Rochette wins Canadian 'cross title
Ruby West wins U23 championship
Elite Women: Peterborough -
Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever Specialized) won her second title in less than a week, when she took the Canadian Elite women's cyclo-cross championship on Saturday, in Peterborough, Ontario, after previously winning the Pan American title.
After snow and rain the previous day, riders woke to sun and bitterly cold winds on race day, taking the windchill value to -8C, with blowing snow squalls thrown in for good measure.
"It was cold out there," agreed Rochette, "but it was perfect for the Canadian national championships. It is a challenge riding in the cold - it's difficult for the breathing and you tighten up ... you just have to keep pushing hard because that is the only thing that will warm you up. The track was muddy, but it was so cold that it was starting to freeze; some turns were slippery mud, some were icy ... it was a challenge all race."
Rochette took the lead in the first kilometre and never looked back, eventually winning by over a minute. Behind, mountain bikers Jenn Jackson (AWI Racing p/b The Crank and Sprocket) and Sandra Walter (Liv Cycling Canada) battled for silver all race, with Jackson eventually pulling clear in the final lap.
Elite Women Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:45:48
|2
|Jenn Jackson (Can)
|0:01:34
|3
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:01:45
|4
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|0:02:17
|5
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:04:35
|6
|Jasmin Duehring (Can)
|0:04:49
|7
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:04:50
|8
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:06:09
|9
|Natascha Piciga (Can)
|0:06:18
|10
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|0:07:54
|11
|Helena Coney (Can)
|12
|Shantel Koenig (Can)
|13
|Alana Heise (Can)
|14
|Anna Schappert (Can)
|15
|Jodi Wendland (Can)
|16
|Emily Flynn (Can)
|17
|Jill Messier (Can)
|18
|Jenny Leblanc (Can)
|19
|Nicola Coles (Can)
|DNS
|Carolyn Smith (Can)
|DNS
|Evelyn Sifton (Can)
U23 Women Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruby West (Can)
|0:38:41
|2
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|0:01:37
|3
|Laurie Arseneault (Can)
|0:01:47
|4
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|0:01:59
|5
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|0:02:12
|6
|Emilly Johnston (Can)
|0:02:41
|7
|Nicole Bradbury (Can)
|0:04:07
|8
|Holly Henry (Can)
|0:04:20
|9
|Maude Plouffe (Can)
|0:04:30
|10
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|0:04:58
|11
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can)
|0:06:17
|12
|Mireille Larose Gingras (Can)
|0:06:57
|13
|Kaitlyn Shikaze (Can)
|0:07:35
|14
|Juliann Vanderhaegen (USA)
|0:08:30
|15
|Elizabeth Archbold (Can)
|0:10:14
|16
|Claire Steciuk (Can)
|17
|Carys Reid (Can)
|18
|Elizabeth Gin (Can)
|DNF
|Tara Black (Can)
|DNS
|Erica Leonard (Can)
