Holmgren dominates in Canadian U23 'cross champs
Auclair, Disera round out podium
U23 Men: Peterborough -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gunnar Holmgren (Can)
|0:53:04
|2
|Raphael Auclair (Can)
|0:01:27
|3
|Quinton Disera (Can)
|0:01:33
|4
|Tyler Clark (Can)
|0:01:56
|5
|Nicholas Diniz (Can)
|0:02:54
|6
|Brody Sanderson (Can)
|0:03:09
|7
|Tyler Orschel (Can)
|0:03:27
|8
|Calvin Loney (Can)
|0:07:22
|9
|Emile Hamm (Can)
|0:08:15
|10
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|11
|Darren De Ruiter (Can)
