Earle, Corset claim hill-top victories in Canberra

Huon-Genesys and Pensar SPM racing take commanding GC leads

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) salutes another hill-top victory

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) salutes another hill-top victory
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Corset (Pensar SPM) climbs into the race lead

Corset (Pensar SPM) climbs into the race lead
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Nathan Earle (Huon-Genesys) yet again proved to be the king of the mountain by claiming another Subaru National Road Series (NRS) hilltop victory, this time in Canberra at the National Capital Tour on Saturday.

Earle, the current NRS standing leader ahead of teammate Jack Haig, took line honours in the 120 kilometre road stage to Honeysuckle camping ground in solo fashion, breaking away inside the final five kilometres.

"I'm off to Europe next year [with Team Sky], so not quite heading off yet but it's a great way to begin to finish off the year," said Earle. "It's going to be my last year with this team and these guys so I'm really keen to finish on a high."

Earle crossed the line 30 seconds ahead of Jack Haig (Huon-Genesys), with Jai Crawford (Huon-Genesys) a further 57 seconds back.

The gruelling ten kilometre ascent saw Earle and Crawford, who was part of the day's only breakaway, ride away together before they eventually split with Haig riding away from the remnants of the peloton to catch Crawford and to slot into second.

"Jack [Haig] just led me out into the climb after AJ [Anthony Giacoppo] and Sam [Davis] busted it on the front of the peloton for 40 or 50 kilometres that was pretty impressive.

"I rode across to the break and Jai [Crawford] took me up the road as much as he could before I went solid from there to get the win," Earle said.

Earle now leads the Tour by one minute and 15 seconds to Haig, while Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos) sits in third place, one minute and 32 seconds back.

"We want to win this tour, so to go one, two and three in the stage today is great. Hopefully if we can back it up tomorrow we can win the tour. That will be a great confidence boost for everyone and good preparation for the Tour of Tasmania next weekend," Earle concluded.

The day began with a regular aggressive start as the peloton made its way out of Canberra and headed for the hills.

The action came when Budget Forklifts initiated a small breakaway group of five riders and took their chances on one of the early king of the mountain sections, and quickly gained a minute second advantage.

Jack Anderson, Kristian Juel (Budget Forklifts), Crawford, Andrew Roe (Euride Racing) and Cameron Bayly (Search2Retain/Health) worked well together before Joe Cooper (Huon-Genesys) bridged the gap solo.

After 40km a chase group of six riders also joined the leaders, including two additional Budget riders, Alex Clements (Huon-Genesys), Miles Scotson (Euride Racing), Nick Woods and Jayden Copp (Pro Team Downunder).

A crash in the group left Anderson, Juel, Kauffman, Windsor, Bayly, Crawford and Cooper to fight it out, the group gaining over two and a half minutes on the field and looking threatening

With ten kilometres remaining, however, the peloton were within striking distance, allowing Earle, Haig, Brodie Talbot (Racing Kangaroos), Jordan Davis (St George Skoda), to reach the breakaway

"[Our plan today] was just to make it hard basically," explained Anderson. "We all know Earle is a classy rider and probably one of the best hill climbers in Australia, Asia, possibly the world, so we had to try something different and put the pressure on early.

"That was the whole idea behind the tactics today. The team were unbelievable today," Anderson said.

Huon-Genesys now hold first, second and fourth on the overall classification with a road stage and a criterium still to be raced on the final day. Earle holds a one point lead in the sprint classification whilst Anderson has a two point buffer over Earle to wear the KOM jersey.

Jack Haig's two minute lead in the young rider classification is looking unassailable whilst his Huon-Genesys team have a strong five minute buffer over Budget Forklifts in the team classification.

Corset out climbs Garfoot

Ruth Corset (Pensar SPM) has taken out stage two in the National Capital Tour in Canberra with a dominating solo effort. After taking out the win on the hill-top finish Corset also moves into the overall lead in the Subaru National Road Series as she attempts to defend her 2012 crown.

