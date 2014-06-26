Image 1 of 16 Ryan Roth (Team Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 16 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Québécor) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 16 Kristofer Dahl (Team SmartStop) was the top U23 rider (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 16 Hugo Houle (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 16 U23 Men's Podium: Nigel Ellsay, Kristofer Dahl, Peter Disera (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 16 Anika Todd (TIBCO/To the Top) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 16 Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 16 Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO/To the Top) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 16 Alizée Brien (TIBCO/To the Top) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 16 Rob Britton (Team SmartStop) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 16 Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 16 Nigel Ellsay (Cycling BC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 16 Women's podium: Jasmin Glaesser, Leah Kirchmann, Anika Todd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 16 Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) won his 9th ITT national championship (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 16 Men's podium: Hugo Houle (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ryan Roth ( Team Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 16 Winner Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

After missing the Canadian road championships last year, Orica-GreenEdge's Sven Tuft returned to capture his ninth time trial title on Thursday in Lac-Mégantic, Québec. The Langley, BC native won the elite men's 40.4km course in 53:25, besting his nearest competitors, runner-up Hugo Houle (Ag2r La Mondiale) by 2:04 and third placed Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) by 2:21 minutes.

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies' Leah Kirchmann secured a head-turning win at the Canadian time trial championships. She muscled her way along the elite women's 28.8km course in 43:28 minutes beating track team pursuit specialist Jasmin Glaesser (Tibco-To The Top) by two seconds and her teammate Anika Todd by 1:01 minutes.

Last year, Kirchmann won the national criterium title and had been her American-based trade team's designated sprinter for much of the season. This year, she showed her capabilities as an all-rounder and a time trialist after spending two days in the leader's jersey at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, where she took two stage wins and a second place in the stage 2 Big Bear time trial. She also won the prologue at the Tuscon Bicycle Classic and placed second at the UCI 1.1 Chrono Gatineau.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEDGE 0:53:25 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:21 4 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:04:14 5 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Québécor 0:04:20 6 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Accent Inns-Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank 0:05:04 7 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:05:19 8 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:28 9 Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns-Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank 0:05:31 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Cycling BC 0:05:38 11 Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:05:40 12 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:47 13 Bruce Bird (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood Development 0:06:01 14 Michael Woods (Can) 0:06:12 15 Peter Disera (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles 0:06:20 16 Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block 0:06:27 17 Jordan Landolt (Can) IRC p/b Robert Camereron Law 0:06:28 18 Bailey Mcknight (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:06:39 19 Frake David (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b Waspcam 0:06:41