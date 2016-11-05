Aaron Schooler in the chase for 2nd. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada) won the elite men's national title at the Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships held in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Sunday. He finished 22 seconds ahead of teammate Aaron Schooler and 38 seconds ahead of multiple-time champion Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing).

Martin attacked a leading group with two laps to go and quickly gained 10 seconds. In the two-man chase, Kabush crashed and Schooler went on to take second place, leaving the former champion in third place.

Defending champion Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) finished sixth.