"It means a lot to me to win this stage," said Corset. "I haven't been able to show my climbing abilities a lot during the year so I'm just happy to give it everything on the climb and get the win."

Corset attacked the whittled down peloton inside the final six kilometres with current NRS leader Katrin Garfoot doggedly holding her wheel. Corset continued to turn the screws with Garfoot eventually dropping off in the final five kilometres.

From there Corset soloed to the line 42 seconds in front of Garfoot with Rebecca Locke (Liv/Giant) rounding out the podium, a further two minutes and nine seconds down.

"I haven't really had the opportunity to race against Kat this year, and especially on the climbs, so I just wanted to prove that I was the better climber.

"I knew that she'd be glued to my wheel and follow everything so I just did my thing and kept attacking and she finally popped," continued Corset.

Three of the strongest women in the race in Corset, Garfoot and Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) formed a three woman breakaway at the 75 kilometre mark and gained a maximum lead of one minute before they were reeled in with 20km to race.

The reduced group remained together on the undulations heading to Tharwa before Corset rode away on the final ascent of the day.

"I tried to stay on her wheel to the end, but she got me on the final climb," Garfoot said. "She's just a stronger rider on the hills at the moment.

"On the steep sections I knew Ruth would attack, I tried to hang onto her wheel but she rode me off every time she attacked. I tried to come back at the end but I just didn't have it," Garfoot said.

Corset leads the tour by 42 seconds to Garfoot with Locke more than two minutes back with two stages remaining.

The women's and men's tours continue tomorrow with a double stage day including a road race around the parliamentary triangle before a criterium at Parliament House concludes the event.

Men - Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers3:06:42
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:30
3Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:57
4Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:01:04
5Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:01:35
6Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:01:40
7Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe0:01:52
8Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:02:04
9Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#3
10Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill0:02:08
11Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
12Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:02:10
13Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:02:29
14Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:33
15Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:02:38
16Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:02:41
17Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:03:01
18Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
19Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts0:03:07
20James Szollosi (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:03:10
21Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:43
22Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
23Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
25Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts
26Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
27Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:03:47
28Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
29Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au
30Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:04:31
31Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:55
32Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:00
33Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
34Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:05:56
35Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe0:06:40
37Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:06:49
38Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:07:08
39Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:07:44
40Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:07:55
41Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:08:11
42Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:08:59
43Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:09:16
44Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder0:09:17
45Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:09:49
46Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:09:56
47Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
48Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
49Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:09:59
50Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:10:59
51Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
52Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:11:44
53Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe0:12:02
54Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#30:12:36
55Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
56Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#3
57Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing
58Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
59Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#3
60William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
61Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager
62Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
63Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts
64Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:13:11
65Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team
66Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:13:43
67Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe0:16:40
68Alex Ball (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:16:55
69David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare
70Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team
71Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
72Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#3
73Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
74Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team
75John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
76Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:17:00
77James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe0:17:09
78Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing0:17:22
79Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:18:16
80Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:19:26
81Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:19:57
82Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
83Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing0:19:59
84Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers
85Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
86Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team
87Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare
88Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:22:06
89Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:22:45
90Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:27:01
91Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:27:24
92Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:27:37
93Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
94Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:27:44
95Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club
96James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
97Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
98Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
99Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
100Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
101Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing
102Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
103Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
104Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
105Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
106Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
107Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:29:46
108Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing
109Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder
110Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:31:31
111David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:32:23
112Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:33:06
113Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#30:33:37
114Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
115Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
116William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
117Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
118Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:34:06
119Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#30:36:15
120Laurent Groom (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:40:04
121Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:40:19
122Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare
123Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
124Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team
125Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
126Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:40:47
127Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:42:13
128Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:42:58
129Adam Allen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
130Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club
131Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:46:27
132Ryan Macanally (Qld) Euride Racing0:55:53
133Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe
134Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:57:08
135Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team
136Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team1:00:57
137Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au1:08:34
DNFJoshua Prete (Qld) Budget Forklifts
DNFMiles Scotson (SA) Euride Racing
DNFSamuel Layzell (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
DNFMatt King (Qld) Vie13 Kustom Appare
DNFEtienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare
DNFSaxon Irvine (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
DNSJulian Hamill (NSW) GPM Data#3
DNSAllan Sieper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - Yarramundi Reach Carpark
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#33pts
2Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#32
3Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#31

Sprint 2 - Cotter Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts3pts
2Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2
3Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au1

Sprint 3 - Gibralter Creek (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers5pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers3
3Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2
4Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill1

King of the Mountains - KOM 1 - Dairy Farmers Hill (Cat 5)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2pts
2Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill1

KOM 2 - Mt MacDonald (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts5pts
2Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au3
3Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2

KOM 3 - Three Sisters (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts3pts
2Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2
3Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au1

KOM 4 - Pearce's Creek (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts3pts
2Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2
3Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au1

KOM 5 - Gibralter Creek (Cat 2) - stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers7pts
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers5
3Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers3
4Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team9:21:33
2Budget Forklifts0:05:28
3Pro Team Downunder0:06:48
4search2retain p/b health.com.au0:08:44
5St George Skoda HP Team0:08:51
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:45
7Rydges Capital Hill0:14:21
8Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:15:52
9Good Brother Cafe0:19:07
10Target Trek Racing Team0:19:51
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:22:08
12Suzuki Bontrager0:23:43
13Euride Racing0:23:51
14GPM Data#30:25:49
15Vie13 Kustom Apparel0:37:37
16Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:48:12
17Canberra Cycling Club0:51:14
18Tiffen Cycling Team0:52:22
19Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:55:48
20Parramatta Race Team0:57:18
21Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:57:25
22Illawarra Cycle Club1:00:12

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers3:28:12
2Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:01:15
3Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:01:32
4Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:02:00
5Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:02:20
6Nathan Elliott (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:02:38
7Samuel Horgan (NZl) Budget Forklifts0:03:00
8Jordan Davies (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:03:06
9Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:03:13
10Timothy Cameron (ACT) Good Brother Cafe0:03:19
11Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:03:21
12Jayden Copp (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:03:26
13Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:03:30
14Eric Sheppard (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:03:59
15Brendan Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:04:06
16Marc Williams (ACT) Budget Forklifts0:04:27
17Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:04:38
18Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#30:04:46
19Cameron Ivory (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:04:47
20Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:04:50
21James Szollosi (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:05:05
22Josh Aldridge (NZl) Rydges Capital Hill0:05:17
23Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:05:29
24Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:06:04
25Tamas Allenby (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:06:18
26Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:06:50
27Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:52
28Craig Cooke (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:06:55
29Mark Jamieson (Tas) Target Trek Racing Team0:06:56
30Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:07:05
31Rowan Dever (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:08:13
32Kyle Bridgwood (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:08:17
33Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:08:20
34Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:08:32
35Stuart Smith (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:08:38
36Kristian Juel (Qld) Budget Forklifts0:09:02
37Jacob Kauffmann (NSW) Budget Forklifts0:09:30
38Luke Cridland (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
39Alexander Morgan (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:09:47
40Mathew Marshall (Qld) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:09:55
41Mitchell Cooper (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:07
42Mark Crawford (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:10:14
43Benjamin Harvey (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:10:30
44Ronald Visser (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:11:27
45Nicholas Woods (NSW) Pro Team Downunder0:12:01
46Lucas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:12:45
47Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:12:58
48Samuel Davis (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:12:59
49Stuart Shaw (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:13:22
50Thomas Palmer (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:13:30
51Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:13:37
52Karl Evans (SA) Budget Forklifts0:13:38
53Robert Mccarthy (SA) Euride Racing0:14:17
54Keegan Aitchison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:14:22
55Daniel Bonello (NSW) GPM Data#30:14:26
56Samuel Burston (NSW) Good Brother Cafe
57Jay Dutton (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:14:42
58Josh Berry (NSW) Suzuki Bontrager0:15:08
59Vaughan Bowman (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:15:10
60Jack McCulloch (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:15:29
61Samuel Volkers (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:15:52
62Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#30:15:58
63Elliot Kippen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:16:00
64Craig Hutton (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:16:15
65William Andersson (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill
66Alastair Loutit (ACT) GPM Data#30:17:27
67Matthew Rizzuto (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:19:16
68Daniel O'keefe (NSW) GPM Data#30:19:31
69Alex Ball (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:19:44
70Thomas Hamilton (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:19:52
71Alex Quirk (Qld) Good Brother Cafe0:19:59
72Brad Davies (SA) Euride Racing0:20:01
73David Parker (ACT) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:20:34
74James Swadling (NSW) Good Brother Cafe0:20:35
75John Peppard (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:20:40
76Alex Clements (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers0:20:53
77Andrew Roe (SA) Euride Racing0:21:31
78Dylan Cooper (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:21:48
79Scott Harrison (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:21:52
80Tristan Cardew (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:22:02
81Thomas Patton (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:22:04
82Guy Brown (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:22:56
83Stephen Isbel (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:23:04
84Jason Chalker (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:23:16
85Michael Hosking (Vic) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:23:42
86Alexander Malone (NSW) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
87Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:23:53
88Michael Rice (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:25:07
89Nathan Booth (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:26:13
90Nicholas Yallouris (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:29:14
91Brad Hannaford (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:29:57
92Joel Strachan (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:29:59
93Ivan Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:30:22
94Tristan Dimmock (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:30:23
95Joshua Cornish (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:30:27
96Christopher Aitken (NSW) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:30:33
97Kenneth Webster (NSW) Canberra Cycling Club0:30:36
98Joel Walsh (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club
99James Toole (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:30:45
100Chris Filiatrault (ACT) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:30:48
101Jared Greenville (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:31:04
102Eamonn Bell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:31:19
103Tristan Bauer (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:31:36
104Peter Smith (Vic) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:31:47
105Tom Petty (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:32:28
106Benjamin Carmody (ACT) Tiffen Cycling Team0:32:38
107Sean Whitfield (ACT) Pro Team Downunder0:33:01
108Daryl Purches (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:33:08
109Russell Gill (SA) Euride Racing0:34:06
110Kris Johnston (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:35:53
111Mark Jewell (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:36:18
112Ian Gardiner (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:36:41
113David Bleakley (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:36:46
114Harrison Bailey (NSW) Parramatta Race Team0:37:11
115Alex Hersey (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:37:18
116Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:37:35
117Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#30:38:29
118William Derham (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team0:38:40
119Dave Brown (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:42:23
120Anthony Murray (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:42:37
121Karl Michelin-Beard (NSW) Vie13 Kustom Appare0:43:17
122Cameron Harrison (NSW) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:43:21
123Dillon Bennett (NZl) Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team0:44:16
124Laurent Groom (NSW) Illawarra Cycle Club0:44:24
125Zachary Baker (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill0:45:45
126Douglas Freeburn (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:46:02
127Adam Allen (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:46:22
128Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#30:46:35
129Ben Marshall (ACT) Canberra Cycling Club0:47:20
130Alex Grunke (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team0:49:11
131Jing Long The (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:51:08
132Nick Bensley (Vic) Good Brother Cafe0:56:30
133Ryan Macanally (Qld) Euride Racing1:00:38
134Riley Maule (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:01:25
135Aaron Piper (Qld) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:02:50
136Simon Hammond (NSW) Parramatta Race Team1:07:00
137Kee Meng Ang (SIN) search2retain p/b health.com.au1:13:50

