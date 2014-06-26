Trending

Kirchmann wins Canadian time trial championships

Tuft captures ninth national time trial title

Image 1 of 16

Ryan Roth (Team Silber Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 16

Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Québécor)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 16

Kristofer Dahl (Team SmartStop) was the top U23 rider

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 16

Hugo Houle (Ag2r La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 16

U23 Men's Podium: Nigel Ellsay, Kristofer Dahl, Peter Disera

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 16

Anika Todd (TIBCO/To the Top)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 16

Gillian Carleton (Vanderkitten)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 16

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO/To the Top)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 16

Alizée Brien (TIBCO/To the Top)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 16

Rob Britton (Team SmartStop)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 16

Peter Disera (Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 16

Nigel Ellsay (Cycling BC)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 16

Women's podium: Jasmin Glaesser, Leah Kirchmann, Anika Todd

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 16

Svein Tuft (Orica GreenEdge) won his 9th ITT national championship

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 16

Men's podium: Hugo Houle (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ryan Roth ( Team Silber Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 16

Winner Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

After missing the Canadian road championships last year, Orica-GreenEdge's Sven Tuft returned to capture his ninth time trial title on Thursday in Lac-Mégantic, Québec. The Langley, BC native won the elite men's 40.4km course in 53:25, besting his nearest competitors, runner-up Hugo Houle (Ag2r La Mondiale) by 2:04 and third placed Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) by 2:21 minutes.

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies' Leah Kirchmann secured a head-turning win at the Canadian time trial championships. She muscled her way along the elite women's 28.8km course in 43:28 minutes beating track team pursuit specialist Jasmin Glaesser (Tibco-To The Top) by two seconds and her teammate Anika Todd by 1:01 minutes.

Last year, Kirchmann won the national criterium title and had been her American-based trade team's designated sprinter for much of the season. This year, she showed her capabilities as an all-rounder and a time trialist after spending two days in the leader's jersey at the Redlands Bicycle Classic, where she took two stage wins and a second place in the stage 2 Big Bear time trial. She also won the prologue at the Tuscon Bicycle Classic and placed second at the UCI 1.1 Chrono Gatineau.

 

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEDGE0:53:25
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
3Ryan Roth (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling0:02:21
4Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:04:14
5Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau-Québécor0:04:20
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Accent Inns-Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank0:05:04
7Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:05:19
8Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling0:05:28
9Curtis Dearden (Can) Accent Inns-Russ Hay's p/b Scotiabank0:05:31
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Cycling BC0:05:38
11Aaron Fillion (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:05:40
12Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Team Silber Pro Cycling0:05:47
13Bruce Bird (Can) Wheels of Bloor/Graywood Development0:06:01
14Michael Woods (Can)0:06:12
15Peter Disera (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee/Norco Bicycles0:06:20
16Garrett Mcleod (Can) Team H&R Block0:06:27
17Jordan Landolt (Can) IRC p/b Robert Camereron Law0:06:28
18Bailey Mcknight (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:06:39
19Frake David (Can) RealDeal/Gears p/b Waspcam0:06:41

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:43:28
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) TIBCO-To the Top0:00:03
3Anika Todd (Can) TIBCO-To the Top0:01:01
4Gillian Carleton (Can) Vanderkitten0:01:07
5Alizée Brien (Can) TIBCO-To the Top0:01:20
6Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Stevens-The Cyclery0:01:31
7Ellen Watters (Can) Stevens-The Cyclery0:02:17
8Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Equipe du Québec0:02:32
9Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing0:02:34
10Annie Ewart (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:38
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:13
12Paolina Allan (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary0:03:33
13Catherine Dessureault (Can) SSAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized0:03:34
14Jamie Gilgen (Can) RealDeal-Gears p/b Waspcam0:04:22
15Brook Noble (Can) Holiday Inn Calgary0:04:26
16Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycles0:04:31
17Stephanie Skoreyko (Can) Java Blend Racing0:05:15
18Adriane Provost (Can) SSAS-Mazda-MACOGEP-Specialized0:05:16
19Saskia Kowalchuk (Can) NCCH p/b DEC express0:05:18

