Image 1 of 5 Elite Women’s podium: l to r- Jenn Jackson, Maghalie Rochette, Sandra Walter (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 5 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever pb Specialized) get the hole shot at the start of the elite women’s race (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 5 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever pb Specialized) on the barriers (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 5 Sandra Walter (LIV Cycling Canada) leading Jenn Jackson (AWI Racing) on the run up (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 5 Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever pb Specialized) wins (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Maghalie Rochette (CX Fever Specialized) won her second title in less than a week, when she took the Canadian Elite women's cyclo-cross championship on Saturday, in Peterborough, Ontario, after previously winning the Pan American title.

After snow and rain the previous day, riders woke to sun and bitterly cold winds on race day, taking the windchill value to -8C, with blowing snow squalls thrown in for good measure.

"It was cold out there," agreed Rochette, "but it was perfect for the Canadian national championships. It is a challenge riding in the cold - it's difficult for the breathing and you tighten up ... you just have to keep pushing hard because that is the only thing that will warm you up. The track was muddy, but it was so cold that it was starting to freeze; some turns were slippery mud, some were icy ... it was a challenge all race."

Rochette took the lead in the first kilometre and never looked back, eventually winning by over a minute. Behind, mountain bikers Jenn Jackson (AWI Racing p/b The Crank and Sprocket) and Sandra Walter (Liv Cycling Canada) battled for silver all race, with Jackson eventually pulling clear in the final lap.

Elite Women Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:45:48 2 Jenn Jackson (Can) 0:01:34 3 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:01:45 4 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 0:02:17 5 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:04:35 6 Jasmin Duehring (Can) 0:04:49 7 Natasha Elliott (Can) 0:04:50 8 Haley Smith (Can) 0:06:09 9 Natascha Piciga (Can) 0:06:18 10 Siobhan Kelly (Can) 0:07:54 11 Helena Coney (Can) 12 Shantel Koenig (Can) 13 Alana Heise (Can) 14 Anna Schappert (Can) 15 Jodi Wendland (Can) 16 Emily Flynn (Can) 17 Jill Messier (Can) 18 Jenny Leblanc (Can) 19 Nicola Coles (Can) DNS Carolyn Smith (Can) DNS Evelyn Sifton (Can)

U23 Women Results