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers5pts
2Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers4
3Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts3
4Scott Law (NSW) GPM Data#33
5Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers3
6Joshua Taylor (NSW) GPM Data#32
7Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill1
8Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au1
9Jake Magee (NSW) GPM Data#31

King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Anderson (Qld) Budget Forklifts11pts
2Nathan Earle (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers9
3Jai Crawford (Tas) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers7
4Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers5
5Cameron Bayly (SA) search2retain p/b health.com.au5
6Brodie Talbot (NSW) Rydges Capital Hill2
7Joseph Cooper (NZl) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Vic) Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers3:29:27
2Jacob Restall (Qld) Pro Team Downunder0:02:06
3Oscar Stevenson (Vic) Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:03:23
4Jesse Ewart (NSW) GPM Data#30:03:31
5Harry Carpenter (SA) Euride Racing0:03:35
6Patrick Sharpe (NSW) Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:04:49
7Lachlan Edwards (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:05:35
8Samuel Nelson (NSW) St George Skoda HP Team0:05:50
9Alistair Donohoe (Vic) search2retain p/b health.com.au0:07:05
10Alex Edmondson (SA) Euride Racing0:07:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Huon Salmon-Genesys Wealth Advisers Pro Cycling Team10:27:07
2Budget Forklifts0:05:32
3Pro Team Downunder0:09:21
4St George Skoda HP Team0:12:19
5search2retain p/b health.com.au0:14:08
6Rydges Capital Hill0:19:29
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:20:29
8Sydney Uni Velo Racing0:20:56
9Good Brother Cafe0:22:31
10Euride Racing0:23:36
11Jayco/Apollo VIS Men's Road Team0:24:39
12Target Trek Racing Team0:25:37
13Suzuki Bontrager0:29:40
14GPM Data#30:31:49
15Vie13 Kustom Apparel0:42:18
16Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:55:28
17Tiffen Cycling Team0:58:49
18Canberra Cycling Club0:59:22
19Subaru/Albion Cycles NRS Development Team1:01:50
20Data#3 Cisco Racing Team1:02:37
21Parramatta Race Team1:06:58
22Illawarra Cycle Club1:07:30

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing3:51:21
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar0:00:42
3Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant0:02:06
4Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:02:09
5Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:02:20
6Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:02:31
7Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team0:02:34
8Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:02:45
9Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:03:26
10Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:03:37
11Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
12Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team0:03:51
13Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore0:04:02
14Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar0:04:18
15Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:39
16Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:04:44
17Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing
18Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug0:04:52
19Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug0:05:05
20Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:06:55
21Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
22Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant0:07:41
23Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant0:13:18
24Kristy Glover (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:13:32
25Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:13:58
26Jessica Toghill (Qld) Ancare Australia0:15:02
27Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team0:16:12
28Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:18:47
29Bethany Thompson (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:19:08
30Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug0:19:49
31Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:20:19
32Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager0:24:22
33Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia0:25:31
34Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:25:50
35Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:28:20
36Hannah Geelan (SA) Specialized Securitor0:28:27
37Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia0:33:17
38Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
39Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
40Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
41Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team0:34:19
DNFImogen Vize (NSW) Specialized Securitor
DNFYvette Amaral (NSW) BOSS Racing Team
DNFPeta Mullens (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFRuby Greig-Hurtig (Vic) Target Trek Racing Team
DNFCheryl Hulskamp (ACT) Total Rush Hyster
DNSBridie O'Donnell (Vic) Total Rush Hyster

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 - Yarramundi Reach Carpark
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager3pts
2Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug2
3Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager1

Sprint 2 - Cotter Road
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug3pts
2Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug2
3Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar1

Sprint 3 - Gibralter Creek (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing5pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar3
3Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant2
4Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing1

Queen of the Mountains - QOM 1 - Dairy Farmers Hill (Cat 5)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing2pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar1

QOM 2 - Mt MacDonald (Cat 3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing5pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar3
3Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team2

