Jeremy Martin beats teammate Schooler to win Canadian cyclo-cross title
Kabush third in Sherbrooke
Jeremy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada) won the elite men's national title at the Canadian Cyclo-cross Championships held in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Sunday. He finished 22 seconds ahead of teammate Aaron Schooler and 38 seconds ahead of multiple-time champion Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing).
Martin attacked a leading group with two laps to go and quickly gained 10 seconds. In the two-man chase, Kabush crashed and Schooler went on to take second place, leaving the former champion in third place.
Defending champion Raphael Gagne (Cannondale) finished sixth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérémy Martin (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:56:27
|2
|Aaron Schooler (Focus CX Team Canada)
|0:00:22
|3
|Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox Racing)
|0:00:38
|4
|Mark McConnell (Hot Sauce Cycling X Garneau)
|0:01:10
|5
|Michael van den Ham (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
|0:01:31
|6
|Raphael Gagné (Cannondale)
|0:01:48
|7
|Andrew L Esperance (Norco Factory Team)
|0:02:10
|8
|Léandre Bouchard (Cyclone D alma)
|0:02:42
|9
|Craig Richey (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
|10
|Derrick St John (Van Dessel p/b Hyperthreads)
|0:03:29
|11
|Marc-André Daigle (Garneau - Easton Cycling)
|0:03:45
|12
|Evan McNeely (Norco Factory Team)
|0:05:25
|13
|Alexandre Vialle (Specialized Canada)
|0:05:44
|14
|Tyler Medaglia (Bike Monkey Nova Scotia)
|0:06:02
|15
|Osmond Bakker (Wheels of Bloor)
|0:06:15
|16
|Mathieu Bélanger-Barrette (Pivot Cycles - On The Edge Canada)
|0:06:27
|17
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
|0:08:05
|18
|Aroussen Laflamme (Trek-GPL)
|0:08:25
|19
|Félix Côté Bouvette (Veloselect)
|0:09:00
|20
|Sylvain Jean (Mad Alchemy)
|0:09:06
|21
|Etienne Moreau (Garneau-Québec)
|0:09:18
|22
|Jon Burgess (Team Nova Scotia)
|0:09:47
|23
|Anton Varabei (Realdeal/DOrnellas p/b Garneau)
|0:10:01
|24
|Chris Barson (Coachchris.ca/Joe Rousseau/Garneau)
|0:10:02
|25
|David Maltais (Garneau-Québec)
|0:11:11
|26
|Martin Gilbert (Independent)
|27
|Matt Surch (Tekne Cycle Club)
|28
|Antoine Proulx (Vélo Plein Air)
|29
|William Goodfellow (Independent)
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Cycling Academy)
|31
|Peter Mancini (Independent)
|32
|Jean-Francois Laroche (Independent)
|33
|Nicolas Côté (Ibike)
|34
|Alexis Lepage (Independent)
|35
|Sean Poulter (Lapdogs Cycling Club)
|36
|Martial Lavoie (Proco Tourcom)
|37
|Jan Goh (Bikurious Racing Collective)
|DNF
|Christopher Mitchell (Thunder Bay Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Jacques Cormier (Midweek Cycling)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets first World Cup gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy