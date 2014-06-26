Kirchmann wins Canadian time trial championships
Tuft captures ninth national time trial title
After missing the Canadian road championships last year, Orica-GreenEdge's Sven Tuft returned to capture his ninth time trial title on Thursday in Lac-Mégantic, Québec. The Langley, BC native won the elite men's 40.4km course in 53:25, besting his nearest competitors, runner-up Hugo Houle (Ag2r La Mondiale) by 2:04 and third placed Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) by 2:21 minutes.
Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies' Leah Kirchmann secured a head-turning win at the Canadian time trial championships. She muscled her way along the elite women's 28.8km course in 43:28 minutes beating track team pursuit specialist Jasmin Glaesser (Tibco-To The Top) by two seconds and her teammate Anika Todd by 1:01 minutes.
Last year, Kirchmann won the national criterium title and had been her American-based trade team's designated sprinter for much of the season. This year, she showed her capabilities as an all-rounder and a time trialist after spending two days in the leader's jersey at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, where she took two stage wins and a second place in the stage 2 Big Bear time trial. She also won the prologue at the Tuscon Bicycle Classic and placed second at the UCI 1.1 Chrono Gatineau.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEDGE
|0:53:25
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:04:14
|5
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Québécor
|0:04:20
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Accent Inns-Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|0:05:04
|7
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:05:19
|8
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|9
|Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns-Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank
|0:05:31
|10
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Cycling BC
|0:05:38
|11
|Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:05:40
|12
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:47
|13
|Bruce Bird (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood Development
|0:06:01
|14
|Michael Woods (Can)
|0:06:12
|15
|Peter Disera (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles
|0:06:20
|16
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:06:27
|17
|Jordan Landolt (Can) IRC p/b Robert Camereron Law
|0:06:28
|18
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:06:39
|19
|Frake David (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b Waspcam
|0:06:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:43:28
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) TIBCO-To the Top
|0:00:03
|3
|Anika Todd (Can) TIBCO-To the Top
|0:01:01
|4
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten
|0:01:07
|5
|Alizée Brien (Can) TIBCO-To the Top
|0:01:20
|6
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens-The Cyclery
|0:01:31
|7
|Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens-The Cyclery
|0:02:17
|8
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Equipe du Québec
|0:02:32
|9
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing
|0:02:34
|10
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:38
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:13
|12
|Paolina Allan (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary
|0:03:33
|13
|Catherine Dessureault (Can) SSAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized
|0:03:34
|14
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) RealDeal-Gears p/b Waspcam
|0:04:22
|15
|Brook Noble (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary
|0:04:26
|16
|Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycles
|0:04:31
|17
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Java Blend Racing
|0:05:15
|18
|Adriane Provost (Can) SSAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized
|0:05:16
|19
|Saskia Kowalchuk (Can) NCCH p/b DEC express
|0:05:18