QOM 3 - Three Sisters (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team3pts
2Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing2
3Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing1

QOM 4 - Pearce's Creek (Cat 4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team3pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar2
3Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing1

QOM 5 - Gibralter Creek (Cat 2) - stage finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing7pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar5
3Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant3
4Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing11:40:56
2Bicycle Superstore0:02:14
3Suzuki Bontrager0:10:34
4Holden Women Cycling Team0:13:01
5Liv / giant0:16:12
6Team Bikebug0:22:53
7BOSS Racing Team0:31:01
8Ancare Australia1:06:57

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing3:51:03
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar0:00:48
3Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant0:02:21
4Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:02:26
5Felicity Wardlaw (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:02:38
6Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:02:42
7Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team0:02:51
8Lisa Keeling (ACT) Bicycle Superstore0:03:03
9Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team0:03:44
10Laura Meadley (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:03:55
11Cassandra Dodd (Qld) Specialized Securitor
12Jemma Brown (Qld) Holden Women Cycling Team0:04:09
13Lisa Barry (NSW) Bicycle Superstore0:04:20
14Kirsten Howard (NSW) Siren Bar0:04:36
15Joanne Tralaggan (NSW) Target Trek Racing Team0:04:57
16Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:05:01
17Nicole Moerig (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:05:02
18Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug0:05:10
19Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug0:05:23
20Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:07:13
21Emma Viotto (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager
22Naomi Williams (Vic) Liv / giant0:07:59
23Justyna Lubkowski (Vic) Liv / giant0:13:36
24Kristy Glover (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:13:50
25Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:14:16
26Jessica Toghill (Qld) Ancare Australia0:15:20
27Rachel Ward (Vic) BOSS Racing Team0:16:30
28Carley Mckay (Vic) Bicycle Superstore0:19:05
29Bethany Thompson (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:19:26
30Annabel Cox (SA) Team Bikebug0:20:07
31Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:20:37
32Chloe McIntosh (Vic) Suzuki Bontrager0:24:40
33Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia0:25:49
34Kelly Bartlett (Vic) Total Rush Hyster0:26:08
35Deciana Speckmann (ACT) BOSS Racing Team0:28:38
36Hannah Geelan (SA) Specialized Securitor0:28:45
37Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager0:33:35
38Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug
39Helene Blackwell (ACT) Ancare Australia
40Josie Simpson (Vic) Total Rush Hyster
41Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team0:34:37

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing5pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar4
3Sarah Roy (NSW) Team Bikebug4
4Rebecca Wiasak (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager3
5Brittany Lindores (ACT) Team Bikebug3
6Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant2
7Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing1
8Ailie McDonald (ACT) Suzuki Bontrager1

Queen of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Corset (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing17pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Qld) Siren Bar11
3Rebecca Heath (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team6
4Rebecca Locke (Vic) Liv / giant3
5Sophie Mackay (NSW) BOSS Racing Team2
6Zoe Watters (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing1
7Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Mundy (SA) Jayco/Apollo VIS Women's Road Team3:54:47
2Jenelle Crooks (Qld) Pensar SPM Racing0:01:17
3Ellen Skerritt (Qld) Team Bikebug0:01:26
4Shannon Malseed (Vic) Holden Women Cycling Team0:16:53
5Lauretta Hanson (Vic) Ancare Australia0:22:05
6Hannah Geelan (SA) Specialized Securitor0:25:01
7Alice Wallett (ACT) Target Trek Racing Team0:30:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pensar SPM Racing11:40:56
2Bicycle Superstore
3Suzuki Bontrager0:10:34
4Holden Women Cycling Team0:13:01
5Liv / giant0:16:12
6Team Bikebug0:22:53
7BOSS Racing Team0:31:01
8Ancare Australia1:06:57

 

