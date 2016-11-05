Trending

Jeremy Martin beats teammate Schooler to win Canadian cyclo-cross title

Kabush third in Sherbrooke

Aaron Schooler in the chase for 2nd.

Aaron Schooler in the chase for 2nd.
(Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca)

Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada) won the elite men's national title at the Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships held in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Sunday. He finished 22 seconds ahead of teammate Aaron Schooler and 38 seconds ahead of multiple-time champion Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing).

Martin attacked a leading group with two laps to go and quickly gained 10 seconds. In the two-man chase, Kabush crashed and Schooler went on to take second place, leaving the former champion in third place.

Defending champion Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) finished sixth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérémy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada)0:56:27
2Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team Canada)0:00:22
3Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)0:00:38
4Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau)0:01:10
5Michael van den Ham (Garneau - Easton Cycling)0:01:31
6Raphael Gagné (Cannondale)0:01:48
7Andrew L Esperance (Norco Factory Team)0:02:10
8Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone D alma)0:02:42
9Craig Richey (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
10Derrick St John (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)0:03:29
11Marc-André Daigle (Garneau - Easton Cycling)0:03:45
12Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)0:05:25
13Alexandre Vialle (Specialized Canada)0:05:44
14Tyler Medaglia (Bike Monkey Nova Scotia)0:06:02
15Osmond Bakker (Wheels of Bloor)0:06:15
16Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Pivot Cycles - On The Edge Canada)0:06:27
17Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:08:05
18Aroussen Laflamme (Trek-GPL)0:08:25
19Félix Côté Bouvette (Veloselect)0:09:00
20Sylvain Jean (Mad Alchemy)0:09:06
21Etienne Moreau (Garneau-Québec)0:09:18
22Jon Burgess (Team Nova Scotia)0:09:47
23Anton Varabei (Realdeal/DOrnellas p/b Garneau)0:10:01
24Chris Barson (Coachchris.ca/Joe Rousseau/Garneau)0:10:02
25David Maltais (Garneau-Québec)0:11:11
26Martin Gilbert (Independent)
27Matt Surch (Tekne Cycle Club)
28Antoine Proulx (Vélo Plein Air)
29William Goodfellow (Independent)
30Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy)
31Peter Mancini (Independent)
32Jean-Francois Laroche (Independent)
33Nicolas Côté (Ibike)
34Alexis Lepage (Independent)
35Sean Poulter (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
36Martial Lavoie (Proco Tourcom)
37Jan Goh (Bikurious Racing Collective)
DNFChristopher Mitchell (Thunder Bay Cycling Club)
DNSJacques Cormier (Midweek Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews