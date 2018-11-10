Trending

Holmgren dominates in Canadian U23 'cross champs

Auclair, Disera round out podium

Gunnar Holmgren solos to the win

(Image credit: Martin Labelle)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunnar Holmgren (Can)0:53:04
2Raphael Auclair (Can)0:01:27
3Quinton Disera (Can)0:01:33
4Tyler Clark (Can)0:01:56
5Nicholas Diniz (Can)0:02:54
6Brody Sanderson (Can)0:03:09
7Tyler Orschel (Can)0:03:27
8Calvin Loney (Can)0:07:22
9Emile Hamm (Can)0:08:15
10Malcolm Barton (Can)
11Darren De Ruiter (Can)

