1:00:38 134 Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:01:25 135 Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:02:50 136 Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team 1:07:00 137 Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1:13:50

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 pts 2 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 4 3 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 3 4 Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#3 3 5 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3 6 Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#3 2 7 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 1 8 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 1 9 Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#3 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts 11 pts 2 Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 9 3 Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 7 4 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 5 5 Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au 5 6 Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill 2 7 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers 3:29:27 2 Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder 0:02:06 3 Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:03:23 4 Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3 0:03:31 5 Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing 0:03:35 6 Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:04:49 7 Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:05:35 8 Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team 0:05:50 9 Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:07:05 10 Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing 0:07:17

Team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team 10:27:07 2 Budget Forklifts 0:05:32 3 Pro Team Downunder 0:09:21 4 St George Skoda HP Team 0:12:19 5 search2retain p/b health.com.au 0:14:08 6 Rydges Capital Hill 0:19:29 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:20:29 8 Sydney Uni Velo Racing 0:20:56 9 Good Brother Cafe 0:22:31 10 Euride Racing 0:23:36 11 Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team 0:24:39 12 Target Trek Racing Team 0:25:37 13 Suzuki Bontrager 0:29:40 14 GPM Data#3 0:31:49 15 Vie13 Kustom Apparel 0:42:18 16 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:55:28 17 Tiffen Cycling Team 0:58:49 18 Canberra Cycling Club 0:59:22 19 Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team 1:01:50 20 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team 1:02:37 21 Parramatta Race Team 1:06:58 22 Illawarra Cycle Club 1:07:30

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 3:51:21 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 0:00:42 3 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 0:02:06 4 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:02:09 5 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:20 6 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:02:31 7 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 0:02:34 8 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:45 9 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:03:26 10 Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:03:37 11 Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor 12 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:03:51 13 Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore 0:04:02 14 Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar 0:04:18 15 Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team 0:04:39 16 Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:04:44 17 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 18 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 0:04:52 19 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 0:05:05 20 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:06:55 21 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 22 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 0:07:41 23 Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant 0:13:18 24 Kristy Glover (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:13:32 25 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:13:58 26 Jessica Toghill (Qld) Ancare Australia 0:15:02 27 Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team 0:16:12 28 Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:18:47 29 Bethany Thompson (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 0:19:08 30 Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug 0:19:49 31 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:20:19 32 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager 0:24:22 33 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia 0:25:31 34 Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 0:25:50 35 Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 0:28:20 36 Hannah Geelan (SA) Specialized Securitor 0:28:27 37 Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia 0:33:17 38 Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 39 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 40 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 41 Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team 0:34:19 DNF Imogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor DNF Yvette Amaral (NSW) BOSS Racing Team DNF Peta Mullens (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team DNF Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team DNF Cheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster DNS Bridie O'Donnell (Vic) Total Rush Hyster

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - Yarramundi Reach Carpark # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 3 pts 2 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 2 3 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 1

Sprint 2 - Cotter Road # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 3 pts 2 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 2 3 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 1

Sprint 3 - Gibralter Creek (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 5 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 3 3 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 2 4 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1

Queen of the Mountains - QOM 1 - Dairy Farmers Hill (Cat 5) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 2 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 1

QOM 2 - Mt MacDonald (Cat 3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 5 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 3 3 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 2

QOM 3 - Three Sisters (Cat 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 2 3 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1

QOM 4 - Pearce's Creek (Cat 4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 2 3 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1

QOM 5 - Gibralter Creek (Cat 2) - stage finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 7 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 5 3 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 3 4 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pensar SPM Racing 11:40:56 2 Bicycle Superstore 0:02:14 3 Suzuki Bontrager 0:10:34 4 Holden Women Cycling Team 0:13:01 5 Liv / giant 0:16:12 6 Team Bikebug 0:22:53 7 BOSS Racing Team 0:31:01 8 Ancare Australia 1:06:57

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 3:51:03 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 0:00:48 3 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 0:02:21 4 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:02:26 5 Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:02:38 6 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:02:42 7 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 0:02:51 8 Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:03 9 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 0:03:44 10 Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:03:55 11 Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor 12 Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:04:09 13 Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore 0:04:20 14 Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar 0:04:36 15 Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team 0:04:57 16 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:05:01 17 Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:05:02 18 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 0:05:10 19 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 0:05:23 20 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:07:13 21 Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 22 Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant 0:07:59 23 Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant 0:13:36 24 Kristy Glover (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:13:50 25 Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:14:16 26 Jessica Toghill (Qld) Ancare Australia 0:15:20 27 Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team 0:16:30 28 Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore 0:19:05 29 Bethany Thompson (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 0:19:26 30 Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug 0:20:07 31 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:20:37 32 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager 0:24:40 33 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia 0:25:49 34 Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 0:26:08 35 Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team 0:28:38 36 Hannah Geelan (SA) Specialized Securitor 0:28:45 37 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 0:33:35 38 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 39 Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia 40 Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster 41 Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team 0:34:37

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 5 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 4 3 Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug 4 4 Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 3 5 Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug 3 6 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 2 7 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1 8 Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager 1

Queen of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 17 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar 11 3 Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 6 4 Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant 3 5 Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team 2 6 Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1 7 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team 3:54:47 2 Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing 0:01:17 3 Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug 0:01:26 4 Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team 0:16:53 5 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia 0:22:05 6 Hannah Geelan (SA) Specialized Securitor 0:25:01 7 Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team 0:30:53